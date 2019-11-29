Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Yusaku Maezawa

Age : 43
Public asset : 1,277,262,232 USD
Linked companies :
No connection available

Japanese fashion tycoon Maezawa shows off $900 million SoftBank payday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:44am EST
FILE PHOTO : Maezawa, the chief executive of Zozo, which operates Japan's popular fashion shopping site Zozotown and is officially called Start Today Co, speaks at an event launching the debut of its formal apparel items, in Tokyo

Japan's Yusaku Maezawa on Friday posted footage of a $900 million payday for the fashion magnate following his sale of a stake in Zozo Inc, the online fashion retailer he founded, to SoftBank Group Corp.

In a video posted to YouTube, Maezawa visited a Tokyo bank to update his bank book, which showed a new balance of around 100 billion yen ($900 million).

"It's nerve-wracking!" Maezawa said as he entered the branch.

The windfall follows a tender offer by Z Holdings, which is controlled by SoftBank's domestic wireless unit, for half of Zozo's shares this month.

The deal saw Maezawa reduce his stake in the fashion company to 18%.

Maezawa made 150 billion yen in the deal but a third has already been used to pay down debt, he said in the Youtube video from the seat of his chauffeur-driven car.

The former punk band drummer is well-known for his love of high-end art and sports cars.

Maezawa, who has a close relationship with SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son and is planning a trip around the moon in a rocket from Elon Musk's SpaceX, stepped down as Zozo CEO following a series of botched initiatives.

His stake sale is the latest pay-out by SoftBank to a wealthy company founder.

In September the investment conglomerate bailed out office-sharing startup WeWork in a deal that saw co-founder Adam Neumann exit with a $1.7 billion package.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Jason Neely)

By Sam Nussey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -0.35% 4253 End-of-day quote.-39.29%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 0.00% 377 End-of-day quote.41.73%
ZOZO, INC. -2.64% 2179 End-of-day quote.10.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Yusaku Maezawa
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
11/27ELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
02:00pELON MUSK : Musk's defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet is narrowed
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group