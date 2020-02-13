Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

​Registered Employment: August 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:06am EST

13 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 021/2020

In August 2019, registered full-time employment increased by 5.2 per cent while part-time employment as a primary job increased by 2.0 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018.

Registered Employment: August 2019

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) in August increased by 5.1 per cent, reaching 221,755 (see methodological note 5). This was mainly attributed to a year-on-year increase in the full-time registered employment (10,939) and a decline in registered unemployment (142) (Table 1).

Registered full-time employment

When August 2019 is compared to August 2018, the highest increase in employment was brought about by construction (NACE 41-43) and administrative and support service activities (NACE 77-82), with 1,813 and 1,661 persons respectively (Table 1). Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 10,351 persons to 171,926. Public sector full-time employment increased by 588 persons to 48,184 (Table 2).

The number of persons registered as full-timeself-employed rose by 1,353 when compared to August 2018, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 9,586. Full-time employment for males and females went up by 5.0 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively over 2018 levels (Table 2).

Registered part-time employment

Registered part-time employment in August 2019 went up by 5.1 per cent when compared the same month in 2018. The overall increase was mainly generated by professional, scientiﬁc and technical activities (NACE 69-75, 761) and administrative and support services activities (NACE 77-82, 466). On the other hand, accommodation and food services activities (NACE 55-56) registered a drop of 459 persons when compared to August 2018 (Table 3).

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 30,357 up by 9.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2018. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 37,927, up by 2.0 per cent when compared to 2018 (Table 4)

Compiled by: Labour Market and Information Society Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity …

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

01-03

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

2,305

2,384

2,410

2,574

2,407

2,601

01

Crop and animal production, hunting and related service activities

1,702

1,706

1,725

1,749

1,693

1,757

02

Forestry and logging

-

-

-

-

-

-

03

Fishing and aquaculture

603

678

685

825

714

844

05-09

Mining and quarrying

360

374

389

385

383

386

05

Mining of coal and lignite

-

-

-

-

-

-

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-

-

4

4

4

4

07

Mining of metal ores

-

-

-

-

-

-

08

Other mining and quarrying

171

196

200

206

198

205

09

Mining support service activities

189

178

185

175

181

177

10-33

Manufacturing

21,191

21,853

22,183

22,106

22,150

22,080

10

Manufacture of food products

2,699

2,687

2,722

2,707

2,701

2,712

11

Manufacture of beverages

895

912

950

938

936

929

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

15

15

15

15

15

15

13

Manufacture of textiles

334

336

333

332

332

328

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

145

148

150

143

149

145

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

21

17

16

18

17

18

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture;

338

349

350

405

354

404

manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

225

259

273

255

272

254

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

1,292

1,561

1,579

1,631

1,585

1,628

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

10

9

8

8

8

8

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

310

303

302

285

301

281

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations

1,078

991

988

1,043

985

1,034

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

1,757

1,762

1,800

1,715

1,786

1,712

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

1,042

1,071

1,098

1,128

1,093

1,095

24

Manufacture of basic metals

188

240

233

274

237

279

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1,233

1,200

1,204

1,164

1,210

1,173

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

2,248

2,329

2,355

2,343

2,360

2,341

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

522

535

557

576

550

574

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

501

514

516

511

533

513

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

1,103

1,126

1,147

1,018

1,138

1,024

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

146

214

235

251

238

254

31

Manufacture of furniture

1,127

1,131

1,123

1,134

1,127

1,144

32

Other manufacturing

2,369

2,441

2,510

2,359

2,499

2,351

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

1,593

1,703

1,719

1,853

1,724

1,864

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

118

158

160

178

162

179

36-39

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1,606

1,662

1,659

1,653

1,667

1,658

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

1,171

1,217

1,224

1,172

1,216

1,168

37

Sewerage

9

8

8

9

9

9

38

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials recovery

393

394

383

441

399

446

39

Remediation activities and other waste management services

33

43

44

31

43

35

41-43

Construction

11,338

11,987

12,058

13,752

12,086

13,899

41

Construction of buildings

4,355

4,655

4,697

5,544

4,685

5,630

42

Civil engineering

898

941

945

1,279

948

1,327

43

Specialised construction activities

6,085

6,391

6,416

6,929

6,453

6,942

45-47

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

26,467

26,985

27,161

27,802

27,228

27,806

45

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2,455

2,473

2,491

2,591

2,478

2,600

46

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

9,945

10,150

10,208

10,455

10,218

10,452

47

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

14,067

14,362

14,462

14,756

14,532

14,754

49-53

Transportation and storage

10,204

10,995

11,183

11,727

11,306

11,813

49

Land transport and transport via pipelines

3,560

3,847

3,898

4,337

3,965

4,397

50

Water transport

463

501

524

513

524

511

51

Air transport

1,280

1,487

1,515

1,702

1,561

1,717

52

Warehousing and support activities for transportation

4,089

4,257

4,329

4,251

4,343

4,261

53

Postal and courier activities

812

903

917

924

913

927

55-56

Accommodation and food service activities

12,438

13,627

13,861

14,911

14,010

15,091

55

Accommodation

5,729

6,045

6,199

6,345

6,254

6,363

56

Food and beverage service activities

6,709

7,582

7,662

8,566

7,756

8,728

58-63

Information and communication

7,409

7,626

7,817

7,949

7,818

7,928

58

Publishing activities

628

702

715

848

733

863

59

Motion picture, video and television programme production, sound recording and

music publishing activities

352

337

361

335

335

328

60

Programming and broadcasting activities

246

251

250

250

251

250

3

4

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

61

Telecommunications

1,680

1,732

1,755

1,710

1,757

1,693

62

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities

3,724

3,783

3,856

3,964

3,868

3,945

63

Information service activities

779

821

880

842

874

849

64-66

Financial and insurance activities

9,750

10,698

10,927

11,411

10,971

11,453

64

Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding

6,923

7,661

7,879

8,114

7,915

8,155

65

Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except compulsory social security

