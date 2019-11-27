|
Short-term Services Indicators: Q3/2019
11/27/2019 | 05:38pm EST
27 November 2019 | 1100 hrs | 193/2019
During the third quarter of 2019, working-day adjusted turnover in selected services activities increased by 1.2 per cent over the same quarter in 2018. Seasonally adjusted services turnover increased by 3.3 per cent over the previous quarter.
Annual comparison
When compared to the third quarter of 2018, the working-day adjusted turnover index increased by
1.2 per cent (Table 1). Increases in turnover were registered in the wholesale trade (6.5 per cent), in the retail trade (4.7 per cent), in the information and communication activities (4.7 per cent) and in the motor trade (3.2 per cent). Decreases were recorded in the real estate activities (13.6 per cent), in the professional, scientiﬁ c and technical activities (9.3 per cent), in the accommodation and food service activities (4.1 per cent), in the administrative and support service activities (2.9 per cent) and in the transportation and storage (1.6 per cent) (Table 1).
Employment (Table 3), gross wages and salaries paid (Table 5) and hours worked (Table 7) rose by 0.5, 2.9 and 1.2 per cent respectively over the corresponding quarter in 2018.
Quarterly comparison
When compared to the previous quarter, the seasonally adjusted services turnover index increased by
3.3 per cent (Table 2). Increases were recorded in the real estate activities (18.2 per cent), in the wholesale trade (10.1 per cent), in the professional, scientiﬁ c and technical activities (9.9 per cent), in the administrative and support service activities (6.2 per cent), in the motor trade (2.4 per cent), in the information and communication (1.6 per cent), in the retail trade (1.5 per cent) and in the transportation and storage (1.0 per cent). A decrease was registered in the accommodation and food service activities (3.3 per cent) (Table 2).
The seasonally adjusted gross wages and salaries (Table 6) and the seasonally adjusted hours worked (Table 8) both rose by 1.0 per cent
Chart 1. Annual working-day adjusted turnover in services
(% change in comparison with the corresponding quarter in previous year)
Table 1. Services turnover index by period and NACE classification
Working-day adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
% change compared with same quarter of the previous year
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
118.3
|
118.8
|
105.1
|
114.9
|
125.0
|
6.4
|
2.4
|
3.7
|
-1.2
|
5.7
|
Motor trade
|
114.2
|
126.7
|
118.2
|
121.7
|
117.8
|
-2.1
|
13.3
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
3.2
|
Wholesale trade
|
120.5
|
115.3
|
103.5
|
112.2
|
128.3
|
9.9
|
0.6
|
4.5
|
-3.3
|
6.5
|
Retail trade
|
115.0
|
123.8
|
105.7
|
118.5
|
120.4
|
1.6
|
3.7
|
3.2
|
2.4
|
4.7
|
Food
|
129.4
|
129.9
|
111.6
|
131.5
|
135.0
|
12.5
|
7.0
|
3.1
|
5.4
|
4.3
|
Non-food
|
105.5
|
119.8
|
101.9
|
110.0
|
110.8
|
-5.7
|
1.4
