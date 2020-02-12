|
Road Traffic Accidents: Q4/2019
02/12/2020 | 07:09am EST
12 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 020/2020
During the fourth quarter of 2019, there were six road traﬃc fatalities.
Road Trafﬁc Accidents: Q4/2019
The number of reported traﬃc accidents during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 3,841, an increase of 9.4 per cent over the corresponding period in 2018. The Northern Harbour district registered the largest share of all road traﬃc accidents with 1,400 cases or 36.4 per cent of all accidents (Table 1).
Road traﬃc casualties increased by 3.0 per cent to 382 over quarter four in 2018. Grievously injured persons consisted of 35 drivers, 15 passengers and 22 pedestrians/cyclists/other persons. The injuries suﬀered by two drivers and four pedestrians proved fatal (Table 4). The total number of road traﬃc fatalities in 2019 amounted to 16.
When classiﬁed by gender, the majority of the 72 grievously injured persons were males (70.8 per cent). The fatalities consisted of six males. Moreover, most of the recorded traﬃc casualties fell in the 26 to 40 year age-bracket (Table 5).
The largest number of road traﬃc casualties involved passenger cars (59.9 per cent), followed by motorcycles (28.3 per cent) and goods-carrying vehicles (7.1 per cent). The six fatalities comprised of a motorcyclist, a passenger car driver and four pedestrians. Two of the pedestrians were hit by passenger cars and the others by a motorcycle and a goods-carrying vehicle, respectively. Seven cyclists were involved in road traﬃc accidents, three of whom suﬀered grievous injuries (Table 6). Road traﬃc casualties caused by collisions between vehicles topped the entire list with 70.2 per cent of the total (Table 7).
The highest number of road traﬃc casualties occurred on Saturdays with 67 casualties, while the highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place on Mondays with 635 accidents (Table 8). The time bracket during which most of the road traﬃc accidents occurred was between 09:00 and 11:59 with 804 cases or 20.9 per cent of the total, followed closely by the 12:00-14:59 time bracket with 801 cases. The time bracket during which the least number of accidents were recorded was between 00:00 and 02:59 with 71 cases (Table 9).
The highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place in Birkirkara with 344 cases. Ħal Qormi and Naxxar followed with 221 and 183 reported accidents, respectively (Chart 5)
Chart 1. Road traﬃc accidents by month
1,500
1,400
1,300
1,200
1,100
1,000
|
J F M A M J J A S O N
|
D J F M A M
|
J J A S O N
|
D J F M A M
|
J J A S O N
|
D
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Table 1. Total road traffic accidents by region/district
|
Region/District
|
January-December
|
|
October-December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
14,378
|
15,502
|
3,512
|
3,841
|
329
|
9.4
|
Malta
|
13,641
|
14,586
|
3,351
|
3,658
|
307
|
9.2
|
Southern Harbour
|
2,788
|
2,939
|
725
|
790
|
65
|
9.0
|
Northern Harbour
|
5,250
|
5,690
|
1,305
|
1,400
|
95
|
7.3
|
South Eastern
|
1,346
|
1,484
|
307
|
369
|
62
|
20.2
|
Western
|
1,771
|
1,846
|
450
|
476
|
26
|
5.8
|
Northern
|
2,486
|
2,627
|
564
|
623
|
59
|
10.5
|
Gozo and Comino
|
737
|
916
|
161
|
183
|
22
|
13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Non-injury road traffic accidents by region/district
|
Region/District
|
January-December
|
|
October-December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
13,026
|
14,146
|
3,188
|
3,515
|
327
|
10.3
|
Malta
|
12,390
|
13,350
|
3,052
|
3,348
|
296
|
9.7
|
Southern Harbour
|
2,474
|
2,651
|
637
|
701
|
64
|
10.0
|
Northern Harbour
|
4,853
|
5,265
|
1,211
|
1,311