911

962

977

1,039

980

1,046

66

Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities

1,916

2,075

2,071

2,258

2,076

2,252

68

Real estate activities

1,683

1,888

1,918

2,120

1,953

2,106

69-75

Professional, scientific and technical activities

12,304

13,999

14,325

15,944

14,483

15,978

69

Legal and accounting activities

3,874

4,092

4,174

4,508

4,198

4,491

70

Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities

3,516

4,661

4,789

5,557

4,891

5,570

71

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and analysis

2,168

2,327

2,396

2,730

2,396

2,744

72

Scientific research and development

42

51

51

65

56

66

73

Advertising and market research

1,858

1,972

1,997

2,109

2,015

2,124

74

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

749

782

797

852

808

858

75

Veterinary activities

97

114

121

123

119

125

77-82

Administrative and support service activities

17,273

19,114

19,041

20,742

19,251

20,912

77

Rental and leasing activities

1,348

1,516

1,543

1,702

1,535

1,740

78

Employment activities

4,223

4,744

4,764

4,695

4,729

4,752

79

Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and related activities

1,221

1,247

1,276

1,243

1,273

1,243

80

Security and investigation activities

2,741

3,013

3,043

3,381

3,050

3,395

81

Services to buildings and landscape activities

4,441

5,024

4,990

5,712

5,175

5,756

82

Office administrative, office support and other business support activities

3,299

3,570

3,425

4,009

3,489

4,026

84

Public administration and defence; compulsory social security

14,226

14,576

14,488

14,957

14,497

14,972

85

Education

16,827

17,342

17,377

17,764

17,314

17,660

86-88

Human health and social work activities

14,838

16,240

16,515

17,517

16,696

17,591

86

Human health activities

8,595

9,265

9,524

9,883

9,596

9,894

87

Residential care activities

4,875

5,530

5,525

6,078

5,635

6,128

88

Social work activities without accommodation

1,368

1,445

1,466

1,556

1,465

1,569

90-93

Arts, entertainment and recreation

8,403

9,626

9,766

10,597

9,812

10,656

90

Creative, arts and entertainment activities

579

688

698

772

704

781

… Table 1. Full-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

91

Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities

400

416

436

449

443

447

92

Gambling and betting activities

6,521

7,510

7,564

8,239

7,575

8,298

93

Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities

903

1,012

1,068

1,137

1,090

1,130

94-96

Other service activities

3,850

4,258

4,363

4,713

4,391

4,760

94

Activities of membership organisations

820

905

942

1,012

938

1,017

95

Repair of computers and personal and household goods

323

343

346

367

352

368

96

Other personal service activities

2,707

3,010

3,075

3,334

3,101

3,375

97-98

Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated goods- and services-

397

373

368

346

366

355

producing activities of households for own use

971

Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel

396

372

367

345

365

354

98

Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of private households for

1

1

1

1

1

1

own use

99

Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies

223

220

221

227

220

226

01-99

Total Gainfully Occupied (including apprentices)

193,210

205,985

208,190

219,375

209,171

220,110

Registered Unemployed

2,500

1,847

1,828

1,654

1,787

1,645

Part I

2,271

1,685

1,673

1,497

1,640

1,490

Part II

229

162

155

157

147

155

Labour Supply (excluding part-time employment)

