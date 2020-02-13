|
Registered Employment: August 2019
In August 2019, registered full-time employment increased by 5.2 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.0 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.
Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in August increased by 5.1 per cent, reaching 221,755 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,939) and a decline in registered unemployment (142) (Table 1).
Registered full-time employment
When August 2019 is compared to August 2018, the highest increase in employment was brought about by construction (NACE 41-43) and administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82), with 1,813 and 1,661 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,351 persons to 171,926. Public sector full-time employment increased by 588 persons to 48,184 (Table 2).
The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,353 when compared to August 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,586. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively over 2018 levels (Table 2).
Registered part-time employment
Registered part-time employment in August 2019 went up by 5.1 per cent when compared the same month in 2018. The overall increase was mainly generated by professional, scientiﬁc and technical activities (NACE 69-75, 761) and administrative and support services activities (NACE 77-82, 466). On the other hand, accommodation and food services activities (NACE 55-56) registered a drop of 459 persons when compared to August 2018 (Table 3).
The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 30,357 up by 9.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 37,927, up by 2.0 per cent when compared to 2018 (Table 4)
Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity …
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-03
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
2,305
|
2,384
|
2,410
|
2,574
|
2,407
|
2,601
|
01
|
Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities
|
1,702
|
1,706
|
1,725
|
1,749
|
1,693
|
1,757
|
02
|
Forestry and logging
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03
|
Fishing and aquaculture
|
603
|
678
|
685
|
825
|
714
|
844
|
05-09
|
Mining and quarrying
|
360
|
374
|
389
|
385
|
383
|
386
|
05
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
171
|
196
|
200
|
206
|
198
|
205
|
09
|
Mining support service activities
|
189
|
178
|
185
|
175
|
181
|
177
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
21,191
|
21,853
|
22,183
|
22,106
|
22,150
|
22,080
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
2,699
|
2,687
|
2,722
|
2,707
|
2,701
|
2,712
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
895
|
912
|
950
|
938
|
936
|
929
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
334
|
336
|
333
|
332
|
332
|
328
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
145
|
148
|
150
|
143
|
149
|
145
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
21
|
17
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;
|
338
|
349
|
350
|
405
|
354
|
404
|
|
manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
225
|
259
|
273
|
255
|
272
|
254
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
1,292
|
1,561
|
1,579
|
1,631
|
1,585
|
1,628
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
310
|
303
|
302
|
285
|
301
|
281
|
21
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations
|
1,078
|
991
|
988
|
1,043
|
985
|
1,034
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
|
1,757
|
1,762
|
1,800
|
1,715
|
1,786
|
1,712
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
1,042
|
1,071
|
1,098
|
1,128
|
1,093
|
1,095
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
188
|
240
|
233
|
274
|
237
|
279
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
1,233
|
1,200
|
1,204
|
1,164
|
1,210
|
1,173
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
2,248
|
2,329
|
2,355
|
2,343
|
2,360
|
2,341
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
522
|
535
|
557
|
576
|
550
|
574
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
501
|
514
|
516
|
511
|
533
|
513
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
1,103
|
1,126
|
1,147
|
1,018
|
1,138
|
1,024
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
146
|
214
|
235
|
251
|
238
|
254
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
1,127
|
1,131
|
1,123
|
1,134
|
1,127
|
1,144
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
2,369
|
2,441
|
2,510
|
2,359
|
2,499
|
2,351
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
1,593
|
1,703
|
1,719
|
1,853
|
1,724
|
1,864
|
35
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
118
|
158
|
160
|
178
|
162
|
179
|
36-39
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
1,606
|
1,662
|
1,659
|
1,653
|
1,667
|
1,658
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
1,171
|
1,217
|
1,224
|
1,172
|
1,216
|
1,168
|
37
|
Sewerage
|
9
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
38
|
Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery
|
393
|
394
|
383
|
441
|
399
|
446
|
39
|
Remediation activities and other waste management services
|
33
|
43
|
44
|
31
|
43
|
35
|
41-43
|
Construction
|
11,338
|
11,987
|
12,058
|
13,752
|
12,086
|
13,899
|
41
|
Construction of buildings
|
4,355
|
4,655
|
4,697
|
5,544
|
4,685
|
5,630
|
42
|
Civil engineering
|
898
|
941
|
945
|
1,279
|
948
|
1,327
|
43
|
Specialised construction activities
|
6,085
|
6,391
|
6,416
|
6,929
|
6,453
|
6,942
|
45-47
|
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
26,467
|
26,985
|
27,161
|
27,802
|
27,228
|
27,806
|
45
|
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
2,455
|
2,473
|
2,491
|
2,591
|
2,478
|
2,600
|
46
|
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
9,945
|
10,150
|
10,208
|
10,455
|
10,218
|
10,452
|
47
|
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
14,067
|
14,362
|
14,462
|
14,756
|
14,532
|
14,754
|
49-53
|
Transportation and storage
|
10,204
|
10,995
|
11,183
|
11,727
|
11,306
|
11,813
|
49
|
Land transport and transport via pipelines
|
3,560
|
3,847
|
3,898
|
4,337
|
3,965
|
4,397
|
50
|
Water transport
|
463
|
501
|
524
|
513
|
524
|
511
|
51
|
Air transport
|
1,280
|
1,487
|
1,515
|
1,702
|
1,561
|
1,717
|
52
|
Warehousing and support activities for transportation
|
4,089
|
4,257
|
4,329
|
4,251
|
4,343
|
4,261
|
53
|
Postal and courier activities
|
812
|
903
|
917
|
924
|
913
|
927
|
55-56
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
12,438
|
13,627
|
13,861
|
14,911
|
14,010
|
15,091
|
55
|
Accommodation
|
5,729
|
6,045
|
6,199
|
6,345
|
6,254
|
6,363
|
56