|
100
|
8.3
|
South Eastern
|
1,195
|
1,324
|
279
|
341
|
62
|
22.2
|
Western
|
1,627
|
1,692
|
415
|
427
|
12
|
2.9
|
Northern
|
2,241
|
2,418
|
510
|
568
|
58
|
11.4
|
Gozo and Comino
|
636
|
796
|
136
|
167
|
31
|
22.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3. Injury road traffic accidents by region/district
|
Region/District
|
January-December
|
|
October-December
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Change
|
Percentage
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
1,352
|
1,356
|
324
|
326
|
2
|
0.6
|
Malta
|
1,251
|
1,236
|
299
|
310
|
11
|
3.7
|
Southern Harbour
|
314
|
288
|
88
|
89
|
1
|
1.1
|
Northern Harbour
|
397
|
425
|
94
|
89
|
-5
|
-5.3
|
South Eastern
|
151
|
160
|
28
|
28
|
0
|
0.0
|
Western
|
144
|
154
|
35
|
49
|
14
|
40.0
|
Northern
|
245
|
209
|
54
|
55
|
1
|
1.9
|
Gozo and Comino
|
101
|
120
|
25
|
16
|
-9
|
-36.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 4. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, region/district and injury type: October-December
|
Region/District
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
Fatal
|
Grievous
|
Slight
|
Insignificant
|
Total
|
Fatal
|
Grievous
|
Slight
|
Insignificant
|
Total
|
|
DRIVERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
2
|
40
|
193
|
10
|
245
|
2
|
35
|
180
|
9
|
226
|
Malta
|
2
|
39
|
175
|
9
|
225
|
2
|
33
|
177
|
6
|
218
|
Southern Harbour
|
2
|
7
|
47
|
1
|
57
|
-
|
7
|
53
|
-
|
60
|
Northern Harbour
|
-
|
16
|
45
|
5
|
66
|
-
|
7
|
51
|
2
|
60
|
South Eastern
|
-
|
3
|
23
|
1
|
27
|
-
|
4
|
16
|
-
|
20
|
Western
|
-
|
5
|
26
|
-
|
31
|
1
|
6
|
29
|
3
|
39
|
Northern
|
-
|
8
|
34
|
2
|
44
|
1
|
9
|
28
|
1
|
39
|
Gozo and Comino
|
-
|
1
|
18
|
1
|
20
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PASSENGERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
-
|
16
|
43
|
5
|
64
|
-
|
15
|
50
|
10
|
75
|
Malta
|
-
|
16
|
40
|
4
|
60
|
-
|
15
|
47
|
8
|
70
|
Southern Harbour
|
-
|
5
|
17
|
2
|
24
|
-
|
2
|
18
|
-
|
20
|
Northern Harbour
|
-
|
6
|
10
|
2
|
18
|
-
|
3
|
5
|
3
|
11
|
South Eastern
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
6
|
2
|
9
|
Western
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
7
|
Northern
|
-
|
3
|
11
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
7
|
15
|
1
|
23
|
Gozo and Comino
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PEDESTRIANS/CYCLISTS/OTHERS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
-
|
24
|
35
|
3
|
62
|
4
|
22
|
52
|
3
|
81
|
Malta
|
-
|
22
|
32
|
2
|
56
|
4
|
20
|
51
|
1
|
76
|
Southern Harbour
|
-
|
7
|
12
|
-
|
19
|
1
|
7
|
17
|
-
|
25
|
Northern Harbour
|
-
|
11
|
11
|
2
|
24
|
1
|
7
|
15
|
1
|
24
|
South Eastern
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
3
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
-
|
4
|
Western
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
2
|
9
|
-
|
11
|
Northern
|
-
|
2
|
4
|
-
|
6
|
1
|
3
|
8
|
-
|
12
|
Gozo and Comino
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
...of which cyclists (MALTA)
|
-
|
1
|
3
|
1
|
5
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
-
|
7
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MALTA
|
2
|
80
|
271
|
18
|
371
|
6
|
72
|
282
|
22
|
382
|
Malta
|
2
|
77
|
247
|
15
|
341
|
6
|
68
|
275
|
15
|
364
|
Southern Harbour
|
2
|
19
|
76
|
3
|
100
|
1
|
16
|
88
|
-
|
105
|
Northern Harbour
|
-
|
33
|
66
|
9
|
108
|
1
|
17
|
71
|
6
|
95
|
South Eastern
|
-
|
3
|
27
|
1
|
31
|
1
|
6
|
24
|
2
|
33
|
Western
|
-
|
9
|
29
|
-
|
38
|
1
|
10
|
41
|
5
|
57
|
Northern
|
-
|
13
|
49
|
2
|
64
|
2
|
19
|
51
|
2
|
74
|
Gozo and Comino
|
-
|
3
|
24
|
3
|
30
|
-
|
4
|
7
|
7
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The category "Other" refers to horsecabs and any other road traffic unit not described above.
