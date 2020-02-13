​Registered Employment: August 2019 0 02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST Send by mail :

13 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 021/2020 In August 2019, registered full-time employment increased by 5.2 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.0 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Registered Employment: August 2019 Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in August increased by 5.1 per cent, reaching 221,755 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,939) and a decline in registered unemployment (142) (Table 1). Registered full-time employment When August 2019 is compared to August 2018, the highest increase in employment was brought about by construction (NACE 41-43) and administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82), with 1,813 and 1,661 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,351 persons to 171,926. Public sector full-time employment increased by 588 persons to 48,184 (Table 2). The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,353 when compared to August 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,586. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively over 2018 levels (Table 2). Registered part-time employment Registered part-time employment in August 2019 went up by 5.1 per cent when compared the same month in 2018. The overall increase was mainly generated by professional, scientiﬁc and technical activities (NACE 69-75, 761) and administrative and support services activities (NACE 77-82, 466). On the other hand, accommodation and food services activities (NACE 55-56) registered a drop of 459 persons when compared to August 2018 (Table 3). The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 30,357 up by 9.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 37,927, up by 2.0 per cent when compared to 2018 (Table 4)  Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit 1 Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000 T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/ https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/ 2 Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity … NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 01-03 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 2,305 2,384 2,410 2,574 2,407 2,601 01 Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities 1,702 1,706 1,725 1,749 1,693 1,757 02 Forestry and logging - - - - - - 03 Fishing and aquaculture 603 678 685 825 714 844 05-09 Mining and quarrying 360 374 389 385 383 386 05 Mining of coal and lignite - - - - - - 06 Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - - 4 4 4 4 07 Mining of metal ores - - - - - - 08 Other mining and quarrying 171 196 200 206 198 205 09 Mining support service activities 189 178 185 175 181 177 10-33 Manufacturing 21,191 21,853 22,183 22,106 22,150 22,080 10 Manufacture of food products 2,699 2,687 2,722 2,707 2,701 2,712 11 Manufacture of beverages 895 912 950 938 936 929 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 15 15 15 15 15 15 13 Manufacture of textiles 334 336 333 332 332 328 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 145 148 150 143 149 145 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 21 17 16 18 17 18 16 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; 338 349 350 405 354 404 manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 225 259 273 255 272 254 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 1,292 1,561 1,579 1,631 1,585 1,628 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 10 9 8 8 8 8 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 310 303 302 285 301 281 21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations 1,078 991 988 1,043 985 1,034 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 1,757 1,762 1,800 1,715 1,786 1,712 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 1,042 1,071 1,098 1,128 1,093 1,095 24 Manufacture of basic metals 188 240 233 274 237 279 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 1,233 1,200 1,204 1,164 1,210 1,173 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 2,248 2,329 2,355 2,343 2,360 2,341 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 522 535 557 576 550 574 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 501 514 516 511 533 513 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 1,103 1,126 1,147 1,018 1,138 1,024 … Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 146 214 235 251 238 254 31 Manufacture of furniture 1,127 1,131 1,123 1,134 1,127 1,144 32 Other manufacturing 2,369 2,441 2,510 2,359 2,499 2,351 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 1,593 1,703 1,719 1,853 1,724 1,864 35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 118 158 160 178 162 179 36-39 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1,606 1,662 1,659 1,653 1,667 1,658 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 1,171 1,217 1,224 1,172 1,216 1,168 37 Sewerage 9 8 8 9 9 9 38 Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery 393 394 383 441 399 446 39 Remediation activities and other waste management services 33 43 44 31 43 35 41-43 Construction 11,338 11,987 12,058 13,752 12,086 13,899 41 Construction of buildings 4,355 4,655 4,697 5,544 4,685 5,630 42 Civil engineering 898 941 945 1,279 948 1,327 43 Specialised construction activities 6,085 6,391 6,416 6,929 6,453 6,942 45-47 Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 26,467 26,985 27,161 27,802 27,228 27,806 45 Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles 2,455 2,473 2,491 2,591 2,478 2,600 46 Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles 9,945 10,150 10,208 10,455 10,218 10,452 47 Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles 14,067 14,362 14,462 14,756 14,532 14,754 49-53 Transportation and storage 10,204 10,995 11,183 11,727 11,306 11,813 49 Land transport and transport via pipelines 3,560 3,847 3,898 4,337 3,965 4,397 50 Water transport 463 501 524 513 524 511 51 Air transport 1,280 1,487 1,515 1,702 1,561 1,717 52 Warehousing and support activities for transportation 4,089 4,257 4,329 4,251 4,343 4,261 53 Postal and courier activities 812 903 917 924 913 927 55-56 Accommodation and food service activities 12,438 13,627 13,861 14,911 14,010 15,091 55 Accommodation 5,729 6,045 6,199 6,345 6,254 6,363 56 Food and beverage service activities 6,709 7,582 7,662 8,566 7,756 8,728 58-63 Information and communication 7,409 7,626 7,817 7,949 7,818 7,928 58 Publishing activities 628 702 715 848 733 863 59 Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and music publishing activities 352 337 361 335 335 328 60 Programming and broadcasting activities 246 251 250 250 251 250 3 4 … Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 61 Telecommunications 1,680 1,732 1,755 1,710 1,757 1,693 62 Computer programming, consultancy and related activities 3,724 3,783 3,856 3,964 3,868 3,945 63 Information service activities 779 821 880 842 874 849 64-66 Financial and insurance activities 9,750 10,698 10,927 11,411 10,971 11,453 64 Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding 6,923 7,661 7,879 8,114 7,915 8,155 65 Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security 911 962 977 1,039 980 1,046 66 Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities 1,916 2,075 2,071 2,258 2,076 2,252 68 Real estate activities 1,683 1,888 1,918 2,120 1,953 2,106 69-75 Professional, scientific and technical activities 12,304 13,999 14,325 15,944 14,483 15,978 69 Legal and accounting activities 3,874 4,092 4,174 4,508 4,198 4,491 70 Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities 3,516 4,661 4,789 5,557 4,891 5,570 71 Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis 2,168 2,327 2,396 2,730 2,396 2,744 72 Scientific research and development 42 51 51 65 56 66 73 Advertising and market research 1,858 1,972 1,997 2,109 2,015 2,124 74 Other professional, scientific and technical activities 749 782 797 852 808 858 75 Veterinary activities 97 114 121 123 119 125 77-82 Administrative and support service activities 17,273 19,114 19,041 20,742 19,251 20,912 77 Rental and leasing activities 1,348 1,516 1,543 1,702 1,535 1,740 78 Employment activities 4,223 4,744 4,764 4,695 4,729 4,752 79 Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities 1,221 1,247 1,276 1,243 1,273 1,243 80 Security and investigation activities 2,741 3,013 3,043 3,381 3,050 3,395 81 Services to buildings and landscape activities 4,441 5,024 4,990 5,712 5,175 5,756 82 Office administrative, office support and other business support activities 3,299 3,570 3,425 4,009 3,489 4,026 84 Public administration and defence; compulsory social security 14,226 14,576 14,488 14,957 14,497 14,972 85 Education 16,827 17,342 17,377 17,764 17,314 17,660 86-88 Human health and social work activities 14,838 16,240 16,515 17,517 16,696 17,591 86 Human health activities 8,595 9,265 9,524 9,883 9,596 9,894 87 Residential care activities 4,875 5,530 5,525 6,078 5,635 6,128 88 Social work activities without accommodation 1,368 1,445 1,466 1,556 1,465 1,569 90-93 Arts, entertainment and recreation 8,403 9,626 9,766 10,597 9,812 10,656 90 Creative, arts and entertainment activities 579 688 698 772 704 781 … Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 91 Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities 400 416 436 449 443 447 92 Gambling and betting activities 6,521 7,510 7,564 8,239 7,575 8,298 93 Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities 903 1,012 1,068 1,137 1,090 1,130 94-96 Other service activities 3,850 4,258 4,363 4,713 4,391 4,760 94 Activities of membership organisations 820 905 942 1,012 938 1,017 95 Repair of computers and personal and household goods 323 343 346 367 352 368 96 Other personal service activities 2,707 3,010 3,075 3,334 3,101 3,375 97-98 Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services- 397 373 368 346 366 355 producing activities of households for own use 971 Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel 396 372 367 345 365 354 98 Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households for 1 1 1 1 1 1 own use 99 Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies 223 220 221 227 220 226 01-99 Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices) 193,210 205,985 208,190 219,375 209,171 220,110 Registered Unemployed 2,500 1,847 1,828 1,654 1,787 1,645 Part I 2,271 1,685 1,673 1,497 1,640 1,490 Part II 229 162 155 157 147 155 Labour Supply (excluding part-time employment) 195,710 207,832 210,018 221,029 210,958 221,755 Refer to methodological note 6 5 6 Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category … NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 1,935 1,975 1,971 2,123 1,992 2,154 Public Sector 370 409 439 451 415 447 Males 2,017 2,068 2,084 2,230 2,085 2,248 Females 288 316 326 344 322 353 01-03 Agriculture, forestry and fishing Self-employed 1,372 1,368 1,364 1,375 1,369 1,376 Employees 933 1,016 1,046 1,199 1,038 1,225 Malta 1,846 1,914 1,939 2,076 1,936 2,103 Gozo 459 470 471 498 471 498 Total 2,305 2,384 2,410 2,574 2,407 2,601 Private Sector 360 374 389 385 383 386 Public Sector - - - - - - Males 324 334 345 337 340 337 Females 36 40 44 48 43 49 05-09 Mining and quarrying Self-employed 73 77 80 89 81 90 Employees 287 297 309 296 302 296 