195,710

207,832

210,018

221,029

210,958

221,755

  • Refer to methodological note 6

5

6

Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category …

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

1,935

1,975

1,971

2,123

1,992

2,154

Public Sector

370

409

439

451

415

447

Males

2,017

2,068

2,084

2,230

2,085

2,248

Females

288

316

326

344

322

353

01-03

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

Self-employed

1,372

1,368

1,364

1,375

1,369

1,376

Employees

933

1,016

1,046

1,199

1,038

1,225

Malta

1,846

1,914

1,939

2,076

1,936

2,103

Gozo

459

470

471

498

471

498

Total

2,305

2,384

2,410

2,574

2,407

2,601

Private Sector

360

374

389

385

383

386

Public Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

Males

324

334

345

337

340

337

Females

36

40

44

48

43

49

05-09

Mining and quarrying

Self-employed

73

77

80

89

81

90

Employees

287

297

309

296

302

296

Malta

333

332

344

348

342

348

Gozo

27

42

45

37

41

38

Total

360

374

389

385

383

386

Private Sector

21,026

21,689

22,021

21,946

21,986

21,920

Public Sector

165

164

162

160

164

160

Males

15,673

16,021

16,238

16,185

16,216

16,162

Females

5,518

5,832

5,945

5,921

5,934

5,918

10-33

Manufacturing

Self-employed

1,549

1,593

1,601

1,682

1,608

1,682

Employees

19,642

20,260

20,582

20,424

20,542

20,398

Malta

20,133

20,758

21,061

21,004

21,028

20,984

Gozo

1,058

1,095

1,122

1,102

1,122

1,096

Total

21,191

21,853

22,183

22,106

22,150

22,080

Private Sector

33

34

34

39

35

39

Public Sector

85

124

126

139

127

140

Males

103

138

139

155

141

156

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

Females

15

20

21

23

21

23

35

Self-employed

-

-

-

-

-

-

supply

Employees

118

158

160

178

162

179

Malta

118

158

160

141

162

142

Gozo

-

-

-

37

-

37

Total

118

158

160

178

162

179

… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

372

390

384

423

398

433

Public Sector

1,234

1,272

1,275

1,230

1,269

1,225

Males

1,379

1,416

1,411

1,389

1,415

1,397

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and

Females

227

246

248

264

252

261

36-39

Self-employed

81

83

81

78

81

77

remediation activities

Employees

1,525

1,579

1,578

1,575

1,586

1,581

Malta

1,510

1,570

1,567

1,565

1,575

1,572

Gozo

96

92

92

88

92

86

Total

1,606

1,662

1,659

1,653

1,667

1,658

Private Sector

10,380

11,065

11,118

12,867

11,175

13,017

Public Sector

958

922

940

885

911

882

Males

10,725

11,297

11,368

12,937

11,408

13,082

Females

613

690

690

815

678

817

41-43

Construction

Self-employed

3,178

3,363

3,385

3,584

3,405

3,586

Employees

8,160

8,624

8,673

10,168

8,681

10,313

Malta

10,294

10,918

10,996

12,505

11,025

12,617

Gozo

1,044

1,069

1,062

1,247

1,061

1,282

Total

11,338

11,987

12,058

13,752

12,086

13,899

Private Sector

26,177

26,675

26,847

27,482

26,916

27,484

Public Sector

290

310

314

320

312

322

Males

17,292

17,418

17,551

17,854

17,573

17,845

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor

Females

9,175

9,567

9,610

9,948

9,655

9,961

45-47

Self-employed

5,428

5,431

5,451

5,488

5,455

5,485

vehicles and motorcycles

Employees

21,039

21,554

21,710

22,314

21,773

22,321

Malta

25,127

25,578

25,754

26,330

25,794

26,322

Gozo

1,340

1,407

1,407

1,472

1,434

1,484

Total

26,467

26,985

27,161

27,802

27,228

27,806

Private Sector

8,360

8,961

9,093

9,663

9,191

9,752

Public Sector

1,844

2,034

2,090

2,064

2,115

2,061

Males

8,302

8,899

9,025

9,479

9,143

9,568

Females

1,902

2,096

2,158

2,248

2,163

2,245

49-53

Transportation and storage

Self-employed

1,004

1,190

1,209

1,517

1,249

1,541

Employees

9,200

9,805

9,974

10,210

10,057

10,272

Malta

9,716

10,493

10,675

11,252

10,793

11,339

Gozo

488

502

508

475

513

474

Total

10,204

10,995

11,183

11,727

11,306

11,813

7

8

… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

12,438

13,627

13,861

14,911

14,010

15,091

Public Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

Males

8,241

8,922

9,053

9,699

9,133

9,810

Females

4,197

4,705

4,808

5,212

4,877

5,281

55-56

Accommodation and food service activities

Self-employed

1,422

1,488

1,513

1,581

1,519

1,594

Employees

11,016

12,139

12,348

13,330

12,491

13,497

Malta

11,485

12,573

12,756

13,738

12,897

13,911

Gozo

953

1,054

1,105

1,173

1,113

1,180

Total

12,438

13,627

13,861

14,911

14,010

15,091

Private Sector

6,773

6,982

7,140

7,279

7,144

7,245

Public Sector

636

644

677

670

674

683

Males

5,286

5,486

5,627

5,705

5,647

5,703

Females

2,123

2,140

2,190

2,244

2,171

2,225

58-63

Information and communication

Self-employed

431

493

505

540

515

539

Employees

6,978

7,133

7,312

7,409

7,303

7,389

Malta

7,114

7,310

7,492

7,613

7,497

7,598

Gozo

295

316

325

336

321

330

Total

7,409

7,626

7,817

7,949

7,818

7,928

Private Sector

8,938

9,854

10,086

10,530

10,120

10,573

Public Sector

812

844

841

881

851

880

Males

4,732

5,192

5,298

5,503

5,303

5,522

Females

5,018

5,506

5,629

5,908

5,668

5,931

64-66

Financial and insurance activities

Self-employed

131

130

127

142

129

143

Employees

9,619

10,568

10,800

11,269

10,842

11,310

Malta

9,412

10,321

10,538

10,994

10,581

11,031

Gozo

338

377

389

417

390

422

Total

9,750

10,698

10,927

11,411

10,971

11,453

Private Sector

1,416

1,613

1,655

1,844

1,679

1,832

Public Sector

267

275

263

276

274

274

Males

1,115

1,229

1,239

1,371

1,271

1,352

Females

568

659

679

749

682

754

68

Real estate activities

Self-employed

562

681

713

830

729

834

Employees

1,121

1,207

1,205

1,290

1,224

1,272

Malta

1,568

1,755

1,782

1,969

1,817

1,954

Gozo

115

133

136

151

136

152

Total

1,683

1,888

1,918

2,120

1,953

2,106

… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

12,160

13,848

14,175

15,731

14,340

15,760

Public Sector

144

151

150

213

143

218

Males

7,005

7,881

8,071

8,950

8,134

8,992

Females

5,299

6,118

6,254

6,994

6,349

6,986

69-75

Professional, scientific and technical activities

Self-employed

1,923

2,177

2,213

2,368

2,228

2,378

Employees

10,381

11,822

12,112

13,576

12,255

13,600

Malta

11,879

13,498

13,809

15,368

13,957

15,412

Gozo

425

501

516

576

526

566

Total

12,304

13,999

14,325

15,944

14,483

15,978

Private Sector

14,323

16,136

16,055

17,788

16,237

17,960

Public Sector

2,950

2,978

2,986

2,954

3,014

2,952

Males

10,799

11,820

11,784

12,574

11,856

12,688

Females

6,474

7,294

7,257

8,168

7,395

8,224

77-82

Administrative and support service activities

Self-employed

981

