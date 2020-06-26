Business Leaders

Log in
ELON MUSK
Free pizza and a 75-foot statue of Musk: the battle for the next Tesla plant
07/13 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, is an oil-industry town with a 75-foot statue called "The Golden Driller."...
Australia's scandal-hit Westpac names KPMG partner as CFO
07/13 - Westpac Banking Corp on Tuesday named KPMG partner Michael Rowland as its chief financial officer, filing the last of its top three positions with permanent appointees more than six months after facing a major money-laun...
JACK MA
Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8% - filing
07/13 - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder Jack Ma has cut his stake in the company over the past year to 4.8% from 6.2%, cashing out around $8.2 billion at its current share price, the ...
HERBERT DIESS
Volkswagen to replace head of software division: Handelsblatt
07/12 - Volkswagen is replacing its head of software development, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, as the German carmaker wrestles with the transition to electric vehicles....
WARREN BUFFETT
Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
07/11 - Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index....
WARREN BUFFETT
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reduces share count, suggesting possible buybacks
07/10 - Berkshire Hathaway Inc has reduced its share count by 1.2% since April 23, a regulatory filing shows, suggesting that Chairman Warren Buffett might have become more aggressive in r...
WARREN BUFFETT
Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
07/10 - By Jinjoo Lee Warren Buffett's $10 billion preferred-share deal with Occidental Petroleum last year was like "taking candy from a baby," fumed shareholder Carl Icahn. That figurative baby -- whose new b...
ELON MUSK
Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
07/10 - By Tim Higgins Tesla Inc.'s strong performance during the pandemic has sent its stock soaring, dealing a blow to investors betting against the Silicon Valley auto maker. And Chief Executive Elon Musk i...
DAVID HENRY
Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
07/09 - By David Henry Trading and underwriting revenue could provide some comfort for big Wall Street banks that begin reporting results next week, although second-quarter profits likely plunged because ...
ELON MUSK
Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
07/09 - By Brenda Goh and Yilei Sun U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc is "very close" to achieving level 5 autonomous driving technology, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, referring to the c...
BILL GATES
Warren Buffett donates $2.9 billion to Gates Foundation, family charities
07/08 - By Jonathan Stempel Warren Buffett has donated roughly $2.9 billion of Berkshire Hathaway Inc stock to four family charities and the Bill & Melinda Gate...
RALPH HAMERS
Dutch court to question ING and ex-CEO Hamers in money laundering case
07/08 - A Dutch court on Wednesday said it wanted to question the Dutch bank ING and its former chief executive Ralph Hamers, now heading for UBS, to determine whether to reopen a case that led to ING being fined for lax prev...
ELON MUSK
Tesla's Musk approaches a $1.8 billion bonanza
07/08 - By Noel Randewich Tesla Inc's blistering stock rally is putting Chief Executive Elon Musk in reach of a payday potentially worth $1.8 billion, his second jackpot from the electric car maker in abo...
RICHARD FAIN
Rivals Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line team up to plan restart
07/08 - By Helen Coster Cruise industry rivals are teaming up in an effort to sail again. On Monday, Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Lt...
WARREN BUFFETT
Buffett Donates $2.9 Billion in Berkshire Stock in Annual Giving Program
07/08 - By Colin Kellaher Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Wednesday said Chief Executive Warren Buffett donated about $2.9 billion in stock...
