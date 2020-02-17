Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

+ 17 Février 2020 : Communication financière du 4ème trimestre 2019 (english version)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 05:57am EST

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC (MT)

37,99,6

36,59,1

+4%+5%

2018

2019

Q4-2018Q4-2019

CONSOLIDATED TURNOVER (MAD MILLIONS)

2 909

733

2 748

721

+6%

+2%

2018

2019*

Q4-2018

Q4-2019*

TURNOVER OF SODEP S.A (MAD MILLIONS)

2 362

619

2 244

581

+5%

+7%

2018

2019*

Q4-2018

Q4-2019*

SODEP S.A INVESTMENTS (MAD MILLIONS)

541

319

+70%

2018 2019*

CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT (MAD MILLIONS)

2018 2019*

-188

-15%-217

Financial communication

Fourth quarter 2019 indicators

Business activity

The overall traffic handled in 2019 by Marsa Maroc and its subsidiaries amounted to 37.9 MT, up 4% compared to 2018.

This level of activity results from the evolution of the following main elements :

  • Bulk and general cargo traffic increased by 3% from 27.0 MT to 27.9 MT in 2019, an improvement of 0.9 MT. This increase is mainly driven by the exceptional treatment of coal intended for the new Safi power plant ;
  • Containerized traffic reached a volume of 982 KTEU against 927 KTEU in 2018, an increase of 6% compared to 2018.

The consolidated turnover stood at 2,909 MDH as of December 31st, 2019, up 6% compared to the turnover achieved at the end of 2018, which stood at 2,748 MDH.

Investment

The investments undertaken by SODEP S.A in 2019 amounted to 541 MDH and mainly concerned the capital contribution in the subsidiary Tanger Alliance (282 MDH) as well as the acquisition of various operating equipment at the port of Casablanca.

Debt

The group's net debt at the end of December 2019 amounted to -217 MDH. It is composed of 928 MDH of financing debts and 1,145 MDH of cash.

Outlook

As part of the continuation of Marsa Maroc's strategic plan deployment, the commissioning of the new container terminal 3 at the Port of Tangier Med II is planned during the second half of 2020.

(*) : Figures not audited at the date of publication.

Marsa Maroc - Public limited company with supervisory board and board of directors

Financial communication contact:

Head office:175, Bd Zerktouni. Casablanca.

Email:investisseurs@marsamaroc.co.ma

Tel :0522 23 23 24 - Fax :0522 23 23 35

Tel:0522 77 67 84 / 94

Website:www.marsamaroc.co.ma

Disclaimer

Marsa Maroc SA published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:56:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:10aELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR : increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 - achieving an operating EBIT margin of 15.4%
EQ
06:07aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :2020 Fund Distributions Schedule
PU
06:07aRM : Extension of long stop date for completion of the disposal of 70% issued share capital of a subsidiary
PU
06:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Auction of Irish Treasury Bills
PU
06:07aNEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : V-shaped recovery for Valentine
PU
06:07aSAVILLS : boosts EMEA hotels team across Germany, Austria & Switzerland
PU
06:07aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Rule 38.5 - ALLERGAN PLC
PU
06:07aSARAS FOR THE LOCAL COMMUNITY : promoting skills development and employability
PU
06:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:02aMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Summary of Explanation and Q&A on Conference Call for the 3rd Quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Fast-food companies in China step up ?contactless? pickup, delivery as coronavirus rag..
3GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED : General Motors to wind down Australia, NZ operations, sell Thai plant to Gr..
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Delays Reopening of Chinese Plants
5Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group