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
6,709
|
7,582
|
7,662
|
8,566
|
7,756
|
8,728
|
58-63
|
Information and communication
|
7,409
|
7,626
|
7,817
|
7,949
|
7,818
|
7,928
|
58
|
Publishing activities
|
628
|
702
|
715
|
848
|
733
|
863
|
59
|
Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
music publishing activities
|
352
|
337
|
361
|
335
|
335
|
328
|
60
|
Programming and broadcasting activities
|
246
|
251
|
250
|
250
|
251
|
250
|
4
|
|
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
61
|
Telecommunications
|
1,680
|
1,732
|
1,755
|
1,710
|
1,757
|
1,693
|
62
|
Computer programming, consultancy and related activities
|
3,724
|
3,783
|
3,856
|
3,964
|
3,868
|
3,945
|
63
|
Information service activities
|
779
|
821
|
880
|
842
|
874
|
849
|
64-66
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
9,750
|
10,698
|
10,927
|
11,411
|
10,971
|
11,453
|
64
|
Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding
|
6,923
|
7,661
|
7,879
|
8,114
|
7,915
|
8,155
|
65
|
Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security
|
911
|
962
|
977
|
1,039
|
980
|
1,046
|
66
|
Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities
|
1,916
|
2,075
|
2,071
|
2,258
|
2,076
|
2,252
|
68
|
Real estate activities
|
1,683
|
1,888
|
1,918
|
2,120
|
1,953
|
2,106
|
69-75
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
12,304
|
13,999
|
14,325
|
15,944
|
14,483
|
15,978
|
69
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
3,874
|
4,092
|
4,174
|
4,508
|
4,198
|
4,491
|
70
|
Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities
|
3,516
|
4,661
|
4,789
|
5,557
|
4,891
|
5,570
|
71
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis
|
2,168
|
2,327
|
2,396
|
2,730
|
2,396
|
2,744
|
72
|
Scientific research and development
|
42
|
51
|
51
|
65
|
56
|
66
|
73
|
Advertising and market research
|
1,858
|
1,972
|
1,997
|
2,109
|
2,015
|
2,124
|
74
|
Other professional, scientific and technical activities
|
749
|
782
|
797
|
852
|
808
|
858
|
75
|
Veterinary activities
|
97
|
114
|
121
|
123
|
119
|
125
|
77-82
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
17,273
|
19,114
|
19,041
|
20,742
|
19,251
|
20,912
|
77
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
1,348
|
1,516
|
1,543
|
1,702
|
1,535
|
1,740
|
78
|
Employment activities
|
4,223
|
4,744
|
4,764
|
4,695
|
4,729
|
4,752
|
79
|
Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities
|
1,221
|
1,247
|
1,276
|
1,243
|
1,273
|
1,243
|
80
|
Security and investigation activities
|
2,741
|
3,013
|
3,043
|
3,381
|
3,050
|
3,395
|
81
|
Services to buildings and landscape activities
|
4,441
|
5,024
|
4,990
|
5,712
|
5,175
|
5,756
|
82
|
Office administrative, office support and other business support activities
|
3,299
|
3,570
|
3,425
|
4,009
|
3,489
|
4,026
|
84
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social security
|
14,226
|
14,576
|
14,488
|
14,957
|
14,497
|
14,972
|
85
|
Education
|
16,827
|
17,342
|
17,377
|
17,764
|
17,314
|
17,660
|
86-88
|
Human health and social work activities
|
14,838
|
16,240
|
16,515
|
17,517
|
16,696
|
17,591
|
86
|
Human health activities
|
8,595
|
9,265
|
9,524
|
9,883
|
9,596
|
9,894
|
87
|
Residential care activities
|
4,875
|
5,530
|
5,525
|
6,078
|
5,635
|
6,128
|
88
|
Social work activities without accommodation
|
1,368
|
1,445
|
1,466
|
1,556
|
1,465
|
1,569
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
8,403
|
9,626
|
9,766
|
10,597
|
9,812
|
10,656
|
|
90
|
Creative, arts and entertainment activities
|
579
|
688
|
698
|
772
|
704
|
781
… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
91
|
Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities
|
400
|
416
|
436
|
449
|
443
|
447
|
92
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
6,521
|
7,510
|
7,564
|
8,239
|
7,575
|
8,298
|
93
|
Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities
|
903
|
1,012
|
1,068
|
1,137
|
1,090
|
1,130
|
94-96
|
Other service activities
|
3,850
|
4,258
|
4,363
|
4,713
|
4,391
|
4,760
|
94
|
Activities of membership organisations
|
820
|
905
|
942
|
1,012
|
938
|
1,017
|
95
|
Repair of computers and personal and household goods
|
323
|
343
|
346
|
367
|
352
|
368
|
96
|
Other personal service activities
|
2,707
|
3,010
|
3,075
|
3,334
|
3,101
|
3,375
|
97-98
|
Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-
|
397
|
373
|
368
|
346
|
366
|
355
|
|
producing activities of households for own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
971
|
Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel
|
396
|
372
|
367
|
345
|
365
|
354
|
98
|
Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households for
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies
|
223
|
220
|
221
|
227
|
220
|
226
|
01-99
|
Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)
|
193,210
|
205,985
|
208,190
|
219,375
|
209,171
|
220,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Registered Unemployed
|
2,500
|
1,847
|
1,828
|
1,654
|
1,787
|
1,645
|
|
Part I
|
2,271
|
1,685
|
1,673
|
1,497
|
1,640
|
1,490
|
|
Part II
|
229
|
162
|
155
|
157
|
147
|
155
|
|
Labour Supply (excluding part-time employment)
|
195,710
|
207,832
|
210,018
|
221,029
|
210,958
|
221,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category …
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
1,935
|
1,975
|
1,971
|
2,123
|
1,992
|
2,154
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
370
|
409
|
439
|
451
|
415
|
447
|
|
|
Males
|
2,017
|
2,068
|
2,084
|
2,230
|
2,085
|
2,248
|
|
|
Females
|
288
|
316
|
326
|
344
|
322
|
353
|
01-03
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
Self-employed
|
1,372
|
1,368
|
1,364
|
1,375
|
1,369
|
1,376
|
|
|
Employees
|
933
|
1,016
|
1,046
|
1,199
|
1,038
|
1,225
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,846
|
1,914
|
1,939
|
2,076
|
1,936
|
2,103
|
|
|
Gozo
|
459
|
470
|
471
|
498
|
471
|
498
|
|
|
Total
|
2,305
|
2,384
|
2,410
|
2,574
|
2,407
|
2,601
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
360
|
374
|
389
|
385
|
383
|
386
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Males
|
324
|
334
|
345
|
337
|
340
|
337
|
|
|
Females
|
36
|
40
|
44
|
48
|
43
|
49
|
05-09
|
Mining and quarrying
|
Self-employed
|
73
|
77
|
80
|
89
|
81
|
90
|
|
|
Employees
|
287
|
297
|
309
|
296
|
302
|
296
|
|
|
Malta
|
333
|
332
|
344
|
348
|
342
|
348
|
|
|
Gozo
|
27
|
42
|
45
|
37
|
41
|
38
|
|
|
Total
|
360
|
374
|
389
|
385
|
383
|
386
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
21,026
|
21,689
|
22,021
|
21,946
|
21,986
|
21,920
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
165
|
164
|
162
|
160
|
164
|
160
|
|
|
Males
|
15,673
|
16,021
|
16,238
|
16,185
|
16,216
|
16,162
|
|
|
Females
|
5,518
|
5,832
|
5,945
|
5,921
|
5,934
|