Malta 333 332 344 348 342 348 Gozo 27 42 45 37 41 38 Total 360 374 389 385 383 386 Private Sector 21,026 21,689 22,021 21,946 21,986 21,920 Public Sector 165 164 162 160 164 160 Males 15,673 16,021 16,238 16,185 16,216 16,162 Females 5,518 5,832 5,945 5,921 5,934 5,918 10-33 Manufacturing Self-employed 1,549 1,593 1,601 1,682 1,608 1,682 Employees 19,642 20,260 20,582 20,424 20,542 20,398 Malta 20,133 20,758 21,061 21,004 21,028 20,984 Gozo 1,058 1,095 1,122 1,102 1,122 1,096 Total 21,191 21,853 22,183 22,106 22,150 22,080 Private Sector 33 34 34 39 35 39 Public Sector 85 124 126 139 127 140 Males 103 138 139 155 141 156 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning Females 15 20 21 23 21 23 35 Self-employed - - - - - - supply Employees 118 158 160 178 162 179 Malta 118 158 160 141 162 142 Gozo - - - 37 - 37 Total 118 158 160 178 162 179 … Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 372 390 384 423 398 433 Public Sector 1,234 1,272 1,275 1,230 1,269 1,225 Males 1,379 1,416 1,411 1,389 1,415 1,397 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and Females 227 246 248 264 252 261 36-39 Self-employed 81 83 81 78 81 77 remediation activities Employees 1,525 1,579 1,578 1,575 1,586 1,581 Malta 1,510 1,570 1,567 1,565 1,575 1,572 Gozo 96 92 92 88 92 86 Total 1,606 1,662 1,659 1,653 1,667 1,658 Private Sector 10,380 11,065 11,118 12,867 11,175 13,017 Public Sector 958 922 940 885 911 882 Males 10,725 11,297 11,368 12,937 11,408 13,082 Females 613 690 690 815 678 817 41-43 Construction Self-employed 3,178 3,363 3,385 3,584 3,405 3,586 Employees 8,160 8,624 8,673 10,168 8,681 10,313 Malta 10,294 10,918 10,996 12,505 11,025 12,617 Gozo 1,044 1,069 1,062 1,247 1,061 1,282 Total 11,338 11,987 12,058 13,752 12,086 13,899 Private Sector 26,177 26,675 26,847 27,482 26,916 27,484 Public Sector 290 310 314 320 312 322 Males 17,292 17,418 17,551 17,854 17,573 17,845 Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor Females 9,175 9,567 9,610 9,948 9,655 9,961 45-47 Self-employed 5,428 5,431 5,451 5,488 5,455 5,485 vehicles and motorcycles Employees 21,039 21,554 21,710 22,314 21,773 22,321 Malta 25,127 25,578 25,754 26,330 25,794 26,322 Gozo 1,340 1,407 1,407 1,472 1,434 1,484 Total 26,467 26,985 27,161 27,802 27,228 27,806 Private Sector 8,360 8,961 9,093 9,663 9,191 9,752 Public Sector 1,844 2,034 2,090 2,064 2,115 2,061 Males 8,302 8,899 9,025 9,479 9,143 9,568 Females 1,902 2,096 2,158 2,248 2,163 2,245 49-53 Transportation and storage Self-employed 1,004 1,190 1,209 1,517 1,249 1,541 Employees 9,200 9,805 9,974 10,210 10,057 10,272 Malta 9,716 10,493 10,675 11,252 10,793 11,339 Gozo 488 502 508 475 513 474 Total 10,204 10,995 11,183 11,727 11,306 11,813 7 8 … Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 12,438 13,627 13,861 14,911 14,010 15,091 Public Sector - - - - - - Males 8,241 8,922 9,053 9,699 9,133 9,810 Females 4,197 4,705 4,808 5,212 4,877 5,281 55-56 Accommodation and food service activities Self-employed 1,422 1,488 1,513 1,581 1,519 1,594 Employees 11,016 12,139 12,348 13,330 12,491 13,497 Malta 11,485 12,573 12,756 13,738 12,897 13,911 Gozo 953 1,054 1,105 1,173 1,113 1,180 Total 12,438 13,627 13,861 14,911 14,010 15,091 Private Sector 6,773 6,982 7,140 7,279 7,144 7,245 Public Sector 636 644 677 670 674 683 Males 5,286 5,486 5,627 5,705 5,647 5,703 Females 2,123 2,140 2,190 2,244 2,171 2,225 58-63 Information and communication Self-employed 431 493 505 540 515 539 Employees 6,978 7,133 7,312 7,409 7,303 7,389 Malta 7,114 7,310 7,492 7,613 7,497 7,598 Gozo 295 316 325 336 321 330 Total 7,409 7,626 7,817 7,949 7,818 7,928 Private Sector 8,938 9,854 10,086 10,530 10,120 10,573 Public Sector 812 844 841 881 851 880 Males 4,732 5,192 5,298 5,503 5,303 5,522 Females 5,018 5,506 5,629 5,908 5,668 5,931 64-66 Financial and insurance activities Self-employed 131 130 127 142 129 143 Employees 9,619 10,568 10,800 11,269 10,842 11,310 Malta 9,412 10,321 10,538 10,994 10,581 11,031 Gozo 338 377 389 417 390 422 Total 9,750 10,698 10,927 11,411 10,971 11,453 Private Sector 1,416 1,613 1,655 1,844 1,679 1,832 Public Sector 267 275 263 276 274 274 Males 1,115 1,229 1,239 1,371 1,271 1,352 Females 568 659 679 749 682 754 68 Real estate activities Self-employed 562 681 713 830 729 834 Employees 1,121 1,207 1,205 1,290 1,224 1,272 Malta 1,568 1,755 1,782 1,969 1,817 1,954 Gozo 115 133 136 151 136 152 Total 1,683 1,888 1,918 2,120 1,953 2,106 … Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 12,160 13,848 14,175 15,731 14,340 15,760 Public Sector 144 151 150 213 143 218 Males 7,005 7,881 8,071 8,950 8,134 8,992 Females 5,299 6,118 6,254 6,994 6,349 6,986 69-75 Professional, scientific and technical activities Self-employed 1,923 2,177 2,213 2,368 2,228 2,378 Employees 10,381 11,822 12,112 13,576 12,255 13,600 Malta 11,879 13,498 13,809 15,368 13,957 15,412 Gozo 425 501 516 576 526 566 Total 12,304 13,999 14,325 15,944 14,483 15,978 Private Sector 14,323 16,136 16,055 17,788 16,237 17,960 Public Sector 2,950 2,978 2,986 2,954 3,014 2,952 Males 10,799 11,820 11,784 12,574 11,856 12,688 Females 6,474 7,294 7,257 8,168 7,395 8,224 77-82 Administrative and support service activities Self-employed 981 1,073 1,094 1,168 1,097 1,182 Employees 16,292 18,041 17,947 19,574 18,154 19,730 Malta 16,317 17,852 17,754 19,554 17,959 19,717 Gozo 956 1,262 1,287 1,188 1,292 1,195 Total 17,273 19,114 19,041 20,742 19,251 20,912 Private Sector - - - - - - Public Sector 14,226 14,576 14,488 14,957 14,497 14,972 Males 9,198 9,381 9,366 9,618 9,357 9,616 Public administration and defence; compulsory Females 5,028 5,195 5,122 5,339 5,140 5,356 84 Self-employed - - - - - - social security Employees 14,226 14,576 14,488 14,957 14,497 14,972 Malta 