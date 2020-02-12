Log in
​Road Traffic Accidents: Q4/2019

02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST

12 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 020/2020

During the fourth quarter of 2019, there were six road traﬃc fatalities.

Road Trafﬁc Accidents: Q4/2019

The number of reported traﬃc accidents during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 3,841, an increase of 9.4 per cent over the corresponding period in 2018. The Northern Harbour district registered the largest share of all road traﬃc accidents with 1,400 cases or 36.4 per cent of all accidents (Table 1).

Road traﬃc casualties increased by 3.0 per cent to 382 over quarter four in 2018. Grievously injured persons consisted of 35 drivers, 15 passengers and 22 pedestrians/cyclists/other persons. The injuries suﬀered by two drivers and four pedestrians proved fatal (Table 4). The total number of road traﬃc fatalities in 2019 amounted to 16.

When classiﬁed by gender, the majority of the 72 grievously injured persons were males (70.8 per cent). The fatalities consisted of six males. Moreover, most of the recorded traﬃc casualties fell in the 26 to 40 year age-bracket (Table 5).

The largest number of road traﬃc casualties involved passenger cars (59.9 per cent), followed by motorcycles (28.3 per cent) and goods-carrying vehicles (7.1 per cent). The six fatalities comprised of a motorcyclist, a passenger car driver and four pedestrians. Two of the pedestrians were hit by passenger cars and the others by a motorcycle and a goods-carrying vehicle, respectively. Seven cyclists were involved in road traﬃc accidents, three of whom suﬀered grievous injuries (Table 6). Road traﬃc casualties caused by collisions between vehicles topped the entire list with 70.2 per cent of the total (Table 7).

The highest number of road traﬃc casualties occurred on Saturdays with 67 casualties, while the highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place on Mondays with 635 accidents (Table 8). The time bracket during which most of the road traﬃc accidents occurred was between 09:00 and 11:59 with 804 cases or 20.9 per cent of the total, followed closely by the 12:00-14:59 time bracket with 801 cases. The time bracket during which the least number of accidents were recorded was between 00:00 and 02:59 with 71 cases (Table 9).

The highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place in Birkirkara with 344 cases. Ħal Qormi and Naxxar followed with 221 and 183 reported accidents, respectively (Chart 5)

Chart 1. Road traﬃc accidents by month

road traffic accidents

1,500

1,400

1,300

1,200

1,100

1,000

J F M A M J J A S O N

D J F M A M

J J A S O N

D J F M A M

J J A S O N

D

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

2019

year

Compiled by: Regional, Geospatial, Energy and Transport Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

Table 1. Total road traffic accidents by region/district

Region/District

January-December

October-December

2018

2019

2018

2019

Change

Percentage

change

MALTA

14,378

15,502

3,512

3,841

329

9.4

Malta

13,641

14,586

3,351

3,658

307

9.2

Southern Harbour

2,788

2,939

725

790

65

9.0

Northern Harbour

5,250

5,690

1,305

1,400

95

7.3

South Eastern

1,346

1,484

307

369

62

20.2

Western

1,771

1,846

450

476

26

5.8

Northern

2,486

2,627

564

623

59

10.5

Gozo and Comino

737

916

161

183

22

13.7

Table 2. Non-injury road traffic accidents by region/district

Region/District

January-December

October-December

2018

2019

2018

2019

Change

Percentage

change

MALTA

13,026

14,146

3,188

3,515

327

10.3

Malta

12,390

13,350

3,052

3,348

296

9.7

Southern Harbour

2,474

2,651

637

701

64

10.0

Northern Harbour

4,853

5,265

1,211

1,311

100

8.3

South Eastern

1,195

1,324

279

341

62

22.2

Western

1,627

1,692

415

427

12

2.9

Northern

2,241

2,418

510

568

58

11.4

Gozo and Comino

636

796

136

167

31

22.8

Table 3. Injury road traffic accidents by region/district

Region/District

January-December

October-December

2018

2019

2018

2019

Change

Percentage

change

MALTA

1,352

1,356

324

326

2

0.6

Malta

1,251

1,236

299

310

11

3.7

Southern Harbour

314

288

88

89

1

1.1

Northern Harbour

397

425

94

89

-5

-5.3

South Eastern

151

160

28

28

0

0.0

Western

144

154

35

49

14

40.0

Northern

245

209

54

55

1

1.9

Gozo and Comino

101

120

25

16

-9

-36.0

2

Table 4. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, region/district and injury type: October-December