Table 5. Road traffic casualties by type of injury, age group and sex: October-December
|
Age group
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
Fatal
|
Grievous
|
Slight
|
Insignificant
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-10
|
7
|
-
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
7
|
11-17
|
4
|
-
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
5
|
18-25
|
47
|
-
|
10
|
21
|
-
|
31
|
26-40
|
72
|
-
|
14
|
53
|
6
|
73
|
41-59
|
65
|
1
|
9
|
53
|
2
|
65
|
60-65
|
13
|
-
|
2
|
11
|
1
|
14
|
66+
|
24
|
5
|
14
|
14
|
1
|
34
|
Total
|
232
|
6
|
51
|
162
|
10
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
Females
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-10
|
2
|
-
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
5
|
11-17
|
8
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
1
|
7
|
18-25
|
23
|
-
|
4
|
20
|
2
|
26
|
26-40
|
41
|
-
|
5
|
41
|
3
|
49
|
41-59
|
34
|
-
|
4
|
26
|
2
|
32
|
60-65
|
11
|
-
|
1
|
9
|
2
|
12
|
66+
|
20
|
-
|
6
|
14
|
2
|
22
|
Total
|
139
|
-
|
21
|
120
|
12
|
153
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0-10
|
9
|
-
|
2
|
10
|
-
|
12
|
11-17
|
12
|
-
|
1
|
10
|
1
|
12
|
18-25
|
70
|
-
|
14
|
41
|
2
|
57
|
26-40
|
113
|
-
|
19
|
94
|
9
|
122
|
41-59
|
99
|
1
|
13
|
79
|
4
|
97
|
60-65
|
24
|
-
|
3
|
20
|
3
|
26
|
66+
|
44
|
5
|
20
|
28
|
3
|
56
|
Total
|
371
|
6
|
72
|
282
|
22
|
382
Chart 2. Road traffic casualties by gender and age group: October-December 2019
80
70
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
|
0-10
|
11-17
|
18-25
|
|
|
26-40
|
41-59
|
60-65
|
66+
|
|
|
|
|
age group
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Males
|
|
|
Females
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 6. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, vehicle type and injury: October-December
|
Road traffic unit
|
Vehicle type
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fatal
|
Grievous
|
Slight
|
Insignificant
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Route bus
|
-
|
-
|
6
|
-
|
6
|
|
Motorcycle
|
1
|
21
|
67
|
5
|
94
|
Driver
|
Quad and ATV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Passenger car
|
1
|
12
|
98
|
4
|
115
|
|
|
Goods-carrying vehicle
|
-
|
2
|
7
|
-
|
9
|
|
Special-purpose vehicle
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
|
Route bus
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
|
Motorcycle
|
-
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
6
|
Passenger
|
Quad and ATV
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
|
Passenger car
|
-
|
13
|
40
|
8
|
61
|
|
Goods-carrying vehicle
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
1
|
6
|
|
Mini bus
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
|
Route bus
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Pedestrian
|
Motorcycle
|
1
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
8
|
Passenger car
|
2
|
14
|
30
|
2
|
48
|
|
|
Goods-carrying vehicle
|
1
|
2
|
6
|
1
|
10
|
|
Unknown vehicle
|
-
|
1
|
4
|
-
|
5
|
|
Passenger car
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
-
|
4
|
Cyclist
|
Goods-carrying vehicle
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
-
|
2
|
|
Unknown vehicle