13,260 13,582 13,499 13,870 13,509 13,879 Gozo 966 994 989 1,087 988 1,093 Total 14,226 14,576 14,488 14,957 14,497 14,972 Private Sector 5,303 5,604 5,684 6,004 5,575 5,891 Public Sector 11,524 11,738 11,693 11,760 11,739 11,769 Males 5,031 5,122 5,169 5,163 5,162 5,120 Females 11,796 12,220 12,208 12,601 12,152 12,540 85 Education Self-employed 350 366 368 392 369 393 Employees 16,477 16,976 17,009 17,372 16,945 17,267 Malta 15,541 15,964 15,986 16,380 15,938 16,276 Gozo 1,286 1,378 1,391 1,384 1,376 1,384 Total 16,827 17,342 17,377 17,764 17,314 17,660 9 10 … Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 5,038 6,093 6,184 7,035 6,293 7,110 Public Sector 9,800 10,147 10,331 10,482 10,403 10,481 Males 5,343 5,778 5,900 6,224 5,944 6,250 Females 9,495 10,462 10,615 11,293 10,752 11,341 86-88 Human health and social work activities Self-employed 424 458 463 494 463 499 Employees 14,414 15,782 16,052 17,023 16,233 17,092 Malta 13,793 15,107 15,368 16,296 15,541 16,373 Gozo 1,045 1,133 1,147 1,221 1,155 1,218 Total 14,838 16,240 16,515 17,517 16,696 17,591 Private Sector 7,824 9,027 9,147 9,952 9,191 10,017 Public Sector 579 599 619 645 621 639 Males 5,398 6,131 6,201 6,708 6,240 6,727 Females 3,005 3,495 3,565 3,889 3,572 3,929 90-93 Arts, entertainment and recreation Self-employed 566 635 646 695 652 704 Employees 7,837 8,991 9,120 9,902 9,160 9,952 Malta 8,189 9,378 9,511 10,327 9,548 10,380 Gozo 214 248 255 270 264 276 Total 8,403 9,626 9,766 10,597 9,812 10,656 Private Sector 3,790 4,192 4,292 4,634 4,324 4,681 Public Sector 60 66 71 79 67 79 Males 1,682 1,842 1,896 2,042 1,912 2,065 Females 2,168 2,416 2,467 2,671 2,479 2,695 94-96 Other service activities Self-employed 1,780 1,961 1,994 2,193 2,016 2,216 Employees 2,070 2,297 2,369 2,520 2,375 2,544 Malta 3,667 4,050 4,154 4,496 4,182 4,540 Gozo 183 208 209 217 209 220 Total 3,850 4,258 4,363 4,713 4,391 4,760 Private Sector 397 373 368 346 366 355 Public Sector - - - - - - Males 41 41 45 46 45 47 97-981 Activities of households as employers; Females 356 332 323 300 321 308 undifferentiated goods- and services-producing Self-employed 6 5 5 4 5 4 activities of households for own use Employees 391 368 363 342 361 351 Malta 386 359 355 328 353 337 Gozo 11 14 13 18 13 18 Total 397 373 368 346 366 355 … Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category NACE Economic activity Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Private Sector 223 220 221 227 220 226 Public Sector - - - - - - Males 141 138 138 139 138 139 Activities of extraterritorial organisations Females 82 82 83 88 82 87 99 Self-employed - - - - - - and bodies Employees 223 220 221 227 220 226 Malta 223 219 219 225 218 224 Gozo - 1 2 2 2 2 Total 223 220 221 227 220 226 Private Sector 147,266 158,732 160,725 171,209 161,575 171,926 Public Sector 45,944 47,253 47,465 48,166 47,596 48,1842 Males 119,827 126,554 127,948 134,308 128,463 134,826 01-99 Total Gainfully Occupied Females 73,383 79,431 80,242 85,067 80,708 85,284 Self-employed 21,261 22,572 22,812 24,220 22,970 24,323 (including apprentices) Employees 171,949 183,413 185,378 195,155 186,201 195,787 Malta 181,911 193,689 195,719 206,379 196,652 207,059 Gozo 11,299 12,296 12,471 12,996 12,519 13,051 Total 193,210 205,985 208,190 219,375 209,171 220,110 Refer to methodological note 6 Public sector employment in August 2019 stood at 48,184, while the full-time equivalent (FTE) was calculated at 43,831. Refer to methodological note 5. 11 Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity … NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 01-03 Agriculture, forestry and fishing 2,326 2,449 2,453 2,619 2,479 2,646 01 Crop and animal production, hunting and related service 1,702 1,814 1,822 1,983 1,839 2,013 activities 02 Forestry and logging - 1 1 6 1 6 03 Fishing and aquaculture 624 634 630 630 639 627 05-09 Mining and quarrying 39 37 38 40 39 41 05 Mining of coal and lignite - - - - - - 06 Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas - - - - - - 07 Mining of metal ores - - - - - - 08 Other mining and quarrying 31 31 32 33 33 34 09 Mining support service activities 8 6 6 7 6 7 10-33 Manufacturing 2,924 3,059 3,131 3,192 3,080 3,255 10 Manufacture of food products 679 680 679 664 674 732 11 Manufacture of beverages 72 82 96 96 90 89 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 2 2 2 1 2 1 13 Manufacture of textiles 55 57 59 73 59 73 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 67 70 73 77 72 76 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 7 6 6 6 5 6 16 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, 61 70 70 92 71 95 except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 19 23 24 32 24 31 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 168 187 191 205 187 212 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 1 1 1 2 2 2 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 57 55 54 57 54 58 21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and 51 49 51 56 50 56 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 132 134 142 115 138 112 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 146 168 167 173 164 173 24 Manufacture of basic metals 50 67 73 86 71 88 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery 249 245 246 245 246 244 and equipment 26 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 83 86 85 75 80 74 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 95 108 110 102 110 100 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 43 44 42 56 44 56 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 104 112 123 124 117 123 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 45 72 94 104 82 105 31 Manufacture of furniture 321 318 305 333 310 336 32 Other manufacturing 230 207 222 165 199 164 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 187 216 216 253 229 249 35 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 10 11 30 19 27 21 36-39 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and 200 170 207 188 207 185 remediation activities 36 Water collection, treatment and supply 60 37 75 70 74 67 37 Sewerage 3 5 5 5 5 5 38 Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials 130 121 119 107 120 107 recovery 39 Remediation activities and other waste management services 7 7 8 6 8 6 12 ... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 41-43 Construction 1,812 1,911 1,939 2,103 1,936 2,121 41 Construction of buildings 514 504 531 525 509 527 42 Civil engineering 93 100 98 110 95 110 43 Specialised construction activities 1,205 1,307 1,310 1,468 1,332 1,484 45-47 Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and 10,652 10,811 10,711 11,087 10,726 11,116 motorcycles 45 Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and 685 706 708 746 714 751 motorcycles 46 Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles 2,601 2,617 2,641 2,671 2,655 2,674 47 Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles 7,366 7,488 7,362 7,670 7,357 7,691 49-53 Transportation and storage 3,026 3,180 3,278 3,299 3,282 3,371 49 Land transport and transport via pipelines 1,817 2,025 2,053 2,036 2,068 2,042 50 Water transport 140 162 171 190 174 196 51 Air transport 512 425 452 398 440 455 52 Warehousing and support activities for transportation 390 409 441 516 448 523 53 Postal and courier activities 167 159 161 159 152 155 55-56 Accommodation and food service activities 9,433 9,298 9,634 9,083 9,492 9,033 55 Accommodation 2,896 2,807 2,930 2,648 2,841 2,646 56 Food and beverage service activities 6,537 6,491 6,704 6,435 6,651 6,387 58-63 Information and communication 1,503 1,666 1,692 1,891 1,704 1,913 58 Publishing activities 189 205 204 223 204 234 59 Motion picture, video and television programme production, 250 270 267 287 278 288 sound recording and music publishing activities 60 Programming and broadcasting activities 172 179 180 194 181 191 61 Telecommunications 220 224 241 222 235 225 62 Computer programming, consultancy and related activities 615 709 716 846 722 854 63 Information service activities 57 79 84 119 84 121 64-66 Financial and insurance activities 1,114 1,222 1,293 1,275 1,264 1,204 64 Financial service activities, except insurance and pension 650 734 793 758 765 678 funding 65 Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except 201 214 212 227 215 229 compulsory social security 66 Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities 263 274 288 290 284 297 68 Real estate activities 646 795 834 1,019 861 1,042 69-75 Professional, scientific and technical activities 4,453 5,135 5,358 6,177 5,424 6,185 69 Legal and accounting activities 1,136 1,319 1,484 1,736 1,497 1,691 70 Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities 1,576 1,809 1,874 2,081 1,874 2,103 71 Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and 646 693 703 798 716 805 analysis 72 Scientific research and development 40 52 59 55 73 55 73 Advertising and market research 511 572 563 637 570 640 74 Other professional, scientific and technical activities 515 650 631 822 651 842 75 Veterinary activities 29 40 44 48 43 49 13 ... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity NACE Economic activity Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) 77-82 Administrative and support service activities 5,523 5,213 5,306 5,713 5,289 5,755 77 Rental and leasing activities 570 607 639 652 643 668 78 Employment activities 1,098 597 650 743 651 735 79 Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and 594 607 628 657 613 664 related activities 80 Security and investigation activities 1,316 1,333 1,338 1,414 1,333 1,418 81 Services to buildings and landscape activities 1,094 1,096 1,075 1,106 1,065 1,104 82 Office administrative, office support and other business 851 973 976 1,141 984 1,166 support activities 84 Public administration and defence; compulsory social 2,783 2,863 4,319 4,587 4,277 4,588 security 85 Education 5,711 5,715 6,188 6,236 5,897 5,988 86-88 Human health and social work activities 3,177 3,266 3,353 3,506 3,340 3,545 86 Human health activities 1,101 1,218 1,227 1,313 1,229 1,320 87 Residential care activities 1,438 1,339 1,323 1,358 1,311 1,387 88 Social work activities without accommodation 638 709 803 835 800 838 90-93 Arts, entertainment and recreation 2,477 2,841 2,826 3,185 2,903 3,224 90 Creative, arts and entertainment activities 689 900 915 1,127 944 1,153 91 Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities 125 118 118 132 116 134 92 Gambling and betting activities 515 544 554 572 553 575 93 Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities 1,148 1,279 1,239 1,354 1,290 1,362 94-96 Other service activities 2,384 2,608 2,651 2,965 2,666 2,996 94 Activities of membership organisations 566 604 640 730 635 738 95 Repair of computers and personal and household goods 169 178 177 196 179 197 96 Other personal service activities 1,649 1,826 1,834 2,039 1,852 2,061 Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated 97-98 goods- and services-producing activities of households for 24 35 37 43 40 43 own use 971 Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel 23 33 35 40 38 40 98 Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of 1 2 2 3 2 3 private households for own use 99 Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies 15 13 14 12 14 12 01-99 Total 60,232 62,298 65,292 68,239 64,947 68,284 Refer to methodological note 6 14 Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category … NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 1,309 1,413 1,420 1,507 1,436 1,524 Females 79 90 90 120 94 123 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1,087 1,176 1,182 1,273 1,197 1,286 time job Gozo 301 327 328 354 333 361 Agriculture, Total 1,388 1,503 1,510 1,627 1,530 1,647 01-03 forestry and Males 772 774 772 803 776 803 fishing Females 166 172 171 189 173 196 Part-time as a primary job Malta 778 777 772 824 778 831 Gozo 160 169 171 168 171 168 Total 938 946 943 992 949 999 Total 2,326 2,449 2,453 2,619 2,479 2,646 Males 15 13 13 14 13 15 Females 2 3 3 3 3 3 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 11 7 7 8 7 9 time job Gozo 6 9 9 9 9 9 Total 17 16 16 17 16 18 05-09 Mining and Males 18 17 18 19 19 19 quarrying Females 4 4 4 4 4 4 Part-time as a primary job Malta 19 17 17 18 18 18 Gozo 3 4 5 5 5 5 Total 22 21 22 23 23 23 Total 39 37 38 40 39 41 Males 953 1,037 1,083 1,123 1,076 1,169 Females 210 237 245 273 244 273 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1,033 1,122 1,168 1,239 1,164 1,284 time job Gozo 130 152 160 157 156 158 Total 1,163 1,274 1,328 1,396 1,320 1,442 10-33 Manufacturing Males 878 895 907 895 886 912 Females 883 890 896 901 874 901 Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,629 1,645 1,665 1,650 1,622 1,666 Gozo 132 140 138 146 138 147 Total 1,761 1,785 1,803 1,796 1,760 1,813 Total 2,924 3,059 3,131 3,192 3,080 3,255 Males - - - - - 1 Females - - - - - - Part-timers holding a full- Malta - - - - - 1 time job Gozo - - - - - - Electricity, gas, Total - - - - - 1 35 steam and air Males 5 6 17 14 15 14 conditioning supply Females 5 5 13 5 12 6 Part-time as a primary job Malta 9 10 28 18 25 19 Gozo 1 1 2 1 2 1 Total 10 11 30 19 27 20 Total 10 11 30 19 27 21 15 ... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 50 55 53 57 52 57 Females 11 10 11 8 12 8 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 56 59 59 59 59 58 time job Gozo 5 6 5 6 5 7 Water supply; Total 61 65 64 65 64 65 sewerage, waste 36-39 management and Males 91 67 88 79 85 78 remediation Females 48 38 55 44 58 42 activities Part-time as a primary job Malta 133 101 139 119 139 116 Gozo 6 4 4 4 4 4 Total 139 105 143 123 143 120 Total 200 170 207 188 207 185 Males 907 992 999 1,129 1,011 1,140 Females 99 106 105 105 108 108 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 814 892 897 1,004 911 1,020 time job Gozo 192 206 207 230 208 228 Total 1,006 1,098 1,104 1,234 1,119 1,248 41-43 Construction Males 640 650 657 696 649 703 Females 166 163 178 173 168 170 Part-time as a primary job Malta 704 710 730 765 713 769 Gozo 102 103 105 104 104 104 Total 806 813 835 869 817 873 Total 1,812 1,911 1,939 2,103 1,936 2,121 Males 2,351 2,408 2,422 2,571 2,422 2,577 Females 1,280 1,413 1,377 1,500 1,370 1,505 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 3,272 3,429 3,405 3,657 3,404 3,667 time job Gozo 359 392 394 414 388 415 Wholesale and Total 3,631 3,821 3,799 4,071 3,792 4,082 45-47 retail trade; repair Males 2,191 2,209 2,244 2,318 2,229 2,348 of motor vehicles and motorcycles Females 4,830 4,781 4,668 4,698 4,705 4,686 Part-time as a primary job Malta 6,539 6,501 6,414 6,526 6,441 6,535 Gozo 482 489 498 490 493 499 Total 7,021 6,990 6,912 7,016 6,934 7,034 Total 10,652 10,811 10,711 11,087 10,726 11,116 Males 1,229 1,406 1,451 1,438 1,446 1,439 Females 206 220 229 215 220 230 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1,352 1,538 1,592 1,558 1,579 1,576 time job Gozo 83 88 88 95 87 93 Total 1,435 1,626 1,680 1,653 1,666 1,669 49-53 Transportation and Males 1,114 1,078 1,078 1,124 1,087 1,149 storage Females 477 476 520 522 529 553 Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,519 1,474 1,510 1,558 1,530 1,613 Gozo 72 80 88 88 86 89 Total 1,591 1,554 1,598 1,646 1,616 1,702 Total 3,026 3,180 3,278 3,299 3,282 3,371 16 ... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 2,398 2,469 2,467 2,562 2,462 2,517 Females 1,025 1,109 1,114 1,208 1,116 1,222 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 3,125 3,250 3,238 3,396 3,226 3,356 time job Gozo 298 328 343 374 352 383 Accommodation Total 3,423 3,578 3,581 3,770 3,578 3,739 55-56 and food service Males 2,908 2,766 2,942 2,553 2,878 2,547 activities Females 3,102 2,954 3,111 2,760 3,036 2,747 Part-time as a primary job Malta 5,557 5,274 5,532 4,817 5,400 4,798 Gozo 453 446 521 496 514 496 Total 6,010 5,720 6,053 5,313 5,914 5,294 Total 9,433 9,298 9,634 9,083 9,492 9,033 Males 573 649 667 734 684 747 Females 177 200 199 260 204 267 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 697 791 804 929 826 945 time job Gozo 53 58 62 65 62 69 Total 750 849 866 994 888 1,014 58-63 Information and Males 407 453 455 508 448 510 communication Females 346 364 371 389 368 389 Part-time as a primary job Malta 720 781 785 860 774 859 Gozo 33 36 41 37 42 40 Total 753 817 826 897 816 899 Total 1,503 1,666 1,692 1,891 1,704 1,913 Males 260 283 289 310 290 306 Females 139 155 155 162 153 155 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 385 424 429 457 429 447 time job Gozo 14 14 15 15 14 14 Total 399 438 444 472 443 461 64-66 Financial and Males 259 289 331 298 316 277 insurance activities Females 456 495 518 505 505 466 Part-time as a primary job Malta 702 766 827 781 798 722 Gozo 13 18 22 22 23 21 Total 715 784 849 803 821 743 Total 1,114 1,222 1,293 1,275 1,264 1,204 Males 206 275 278 374 295 389 Females 109 141 145 201 147 205 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 258 353 361 488 378 507 time job Gozo 57 63 62 87 64 87 Total 315 416 423 575 442 594 68 Real estate Males 130 147 162 177 166 182 activities Females 201 232 249 267 253 266 Part-time as a primary job Malta 288 330 357 393 365 398 Gozo 43 49 54 51 54 50 Total 331 379 411 444 419 448 Total 646 795 834 1,019 861 1,042 17 ... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 1,321 1,560 1,566 1,888 1,586 1,917 Females 793 964 986 1,198 1,007 1,216 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1,989 2,370 2,400 2,900 2,434 2,943 time job Gozo 125 154 152 186 159 190 Professional, Total 2,114 2,524 2,552 3,086 2,593 3,133 69-75 scientific and Males 1,084 1,195 1,256 1,364 1,252 1,346 technical activities Females 1,255 1,416 1,550 1,727 1,579 1,706 Part-time as a primary job Malta 2,249 2,501 2,686 2,931 2,710 2,904 Gozo 90 110 120 160 121 148 Total 2,339 2,611 2,806 3,091 2,831 3,052 Total 4,453 5,135 5,358 6,177 5,424 6,185 Males 1,814 1,623 1,625 1,761 1,617 1,771 Females 702 676 682 812 684 813 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 2,388 2,152 2,152 2,404 2,147 2,416 time job Gozo 128 147 155 169 154 168 Administrative and Total 2,516 2,299 2,307 2,573 2,301 2,584 77-82 support service Males 1,258 1,176 1,217 1,294 1,205 1,305 activities Females 1,749 1,738 1,782 1,846 1,783 1,866 Part-time as a primary job Malta 2,806 2,688 2,757 2,878 2,749 2,900 Gozo 201 226 242 262 239 271 Total 3,007 2,914 2,999 3,140 2,988 3,171 Total 5,523 5,213 5,306 5,713 5,289 5,755 Males 407 418 459 486 463 492 Females 537 557 864 885 865 874 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 851 889 1,191 1,248 1,195 1,245 time job Gozo 93 86 132 123 133 121 Public Total 944 975 1,323 1,371 1,328 1,366 administration and 84 defence; Males 532 555 866 989 855 981 compulsory social Females 1,307 1,333 2,130 2,227 2,094 2,241 security Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,686 1,735 2,787 2,967 2,745 2,972 Gozo 153 153 209 249 204 250 Total 1,839 1,888 2,996 3,216 2,949 3,222 Total 2,783 2,863 4,319 4,587 4,277 4,588 Males 1,628 1,650 1,623 1,690 1,602 1,665 Females 1,481 1,517 1,577 1,638 1,535 1,566 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 2,941 2,997 3,034 3,162 2,978 3,070 time job Gozo 168 170 166 166 159 161 Total 3,109 3,167 3,200 3,328 3,137 3,231 85 Education Males 978 977 1,139 1,127 1,069 1,098 Females 1,624 1,571 1,849 1,781 1,691 1,659 Part-time as a primary job Malta 2,488 2,430 2,855 2,750 2,633 2,620 Gozo 114 118 133 158 127 137 Total 2,602 2,548 2,988 2,908 2,760 2,757 Total 5,711 5,715 6,188 6,236 5,897 5,988 18 ... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 431 449 464 502 462 512 Females 631 719 745 841 747 850 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 986 1,076 1,116 1,234 1,116 1,253 time job Gozo 76 92 93 109 93 109 Human health and Total 1,062 1,168 1,209 1,343 1,209 1,362 86-88 social work Males 336 331 345 353 345 353 activities Females 1,779 1,767 1,799 1,810 1,786 1,830 Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,965 1,946 1,992 1,990 1,974 2,013 Gozo 150 152 152 173 157 170 Total 2,115 2,098 2,144 2,163 2,131 2,183 Total 3,177 3,266 3,353 3,506 3,340 3,545 Males 778 930 909 1,030 966 1,055 Females 345 446 439 519 459 530 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1,030 1,261 1,248 1,437 1,306 1,464 time job Gozo 93 115 100 112 119 121 Total 1,123 1,376 1,348 1,549 1,425 1,585 90-93 Arts, entertainment Males 666 694 704 770 707 757 and recreation Females 688 771 774 866 771 882 Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,293 1,390 1,407 1,544 1,404 1,545 Gozo 61 75 71 92 74 94 Total 1,354 1,465 1,478 1,636 1,478 1,639 Total 2,477 2,841 2,826 3,185 2,903 3,224 Males 395 449 456 528 464 527 Females 330 413 416 545 427 571 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 677 812 819 1,013 837 1,036 time job Gozo 48 50 53 60 54 62 Total 725 862 872 1,073 891 1,098 94-96 Other service Males 471 504 523 585 525 597 activities Females 1,188 1,242 1,256 1,307 1,250 1,301 Part-time as a primary job Malta 1,544 1,638 1,670 1,771 1,670 1,775 Gozo 115 108 109 121 105 123 Total 1,659 1,746 1,779 1,892 1,775 1,898 Total 2,384 2,608 2,651 2,965 2,666 2,996 Males 6 7 7 7 7 8 Females 3 6 8 8 8 9 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 9 11 12 12 12 15 Activities of time job Gozo - 2 3 3 3 2 households as employers; Total 9 13 15 15 15 17 undifferentiated 97-981 goods- and Males 5 5 5 3 5 3 services-producing Females 10 17 17 25 20 23 activities of households for Part-time as a primary job Malta 14 21 21 23 24 21 own use Gozo 1 1 1 5 1 5 Total 15 22 22 28 25 26 Total 24 35 37 43 40 43 19 ... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category NACE Economic activity Type of part-time job Category Average Average July July August August division 2017 2018 2018 2019 2018 2019 (Revised) (Revised) Males 1 1 1 1 1 1 Females - - - - - - Part-timers holding a full- Malta 1 1 1 1 1 1 time job Gozo - - - - - - Activities of Total 1 1 1 1 1 1 99 extraterritorial Males 1 1 1 1 1 1 organisations and bodies Females 13 11 12 10 12 10 Part-time as a primary job Malta 14 12 13 11 13 11 Gozo - - - - - - Total 14 12 13 11 13 11 Total 15 13 14 12 14 12 Males 17,032 18,087 18,252 19,712 18,355 19,829 Females 8,159 8,982 9,390 10,501 9,403 10,528 Part-timers holding a full- Malta 22,962 24,610 25,115 27,479 25,206 27,599 time job Gozo 2,229 2,459 2,527 2,734 2,552 2,758 Total 25,191 27,069 27,642 30,213 27,758 30,357 01-99 Total Males 14,744 14,789 15,727 15,970 15,518 15,983 Females 20,297 20,440 21,923 22,056 21,671 21,944 Part-time as a primary Malta 32,656 32,747 34,964 35,194 34,525 35,105 job Gozo 2,385 2,482 2,686 2,832 2,664 2,822 Total 35,041 35,229 37,650 38,026 37,189 37,927 Total part-timers 60,232 62,298 65,292 68,239 64,947 68,284 Refer to methodological note 6 20 Methodological Notes The data provided in this release, including the relevant classifications, is based on administrative records held at Jobsplus. The information contained in this release may be subject to revision. Monthly data is revised in the subsequent year. The National Statistics Office publishes, on a quarterly basis, another set of statistics on employment and unemployment based on the Labour Force Survey (LFS). When compiling LFS statistics, the NSO adopts the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition, an internationally agreed definition on employment and unemployment. This definition has also been adopted by Eurostat and is used by all EU Member States. More details regarding the methodology used for the compilation of employment and unemployment statistics from the LFS may be found in quarterly LFS news releases.