1,073

1,094

1,168

1,097

1,182

Employees

16,292

18,041

17,947

19,574

18,154

19,730

Malta

16,317

17,852

17,754

19,554

17,959

19,717

Gozo

956

1,262

1,287

1,188

1,292

1,195

Total

17,273

19,114

19,041

20,742

19,251

20,912

Private Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

Public Sector

14,226

14,576

14,488

14,957

14,497

14,972

Males

9,198

9,381

9,366

9,618

9,357

9,616

Public administration and defence; compulsory

Females

5,028

5,195

5,122

5,339

5,140

5,356

84

Self-employed

-

-

-

-

-

-

social security

Employees

14,226

14,576

14,488

14,957

14,497

14,972

Malta

13,260

13,582

13,499

13,870

13,509

13,879

Gozo

966

994

989

1,087

988

1,093

Total

14,226

14,576

14,488

14,957

14,497

14,972

Private Sector

5,303

5,604

5,684

6,004

5,575

5,891

Public Sector

11,524

11,738

11,693

11,760

11,739

11,769

Males

5,031

5,122

5,169

5,163

5,162

5,120

Females

11,796

12,220

12,208

12,601

12,152

12,540

85

Education

Self-employed

350

366

368

392

369

393

Employees

16,477

16,976

17,009

17,372

16,945

17,267

Malta

15,541

15,964

15,986

16,380

15,938

16,276

Gozo

1,286

1,378

1,391

1,384

1,376

1,384

Total

16,827

17,342

17,377

17,764

17,314

17,660

9

10

… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

5,038

6,093

6,184

7,035

6,293

7,110

Public Sector

9,800

10,147

10,331

10,482

10,403

10,481

Males

5,343

5,778

5,900

6,224

5,944

6,250

Females

9,495

10,462

10,615

11,293

10,752

11,341

86-88

Human health and social work activities

Self-employed

424

458

463

494

463

499

Employees

14,414

15,782

16,052

17,023

16,233

17,092

Malta

13,793

15,107

15,368

16,296

15,541

16,373

Gozo

1,045

1,133

1,147

1,221

1,155

1,218

Total

14,838

16,240

16,515

17,517

16,696

17,591

Private Sector

7,824

9,027

9,147

9,952

9,191

10,017

Public Sector

579

599

619

645

621

639

Males

5,398

6,131

6,201

6,708

6,240

6,727

Females

3,005

3,495

3,565

3,889

3,572

3,929

90-93

Arts, entertainment and recreation

Self-employed

566

635

646

695

652

704

Employees

7,837

8,991

9,120

9,902

9,160

9,952

Malta

8,189

9,378

9,511

10,327

9,548

10,380

Gozo

214

248

255

270

264

276

Total

8,403

9,626

9,766

10,597

9,812

10,656

Private Sector

3,790

4,192

4,292

4,634

4,324

4,681

Public Sector

60

66

71

79

67

79

Males

1,682

1,842

1,896

2,042

1,912

2,065

Females

2,168

2,416

2,467

2,671

2,479

2,695

94-96

Other service activities

Self-employed

1,780

1,961

1,994

2,193

2,016

2,216

Employees

2,070

2,297

2,369

2,520

2,375

2,544

Malta

3,667

4,050

4,154

4,496

4,182

4,540

Gozo

183

208

209

217

209

220

Total

3,850

4,258

4,363

4,713

4,391

4,760

Private Sector

397

373

368

346

366

355

Public Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

Males

41

41

45

46

45

47

97-981

Activities of households as employers;

Females

356

332

323

300

321

308

undifferentiated goods- and services-producing

Self-employed

6

5

5

4

5

4

activities of households for own use

Employees

391

368

363

342

361

351

Malta

386

359

355

328

353

337

Gozo

11

14

13

18

13

18

Total

397

373

368

346

366

355

… Table 2. Full-time employment classified by period, economic activity and category

NACE

Economic activity

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Private Sector

223

220

221

227

220

226

Public Sector

-

-

-

-

-

-

Males

141

138

138

139

138

139

Activities of extraterritorial organisations

Females

82

82

83

88

82

87

99

Self-employed

-

-

-

-

-

-

and bodies

Employees

223

220

221

227

220

226

Malta

223

219

219

225

218

224

Gozo

-

1

2

2

2

2

Total

223

220

221

227

220

226

Private Sector

147,266

158,732

160,725

171,209

161,575

171,926

Public Sector

45,944

47,253

47,465

48,166

47,596

48,1842

Males

119,827

126,554

127,948

134,308

128,463

134,826

01-99

Total Gainfully Occupied

Females

73,383

79,431

80,242

85,067

80,708

85,284

Self-employed

21,261

22,572

22,812

24,220

22,970

24,323

(including apprentices)

Employees

171,949

183,413

185,378

195,155

186,201

195,787

Malta

181,911

193,689

195,719

206,379

196,652

207,059

Gozo

11,299

12,296

12,471

12,996

12,519

13,051

Total

193,210

205,985

208,190

219,375

209,171

220,110

  • Refer to methodological note 6
  • Public sector employment in August 2019 stood at 48,184, while the full-time equivalent (FTE) was calculated at 43,831. Refer to methodological note 5.

11

Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity …

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

01-03

Agriculture, forestry and fishing

2,326

2,449

2,453

2,619

2,479

2,646

01

Crop and animal production, hunting and related service

1,702

1,814

1,822

1,983

1,839

2,013

activities

02

Forestry and logging

-

1

1

6

1

6

03

Fishing and aquaculture

624

634

630

630

639

627

05-09

Mining and quarrying

39

37

38

40

39

41

05

Mining of coal and lignite

-

-

-

-

-

-

06

Extraction of crude petroleum and natural gas

-

-

-

-

-

-

07

Mining of metal ores

-

-

-

-

-

-

08

Other mining and quarrying

31

31

32

33

33

34

09

Mining support service activities

8

6

6

7

6

7

10-33

Manufacturing

2,924

3,059

3,131

3,192

3,080

3,255

10

Manufacture of food products

679

680

679

664

674

732

11

Manufacture of beverages

72

82

96

96

90

89

12

Manufacture of tobacco products

2

2

2

1

2

1

13

Manufacture of textiles

55

57

59

73

59

73

14

Manufacture of wearing apparel

67

70

73

77

72

76

15

Manufacture of leather and related products

7

6

6

6

5

6

16

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork,

61

70

70

92

71

95

except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting

materials

17

Manufacture of paper and paper products

19

23

24

32

24

31

18

Printing and reproduction of recorded media

168

187

191

205

187

212

19

Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products

1

1

1

2

2

2

20

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

57

55

54

57

54

58

21

Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and

51

49

51

56

50

56

pharmaceutical preparations

22

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

132

134

142

115

138

112

23

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

146

168

167

173

164

173

24

Manufacture of basic metals

50

67

73

86

71

88

25

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery

249

245

246

245

246

244

and equipment

26

Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products

83

86

85

75

80

74

27

Manufacture of electrical equipment

95

108

110

102

110

100

28

Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c.