Region/District

2018

2019

Fatal

Grievous

Slight

Insignificant

Total

Fatal

Grievous

Slight

Insignificant

Total

DRIVERS

MALTA

2

40

193

10

245

2

35

180

9

226

Malta

2

39

175

9

225

2

33

177

6

218

Southern Harbour

2

7

47

1

57

-

7

53

-

60

Northern Harbour

-

16

45

5

66

-

7

51

2

60

South Eastern

-

3

23

1

27

-

4

16

-

20

Western

-

5

26

-

31

1

6

29

3

39

Northern

-

8

34

2

44

1

9

28

1

39

Gozo and Comino

-

1

18

1

20

-

2

3

3

8

PASSENGERS

MALTA

-

16

43

5

64

-

15

50

10

75

Malta

-

16

40

4

60

-

15

47

8

70

Southern Harbour

-

5

17

2

24

-

2

18

-

20

Northern Harbour

-

6

10

2

18

-

3

5

3

11

South Eastern

-

-

1

-

1

-

1

6

2

9

Western

-

2

1

-

3

-

2

3

2

7

Northern

-

3

11

-

14

-

7

15

1

23

Gozo and Comino

-

-

3

1

4

-

-

3

2

5

PEDESTRIANS/CYCLISTS/OTHERS

MALTA

-

24

35

3

62

4

22

52

3

81

Malta

-

22

32

2

56

4

20

51

1

76

Southern Harbour

-

7

12

-

19

1

7

17

-

25

Northern Harbour

-

11

11

2

24

1

7

15

1

24

South Eastern

-

-

3

-

3

1

1

2

-

4

Western

-

2

2

-

4

-

2

9

-

11

Northern

-

2

4

-

6

1

3

8

-

12

Gozo and Comino

-

2

3

1

6

-

2

1

2

5

...of which cyclists (MALTA)

-

1

3

1

5

-

3

4

-

7

TOTAL

MALTA

2

80

271

18

371

6

72

282

22

382

Malta

2

77

247

15

341

6

68

275

15

364

Southern Harbour

2

19

76

3

100

1

16

88

-

105

Northern Harbour

-

33

66

9

108

1

17

71

6

95

South Eastern

-

3

27

1

31

1

6

24

2

33

Western

-

9

29

-

38

1

10

41

5

57

Northern

-

13

49

2

64

2

19

51

2

74

Gozo and Comino

-

3

24

3

30

-

4

7

7

18

Note: The category "Other" refers to horsecabs and any other road traffic unit not described above.

3

Table 5. Road traffic casualties by type of injury, age group and sex: October-December

Age group

2018

2019

Total

Fatal

Grievous

Slight

Insignificant

Total

Males

0-10

7

-

1

6

-

7

11-17

4

-

1

4

-

5

18-25

47

-

10

21

-

31

26-40

72

-

14

53

6

73

41-59

65

1

9

53

2

65

60-65

13

-

2

11

1

14

66+

24

5

14

14

1

34

Total

232

6

51

162

10

229

Females

0-10

2

-

1

4

-

5

11-17

8

-

-

6

1

7

18-25

23

-

4

20

2

26

26-40

41

-

5

41

3

49

41-59

34

-

4

26

2

32

60-65

11

-

1

9

2

12

66+

20

-

6

14

2

22

Total

139

-

21

120

12

153

Total

0-10

9

-

2

10

-

12

11-17

12

-

1

10

1

12

18-25

70

-

14

41

2

57

26-40

113

-

19

94

9

122

41-59

99

1

13

79

4

97

60-65

24

-

3

20

3

26

66+

44

5

20

28

3

56

Total

371

6

72

282

22

382

road traffic casualties

Chart 2. Road traffic casualties by gender and age group: October-December 2019

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

0-10

11-17

18-25

26-40

41-59

60-65

66+

age group

Males

Females

4

Table 6. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, vehicle type and injury: October-December