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
5.0
|
Transportation and storage
|
162.2
|
140.6
|
132.6
|
149.9
|
159.6
|
16.0
|
10.6
|
5.0
|
-1.2
|
-1.6
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
157.4
|
99.8
|
81.9
|
125.4
|
150.9
|
6.7
|
-2.7
|
-3.1
|
-4.7
|
-4.1
|
Information and communication
|
120.9
|
127.2
|
125.0
|
124.6
|
126.6
|
1.9
|
-2.8
|
9.2
|
7.8
|
4.7
|
Real estate activities
|
197.9
|
148.4
|
121.9
|
144.6
|
170.9
|
70.0
|
42.7
|
0.3
|
-33.9
|
-13.6
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
120.1
|
125.0
|
100.6
|
99.6
|
108.9
|
19.3
|
10.9
|
-6.0
|
-4.9
|
-9.3
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
168.0
|
155.3
|
141.3
|
185.5
|
163.2
|
4.0
|
-18.2
|
-0.2
|
-18.2
|
-2.9
|
Total
|
131.6
|
124.8
|
111.6
|
124.8
|
133.2
|
9.6
|
1.9
|
3.2
|
-4.4
|
1.2
Table 2. Services turnover index by period and NACE classification
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
% change compared with previous quarter
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
115.1
|
114.4
|
114.2
|
113.4
|
121.6
|
0.3
|
-0.6
|
-0.2
|
-0.7
|
7.2
|
Motor trade
|
116.0
|
127.6
|
120.4
|
116.9
|
119.7
|
-0.3
|
10.0
|
-5.6
|
-2.9
|
2.4
|
Wholesale trade
|
114.9
|
112.5
|
113.1
|
110.9
|
122.1
|
0.4
|
-2.1
|
0.5
|
-1.9
|
10.1
|
Retail trade
|
113.4
|
116.4
|
116.2
|
117.0
|
118.8
|
-0.7
|
2.7
|
-0.2
|
0.7
|
1.5
|
Food
|
125.1
|
124.8
|
124.4
|
128.4
|
130.3
|
2.7
|
-0.2
|
-0.3
|
3.2
|
1.5
|
Non-food
|
105.0
|
111.8
|
111.2
|
109.2
|
110.3
|
-3.6
|
6.4
|
-0.5
|
-1.8
|
1.0
|
Transportation and storage
|
148.4
|
145.5
|
146.2
|
145.1
|
146.6
|
2.4
|
-2.0
|
0.5
|
-0.8
|
1.0
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
118.0
|
111.8
|
116.9
|
116.9
|
113.1
|
-3.9
|
-5.3
|
4.6
|
0.0
|
-3.3
|
Information and communication
|
120.9
|
127.2
|
125.0
|
124.6
|
126.6
|
4.6
|
5.2
|
-1.7
|
-0.3
|
1.6
|
Real estate activities
|
197.9
|
148.4
|
121.9
|
144.6
|
170.9
|
-9.5
|
-25.0
|
-17.9
|
18.6
|
18.2
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
122.4
|
115.9
|
106.5
|
100.7
|
110.7
|
16.4
|
-5.3
|
-8.1
|
-5.4
|
9.9
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
170.4
|
162.3
|
166.6
|
156.0
|
165.6
|
-10.2
|
-4.8
|
2.6
|
-6.4
|
6.2
|
Total
|
124.2
|
123.0
|
124.0
|
121.7
|
125.7
|
-2.4
|
-1.0
|
0.8
|
-1.9
|
3.3
Note: The calculation of growth rates from the indices tables may differ slightly from the published growth rates due to rounding.
Table 3. Services employment index by period and NACE classification
Unadjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
% change compared with same quarter of the previous year
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
111.9
|
110.9
|
110.6
|
112.1
|
113.9
|
4.3
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
Motor trade
|
112.4
|
112.3
|
112.1
|
114.3
|
115.1
|
1.4
|
4.1
|
0.7
|
3.6
|
2.4
|
Wholesale trade
|
110.2
|
107.5
|
107.3
|
108.7
|
111.2
|
3.8
|
1.1
|
1.7
|
1.8
|
0.9
|
Retail trade
|
112.9
|
112.7
|
112.4
|
113.9
|
115.3
|
5.1
|
1.7
|
1.4
|
2.7
|
2.1
|
Food