43

44

42

56

44

56

29

Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers

104

112

123

124

117

123

30

Manufacture of other transport equipment

45

72

94

104

82

105

31

Manufacture of furniture

321

318

305

333

310

336

32

Other manufacturing

230

207

222

165

199

164

33

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

187

216

216

253

229

249

35

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

10

11

30

19

27

21

36-39

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and

200

170

207

188

207

185

remediation activities

36

Water collection, treatment and supply

60

37

75

70

74

67

37

Sewerage

3

5

5

5

5

5

38

Waste collection, treatment and disposal activities; materials

130

121

119

107

120

107

recovery

39

Remediation activities and other waste management services

7

7

8

6

8

6

12

... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

41-43

Construction

1,812

1,911

1,939

2,103

1,936

2,121

41

Construction of buildings

514

504

531

525

509

527

42

Civil engineering

93

100

98

110

95

110

43

Specialised construction activities

1,205

1,307

1,310

1,468

1,332

1,484

45-47

Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and

10,652

10,811

10,711

11,087

10,726

11,116

motorcycles

45

Wholesale and retail trade and repair of motor vehicles and

685

706

708

746

714

751

motorcycles

46

Wholesale trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

2,601

2,617

2,641

2,671

2,655

2,674

47

Retail trade, except of motor vehicles and motorcycles

7,366

7,488

7,362

7,670

7,357

7,691

49-53

Transportation and storage

3,026

3,180

3,278

3,299

3,282

3,371

49

Land transport and transport via pipelines

1,817

2,025

2,053

2,036

2,068

2,042

50

Water transport

140

162

171

190

174

196

51

Air transport

512

425

452

398

440

455

52

Warehousing and support activities for transportation

390

409

441

516

448

523

53

Postal and courier activities

167

159

161

159

152

155

55-56

Accommodation and food service activities

9,433

9,298

9,634

9,083

9,492

9,033

55

Accommodation

2,896

2,807

2,930

2,648

2,841

2,646

56

Food and beverage service activities

6,537

6,491

6,704

6,435

6,651

6,387

58-63

Information and communication

1,503

1,666

1,692

1,891

1,704

1,913

58

Publishing activities

189

205

204

223

204

234

59

Motion picture, video and television programme production,

250

270

267

287

278

288

sound recording and music publishing activities

60

Programming and broadcasting activities

172

179

180

194

181

191

61

Telecommunications

220

224

241

222

235

225

62

Computer programming, consultancy and related activities

615

709

716

846

722

854

63

Information service activities

57

79

84

119

84

121

64-66

Financial and insurance activities

1,114

1,222

1,293

1,275

1,264

1,204

64

Financial service activities, except insurance and pension

650

734

793

758

765

678

funding

65

Insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, except

201

214

212

227

215

229

compulsory social security

66

Activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance activities

263

274

288

290

284

297

68

Real estate activities

646

795

834

1,019

861

1,042

69-75

Professional, scientific and technical activities

4,453

5,135

5,358

6,177

5,424

6,185

69

Legal and accounting activities

1,136

1,319

1,484

1,736

1,497

1,691

70

Activities of head offices; management consultancy activities

1,576

1,809

1,874

2,081

1,874

2,103

71

Architectural and engineering activities; technical testing and

646

693

703

798

716

805

analysis

72

Scientific research and development

40

52

59

55

73

55

73

Advertising and market research

511

572

563

637

570

640

74

Other professional, scientific and technical activities

515

650

631

822

651

842

75

Veterinary activities

29

40

44

48

43

49

13

... Table 3. Part-time employment classified by period and economic activity

NACE

Economic activity

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

77-82

Administrative and support service activities

5,523

5,213

5,306

5,713

5,289

5,755

77

Rental and leasing activities

570

607

639

652

643

668

78

Employment activities

1,098

597

650

743

651

735

79

Travel agency, tour operator and other reservation service and

594

607

628

657

613

664

related activities

80

Security and investigation activities

1,316

1,333

1,338

1,414

1,333

1,418

81

Services to buildings and landscape activities

1,094

1,096

1,075

1,106

1,065

1,104

82

Office administrative, office support and other business

851

973

976

1,141

984

1,166

support activities

84

Public administration and defence; compulsory social

2,783

2,863

4,319

4,587

4,277

4,588

security

85

Education

5,711

5,715

6,188

6,236

5,897

5,988

86-88

Human health and social work activities

3,177

3,266

3,353

3,506

3,340

3,545

86

Human health activities

1,101

1,218

1,227

1,313

1,229

1,320

87

Residential care activities

1,438

1,339

1,323

1,358

1,311

1,387

88

Social work activities without accommodation

638

709

803

835

800

838

90-93

Arts, entertainment and recreation

2,477

2,841

2,826

3,185

2,903

3,224

90

Creative, arts and entertainment activities

689

900

915

1,127

944

1,153

91

Libraries, archives, museums and other cultural activities

125

118

118

132

116

134

92

Gambling and betting activities

515

544

554

572

553

575

93

Sports activities and amusement and recreation activities

1,148

1,279

1,239

1,354

1,290

1,362

94-96

Other service activities

2,384

2,608

2,651

2,965

2,666

2,996

94

Activities of membership organisations

566

604

640

730

635

738

95

Repair of computers and personal and household goods

169

178

177

196

179

197

96

Other personal service activities

1,649

1,826

1,834

2,039

1,852

2,061

Activities of households as employers; undifferentiated

97-98

goods- and services-producing activities of households for

24

35

37

43

40

43

own use

971

Activities of households as employers of domestic personnel

23

33

35

40

38

40

98

Undifferentiated goods- and services-producing activities of

1

2

2

3

2

3

private households for own use

99

Activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies

15

13

14

12

14

12

01-99

Total

60,232

62,298

65,292

68,239

64,947

68,284

  • Refer to methodological note 6

14

Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category …

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

1,309

1,413

1,420

1,507

1,436

1,524

Females

79

90

90

120

94

123

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1,087

1,176

1,182

1,273

1,197

1,286

time job

Gozo

301

327

328

354

333

361

Agriculture,

Total

1,388

1,503

1,510

1,627

1,530

1,647

01-03

forestry and

Males

772

774

772

803

776

803

fishing

Females

166

172

171

189

173

196

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

778

777

772

824

778

831

Gozo

160

169

171

168

171

168

Total

938

946

943

992

949

999

Total

2,326

2,449

2,453

2,619

2,479

2,646

Males

15

13

13

14

13

15

Females

2

3

3

3

3

3

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

11

7

7

8

7

9

time job

Gozo

6

9

9

9

9

9

Total

17

16

16

17

16

18

05-09

Mining and

Males

18

17

18

19

19

19

quarrying

Females

4

4

4

4

4

4

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

19

17

17

18

18

18

Gozo

3

4

5

5

5

5

Total

22

21

22

23

23

23

Total

39

37

38

40

39

41

Males

953

1,037

1,083

1,123

1,076

1,169

Females

210

237

245

273

244

273

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1,033

1,122

1,168

1,239

1,164

1,284

time job

Gozo

130

152

160

157

156

158

Total

1,163

1,274

1,328

1,396

1,320

1,442

10-33

Manufacturing

Males

878

895

907

895

886

912

Females

883

890

896

901

874

901

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,629

1,645

1,665

1,650

1,622

1,666

Gozo

132

140

138

146

138

147

Total

1,761

1,785

1,803

1,796

1,760

1,813

Total

2,924

3,059

3,131

3,192

3,080

3,255

Males

-

-

-

-

-

1

Females

-

-

-

-

-

-

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

-

-

-

-

-

1

time job

Gozo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Electricity, gas,

Total

-

-

-

-

-

1

35

steam and air

Males

5

6

17

14

15

14

conditioning

supply

Females

5

5

13

5

12

6

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

9

10

28

18

25

19

Gozo

1

1

2

1

2

1

Total

10

11

30

19

27

20

Total

10

11

30

19

27

21

15

... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

50

55

53

57

52

57

Females

11

10

11

8

12

8

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

56

59

59

59

59

58

time job

Gozo

5

6

5

6

5

7

Water supply;