Road traffic unit

Vehicle type

2019

Fatal

Grievous

Slight

Insignificant

Total

Route bus

-

-

6

-

6

Motorcycle

1

21

67

5

94

Driver

Quad and ATV

-

-

1

-

1

Passenger car

1

12

98

4

115

Goods-carrying vehicle

-

2

7

-

9

Special-purpose vehicle

-

-

1

-

1

Route bus

-

-

1

-

1

Motorcycle

-

2

3

1

6

Passenger

Quad and ATV

-

-

1

-

1

Passenger car

-

13

40

8

61

Goods-carrying vehicle

-

-

5

1

6

Mini bus

-

-

1

-

1

Route bus

-

-

1

-

1

Pedestrian

Motorcycle

1

1

6

-

8

Passenger car

2

14

30

2

48

Goods-carrying vehicle

1

2

6

1

10

Unknown vehicle

-

1

4

-

5

Passenger car

-

2

2

-

4

Cyclist

Goods-carrying vehicle

-

1

1

-

2

Unknown vehicle

-

-

1

-

1

Other

Passenger car

-

1

-

-

1

Total

6

72

282

22

382

Table 7. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, type of accident and injury: October-December

Road traffic unit

Accident type

2019

Fatal

Grievous

Slight

Insignificant

Total

Vehicle with vehicle

1

29

165

8

203

Driver

Vehicle with pedestrian

-

-

2

1

3

Vehicle with property

1

6

12

-

19

Vehicle hit and run

-

-

1

-

1

Passenger

Vehicle with vehicle

-

9

48

8

65

Vehicle with property

-

6

2

2

10

Pedestrian

Vehicle with pedestrian

4

16

48

3

71

Vehicle hit and run

-

2

-

-

2

Cyclist

Vehicle with bicycle

-

3

4

-

7

Other

Vehicle with animal

-

1

-

-

1

Total

6

72

282

22

382

5

Table 8. Road traffic casualties and accidents by day of the week: October-December 2019

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Total

Traffic casualties

57

56

48

54

52

67

48

382

Traffic accidents

635

625

541

587

605

519

329

3,841

Casualities-to-accidents ratio (%)

9.0

9.0

8.9

9.2

8.6

12.9

14.6

9.9

Chart 3. Percentage distribution of Road traffic casualties by day of the week: October-December 2019

12.6%

14.9%

Monday

Tuesday

17.5%

382

14.7%

Wednesday

Thursday

casualities

Friday

13.6%

12.6%

Saturday

Sunday

14.1%

Table 9. Road traffic accidents by day of the week and time bracket: October-December 2019

Time bracket

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

Total

00:00 - 02:59

8

6

9

5

8

20

15

71

03:00 - 05:59

8

5

7

14

12

20

18

84

06:00 - 08:59

120

139

103

114

102

56

34

668

09:00 - 11:59

137

125

106

117

134

122

63

804

12:00 - 14:59

139

123

101

110

133

130

65

801

15:00 - 17:59

134

132

125

120

117

71

61

760

18:00 - 20:59

70

74

67

89

69

66

50

485

21:00 - 23:59

19

21

23

18

30

34

23

168

Total

635

625

541

587

605

519

329

3,841

percentage

Chart 4. Casualties-to-accidents ratio by day of the week and time bracket: October-December 2019

