  Homepage
  News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Business Leaders 
Biography

Yves Guillemot

Age : 62
Place of birth : Morbihan - France
Biography : Mr. Yves M. Guillemot is a Member-Supervisory Board at Lagardère SCA, a Chairman at Ubisoft Organisation SAS, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Owlient SASU, a Chairman at Ubisoft Emea SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Montpellier SAS, a Deputy CEO-External Relations at Guillemot Corp. SA, a Chairman, Chief Executive & Creative Officer at Ubisoft Entertainment SA, a Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Ubisoft France SAS, a Chairman at 1492 Studio SASU, a Chairman at Hybride Technologies, Inc., a Chairman at Ivory Tower SAS, a Chairman at Nadeo SAS, a Chairman at Red Storm Entertainment Ltd., a Chairman at Red Storm Entertainment, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Annecy SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Bordeaux SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Création SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Editions Musique, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Entertainment India Pvt Ltd., a Chairman at Ubisoft Entertainment, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft International SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft LA, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Motion Pictures Rabbids SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Music Publishing, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Music, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Nordic A/S, a Chairman at Ubisoft Paris SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Pictures SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Production Internationale SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Productions France SAS, a Chairman at Ubisoft Studio Saint-Antoine, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Toronto, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft Winnipeg, Inc., a Chairman at Ubisoft World Studios SAS, a Chairman & General Manager at Dev Team LLC, a Chief Executive Officer at Chengdu Ubi Computer Software Co. Ltd., a Chief Executive Officer at Guillemot Brothers SAS, a Chief Executive Officer & Director at Ubisoft Emirates FZ LLC, a Director & Executive Vice President at Guillemot Brothers SE,

Ubisoft CEO says still open to other partners after Tencent deal

09/10/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, speaks on stage during the Ubisoft E3 conference at the Orpheum theatre in Los Angeles

PARIS (Reuters) - Ubisoft, France's biggest video games maker, is still open to other partners after a deal in which China's Tencent will raise its stake in the company, its co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot said on Thursday.

Guillemot's comments, made at a closed press event whose content the company asked not to be made public before a showcase event online on Saturday, came on the heels of a rough day for Ubisoft's stock, which tumbled 17% after the group announced Tencent would become its single biggest shareholder with an overall stake of 11%.

The deal values the "Assassin's Creed" maker at about $10 billion.

"We remain totally independent and we can act with any outside company if we want to," said Guillemot, who along his four brothers founded Ubisoft in 1986. "That was a big negotiation with Tencent," he added. "We can do whatever we want."

Traders and analysts have said the Tencent deal, which sees the world's largest games firm by revenue enter into a shareholder pact with the Guillemots, removed the speculative appeal of Ubisoft shares.

The group has long been seen as a takeover target as the Guillemots hold a minority stake in the group. Still, the Guillemot brothers managed to fend off a raid by French tycoon Vincent Bollore via his media group Vivendi.

Smaller mobile video game maker Gameloft, formerly led by Yves Guillemot's brother Michel, was gobbled up by Vivendi six years ago.

The secretive siblings, sons of agricultural traders from a small town in Brittany, western France, have vowed to protect their independence, a goal which Yves Guillemot, 62, reasserted on Thursday. "Our first intention is to own our destiny," he said.

MEANINGFUL PROGRESS

That prospect was tested recently by a combination of weak financial results and allegations of sexual harassment, that led to a revamp of the company's governance and pledges to change a corporate culture described as sexist by some former employees.

"Yes, we stumbled, and we acknowledge that", Guillemot said. "We learned a lot along the way and have made meaningful progress with concrete action plans collectively led by our leaders."

Ubisoft burnt through about 200 million euros in cash operationally during its 2020/2021 financial year, having generated 169 million of operational cash flow the year before.

The company's financial woes came on top of several delays in the release of new video games and heightened pressure on management, in the midst of a boom and M&A wave in the video game industry.

These were notably marked by Microsoft's plan to acquire "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

As part of its plan to return to growth, Ubisoft is aiming to deploy its three "pillar" games - "Assassin's Creed", "Far Cry" and "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six" - on all digital platforms, Guillemot said.

The group aims for these three brands to reach a total of 3 billion euros in annual revenue within five years, Guillemot said.

Guillemot said "Assassin's Creed" will release its next edition "Mirage" in 2023. Ubisoft is also partnering with streaming platform Netflix to develop three original mobile games, including one based on Assassin's Creed.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by David Holmes)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 1.45% 78.51 Delayed Quote.18.01%
BOLLORÉ SE 1.40% 4.794 Real-time Quote.-2.56%
GUILLEMOT CORPORATION 0.17% 12.1 Real-time Quote.-18.13%
NETFLIX, INC. 2.70% 233.57 Delayed Quote.-61.23%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.72% 307 Delayed Quote.-32.79%
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT 0.75% 36.51 Real-time Quote.-15.23%
VIVENDI SE 1.71% 8.686 Real-time Quote.-26.95%