Total

61

65

64

65

64

65

sewerage, waste

36-39

management and

Males

91

67

88

79

85

78

remediation

Females

48

38

55

44

58

42

activities

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

133

101

139

119

139

116

Gozo

6

4

4

4

4

4

Total

139

105

143

123

143

120

Total

200

170

207

188

207

185

Males

907

992

999

1,129

1,011

1,140

Females

99

106

105

105

108

108

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

814

892

897

1,004

911

1,020

time job

Gozo

192

206

207

230

208

228

Total

1,006

1,098

1,104

1,234

1,119

1,248

41-43

Construction

Males

640

650

657

696

649

703

Females

166

163

178

173

168

170

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

704

710

730

765

713

769

Gozo

102

103

105

104

104

104

Total

806

813

835

869

817

873

Total

1,812

1,911

1,939

2,103

1,936

2,121

Males

2,351

2,408

2,422

2,571

2,422

2,577

Females

1,280

1,413

1,377

1,500

1,370

1,505

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

3,272

3,429

3,405

3,657

3,404

3,667

time job

Gozo

359

392

394

414

388

415

Wholesale and

Total

3,631

3,821

3,799

4,071

3,792

4,082

45-47

retail trade; repair

Males

2,191

2,209

2,244

2,318

2,229

2,348

of motor vehicles

and motorcycles

Females

4,830

4,781

4,668

4,698

4,705

4,686

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

6,539

6,501

6,414

6,526

6,441

6,535

Gozo

482

489

498

490

493

499

Total

7,021

6,990

6,912

7,016

6,934

7,034

Total

10,652

10,811

10,711

11,087

10,726

11,116

Males

1,229

1,406

1,451

1,438

1,446

1,439

Females

206

220

229

215

220

230

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1,352

1,538

1,592

1,558

1,579

1,576

time job

Gozo

83

88

88

95

87

93

Total

1,435

1,626

1,680

1,653

1,666

1,669

49-53

Transportation and

Males

1,114

1,078

1,078

1,124

1,087

1,149

storage

Females

477

476

520

522

529

553

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,519

1,474

1,510

1,558

1,530

1,613

Gozo

72

80

88

88

86

89

Total

1,591

1,554

1,598

1,646

1,616

1,702

Total

3,026

3,180

3,278

3,299

3,282

3,371

16

... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

2,398

2,469

2,467

2,562

2,462

2,517

Females

1,025

1,109

1,114

1,208

1,116

1,222

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

3,125

3,250

3,238

3,396

3,226

3,356

time job

Gozo

298

328

343

374

352

383

Accommodation

Total

3,423

3,578

3,581

3,770

3,578

3,739

55-56

and food service

Males

2,908

2,766

2,942

2,553

2,878

2,547

activities

Females

3,102

2,954

3,111

2,760

3,036

2,747

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

5,557

5,274

5,532

4,817

5,400

4,798

Gozo

453

446

521

496

514

496

Total

6,010

5,720

6,053

5,313

5,914

5,294

Total

9,433

9,298

9,634

9,083

9,492

9,033

Males

573

649

667

734

684

747

Females

177

200

199

260

204

267

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

697

791

804

929

826

945

time job

Gozo

53

58

62

65

62

69

Total

750

849

866

994

888

1,014

58-63

Information and

Males

407

453

455

508

448

510

communication

Females

346

364

371

389

368

389

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

720

781

785

860

774

859

Gozo

33

36

41

37

42

40

Total

753

817

826

897

816

899

Total

1,503

1,666

1,692

1,891

1,704

1,913

Males

260

283

289

310

290

306

Females

139

155

155

162

153

155

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

385

424

429

457

429

447

time job

Gozo

14

14

15

15

14

14

Total

399

438

444

472

443

461

64-66

Financial and

Males

259

289

331

298

316

277

insurance activities

Females

456

495

518

505

505

466

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

702

766

827

781

798

722

Gozo

13

18

22

22

23

21

Total

715

784

849

803

821

743

Total

1,114

1,222

1,293

1,275

1,264

1,204

Males

206

275

278

374

295

389

Females

109

141

145

201

147

205

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

258

353

361

488

378

507

time job

Gozo

57

63

62

87

64

87

Total

315

416

423

575

442

594

68

Real estate

Males

130

147

162

177

166

182

activities

Females

201

232

249

267

253

266

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

288

330

357

393

365

398

Gozo

43

49

54

51

54

50

Total

331

379

411

444

419

448

Total

646

795

834

1,019

861

1,042

17

... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

1,321

1,560

1,566

1,888

1,586

1,917

Females

793

964

986

1,198

1,007

1,216

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1,989

2,370

2,400

2,900

2,434

2,943

time job

Gozo

125

154

152

186

159

190

Professional,