|
120.6
|
119.1
|
118.6
|
119.5
|
123.8
|
9.8
|
4.3
|
1.3
|
2.1
|
2.7
|
Non-food
|
109.3
|
109.8
|
109.5
|
111.3
|
111.5
|
2.8
|
0.5
|
1.5
|
3.0
|
2.0
|
Transportation and storage
|
109.4
|
107.1
|
109.3
|
109.1
|
109.9
|
9.1
|
7.1
|
5.0
|
2.6
|
0.5
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
97.0
|
92.8
|
90.1
|
91.9
|
92.7
|
-4.7
|
-1.7
|
-3.8
|
-5.3
|
-4.4
|
Information and communication
|
105.2
|
105.1
|
105.4
|
104.3
|
104.8
|
2.5
|
3.6
|
3.2
|
1.0
|
-0.4
|
Real estate activities
|
106.9
|
106.3
|
108.0
|
108.1
|
106.1
|
-0.6
|
0.4
|
-2.7
|
1.7
|
-0.7
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
104.9
|
109.5
|
107.9
|
103.2
|
103.8
|
0.5
|
-4.5
|
2.3
|
-0.1
|
-1.0
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
123.2
|
122.4
|
121.8
|
125.8
|
129.0
|
-2.4
|
-2.0
|
-2.9
|
2.0
|
4.7
|
Total
|
110.6
|
109.4
|
108.7
|
109.8
|
111.2
|
2.5
|
1.5
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
0.5
Table 4. Services employment index by period and NACE classification
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
% change compared with previous quarter
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
111.9
|
110.9
|
110.6
|
112.1
|
113.9
|
2.3
|
-0.9
|
-0.3
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
Motor trade
|
112.4
|
112.3
|
112.1
|
114.3
|
115.1
|
1.9
|
0.0
|
-0.2
|
2.0
|
0.7
|
Wholesale trade
|
110.2
|
107.5
|
107.3
|
108.7
|
111.2
|
3.2
|
-2.4
|
-0.2
|
1.3
|
2.3
|
Retail trade
|
112.9
|
112.7
|
112.4
|
113.9
|
115.3
|
1.8
|
-0.1
|
-0.3
|
1.3
|
1.2
|
Food
|
120.6
|
119.1
|
118.6
|
119.5
|
123.8
|
3.0
|
-1.3
|
-0.4
|
0.8
|
3.6
|
Non-food
|
109.3
|
109.8
|
109.5
|
111.3
|
111.5
|
1.2
|
0.5
|
-0.3
|
1.6
|
0.2
|
Transportation and storage
|
108.5
|
108.0
|
109.7
|
108.6
|
109.0
|
2.5
|
-0.4
|
1.6
|
-1.0
|
0.4
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
93.1
|
94.4
|
93.2
|
91.1
|
89.1
|
-3.3
|
1.5
|
-1.3
|
-2.3
|
-2.2
|
Information and communication
|
104.8
|
105.5
|
105.5
|
104.3
|
104.3
|
1.5
|
0.7
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
0.0
|
Real estate activities
|
106.9
|
106.3
|
108.0
|
108.1
|
106.1
|
0.7
|
-0.6
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
-1.9
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
104.9
|
109.5
|
107.9
|
103.2
|
103.8
|
1.6
|
4.4
|
-1.5
|
-4.4
|
0.6
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
123.2
|
122.4
|
121.8
|
125.8
|
129.0
|
0.0
|
-0.7
|
-0.5
|
3.3
|
2.5
|
Total
|
109.0
|
109.6
|
110.3
|
109.6
|
109.6
|
0.4
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
-0.6
|
0.0
4
Table 5. Services gross wages and salaries index by period and NACE classification
Working-day adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
% change compared with same quarter of the previous year
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
118.6
|
125.2
|
124.5
|
124.1
|
127.8
|
5.8
|
4.3
|
6.5
|
5.5
|
7.8
|
Motor trade
|
129.8
|
137.2
|
132.7
|
137.1
|
137.1
|
4.2
|
4.5
|
5.3
|
8.3
|
5.6
|
Wholesale trade
|
113.2
|
119.2
|
122.4
|
119.3
