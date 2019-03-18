Log in
18 Mars 2019 : Accord de joint-venture relatif à Tanger Med (Version Anglaise)

03/18/2019

Press release

Communiqué

Marsa Maroc announces the signature on March 15, 2019 of a joint venture agreement with

Eurogate International GmbH and Contship Italia SpA for their entry in the share capital of Marsa

International Tangier Terminals SA (MINTT ), which has as sole shareholder Marsa Maroc.

MINTT is a concession holder company for the design, financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the container terminal 3 of the Port of Tanger Med extension. The terminal has a nominal capacity of 1.5 million TEU and is expected to be commissioned mid of 2020.

This transaction, notified to the Competition Council, was cleared on January 31st, 2019.

The finalization of this operation is subject to the completion of the share capital increase.

About Marsa Maroc

Founded on December 2006 following port reform, Marsa Maroc is a multi-disciplinary port operator and the Moroccan port operator leader. In the ten ports where it is present, Marsa Maroc provides port logistics services within its concession area.

About Eurogate International

Eurogate International GmbH is part of Eurogate Group. Eurogate Group is a leading European independent container terminal operator offering also value added intermodal services.

About Contship Italia

Contship Italia operates maritime container terminals and offers value added intermodal services.

The two shareholders of Contship Italia are Eurokai GmbH & Co. KGaA (66.6%) and Eurogate GmbH & Co KGaA, KG (33.4%).

Marsa Maroc

Financial communication contact:

Public Limitted Company with Supervisory Board & Board of

Email:investisseurs@marsamaroc.co.ma

Directors

Phone:(+212)5 22 25 35 77

Headoffice: 175, Bd Zerktouni. Casablanca.

Phone:(+212)5 22 23 23 24Fax:(+212)5 22 23 23 35

Website:www.marsamaroc.co.ma

Disclaimer

Marsa Maroc SA published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 08:29:03 UTC