Total

2,114

2,524

2,552

3,086

2,593

3,133

69-75

scientific and

Males

1,084

1,195

1,256

1,364

1,252

1,346

technical activities

Females

1,255

1,416

1,550

1,727

1,579

1,706

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

2,249

2,501

2,686

2,931

2,710

2,904

Gozo

90

110

120

160

121

148

Total

2,339

2,611

2,806

3,091

2,831

3,052

Total

4,453

5,135

5,358

6,177

5,424

6,185

Males

1,814

1,623

1,625

1,761

1,617

1,771

Females

702

676

682

812

684

813

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

2,388

2,152

2,152

2,404

2,147

2,416

time job

Gozo

128

147

155

169

154

168

Administrative and

Total

2,516

2,299

2,307

2,573

2,301

2,584

77-82

support service

Males

1,258

1,176

1,217

1,294

1,205

1,305

activities

Females

1,749

1,738

1,782

1,846

1,783

1,866

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

2,806

2,688

2,757

2,878

2,749

2,900

Gozo

201

226

242

262

239

271

Total

3,007

2,914

2,999

3,140

2,988

3,171

Total

5,523

5,213

5,306

5,713

5,289

5,755

Males

407

418

459

486

463

492

Females

537

557

864

885

865

874

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

851

889

1,191

1,248

1,195

1,245

time job

Gozo

93

86

132

123

133

121

Public

Total

944

975

1,323

1,371

1,328

1,366

administration and

84

defence;

Males

532

555

866

989

855

981

compulsory social

Females

1,307

1,333

2,130

2,227

2,094

2,241

security

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,686

1,735

2,787

2,967

2,745

2,972

Gozo

153

153

209

249

204

250

Total

1,839

1,888

2,996

3,216

2,949

3,222

Total

2,783

2,863

4,319

4,587

4,277

4,588

Males

1,628

1,650

1,623

1,690

1,602

1,665

Females

1,481

1,517

1,577

1,638

1,535

1,566

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

2,941

2,997

3,034

3,162

2,978

3,070

time job

Gozo

168

170

166

166

159

161

Total

3,109

3,167

3,200

3,328

3,137

3,231

85

Education

Males

978

977

1,139

1,127

1,069

1,098

Females

1,624

1,571

1,849

1,781

1,691

1,659

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

2,488

2,430

2,855

2,750

2,633

2,620

Gozo

114

118

133

158

127

137

Total

2,602

2,548

2,988

2,908

2,760

2,757

Total

5,711

5,715

6,188

6,236

5,897

5,988

18

... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

431

449

464

502

462

512

Females

631

719

745

841

747

850

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

986

1,076

1,116

1,234

1,116

1,253

time job

Gozo

76

92

93

109

93

109

Human health and

Total

1,062

1,168

1,209

1,343

1,209

1,362

86-88

social work

Males

336

331

345

353

345

353

activities

Females

1,779

1,767

1,799

1,810

1,786

1,830

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,965

1,946

1,992

1,990

1,974

2,013

Gozo

150

152

152

173

157

170

Total

2,115

2,098

2,144

2,163

2,131

2,183

Total

3,177

3,266

3,353

3,506

3,340

3,545

Males

778

930

909

1,030

966

1,055

Females

345

446

439

519

459

530

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1,030

1,261

1,248

1,437

1,306

1,464

time job

Gozo

93

115

100

112

119

121

Total

1,123

1,376

1,348

1,549

1,425

1,585

90-93

Arts, entertainment

Males

666

694

704

770

707

757

and recreation

Females

688

771

774

866

771

882

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,293

1,390

1,407

1,544

1,404

1,545

Gozo

61

75

71

92

74

94

Total

1,354

1,465

1,478

1,636

1,478

1,639

Total

2,477

2,841

2,826

3,185

2,903

3,224

Males

395

449

456

528

464

527

Females

330

413

416

545

427

571

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

677

812

819

1,013

837

1,036

time job

Gozo

48

50

53

60

54

62

Total

725

862

872

1,073

891

1,098

94-96

Other service

Males

471

504

523

585

525

597

activities

Females

1,188

1,242

1,256

1,307

1,250

1,301

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

1,544

1,638

1,670

1,771

1,670

1,775

Gozo

115

108

109

121

105

123

Total

1,659

1,746

1,779

1,892

1,775

1,898

Total

2,384

2,608

2,651

2,965

2,666

2,996

Males

6

7

7

7

7

8

Females

3

6

8

8

8

9

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

9

11

12

12

12

15

Activities of

time job

Gozo

-

2

3

3

3

2

households as

employers;

Total

9

13

15

15

15

17

undifferentiated

97-981

goods- and

Males

5

5

5

3

5

3

services-producing

Females

10

17

17

25

20

23

activities of

households for

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

14

21

21

23

24

21

own use

Gozo

1

1

1

5

1

5

Total

15

22

22

28

25

26

Total

24

35

37

43

40

43

19

... Table 4. Part-time employment classified by period, economic activity, part-time job type and category