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Other
|
Passenger car
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
Total
|
6
|
72
|
282
|
22
|
382
Table 7. Road traffic casualties by road traffic unit, type of accident and injury: October-December
|
Road traffic unit
|
Accident type
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fatal
|
Grievous
|
Slight
|
Insignificant
|
Total
|
|
|
|
Vehicle with vehicle
|
1
|
29
|
165
|
8
|
203
|
Driver
|
Vehicle with pedestrian
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
3
|
Vehicle with property
|
1
|
6
|
12
|
-
|
19
|
|
|
Vehicle hit and run
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Passenger
|
Vehicle with vehicle
|
-
|
9
|
48
|
8
|
65
|
Vehicle with property
|
-
|
6
|
2
|
2
|
10
|
|
Pedestrian
|
Vehicle with pedestrian
|
4
|
16
|
48
|
3
|
71
|
Vehicle hit and run
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
|
Cyclist
|
Vehicle with bicycle
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
-
|
7
|
Other
|
Vehicle with animal
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
|
Total
|
6
|
72
|
282
|
22
|
382
Table 8. Road traffic casualties and accidents by day of the week: October-December 2019
|
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Traffic casualties
|
57
|
56
|
48
|
54
|
52
|
67
|
48
|
382
|
Traffic accidents
|
635
|
625
|
541
|
587
|
605
|
519
|
329
|
3,841
|
Casualities-to-accidents ratio (%)
|
9.0
|
9.0
|
8.9
|
9.2
|
8.6
|
12.9
|
14.6
|
9.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 3. Percentage distribution of Road traffic casualties by day of the week: October-December 2019
|
12.6%
|
14.9%
|
|
|
Monday
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tuesday
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.5%
|
382
|
14.7%
|
|
Wednesday
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thursday
|
|
|
|
|
|
casualities
|
|
|
|
Friday
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13.6%
|
12.6%
|
|
Saturday
|
|
|
|
Sunday
|
|
|
|
14.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 9. Road traffic accidents by day of the week and time bracket: October-December 2019
|
Time bracket
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
Friday
|
Saturday
|
Sunday
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
00:00 - 02:59
|
8
|
6
|
9
|
5
|
8
|
20
|
15
|
71
|
03:00 - 05:59
|
8
|
5
|
7
|
14
|
12
|
20
|
18
|
84
|
06:00 - 08:59
|
120
|
139
|
103
|
114
|
102
|
56
|
34
|
668
|
09:00 - 11:59
|
137
|
125
|
106
|
117
|
134
|
122
|
63
|
804
|
12:00 - 14:59
|
139
|
123
|
101
|
110
|
133
|
130
|
65
|
801
|
15:00 - 17:59
|
134
|
132
|
125
|
120
|
117
|
71
|
61
|
760
|
18:00 - 20:59
|
70
|
74
|
67
|
89
|
69
|
66
|
50
|
485
|
21:00 - 23:59
|
19
|
21
|
23
|
18
|
30
|
34
|
23
|
168
|
Total
|
635
|
625
|
541
|
587
|
605
|
519
|
329
|
3,841
Chart 4. Casualties-to-accidents ratio by day of the week and time bracket: October-December 2019
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
|
00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59
|
21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59
|
09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59
|
15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59
|
00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59