5,918
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
Self-employed
|
1,549
|
1,593
|
1,601
|
1,682
|
1,608
|
1,682
|
|
|
Employees
|
19,642
|
20,260
|
20,582
|
20,424
|
20,542
|
20,398
|
|
|
Malta
|
20,133
|
20,758
|
21,061
|
21,004
|
21,028
|
20,984
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1,058
|
1,095
|
1,122
|
1,102
|
1,122
|
1,096
|
|
|
Total
|
21,191
|
21,853
|
22,183
|
22,106
|
22,150
|
22,080
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
33
|
34
|
34
|
39
|
35
|
39
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
85
|
124
|
126
|
139
|
127
|
140
|
|
|
Males
|
103
|
138
|
139
|
155
|
141
|
156
|
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
|
Females
|
15
|
20
|
21
|
23
|
21
|
23
|
35
|
Self-employed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
supply
|
|
Employees
|
118
|
158
|
160
|
178
|
162
|
179
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
118
|
158
|
160
|
141
|
162
|
142
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
37
|
-
|
37
|
|
|
Total
|
118
|
158
|
160
|
178
|
162
|
179
… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
372
|
390
|
384
|
423
|
398
|
433
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
1,234
|
1,272
|
1,275
|
1,230
|
1,269
|
1,225
|
|
|
Males
|
1,379
|
1,416
|
1,411
|
1,389
|
1,415
|
1,397
|
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
|
Females
|
227
|
246
|
248
|
264
|
252
|
261
|
36-39
|
Self-employed
|
81
|
83
|
81
|
78
|
81
|
77
|
|
remediation activities
|
Employees
|
1,525
|
1,579
|
1,578
|
1,575
|
1,586
|
1,581
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,510
|
1,570
|
1,567
|
1,565
|
1,575
|
1,572
|
|
|
Gozo
|
96
|
92
|
92
|
88
|
92
|
86
|
|
|
Total
|
1,606
|
1,662
|
1,659
|
1,653
|
1,667
|
1,658
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
10,380
|
11,065
|
11,118
|
12,867
|
11,175
|
13,017
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
958
|
922
|
940
|
885
|
911
|
882
|
|
|
Males
|
10,725
|
11,297
|
11,368
|
12,937
|
11,408
|
13,082
|
|
|
Females
|
613
|
690
|
690
|
815
|
678
|
817
|
41-43
|
Construction
|
Self-employed
|
3,178
|
3,363
|
3,385
|
3,584
|
3,405
|
3,586
|
|
|
Employees
|
8,160
|
8,624
|
8,673
|
10,168
|
8,681
|
10,313
|
|
|
Malta
|
10,294
|
10,918
|
10,996
|
12,505
|
11,025
|
12,617
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1,044
|
1,069
|
1,062
|
1,247
|
1,061
|
1,282
|
|
|
Total
|
11,338
|
11,987
|
12,058
|
13,752
|
12,086
|
13,899
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
26,177
|
26,675
|
26,847
|
27,482
|
26,916
|
27,484
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
290
|
310
|
314
|
320
|
312
|
322
|
|
|
Males
|
17,292
|
17,418
|
17,551
|
17,854
|
17,573
|
17,845
|
|
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor
|
Females
|
9,175
|
9,567
|
9,610
|
9,948
|
9,655
|
9,961
|
45-47
|
Self-employed
|
5,428
|
5,431
|
5,451
|
5,488
|
5,455
|
5,485
|
vehicles and motorcycles
|
|
Employees
|
21,039
|
21,554
|
21,710
|
22,314
|
21,773
|
22,321
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
25,127
|
25,578
|
25,754
|
26,330
|
25,794
|
26,322
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1,340
|
1,407
|
1,407
|
1,472
|
1,434
|
1,484
|
|
|
Total
|
26,467
|
26,985
|
27,161
|
27,802
|
27,228
|
27,806
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
8,360
|
8,961
|
9,093
|
9,663
|
9,191
|
9,752
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
1,844
|
2,034
|
2,090
|
2,064
|
2,115
|
2,061
|
|
|
Males
|
8,302
|
8,899
|
9,025
|
9,479
|
9,143
|
9,568
|
|
|
Females
|
1,902
|
2,096
|
2,158
|
2,248
|
2,163
|
2,245
|
49-53
|
Transportation and storage
|
Self-employed
|
1,004
|
1,190
|
1,209
|
1,517
|
1,249
|
1,541
|
|
|
Employees
|
9,200
|
9,805
|
9,974
|
10,210
|
10,057
|
10,272
|
|
|
Malta
|
9,716
|
10,493
|
10,675
|
11,252
|
10,793
|
11,339
|
|
|
Gozo
|
488
|
502
|
508
|
475
|
513
|
474
|
|
|
Total
|
10,204
|
10,995
|
11,183
|
11,727
|
11,306
|
11,813
… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
12,438
|
13,627
|
13,861
|
14,911
|
14,010
|
15,091
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Males
|
8,241
|
8,922
|
9,053
|
9,699
|
9,133
|
9,810
|
|
|
Females
|
4,197
|
4,705
|
4,808
|
5,212
|
4,877
|
5,281
|
55-56
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
Self-employed
|
1,422
|
1,488
|
1,513
|
1,581
|
1,519
|
1,594
|
|
|
Employees
|
11,016
|
12,139
|
12,348
|
13,330
|
12,491
|
13,497
|
|
|
Malta
|
11,485
|
12,573
|
12,756
|
13,738
|
12,897
|
13,911
|
|
|
Gozo
|
953
|
1,054
|
1,105
|
1,173
|
1,113
|
1,180
|
|
|
Total
|
12,438
|
13,627
|
13,861
|
14,911
|
14,010
|
15,091
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
6,773
|
6,982
|
7,140
|
7,279
|
7,144
|
7,245
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
636
|
644
|
677
|
670
|
674
|
683
|
|
|
Males
|
5,286
|
5,486
|
5,627
|
5,705
|
5,647
|
5,703
|
|
|
Females
|
2,123
|
2,140
|
2,190
|
2,244
|
2,171
|
2,225
|
58-63
|
Information and communication
|
Self-employed
|
431
|
493
|
505
|
540
|
515
|
539
|
|
|
Employees
|
6,978
|
7,133
|
7,312
|
7,409
|
7,303
|
7,389
|
|
|
Malta
|
7,114
|
7,310
|
7,492
|
7,613
|
7,497
|
7,598
|
|
|
Gozo
|
295
|
316
|
325
|
336
|
321
|
330
|
|
|
Total
|
7,409
|
7,626
|
7,817
|
7,949
|
7,818
|
7,928
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
8,938
|
9,854
|
10,086
|
10,530
|
10,120
|
10,573
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
812
|
844
|
841
|
881
|
851
|
880
|
|
|
Males
|
4,732
|
5,192
|
5,298
|
5,503
|
5,303
|
5,522
|
|
|
Females
|
5,018
|
5,506
|
5,629
|
5,908
|
5,668
|
5,931
|
64-66
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
Self-employed
|
131
|
130
|
127
|
142
|
129
|
143
|
|
|
Employees
|
9,619
|
10,568
|
10,800
|
11,269
|
10,842
|
11,310
|
|
|
Malta
|
9,412
|
10,321
|
10,538
|
10,994
|
10,581
|
11,031
|
|
|
Gozo
|
338
|
377
|
389
|
417
|
390
|
422
|
|
|
Total
|
9,750
|
10,698
|
10,927
|
11,411
|
10,971
|
11,453
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
1,416
|
1,613
|
1,655
|
1,844
|
1,679
|
1,832
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
267
|
275
|
263
|
276
|
274
|
274
|
|
|
Males
|
1,115
|
1,229
|
1,239
|
1,371
|
1,271
|
1,352
|
|
|
Females
|
568
|
659
|
679
|
749
|
682
|
754
|
68
|
Real estate activities
|
Self-employed
|
562
|
681
|
713
|
830
|
729
|
834
|
|
|
Employees
|
1,121
|
1,207
|
1,205
|
1,290
|
1,224
|
1,272
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,568
|
1,755
|
1,782
|
1,969
|
1,817
|
1,954
|
|
|
Gozo
|
115
|
133
|
136
|
151
|
136
|
152
|
|
|
Total
|
1,683
|
1,888
|
1,918
|
2,120
|
1,953
|
2,106
… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
12,160
|
13,848
|
14,175
|
15,731
|
14,340
|
15,760
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
144
|
151
|
150
|
213
|
143
|
218
|
|
|