NACE

Economic activity

Type of part-time job

Category

Average

Average

July

July

August

August

division

2017

2018

2018

2019

2018

2019

(Revised)

(Revised)

Males

1

1

1

1

1

1

Females

-

-

-

-

-

-

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

1

1

1

1

1

1

time job

Gozo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Activities of

Total

1

1

1

1

1

1

99

extraterritorial

Males

1

1

1

1

1

1

organisations and

bodies

Females

13

11

12

10

12

10

Part-time as a primary job

Malta

14

12

13

11

13

11

Gozo

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total

14

12

13

11

13

11

Total

15

13

14

12

14

12

Males

17,032

18,087

18,252

19,712

18,355

19,829

Females

8,159

8,982

9,390

10,501

9,403

10,528

Part-timers holding a full-

Malta

22,962

24,610

25,115

27,479

25,206

27,599

time job

Gozo

2,229

2,459

2,527

2,734

2,552

2,758

Total

25,191

27,069

27,642

30,213

27,758

30,357

01-99

Total

Males

14,744

14,789

15,727

15,970

15,518

15,983

Females

20,297

20,440

21,923

22,056

21,671

21,944

Part-time as a primary

Malta

32,656

32,747

34,964

35,194

34,525

35,105

job

Gozo

2,385

2,482

2,686

2,832

2,664

2,822

Total

35,041

35,229

37,650

38,026

37,189

37,927

Total part-timers

60,232

62,298

65,292

68,239

64,947

68,284

  • Refer to methodological note 6

20

Methodological Notes

  1. The data provided in this release, including the relevant classifications, is based on administrative records held at Jobsplus. The information contained in this release may be subject to revision. Monthly data is revised in the subsequent year.
  2. The National Statistics Office publishes, on a quarterly basis, another set of statistics on employment and unemployment based on the Labour Force Survey (LFS). When compiling LFS statistics, the NSO adopts the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition, an internationally agreed definition on employment and unemployment. This definition has also been adopted by Eurostat and is used by all EU Member States. More details regarding the methodology used for the compilation of employment and unemployment statistics from the LFS may be found in quarterly LFS news releases.
    Since Jobsplus records and LFS results measure two different facets of employment and unemployment, these are not comparable. Users are therefore cautioned that these two sets of statistics should not be used interchangeably.
  3. Full-timeand part-time status is determined by the employer's declaration (or that made by a self-employed person) in the engagement form which is required to be sent to Jobsplus upon commencement of employment.
  4. Apprentices are included under their respective economic activity.
  5. Definitions:
    • Labour Supply: Full-time gainfully occupied population and the registered unemployed population.
    • Apprentices, trainees and students: Includes apprentices, trainees, Junior College and University students in the summer work-phase, undergraduate trainees, and trainees with fixed contracts.
    • Regional employment: Data on Malta/Gozo employment differs on the basis of economic sector. Accordingly, the data on private sector employment depends on employee residence, whereas data for public sector depends on employer information on the location of its employees.
    • Full-timeequivalent (FTE): Employment in full-time equivalent is a conversion method used to measure the number of employees according to the number of hours worked. When using FTE a full-time employee working a 40-hour week is equivalent to 1.0, whereas a person who works 20 hours per week is equivalent to 0.5. Table 2 of this release includes persons who work full-time, persons on a full-time with reduced hours basis and full-time employees who are on unpaid leave. When converting these figures into FTE, full-time employees are considered as 1 whereas persons working full-time with reduced hours or who are on unpaid leave are considered according to the hours worked. FTE data is currently available in respect of public sector employment and is based on the administrative records of the People and Standards Division within the Office of the Prime Minister. FTE information for the private sector is not available.
    • Part 1 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 1 are either new job seekers who have left school, re-entrants into the labour market, or individuals who have been made redundant by their former employer.
    • Part 2 of the unemployment register: Persons registering under Part 2 are either workers who have been dismissed from work due to disciplinary action, left work out of their own free will, refused work or training opportunities or were struck off the register after an inspection by Law Enforcement personnel.
  7. Owing to a reclassification exercise carried out by Jobsplus, employers recruiting domestic workers for personal services, (not as a commercial activity), have been transferred from NACE divisions 86 and 88 to NACE division 97. Within the latter division, a household employer is defined as a person who pays an individual to perform duties in or around his home. Household employees may include nannies, care workers and private nurses. This change came into effect as from December 2017 and as such, affected also the average for that year.
  8. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
    Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
    Classifications: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/classificationdetails.aspx?id=NACE Rev. 2
  9. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  10. A detailed news release calendar is available on:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

21

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 11:05:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:21aSIHUAN PHARMACEUTICAL : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Commencement of Phase III Clinical Trial in the PRC for Self-Developed Innovative Patented Drug "Anaprazole Sodium" and Inclusion of "Huineng" into the National Reimbursement Drug List
PU
06:21aWABERER INTERNATIONAL : Directorate change
PU
06:21aLEVI STRAUSS : FormSC 13G
PU
06:21aBAIC MOTOR : Connected transaction in relation to the capital increase to baic finance co.
PU
06:21aLEXARIA BIOSCIENCE : Industry Solutions from Lexaria's DehydraTECH(TM) Hemp and Cannabis Powders
AQ
06:20aRYANAIR : has no interest in buying Air Italy - CCO
RE
06:20aOrganisers of cancelled mobile conference play down compensation chances
RE
06:20aGRIDIRON BIONUTRIENTS : Repurchases over 77.5 Million Shares of Its Common Stock
EQ
06:20aGridiron BioNutrients Repurchases over 77.5 Million Shares of Its Common Stock
NE
06:20aAROUNDTOWN : Announces 77.5% final acceptance rate of the offer to shareholders of tlg immobilien ag
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
2SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
3CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
4GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
5AEGON N.V. : AEGON : reports second half 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group