|
00:00 - 02:59 03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59
|
03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59 00:00 - 02:59
|
03:00 - 05:59 06:00 - 08:59 09:00 - 11:59 12:00 - 14:59 15:00 - 17:59 18:00 - 20:59 21:00 - 23:59
|
Mon
|
Tue
|
Wed
|
|
Thu
|
Fri
|
Sat
|
Sun
Table 10. Road traffic accidents by district/locality …
|
District/Locality
|
January-December
|
|
October-December
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Malta
|
14,378
|
15,502
|
3,512
|
3,841
|
|
329
|
Southern Harbour
|
2,788
|
2,939
|
725
|
790
|
|
65
|
Cospicua
|
93
|
100
|
26
|
27
|
|
1
|
Fgura
|
254
|
283
|
68
|
88
|
|
20
|
Floriana
|
195
|
177
|
46
|
45
|
|
-1
|
Ħal Luqa
|
396
|
426
|
91
|
125
|
|
34
|
Ħal Tarxien
|
267
|
252
|
66
|
56
|
|
-10
|
Ħaż-Żabbar
|
247
|
315
|
65
|
82
|
|
17
|
Kalkara
|
28
|
47
|
6
|
8
|
|
2
|
Marsa
|
643
|
548
|
186
|
155
|
|
-31
|
Paola
|
355
|
469
|
105
|
127
|
|
22
|
Santa Luċija
|
34
|
47
|
9
|
20
|
|
11
|
Senglea
|
27
|
28
|
2
|
4
|
|
2
|
Valletta
|
168
|
177
|
39
|
38
|
|
-1
|
Vittoriosa
|
53
|
53
|
11
|
13
|
|
2
|
Xgħajra
|
28
|
17
|
5
|
2
|
|
-3
|
Northern Harbour
|
5,250
|
5,690
|
1,305
|
1,400
|
|
95
|
Birkirkara
|
1,261
|
1,322
|
354
|
344
|
|
-10
|
Gżira
|
326
|
383
|
80
|
87
|
|
7
|
Ħal Qormi
|
773
|
862
|
173
|
221
|
|
48
|
Ħamrun
|
340
|
350
|
88
|
76
|
|
-12
|
Msida
|
452
|
499
|
126
|
119
|
|
-7
|
Pembroke
|
86
|
133
|
19
|
30
|
|
11
|
San Ġwann
|
450
|
478
|
118
|
100
|
|
-18
|
Santa Venera
|
253
|
327
|
64
|
88
|
|
24
|
St Julian's
|
382
|
405
|
88
|
108
|
|
20
|
Swieqi
|
248
|
244
|
67
|
57
|
|
-10
|
Ta' Xbiex
|
71
|
74
|
10
|
15
|
|
5
|
Tal-Pietà
|
174
|
181
|
45
|
39
|
|
-6
|
Tas-Sliema
|
434
|
432
|
73
|
116
|
|
43
|
South Eastern
|
1,346
|
1,484
|
307
|
369
|
|
62
|
Birżebbuġa
|
220
|
222
|
50
|
53
|
|
3
|
Gudja
|
208
|
181
|
43
|
55
|
|
12
|
Ħal Għaxaq
|
73
|
107
|
21
|
35
|
|
14
|
Ħal Kirkop
|
47
|
55
|
15
|
16
|
|
1
|
Ħal Safi
|
32
|
34
|
7
|
9
|
|
2
|
Marsaskala
|
176
|
209
|
39
|
49
|
|
10
|
Marsaxlokk
|
58
|
69
|
12
|
15
|
|
3
|
Mqabba
|
40
|
52
|
9
|
11
|
|
2
|
Qrendi
|
37
|
36
|
8
|
7
|
|
-1
|
Żejtun
|
309
|
356
|
67
|
80
|
|
13
|
Żurrieq
|
146
|
163
|
36
|
39
|
|
3
|
Western
|
1,771
|
1,846
|
450
|
476
|
|
26
|
Ħad-Dingli
|
44
|
44
|
8
|
15
|
|
7
|
Ħal Balzan
|
172
|
177
|
36
|
46
|
|
10
|
Ħal Lija
|
166
|
188
|
43
|
49
|
|
6
|
Ħ'Attard
|
486
|
447
|
132
|
110
|
|
-22
|
Ħaż-Żebbuġ
|
309
|
321
|
78
|
74
|
|
-4
|
Iklin
|
88
|
102
|
26
|
30
|
|
4
|
Mdina
|
28
|
16
|
5
|
5
|
|
-
|
Mtarfa
|
84
|
80
|
6
|
4
|
|
-2
|
Rabat
|
284
|
328
|
89
|
95
|
|
6
|
Siġġiewi
|
110
|
143
|
27
|
48
|
|
21
|
Northern
|
2,486
|
2,627
|
564
|
623
|
|
59
|
Ħal Għargħur
|
103
|
100
|
25
|
24
|
|
-1
|
Mellieħa
|
373
|
374
|
63
|
80
|
|
17
|
Mġarr
|
139
|
163
|
33
|
40
|
|
7
|
Mosta
|
577
|
656
|
134
|
157
|
|
23
|
Naxxar
|
575
|
682
|
149
|
183
|
|
34
|
St Paul's Bay
|
719
|
652
|
160
|
139
|
|
-21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
… Table 10. Road traffic accidents by district/locality
|
District/Locality
|
January-December
|
|
October-December
|
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gozo and Comino
|
737
|
916
|
161
|
183
|
|
22
|
Fontana
|
18
|
21
|
4
|
4
|
|
-
|
Għajnsielem
|
74
|
110
|
15
|
18
|
|
3
|
Għarb
|