Males
|
7,005
|
7,881
|
8,071
|
8,950
|
8,134
|
8,992
|
|
|
Females
|
5,299
|
6,118
|
6,254
|
6,994
|
6,349
|
6,986
|
69-75
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
Self-employed
|
1,923
|
2,177
|
2,213
|
2,368
|
2,228
|
2,378
|
|
|
Employees
|
10,381
|
11,822
|
12,112
|
13,576
|
12,255
|
13,600
|
|
|
Malta
|
11,879
|
13,498
|
13,809
|
15,368
|
13,957
|
15,412
|
|
|
Gozo
|
425
|
501
|
516
|
576
|
526
|
566
|
|
|
Total
|
12,304
|
13,999
|
14,325
|
15,944
|
14,483
|
15,978
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
14,323
|
16,136
|
16,055
|
17,788
|
16,237
|
17,960
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
2,950
|
2,978
|
2,986
|
2,954
|
3,014
|
2,952
|
|
|
Males
|
10,799
|
11,820
|
11,784
|
12,574
|
11,856
|
12,688
|
|
|
Females
|
6,474
|
7,294
|
7,257
|
8,168
|
7,395
|
8,224
|
77-82
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
Self-employed
|
981
|
1,073
|
1,094
|
1,168
|
1,097
|
1,182
|
|
|
Employees
|
16,292
|
18,041
|
17,947
|
19,574
|
18,154
|
19,730
|
|
|
Malta
|
16,317
|
17,852
|
17,754
|
19,554
|
17,959
|
19,717
|
|
|
Gozo
|
956
|
1,262
|
1,287
|
1,188
|
1,292
|
1,195
|
|
|
Total
|
17,273
|
19,114
|
19,041
|
20,742
|
19,251
|
20,912
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
14,226
|
14,576
|
14,488
|
14,957
|
14,497
|
14,972
|
|
|
Males
|
9,198
|
9,381
|
9,366
|
9,618
|
9,357
|
9,616
|
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory
|
Females
|
5,028
|
5,195
|
5,122
|
5,339
|
5,140
|
5,356
|
84
|
Self-employed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
social security
|
|
Employees
|
14,226
|
14,576
|
14,488
|
14,957
|
14,497
|
14,972
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
13,260
|
13,582
|
13,499
|
13,870
|
13,509
|
13,879
|
|
|
Gozo
|
966
|
994
|
989
|
1,087
|
988
|
1,093
|
|
|
Total
|
14,226
|
14,576
|
14,488
|
14,957
|
14,497
|
14,972
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
5,303
|
5,604
|
5,684
|
6,004
|
5,575
|
5,891
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
11,524
|
11,738
|
11,693
|
11,760
|
11,739
|
11,769
|
|
|
Males
|
5,031
|
5,122
|
5,169
|
5,163
|
5,162
|
5,120
|
|
|
Females
|
11,796
|
12,220
|
12,208
|
12,601
|
12,152
|
12,540
|
85
|
Education
|
Self-employed
|
350
|
366
|
368
|
392
|
369
|
393
|
|
|
Employees
|
16,477
|
16,976
|
17,009
|
17,372
|
16,945
|
17,267
|
|
|
Malta
|
15,541
|
15,964
|
15,986
|
16,380
|
15,938
|
16,276
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1,286
|
1,378
|
1,391
|
1,384
|
1,376
|
1,384
|
|
|
Total
|
16,827
|
17,342
|
17,377
|
17,764
|
17,314
|
17,660
… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
5,038
|
6,093
|
6,184
|
7,035
|
6,293
|
7,110
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
9,800
|
10,147
|
10,331
|
10,482
|
10,403
|
10,481
|
|
|
Males
|
5,343
|
5,778
|
5,900
|
6,224
|
5,944
|
6,250
|
|
|
Females
|
9,495
|
10,462
|
10,615
|
11,293
|
10,752
|
11,341
|
86-88
|
Human health and social work activities
|
Self-employed
|
424
|
458
|
463
|
494
|
463
|
499
|
|
|
Employees
|
14,414
|
15,782
|
16,052
|
17,023
|
16,233
|
17,092
|
|
|
Malta
|
13,793
|
15,107
|
15,368
|
16,296
|
15,541
|
16,373
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1,045
|
1,133
|
1,147
|
1,221
|
1,155
|
1,218
|
|
|
Total
|
14,838
|
16,240
|
16,515
|
17,517
|
16,696
|
17,591
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
7,824
|
9,027
|
9,147
|
9,952
|
9,191
|
10,017
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
579
|
599
|
619
|
645
|
621
|
639
|
|
|
Males
|
5,398
|
6,131
|
6,201
|
6,708
|
6,240
|
6,727
|
|
|
Females
|
3,005
|
3,495
|
3,565
|
3,889
|
3,572
|
3,929
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
Self-employed
|
566
|
635
|
646
|
695
|
652
|
704
|
|
|
Employees
|
7,837
|
8,991
|
9,120
|
9,902
|
9,160
|
9,952
|
|
|
Malta
|
8,189
|
9,378
|
9,511
|
10,327
|
9,548
|
10,380
|
|
|
Gozo
|
214
|
248
|
255
|
270
|
264
|
276
|
|
|
Total
|
8,403
|
9,626
|
9,766
|
10,597
|
9,812
|
10,656
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
3,790
|
4,192
|
4,292
|
4,634
|
4,324
|
4,681
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
60
|
66
|
71
|
79
|
67
|
79
|
|
|
Males
|
1,682
|
1,842
|
1,896
|
2,042
|
1,912
|
2,065
|
|
|
Females
|
2,168
|
2,416
|
2,467
|
2,671
|
2,479
|
2,695
|
94-96
|
Other service activities
|
Self-employed
|
1,780
|
1,961
|
1,994
|
2,193
|
2,016
|
2,216
|
|
|
Employees
|
2,070
|
2,297
|
2,369
|
2,520
|
2,375
|
2,544
|
|
|
Malta
|
3,667
|
4,050
|
4,154
|
4,496
|
4,182
|
4,540
|
|
|
Gozo
|
183
|
208
|
209
|
217
|
209
|
220
|
|
|
Total
|
3,850
|
4,258
|
4,363
|
4,713
|
4,391
|
4,760
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
397
|
373
|
368
|
346
|
366
|
355
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Males
|
41
|
41
|
45
|
46
|
45
|
47
|
97-981
|
Activities of households as employers;
|
Females
|
356
|
332
|
323
|
300
|
321
|
308
|
undifferentiated goods- and services-producing
|
Self-employed
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
4
|
5
|
4
|
|
activities of households for own use
|
Employees
|
391
|
368
|
363
|
342
|
361
|
351
|
|
|
Malta
|
386
|
359
|
355
|
328
|
353
|
337
|
|
|
Gozo
|
11
|
14
|
13
|
18
|
13
|
18
|
|
|
Total
|
397
|
373
|
368
|
346
|
366
|
355
… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
223
|
220
|
221
|
227
|
220
|
226
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Males
|
141
|
138
|
138
|
139
|
138
|
139
|
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations
|
Females
|
82
|
82
|
83
|
88
|
82
|
87
|
99
|
Self-employed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
and bodies
|
|
Employees
|
223
|
220
|
221
|
227
|
220
|
226
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
223
|
219
|
219
|
225
|
218
|
224
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
Total
|
223
|
220
|
221
|
227
|
220
|
226
|
|
|
Private Sector
|
147,266
|
158,732
|
160,725
|
171,209
|
161,575
|
171,926
|
|
|
Public Sector
|
45,944
|
47,253
|
47,465
|
48,166
|
47,596
|
48,1842
|
|
|
Males
|
119,827
|
126,554
|
127,948
|
134,308
|
128,463
|
134,826
|
01-99
|
Total Gainfully Occupied
|
Females
|
73,383
|
79,431
|
80,242
|
85,067
|
80,708
|
85,284
|
Self-employed
|
21,261
|
22,572
|
22,812
|
24,220
|
22,970
|
24,323
|
(including apprentices)
|
|
Employees
|
171,949
|
183,413
|
185,378
|
195,155
|
186,201
|
195,787
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
181,911
|
193,689
|
195,719
|
206,379
|
196,652
|
207,059
|
|
|
Gozo
|
11,299
|
12,296
|
12,471
|
12,996
|
12,519
|
13,051
|
|
|
Total
|
193,210
|
205,985
|
208,190
|
219,375
|
209,171
|
220,110
-
Refer to methodological note 6
-
Public sector employment in August 2019 stood at 48,184, while the full-time equivalent (FTE) was calculated at 43,831. Refer to methodological note 5.
Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity …
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-03
|
Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|
2,326
|
2,449
|
2,453
|
2,619
|
2,479
|
2,646
|
01
|
Crop and animal production, hunting and related service
|
1,702
|
1,814
|
1,822
|
1,983
|
1,839
|
2,013
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
02
|
Forestry and logging
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
1
|
6
|
03
|
Fishing and aquaculture
|
624
|
634
|
630
|
630
|
639
|
627
|
05-09
|
Mining and quarrying
|
39
|
37
|
38
|
40
|
39
|
41
|
05
|
Mining of coal and lignite
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06
|
Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
07
|
Mining of metal ores
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08
|
Other mining and quarrying
|
31
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
33
|
34
|
09
|
Mining support service activities
|
8
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
6
|
7
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
2,924
|
3,059
|
3,131
|
3,192
|
3,080
|
3,255
|
10
|
Manufacture of food products
|
679
|
680
|
679
|
664
|
674
|
732
|
11
|
Manufacture of beverages
|
72
|
82
|
96
|
96
|
90
|
89
|
12
|
Manufacture of tobacco products
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
13
|
Manufacture of textiles
|
55
|
57
|
59
|
73
|
59
|
73
|
14
|
Manufacture of wearing apparel
|
67
|
70
|
73
|
77
|
72
|
76
|
15
|
Manufacture of leather and related products
|
7
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
16
|
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork,
|
61
|
70
|
70
|
92
|
71
|
95
|
except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting
|
|
materials
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17
|
Manufacture of paper and paper products
|
19
|
23
|
24
|
32
|
24
|
31
|
18
|
Printing and reproduction of recorded media
|
168
|
187
|
191
|
205
|
187
|
212
|
19
|
Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
20
|
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
|
57
|
55
|
54
|
57
|
54
|
58
|
21
|
Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and
|
51
|
49
|
51
|
56
|
50
|
56
|
pharmaceutical preparations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
22
|
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
|
132
|
134
|
142
|
115
|
138
|
112
|
23
|
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
|
146
|
168
|
167
|
173
|
164
|
173
|
24
|
Manufacture of basic metals
|
50
|
67
|
73
|
86
|
71
|
88
|
25
|
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery
|
249
|
245
|
246
|
245
|
246
|
244
|
and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26
|
Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
83
|
86
|
85
|
75
|
80
|
74
|
27
|
Manufacture of electrical equipment
|
95
|
108
|
110
|
102
|
110
|
100
|
28
|
Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.
|
43
|
44
|
42
|
56
|
44
|
56
|
29
|
Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
104
|
112
|
123
|
124
|
117
|
123
|
30
|
Manufacture of other transport equipment
|
45
|
72
|
94
|
104
|
82
|
105
|
31
|
Manufacture of furniture
|
321
|
318
|
305
|
333
|
310
|
336
|
32
|
Other manufacturing
|
230
|
207
|
222
|
165
|
199
|
164
|
33
|
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
|
187
|
216
|
216
|
253
|
229
|
249
|
35
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
10
|
11
|
30
|
19
|
27
|
21
|
36-39
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and
|
200
|
170
|
207
|
188
|
207
|
185
|
remediation activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36
|
Water collection, treatment and supply
|
60
|
37
|
75
|
70
|
74
|
67
|
37
|
Sewerage
|
3
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
38
|
Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials
|
130
|
121
|
119
|
107
|
120
|
107
|
recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
Remediation activities and other waste management services
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
6
|
8
|
6
... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41-43
|
Construction
|
1,812
|
1,911
|
1,939
|
2,103
|
1,936
|
2,121
|
41
|
Construction of buildings
|
514
|
504
|
531
|
525
|
509
|
527
|
42
|
Civil engineering
|
93
|
100
|
98
|
110
|
95
|
110
|
43
|
Specialised construction activities
|
1,205
|
1,307
|
1,310
|
1,468
|
1,332
|
1,484
|
45-47
|
Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and
|
10,652
|
10,811
|
10,711
|
11,087
|
10,726
|
11,116
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
45
|
Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and
|
685
|
706
|
708
|
746
|
714
|
751
|
motorcycles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
46
|
Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
2,601
|
2,617
|
2,641
|
2,671
|
2,655
|
2,674
|
47
|
Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
7,366
|
7,488
|
7,362
|
7,670
|
7,357
|
7,691
|
49-53
|
Transportation and storage
|
3,026
|
3,180
|
3,278
|
3,299
|
3,282
|
3,371
|
49
|
Land transport and transport via pipelines
|
1,817
|
2,025
|
2,053
|
2,036
|
2,068
|
2,042
|
50
|
Water transport
|
140
|
162
|
171
|
190
|
174
|
196
|
51
|
Air transport
|
512
|
425
|
452
|
398
|
440
|
455
|
52
|
Warehousing and support activities for transportation
|
390
|
409
|
441
|
516
|
448
|
523
|
53
|
Postal and courier activities
|
167
|
159
|
161
|
159
|
152
|
155
|
55-56
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
9,433
|
9,298
|
9,634
|
9,083
|
9,492
|
9,033
|
55
|
Accommodation
|
2,896
|
2,807
|
2,930
|
2,648
|
2,841
|
2,646
|
56
|
Food and beverage service activities
|
6,537
|
6,491
|
6,704
|
6,435
|
6,651
|
6,387
|
58-63
|
Information and communication
|
1,503
|
1,666
|
1,692
|
1,891
|
1,704
|
1,913
|
58
|
Publishing activities
|
189
|
205
|
204
|
223
|
204
|
234
|
59
|
Motion picture, video and television programme production,
|
250
|
270
|
267
|
287
|
278
|
288
|
sound recording and music publishing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60
|
Programming and broadcasting activities
|
172
|
179
|
180
|
194
|
181
|
191
|
61
|
Telecommunications
|
220
|
224
|
241
|
222
|
235
|
225
|
62
|
Computer programming, consultancy and related activities
|
615
|
709
|
716
|
846
|
722
|
854
|
63
|
Information service activities
|
57
|
79
|
84
|
119
|
84
|
121
|
64-66
|
Financial and insurance activities
|
1,114
|
1,222
|
1,293
|
1,275
|
1,264
|
1,204
|
64
|
Financial service activities, except insurance and pension
|
650
|
734
|
793
|
758
|
765
|
678
|
funding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
65
|
Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except
|
201
|
214
|
212
|
227
|
215
|
229
|
compulsory social security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66
|
Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities
|
263
|
274
|
288
|
290
|
284
|
297
|
68
|
Real estate activities
|
646
|
795
|
834
|
1,019
|
861
|
1,042
|
69-75
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
4,453
|
5,135
|
5,358
|
6,177
|
5,424
|
6,185
|
69
|
Legal and accounting activities
|
1,136
|
1,319
|
1,484
|
1,736
|
1,497
|
1,691
|
70
|
Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities
|
1,576
|
1,809
|
1,874
|
2,081
|
1,874
|
2,103
|
71
|
Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and
|
646
|
693
|
703
|
798
|
716
|
805
|
analysis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72
|
Scientific research and development
|
40
|
52
|
59
|
55
|
73
|
55
|
73
|
Advertising and market research
|
511
|
572
|
563
|
637
|
570
|
640
|
74
|
Other professional, scientific and technical activities
|
515
|
650
|
631
|
822
|
651
|
842
|
75
|
Veterinary activities
|
29
|
40
|
44
|
48
|
43
|
49
... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77-82
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
5,523
|
5,213
|
5,306
|
5,713
|
5,289
|
5,755
|
77
|
Rental and leasing activities
|
570
|
607
|
639
|
652
|
643
|
668
|
78
|
Employment activities
|
1,098
|
597
|
650
|
743
|
651
|
735
|
79
|
Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and
|
594
|
607
|
628
|
657
|
613
|
664
|
related activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80
|
Security and investigation activities
|
1,316
|
1,333
|
1,338
|
1,414
|
1,333
|
1,418
|
81
|
Services to buildings and landscape activities
|
1,094
|
1,096
|
1,075
|
1,106
|
1,065
|
1,104
|
82
|
Office administrative, office support and other business
|
851
|
973
|
976
|
1,141
|
984
|
1,166
|
support activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
Public administration and defence; compulsory social
|
2,783
|
2,863
|
4,319
|
4,587
|
4,277
|
4,588
|
security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
85
|
Education
|
5,711
|
5,715
|
6,188
|
6,236
|
5,897
|
5,988
|
86-88
|
Human health and social work activities
|
3,177
|
3,266
|
3,353
|
3,506
|
3,340
|
3,545
|
86
|
Human health activities
|
1,101
|
1,218
|
1,227
|
1,313
|
1,229
|
1,320
|
87
|
Residential care activities
|
1,438
|
1,339
|
1,323
|
1,358
|
1,311
|
1,387
|
88
|
Social work activities without accommodation
|
638
|
709
|
803
|
835
|
800
|
838
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment and recreation
