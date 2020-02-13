Log in
﻿TeamBest Companies and Best Cure Foundation Announce the Formation of the Newest Member of the TeamBest Family of Companies – Best Automation & Robotics

02/13/2020 | 06:02am EST

TeamBest Companies (TBC) and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) have established a new location for the design and manufacturing of medical products, R&D, new product development, as well as a Hub for High-Tech product expansion. “We are proud to introduce our new affiliate, Best Automation & Robotics (BAR),” said Krishnan Suthanthiran, President & Founder of TBC/BCF. BAR is located in the Loves Park Technology Center in Loves Park, Illinois about 50 miles outside of Chicago.

TeamBest family of companies in partnership with Best Cure Foundation are dedicated to curing cancer and other life threatening diseases through the use of highly innovative technologies and products.

BAR currently occupies 50,000 square feet of manufacturing, office and R&D space; as well as a designated office for Best Cure Foundation. BAR’s footprint at the facility can be expanded to 200,000 square feet or more.

The exceptional BAR staff have more than 30 years’ experience in automation. They are highly and uniquely skilled in engineering, design, building, installation and servicing of automation equipment and products; both in the industrial and the medical sectors. The innovative staff is dedicated to quality MADE-IN-THE-USA products.

BAR’s medical expertise extends to pharmaceuticals, packaging, robotics, designing and building of Proton beam delivery gantries, robotic tables, chairs, treatment units, etc. all used for Proton Therapy, X-Ray Therapy, Radiosurgery, etc.

The BAR staff is proud to join TeamBest and the Best Cure Foundation in their mission to provide affordable, comprehensive healthcare by providing cost-effective new technologies that will improve patient outcomes and access to high quality healthcare.

For more information, please visit: www.teambest.com and www.bestcure.md.

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.


© Business Wire 2020