27
|
35
|
6
|
7
|
|
1
|
Għasri
|
8
|
15
|
2
|
2
|
|
-
|
Munxar
|
20
|
41
|
1
|
6
|
|
5
|
Nadur
|
43
|
67
|
7
|
15
|
|
8
|
Qala
|
25
|
33
|
6
|
8
|
|
2
|
San Lawrenz
|
2
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
|
1
|
Ta' Kerċem
|
7
|
17
|
1
|
4
|
|
3
|
Ta' Sannat
|
18
|
25
|
5
|
7
|
|
2
|
Victoria
|
253
|
290
|
66
|
63
|
|
-3
|
Xagħra
|
65
|
67
|
11
|
16
|
|
5
|
Xewkija
|
127
|
123
|
30
|
24
|
|
-6
|
Żebbuġ
|
50
|
68
|
7
|
9
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chart 5. Top ten localities in which most road traffic accidents occurred: October-December 2019
|
Birkirkara [9.0%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
344
|
|
Ħal Qormi [5.8%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
|
Naxxar [4.8%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
183
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mosta [4.1%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marsa [4.0%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
St Paul's Bay [3.6%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paola [3.3%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ħal Luqa [3.3%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Msida [3.1%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tas-Sliema [3.0%]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
116
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
50
|
100
|
|
|
150
|
200
|
250
|
300
|
350
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
road traffic accidents
|
|
|
|
Methodological Notes
1. Road traffic accidents data are compiled from administrative information provided by the Police Department and the Malta Insurance Association (Guard and Warden Services Limited).
2. Total road traffic accidents consist of the road traffic accidents involving casualities (Police reports) and the minor road traffic accidents without casualties (Police and Warden reports).
3. Minor (non-injury)road traffic accidents which are either not reported or directly reported to Insurance Agencies by means of the Traffic Accident Form (i.e. where no Police or Wardens are called on the accident scene and are settled by the completion of the relevant form) are not accounted for.
4. Minor (non-injury)road traffic accidents refer to accidents assessed by the Wardens and/or the Police involving at least one vehicle and in which no persons are injured (Table 2).
5. Insignificant injury is determined by the Police as the sustaining of a very minimal injury (e.g. bruise, scratch, etc.) or shock due to accident which, in most cases requires very basic treatment or no treatment at all.
7. UNECE defines road fatal injury as: "Any person who was killed outright or who died within 30 days as a result of the accident".
8. The casualty-to-accidentratio indicates the risk level of suffering an injury in an accident. Therefore, a higher percentage rate means that the corresponding accidents were more serious (i.e. more persons were injured).
9. Data is provisional and may be subject to revision.
10. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Sources and Methods:
11. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
9
Disclaimer
NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 12:08:01 UTC
|
|