|
2,477
|
2,841
|
2,826
|
3,185
|
2,903
|
3,224
|
90
|
Creative, arts and entertainment activities
|
689
|
900
|
915
|
1,127
|
944
|
1,153
|
91
|
Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities
|
125
|
118
|
118
|
132
|
116
|
134
|
92
|
Gambling and betting activities
|
515
|
544
|
554
|
572
|
553
|
575
|
93
|
Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities
|
1,148
|
1,279
|
1,239
|
1,354
|
1,290
|
1,362
|
94-96
|
Other service activities
|
2,384
|
2,608
|
2,651
|
2,965
|
2,666
|
2,996
|
94
|
Activities of membership organisations
|
566
|
604
|
640
|
730
|
635
|
738
|
95
|
Repair of computers and personal and household goods
|
169
|
178
|
177
|
196
|
179
|
197
|
96
|
Other personal service activities
|
1,649
|
1,826
|
1,834
|
2,039
|
1,852
|
2,061
|
|
Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
97-98
|
goods- and services-producing activities of households for
|
24
|
35
|
37
|
43
|
40
|
43
|
|
own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
971
|
Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel
|
23
|
33
|
35
|
40
|
38
|
40
|
98
|
Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
3
|
private households for own use
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99
|
Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies
|
15
|
13
|
14
|
12
|
14
|
12
|
01-99
|
Total
|
60,232
|
62,298
|
65,292
|
68,239
|
64,947
|
68,284
-
Refer to methodological note 6
Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category …
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,309
|
1,413
|
1,420
|
1,507
|
1,436
|
1,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
79
|
90
|
90
|
120
|
94
|
123
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,087
|
1,176
|
1,182
|
1,273
|
1,197
|
1,286
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
301
|
327
|
328
|
354
|
333
|
361
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Agriculture,
|
|
Total
|
1,388
|
1,503
|
1,510
|
1,627
|
1,530
|
1,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01-03
|
forestry and
|
|
Males
|
772
|
774
|
772
|
803
|
776
|
803
|
|
fishing
|
|
Females
|
166
|
172
|
171
|
189
|
173
|
196
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
778
|
777
|
772
|
824
|
778
|
831
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
160
|
169
|
171
|
168
|
171
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
938
|
946
|
943
|
992
|
949
|
999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,326
|
2,449
|
2,453
|
2,619
|
2,479
|
2,646
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
15
|
13
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
15
|
|
|
|
Females
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
11
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
7
|
9
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
6
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
17
|
16
|
16
|
17
|
16
|
18
|
05-09
|
Mining and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
19
|
19
|
quarrying
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
19
|
17
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
18
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
22
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
23
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
39
|
37
|
38
|
40
|
39
|
41
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
953
|
1,037
|
1,083
|
1,123
|
1,076
|
1,169
|
|
|
|
Females
|
210
|
237
|
245
|
273
|
244
|
273
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,033
|
1,122
|
1,168
|
1,239
|
1,164
|
1,284
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
130
|
152
|
160
|
157
|
156
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,163
|
1,274
|
1,328
|
1,396
|
1,320
|
1,442
|
10-33
|
Manufacturing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
878
|
895
|
907
|
895
|
886
|
912
|
|
|
|
Females
|
883
|
890
|
896
|
901
|
874
|
901
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,629
|
1,645
|
1,665
|
1,650
|
1,622
|
1,666
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
132
|
140
|
138
|
146
|
138
|
147
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,761
|
1,785
|
1,803
|
1,796
|
1,760
|
1,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,924
|
3,059
|
3,131
|
3,192
|
3,080
|
3,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
|
Females
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity, gas,
|
|
Total
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
35
|
steam and air
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
5
|
6
|
17
|
14
|
15
|
14
|
conditioning
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
supply
|
|
Females
|
5
|
5
|
13
|
5
|
12
|
6
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
9
|
10
|
28
|
18
|
25
|
19
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
10
|
11
|
30
|
19
|
27
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
10
|
11
|
30
|
19
|
27
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
50
|
55
|
53
|
57
|
52
|
57
|
|
|
|
Females
|
11
|
10
|
11
|
8
|
12
|
8
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
56
|
59
|
59
|
59
|
59
|
58
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
6
|
5
|
7
|
|
Water supply;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
61
|
65
|
64
|
65
|
64
|
65
|
|
sewerage, waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
36-39
|
management and
|
|
Males
|
91
|
67
|
88
|
79
|
85
|
78
|
|
remediation
|
|
Females
|
48
|
38
|
55
|
44
|
58
|
42
|
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
Malta
|
133
|
101
|
139
|
119
|
139
|
116
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
6
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
139
|
105
|
143
|
123
|
143
|
120
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
200
|
170
|
207
|
188
|
207
|
185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
907
|
992
|
999
|
1,129
|
1,011
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
Females
|
99
|
106
|
105
|
105
|
108
|
108
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
814
|
892
|
897
|
1,004
|
911
|
1,020
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
192
|
206
|
207
|
230
|
208
|
228
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,006
|
1,098
|
1,104
|
1,234
|
1,119
|
1,248
|
41-43
|
Construction
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
640
|
650
|
657
|
696
|
649
|
703
|
|
|
|
Females
|
166
|
163
|
178
|
173
|
168
|
170
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
704
|
710
|
730
|
765
|
713
|
769
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
102
|
103
|
105
|
104
|
104
|
104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
806
|
813
|
835
|
869
|
817
|
873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
1,812
|
1,911
|
1,939
|
2,103
|
1,936
|
2,121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
2,351
|
2,408
|
2,422
|
2,571
|
2,422
|
2,577
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,280
|
1,413
|
1,377
|
1,500
|
1,370
|
1,505
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
3,272
|
3,429
|
3,405
|
3,657
|
3,404
|
3,667
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
359
|
392
|
394
|
414
|
388
|
415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wholesale and
|
|
Total
|
3,631
|
3,821
|
3,799
|
4,071
|
3,792
|
4,082
|
45-47
|
retail trade; repair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
2,191
|
2,209
|
2,244
|
2,318
|
2,229
|
2,348
|
of motor vehicles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and motorcycles
|
|
Females
|
4,830
|
4,781
|
4,668
|
4,698
|
4,705
|
4,686
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
6,539
|
6,501
|
6,414
|
6,526
|
6,441
|
6,535
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
482
|
489
|
498
|
490
|
493
|
499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
7,021
|
6,990
|
6,912
|
7,016
|
6,934
|
7,034
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
10,652
|
10,811
|
10,711
|
11,087
|
10,726
|
11,116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,229
|
1,406
|
1,451
|
1,438
|
1,446
|
1,439
|
|
|
|
Females
|
206
|
220
|
229
|
215
|
220
|
230
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,352
|
1,538
|
1,592
|
1,558
|
1,579
|
1,576
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
83
|
88
|
88
|
95
|
87
|
93
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,435
|
1,626
|
1,680
|
1,653
|
1,666
|
1,669
|
49-53
|
Transportation and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,114
|
1,078
|
1,078
|
1,124
|
1,087
|
1,149
|
storage
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
477
|
476
|
520
|
522
|
529
|
553
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,519
|
1,474
|
1,510
|
1,558
|
1,530
|
1,613
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
72
|
80
|
88
|
88
|
86
|
89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,591
|
1,554
|
1,598
|
1,646
|
1,616
|
1,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
3,026
|
3,180
|
3,278
|
3,299
|
3,282
|
3,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
2,398
|
2,469
|
2,467
|
2,562
|
2,462
|
2,517
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,025
|
1,109
|