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59

21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59

09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59

15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59

00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59

00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59

03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59

03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

Sun

day of the week

6

Table 10. Road traffic accidents by district/locality …

District/Locality

January-December

October-December

2018

2019

2018

2019

Change

Malta

14,378

15,502

3,512

3,841

329

Southern Harbour

2,788

2,939

725

790

65

Cospicua

93

100

26

27

1

Fgura

254

283

68

88

20

Floriana

195

177

46

45

-1

Ħal Luqa

396

426

91

125

34

Ħal Tarxien

267

252

66

56

-10

Ħaż-Żabbar

247

315

65

82

17

Kalkara

28

47

6

8

2

Marsa

643

548

186

155

-31

Paola

355

469

105

127

22

Santa Luċija

34

47

9

20

11

Senglea

27

28

2

4

2

Valletta

168

177

39

38

-1

Vittoriosa

53

53

11

13

2

Xgħajra

28

17

5

2

-3

Northern Harbour

5,250

5,690

1,305

1,400

95

Birkirkara

1,261

1,322

354

344

-10

Gżira

326

383

80

87

7

Ħal Qormi

773

862

173

221

48

Ħamrun

340

350

88

76

-12

Msida

452

499

126

119

-7

Pembroke

86

133

19

30

11

San Ġwann

450

478

118

100

-18

Santa Venera

253

327

64

88

24

St Julian's

382

405

88

108

20

Swieqi

248

244

67

57

-10

Ta' Xbiex

71

74

10

15

5

Tal-Pietà

174

181

45

39

-6

Tas-Sliema

434

432

73

116

43

South Eastern

1,346

1,484

307

369

62

Birżebbuġa

220

222

50

53

3

Gudja

208

181

43

55

12

Ħal Għaxaq

73

107

21

35

14

Ħal Kirkop

47

55

15

16

1

Ħal Safi

32

34

7

9

2

Marsaskala

176

209

39

49

10

Marsaxlokk

58

69

12

15

3

Mqabba

40

52

9

11

2

Qrendi

37

36

8

7

-1

Żejtun

309

356

67

80

13

Żurrieq

146

163

36

39

3

Western

1,771

1,846

450

476

26

Ħad-Dingli

44

44

8

15

7

Ħal Balzan

172

177

36

46

10

Ħal Lija

166

188

43

49

6

Ħ'Attard

486

447

132

110

-22

Ħaż-Żebbuġ

309

321

78

74

-4

Iklin

88

102

26

30

4

Mdina

28

16

5

5

-

Mtarfa

84

80

6

4

-2

Rabat

284

328

89

95

6

Siġġiewi

110

143

27

48

21

Northern

2,486

2,627

564

623

59

Ħal Għargħur

103

100

25

24

-1

Mellieħa

373

374

63

80

17

Mġarr

139

163

33

40

7

Mosta

577

656

134

157

23

Naxxar

575

682

149

183

34

St Paul's Bay

719

652

160

139

-21

7

… Table 10. Road traffic accidents by district/locality

District/Locality

January-December

October-December

2018

2019

2018

2019

Change

Gozo and Comino

737

916

161

183

22

Fontana

18

21

4

4

-

Għajnsielem

74

110

15

18

3

Għarb

27

35

6

7

1

Għasri

8

15

2

2

-

Munxar

20

41

1

6

5

Nadur

43

67

7

15

8

Qala

25

33

6

8

2

San Lawrenz

2

4

-

-

1

Ta' Kerċem

7

17

1

4

3

Ta' Sannat

18

25

5

7

2

Victoria

253

290

66

63

-3

Xagħra

65

67

11

16

5

Xewkija

127

123

30

24

-6

Żebbuġ

50

68

7

9

2

Chart 5. Top ten localities in which most road traffic accidents occurred: October-December 2019

locality

Birkirkara [9.0%]

344

Ħal Qormi [5.8%]

221

Naxxar [4.8%]

183

Mosta [4.1%]

157

Marsa [4.0%]

155

St Paul's Bay [3.6%]

139

Paola [3.3%]

127

Ħal Luqa [3.3%]

125

Msida [3.1%]

119

Tas-Sliema [3.0%]

116

0

50

100

150

200

250

300

350

road traffic accidents

8

Methodological Notes
1. Road traffic accidents data are compiled from administrative information provided by the Police Department and the Malta Insurance Association (Guard and Warden Services Limited).
2. Total road traffic accidents consist of the road traffic accidents involving casualities (Police reports) and the minor road traffic accidents without casualties (Police and Warden reports).
3. Minor (non-injury)road traffic accidents which are either not reported or directly reported to Insurance Agencies by means of the Traffic Accident Form (i.e. where no Police or Wardens are called on the accident scene and are settled by the completion of the relevant form) are not accounted for.
4. Minor (non-injury)road traffic accidents refer to accidents assessed by the Wardens and/or the Police involving at least one vehicle and in which no persons are injured (Table 2).
5. Insignificant injury is determined by the Police as the sustaining of a very minimal injury (e.g. bruise, scratch, etc.) or shock due to accident which, in most cases requires very basic treatment or no treatment at all.
6. The definitions of slight and grievous injuries are as listed in Art. 214 et sequitur of the Criminal Code, Chapter 9 of the Laws of Malta: http://www.justiceservices.gov.mt/DownloadDocument.aspx?app=lom&itemid=8574
7. UNECE defines road fatal injury as: "Any person who was killed outright or who died within 30 days as a result of the accident".
8. The casualty-to-accidentratio indicates the risk level of suffering an injury in an accident. Therefore, a higher percentage rate means that the corresponding accidents were more serious (i.e. more persons were injured).
9. Data is provisional and may be subject to revision.
10. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Sources and Methods:
11. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.

9

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:01 UTC