Since Jobsplus records and LFS results measure two different facets of employment and unemployment, these are not comparable. Users are therefore cautioned that these two sets of statistics should not be used interchangeably. Full-time and part-time status is determined by the employer's declaration (or that made by a self-employed person) in the engagement form which is required to be sent to Jobsplus upon commencement of employment. Apprentices are included under their respective economic activity. Definitions: Labour Supply: Full-time gainfully occupied population and the registered unemployed population.

Full-time gainfully occupied population and the registered unemployed population. Apprentices, trainees and students: Includes apprentices, trainees, Junior College and University students in the summer work-phase, undergraduate trainees, and trainees with fixed contracts.

Includes apprentices, trainees, Junior College and University students in the summer work-phase, undergraduate trainees, and trainees with fixed contracts. Regional employment: Data on Malta/Gozo employment differs on the basis of economic sector. Accordingly, the data on private sector employment depends on employee residence, whereas data for public sector depends on employer information on the location of its employees.

Data on Malta/Gozo employment differs on the basis of economic sector. Accordingly, the data on private sector employment depends on employee residence, whereas data for public sector depends on employer information on the location of its employees. Full-time equivalent (FTE): Employment in full-time equivalent is a conversion method used to measure the number of employees according to the number of hours worked. When using FTE a full-time employee working a 40-hour week is equivalent to 1.0, whereas a person who works 20 hours per week is equivalent to 0.5. Table 2 of this release includes persons who work full-time, persons on a full-time with reduced hours basis and full-time employees who are on unpaid leave. When converting these figures into FTE, full-time employees are considered as 1 whereas persons working full-time with reduced hours or who are on unpaid leave are considered according to the hours worked. FTE data is currently available in respect of public sector employment and is based on the administrative records of the People and Standards Division within the Office of the Prime Minister. FTE information for the private sector is not available.

Employment in full-time equivalent is a conversion method used to measure the number of employees according to the number of hours worked. When using FTE a full-time employee working a 40-hour week is equivalent to 1.0, whereas a person who works 20 hours per week is equivalent to 0.5. Table 2 of this release includes persons who work full-time, persons on a full-time with reduced hours basis and full-time employees who are on unpaid leave. When converting these figures into FTE, full-time employees are considered as 1 whereas persons working full-time with reduced hours or who are on unpaid leave are considered according to the hours worked. FTE data is currently available in respect of public sector employment and is based on the administrative records of the People and Standards Division within the Office of the Prime Minister. FTE information for the private sector is not available. Part 1 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 1 are either new job seekers who have left school, re-entrants into the labour market, or individuals who have been made redundant by their former employer.

Persons registering under Part 1 are either new job seekers who have left school, re-entrants into the labour market, or individuals who have been made redundant by their former employer. Part 2 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 2 are either workers who have been dismissed from work due to disciplinary action, left work out of their own free will, refused work or training opportunities or were struck off the register after an inspection by Law Enforcement personnel. Owing to a reclassification exercise carried out by Jobsplus, employers recruiting domestic workers for personal services, (not as a commercial activity), have been transferred from NACE divisions 86 and 88 to NACE division 97. Within the latter division, a household employer is defined as a person who pays an individual to perform duties in or around his home. Household employees may include nannies, care workers and private nurses. This change came into effect as from December 2017 and as such, affected also the average for that year. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:

Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx

Classifications: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE Rev. 2 References to this news release are to be cited appropriately. A detailed news release calendar is available on:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx 21 Attachments Original document