1,114
|
1,208
|
1,116
|
1,222
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
3,125
|
3,250
|
3,238
|
3,396
|
3,226
|
3,356
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
298
|
328
|
343
|
374
|
352
|
383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accommodation
|
|
Total
|
3,423
|
3,578
|
3,581
|
3,770
|
3,578
|
3,739
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
55-56
|
and food service
|
|
Males
|
2,908
|
2,766
|
2,942
|
2,553
|
2,878
|
2,547
|
|
activities
|
|
Females
|
3,102
|
2,954
|
3,111
|
2,760
|
3,036
|
2,747
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
5,557
|
5,274
|
5,532
|
4,817
|
5,400
|
4,798
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
453
|
446
|
521
|
496
|
514
|
496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
6,010
|
5,720
|
6,053
|
5,313
|
5,914
|
5,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
9,433
|
9,298
|
9,634
|
9,083
|
9,492
|
9,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
573
|
649
|
667
|
734
|
684
|
747
|
|
|
|
Females
|
177
|
200
|
199
|
260
|
204
|
267
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
697
|
791
|
804
|
929
|
826
|
945
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
53
|
58
|
62
|
65
|
62
|
69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
750
|
849
|
866
|
994
|
888
|
1,014
|
58-63
|
Information and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
407
|
453
|
455
|
508
|
448
|
510
|
communication
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
346
|
364
|
371
|
389
|
368
|
389
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
720
|
781
|
785
|
860
|
774
|
859
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
33
|
36
|
41
|
37
|
42
|
40
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
753
|
817
|
826
|
897
|
816
|
899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
1,503
|
1,666
|
1,692
|
1,891
|
1,704
|
1,913
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
260
|
283
|
289
|
310
|
290
|
306
|
|
|
|
Females
|
139
|
155
|
155
|
162
|
153
|
155
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
385
|
424
|
429
|
457
|
429
|
447
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
14
|
14
|
15
|
15
|
14
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
399
|
438
|
444
|
472
|
443
|
461
|
64-66
|
Financial and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
259
|
289
|
331
|
298
|
316
|
277
|
insurance activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
456
|
495
|
518
|
505
|
505
|
466
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
702
|
766
|
827
|
781
|
798
|
722
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
13
|
18
|
22
|
22
|
23
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
715
|
784
|
849
|
803
|
821
|
743
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
1,114
|
1,222
|
1,293
|
1,275
|
1,264
|
1,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
206
|
275
|
278
|
374
|
295
|
389
|
|
|
|
Females
|
109
|
141
|
145
|
201
|
147
|
205
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
258
|
353
|
361
|
488
|
378
|
507
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
57
|
63
|
62
|
87
|
64
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
315
|
416
|
423
|
575
|
442
|
594
|
68
|
Real estate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
130
|
147
|
162
|
177
|
166
|
182
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
201
|
232
|
249
|
267
|
253
|
266
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
288
|
330
|
357
|
393
|
365
|
398
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
43
|
49
|
54
|
51
|
54
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
331
|
379
|
411
|
444
|
419
|
448
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
646
|
795
|
834
|
1,019
|
861
|
1,042
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,321
|
1,560
|
1,566
|
1,888
|
1,586
|
1,917
|
|
|
|
Females
|
793
|
964
|
986
|
1,198
|
1,007
|
1,216
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,989
|
2,370
|
2,400
|
2,900
|
2,434
|
2,943
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
125
|
154
|
152
|
186
|
159
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional,
|
|
Total
|
2,114
|
2,524
|
2,552
|
3,086
|
2,593
|
3,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
69-75
|
scientific and
|
|
Males
|
1,084
|
1,195
|
1,256
|
1,364
|
1,252
|
1,346
|
|
technical activities
|
|
Females
|
1,255
|
1,416
|
1,550
|
1,727
|
1,579
|
1,706
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2,249
|
2,501
|
2,686
|
2,931
|
2,710
|
2,904
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
90
|
110
|
120
|
160
|
121
|
148
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,339
|
2,611
|
2,806
|
3,091
|
2,831
|
3,052
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
4,453
|
5,135
|
5,358
|
6,177
|
5,424
|
6,185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,814
|
1,623
|
1,625
|
1,761
|
1,617
|
1,771
|
|
|
|
Females
|
702
|
676
|
682
|
812
|
684
|
813
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2,388
|
2,152
|
2,152
|
2,404
|
2,147
|
2,416
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
128
|
147
|
155
|
169
|
154
|
168
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative and
|
|
Total
|
2,516
|
2,299
|
2,307
|
2,573
|
2,301
|
2,584
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
77-82
|
support service
|
|
Males
|
1,258
|
1,176
|
1,217
|
1,294
|
1,205
|
1,305
|
|
activities
|
|
Females
|
1,749
|
1,738
|
1,782
|
1,846
|
1,783
|
1,866
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2,806
|
2,688
|
2,757
|
2,878
|
2,749
|
2,900
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
201
|
226
|
242
|
262
|
239
|
271
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,007
|
2,914
|
2,999
|
3,140
|
2,988
|
3,171
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
5,523
|
5,213
|
5,306
|
5,713
|
5,289
|
5,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
407
|
418
|
459
|
486
|
463
|
492
|
|
|
|
Females
|
537
|
557
|
864
|
885
|
865
|
874
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
851
|
889
|
1,191
|
1,248
|
1,195
|
1,245
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
93
|
86
|
132
|
123
|
133
|
121
|
|
Public
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
944
|
975
|
1,323
|
1,371
|
1,328
|
1,366
|
|
administration and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
defence;
|
|
Males
|
532
|
555
|
866
|
989
|
855
|
981
|
|
compulsory social
|
|
Females
|
1,307
|
1,333
|
2,130
|
2,227
|
2,094
|
2,241
|
|
security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
Malta
|
1,686
|
1,735
|
2,787
|
2,967
|
2,745
|
2,972
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
153
|
153
|
209
|
249
|
204
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,839
|
1,888
|
2,996
|
3,216
|
2,949
|
3,222
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,783
|
2,863
|
4,319
|
4,587
|
4,277
|
4,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1,628
|
1,650
|
1,623
|
1,690
|
1,602
|
1,665
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,481
|
1,517
|
1,577
|
1,638
|
1,535
|
1,566
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2,941
|
2,997
|
3,034
|
3,162
|
2,978
|
3,070
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
168
|
170
|
166
|
166
|
159
|
161
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
3,109
|
3,167
|
3,200
|
3,328
|
3,137
|
3,231
|
85
|
Education
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
978
|
977
|
1,139
|
1,127
|
1,069
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,624
|
1,571
|
1,849
|
1,781
|
1,691
|
1,659
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
2,488
|
2,430
|
2,855
|
2,750
|
2,633
|
2,620
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
114
|
118
|
133
|
158
|
127
|
137
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,602
|
2,548
|
2,988
|
2,908
|
2,760
|
2,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
5,711
|
5,715
|
6,188
|
6,236
|
5,897
|
5,988
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
431
|
449
|
464
|
502
|
462
|
512
|
|
|
|
Females
|
631
|
719
|
745
|
841
|
747
|
850
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
986
|
1,076
|
1,116
|
1,234
|
1,116
|
1,253
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
76
|
92
|
93
|
109
|
93
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human health and
|
|
Total
|
1,062
|
1,168
|
1,209
|
1,343
|
1,209
|
1,362
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
86-88
|
social work
|
|
Males
|
336
|
331
|
345
|
353
|
345
|
353
|
|
activities
|
|
Females
|
1,779
|
1,767
|
1,799
|
1,810
|
1,786
|
1,830
|
|
|
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,965
|
1,946
|
1,992
|
1,990
|
1,974
|
2,013
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
150
|
152
|
152
|
173
|
157
|
170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,115
|
2,098
|
2,144
|
2,163
|
2,131
|
2,183
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
3,177
|
3,266
|
3,353
|
3,506
|
3,340
|
3,545
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
778
|
930
|
909
|
1,030
|
966
|
1,055
|
|
|
|
Females
|
345
|
446
|
439
|
519
|
459
|
530
