​Road Traffic Accidents: Q4/2019

12 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 020/2020

During the fourth quarter of 2019, there were six road traﬃc fatalities.

Road Trafﬁc Accidents: Q4/2019

The number of reported traﬃc accidents during the fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to 3,841, an increase of 9.4 per cent over the corresponding period in 2018. The Northern Harbour district registered the largest share of all road traﬃc accidents with 1,400 cases or 36.4 per cent of all accidents (Table 1).

Road traﬃc casualties increased by 3.0 per cent to 382 over quarter four in 2018. Grievously injured persons consisted of 35 drivers, 15 passengers and 22 pedestrians/cyclists/other persons. The injuries suﬀered by two drivers and four pedestrians proved fatal (Table 4). The total number of road traﬃc fatalities in 2019 amounted to 16.

When classiﬁed by gender, the majority of the 72 grievously injured persons were males (70.8 per cent). The fatalities consisted of six males. Moreover, most of the recorded traﬃc casualties fell in the 26 to 40 year age-bracket (Table 5).

The largest number of road traﬃc casualties involved passenger cars (59.9 per cent), followed by motorcycles (28.3 per cent) and goods-carrying vehicles (7.1 per cent). The six fatalities comprised of a motorcyclist, a passenger car driver and four pedestrians. Two of the pedestrians were hit by passenger cars and the others by a motorcycle and a goods-carrying vehicle, respectively. Seven cyclists were involved in road traﬃc accidents, three of whom suﬀered grievous injuries (Table 6). Road traﬃc casualties caused by collisions between vehicles topped the entire list with 70.2 per cent of the total (Table 7).

The highest number of road traﬃc casualties occurred on Saturdays with 67 casualties, while the highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place on Mondays with 635 accidents (Table 8). The time bracket during which most of the road traﬃc accidents occurred was between 09:00 and 11:59 with 804 cases or 20.9 per cent of the total, followed closely by the 12:00-14:59 time bracket with 801 cases. The time bracket during which the least number of accidents were recorded was between 00:00 and 02:59 with 71 cases (Table 9).

The highest number of road traﬃc accidents took place in Birkirkara with 344 cases. Ħal Qormi and Naxxar followed with 221 and 183 reported accidents, respectively (Chart 5) 

Chart 1. Road traﬃc accidents by month