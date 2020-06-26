Business Leaders

07/13 - Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer, filing the last of its top three positions with permanent appointees more than six months after facing a major money-laun...
07/11 - Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index....
07/10 -
By Jinjoo Lee
Warren Buffett's $10 billion preferred-share deal with Occidental Petroleum last year was like "taking candy from a baby," fumed shareholder Carl Icahn. That figurative baby -- whose new b...
07/10 -
By Tim Higgins
Tesla Inc.'s strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Chief Executive Elon Musk i...
07/09 - By David Henry
Trading and underwriting revenue could provide some comfort for big Wall Street banks that begin reporting results next week, although second-quarter profits likely plunged because ...
07/09 - By Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun
U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the c...
07/08 - A Dutch court on Wednesday said it wanted to question the Dutch bank ING and its former chief executive Ralph Hamers, now heading for UBS, to determine whether to reopen a case that led to ING being fined for lax prev...
07/08 - By Noel Randewich
Tesla Inc's blistering stock rally is putting Chief Executive Elon Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in abo...