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,030
|
1,261
|
1,248
|
1,437
|
1,306
|
1,464
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
93
|
115
|
100
|
112
|
119
|
121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,123
|
1,376
|
1,348
|
1,549
|
1,425
|
1,585
|
90-93
|
Arts, entertainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
666
|
694
|
704
|
770
|
707
|
757
|
and recreation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
688
|
771
|
774
|
866
|
771
|
882
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,293
|
1,390
|
1,407
|
1,544
|
1,404
|
1,545
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
61
|
75
|
71
|
92
|
74
|
94
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,354
|
1,465
|
1,478
|
1,636
|
1,478
|
1,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,477
|
2,841
|
2,826
|
3,185
|
2,903
|
3,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
395
|
449
|
456
|
528
|
464
|
527
|
|
|
|
Females
|
330
|
413
|
416
|
545
|
427
|
571
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
677
|
812
|
819
|
1,013
|
837
|
1,036
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
48
|
50
|
53
|
60
|
54
|
62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
725
|
862
|
872
|
1,073
|
891
|
1,098
|
94-96
|
Other service
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
471
|
504
|
523
|
585
|
525
|
597
|
activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
1,188
|
1,242
|
1,256
|
1,307
|
1,250
|
1,301
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1,544
|
1,638
|
1,670
|
1,771
|
1,670
|
1,775
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
115
|
108
|
109
|
121
|
105
|
123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
1,659
|
1,746
|
1,779
|
1,892
|
1,775
|
1,898
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
2,384
|
2,608
|
2,651
|
2,965
|
2,666
|
2,996
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
8
|
|
|
|
Females
|
3
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
9
|
11
|
12
|
12
|
12
|
15
|
|
Activities of
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
2
|
|
households as
|
|
|
employers;
|
|
Total
|
9
|
13
|
15
|
15
|
15
|
17
|
|
undifferentiated
|
|
97-981
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
goods- and
|
|
Males
|
5
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
|
services-producing
|
|
Females
|
10
|
17
|
17
|
25
|
20
|
23
|
|
activities of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
households for
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
Malta
|
14
|
21
|
21
|
23
|
24
|
21
|
|
own use
|
|
Gozo
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
1
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
15
|
22
|
22
|
28
|
25
|
26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
24
|
35
|
37
|
43
|
40
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category
|
NACE
|
Economic activity
|
Type of part-time job
|
Category
|
Average
|
Average
|
July
|
July
|
August
|
August
|
division
|
|
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
(Revised)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
|
Females
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Activities of
|
|
Total
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
99
|
extraterritorial
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
organisations and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
bodies
|
|
Females
|
13
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
12
|
10
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
14
|
12
|
13
|
11
|
13
|
11
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
14
|
12
|
13
|
11
|
13
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
15
|
13
|
14
|
12
|
14
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
17,032
|
18,087
|
18,252
|
19,712
|
18,355
|
19,829
|
|
|
|
Females
|
8,159
|
8,982
|
9,390
|
10,501
|
9,403
|
10,528
|
|
|
Part-timers holding a full-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
22,962
|
24,610
|
25,115
|
27,479
|
25,206
|
27,599
|
|
|
time job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
2,229
|
2,459
|
2,527
|
2,734
|
2,552
|
2,758
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
25,191
|
27,069
|
27,642
|
30,213
|
27,758
|
30,357
|
01-99
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
14,744
|
14,789
|
15,727
|
15,970
|
15,518
|
15,983
|
|
|
|
Females
|
20,297
|
20,440
|
21,923
|
22,056
|
21,671
|
21,944
|
|
|
Part-time as a primary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
32,656
|
32,747
|
34,964
|
35,194
|
34,525
|
35,105
|
|
|
job
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo
|
2,385
|
2,482
|
2,686
|
2,832
|
2,664
|
2,822
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
35,041
|
35,229
|
37,650
|
38,026
|
37,189
|
37,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total part-timers
|
|
60,232
|
62,298
|
65,292
|
68,239
|
64,947
|
68,284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Refer to methodological note 6
Methodological Notes
-
The data provided in this release, including the relevant classifications, is based on administrative records held at Jobsplus. The information contained in this release may be subject to revision. Monthly data is revised in the subsequent year.
-
The National Statistics Office publishes, on a quarterly basis, another set of statistics on employment and unemployment based on the Labour Force Survey (LFS). When compiling LFS statistics, the NSO adopts the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition, an internationally agreed definition on employment and unemployment. This definition has also been adopted by Eurostat and is used by all EU Member States. More details regarding the methodology used for the compilation of employment and unemployment statistics from the LFS may be found in quarterly LFS news releases.
Since Jobsplus records and LFS results measure two different facets of employment and unemployment, these are not comparable. Users are therefore cautioned that these two sets of statistics should not be used interchangeably.
-
Full-timeand part-time status is determined by the employer's declaration (or that made by a self-employed person) in the engagement form which is required to be sent to Jobsplus upon commencement of employment.
-
Apprentices are included under their respective economic activity.
-
Definitions:
-
-
Labour Supply: Full-time gainfully occupied population and the registered unemployed population.
-
Apprentices, trainees and students: Includes apprentices, trainees, Junior College and University students in the summer work-phase, undergraduate trainees, and trainees with fixed contracts.
-
Regional employment: Data on Malta/Gozo employment differs on the basis of economic sector. Accordingly, the data on private sector employment depends on employee residence, whereas data for public sector depends on employer information on the location of its employees.
-
Full-timeequivalent (FTE): Employment in full-time equivalent is a conversion method used to measure the number of employees according to the number of hours worked. When using FTE a full-time employee working a 40-hour week is equivalent to 1.0, whereas a person who works 20 hours per week is equivalent to 0.5. Table 2 of this release includes persons who work full-time, persons on a full-time with reduced hours basis and full-time employees who are on unpaid leave. When converting these figures into FTE, full-time employees are considered as 1 whereas persons working full-time with reduced hours or who are on unpaid leave are considered according to the hours worked. FTE data is currently available in respect of public sector employment and is based on the administrative records of the People and Standards Division within the Office of the Prime Minister. FTE information for the private sector is not available.
-
Part 1 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 1 are either new job seekers who have left school, re-entrants into the labour market, or individuals who have been made redundant by their former employer.
-
Part 2 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 2 are either workers who have been dismissed from work due to disciplinary action, left work out of their own free will, refused work or training opportunities or were struck off the register after an inspection by Law Enforcement personnel.
-
Owing to a reclassification exercise carried out by Jobsplus, employers recruiting domestic workers for personal services, (not as a commercial activity), have been transferred from NACE divisions 86 and 88 to NACE division 97. Within the latter division, a household employer is defined as a person who pays an individual to perform duties in or around his home. Household employees may include nannies, care workers and private nurses. This change came into effect as from December 2017 and as such, affected also the average for that year.
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
Classifications: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE Rev. 2
-
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
-
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:05:08 UTC
|
|