|
124.3
|
5.3
|
2.8
|
9.2
|
5.0
|
9.8
|
Retail trade
|
122.8
|
129.9
|
125.6
|
127.4
|
130.3
|
6.5
|
5.9
|
3.8
|
5.6
|
6.1
|
Food
|
125.5
|
135.7
|
129.1
|
131.8
|
135.0
|
6.6
|
8.2
|
4.0
|
4.7
|
7.6
|
Non-food
|
121.6
|
127.5
|
124.1
|
125.6
|
128.3
|
6.5
|
4.9
|
3.8
|
6.1
|
5.5
|
Transportation and storage
|
120.0
|
117.8
|
116.5
|
118.0
|
119.5
|
12.7
|
3.6
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
-0.4
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
112.7
|
111.0
|
108.6
|
112.3
|
115.6
|
-0.5
|
3.4
|
1.6
|
-2.6
|
2.6
|
Information and communication
|
114.3
|
118.4
|
119.0
|
117.9
|
117.0
|
5.8
|
7.0
|
8.6
|
6.7
|
2.4
|
Real estate activities
|
113.7
|
115.8
|
116.2
|
119.2
|
113.4
|
5.9
|
-1.2
|
-0.7
|
0.6
|
-0.3
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
115.3
|
115.9
|
115.1
|
112.6
|
109.2
|
-5.0
|
-8.1
|
-0.2
|
-8.5
|
-5.3
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
129.8
|
138.4
|
133.2
|
137.1
|
134.2
|
-2.8
|
-2.7
|
-2.8
|
-0.6
|
3.4
|
Total
|
119.6
|
123.3
|
121.5
|
122.5
|
123.1
|
4.1
|
2.6
|
3.2
|
2.0
|
2.9
Table 6. Services gross wages and salaries index by period and NACE classification
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
% change compared with previous quarter
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
120.3
|
122.0
|
124.4
|
126.2
|
128.8
|
1.0
|
1.4
|
2.0
|
1.4
|
2.1
|
Motor trade
|
130.4
|
133.6
|
134.9
|
138.1
|
137.8
|
2.3
|
2.5
|
1.0
|
2.4
|
-0.2
|
Wholesale trade
|
114.8
|
116.0
|
122.5
|
120.9
|
126.0
|
-0.1
|
1.0
|
5.6
|
-1.3
|
4.2
|
Retail trade
|
123.6
|
126.9
|
126.6
|
128.5
|
131.2
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
-0.2
|
1.5
|
2.1
|
Food
|
125.5
|
135.7
|
129.1
|
131.8
|
135.0
|
-0.3
|
8.1
|
-4.9
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
Non-food
|
122.6
|
124.1
|
125.3
|
126.7
|
129.4
|
2.6
|
1.2
|
1.0
|
1.1
|
2.1
|
Transportation and storage
|
120.0
|
117.8
|
116.5
|
118.0
|
119.5
|
3.6
|
-1.8
|
-1.1
|
1.3
|
1.3
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
108.6
|
112.0
|
113.2
|
111.0
|
111.7
|
-4.7
|
3.1
|
1.1
|
-1.9
|
0.6
|
Information and communication
|
114.3
|
118.4
|
119.0
|
117.9
|
117.0
|
3.4
|
3.6
|
0.5
|
-0.9
|
-0.8
|
Real estate activities
|
113.7
|
115.8
|
116.2
|
119.2
|
113.4
|
-4.1
|
1.8
|
0.3
|
2.6
|
-4.9
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
115.3
|
115.9
|
115.1
|
112.6
|
109.2
|
-6.2
|
0.5
|
-0.7
|
-2.2
|
-3.0
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
129.8
|
138.4
|
133.2
|
137.1
|
134.2
|
-5.9
|
6.6
|
-3.8
|
2.9
|
-2.1
|
Total
|
120.5
|
121.1
|
122.4
|
122.8
|
124.0
|
0.2
|
0.5
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
1.0
Table 7. Services hours worked index by period and NACE classification
Working-day adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
% change compared with same quarter of the previous year
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
111.5
|
110.6
|
109.4
|
110.9
|
113.5
|
4.5
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
2.6
|
1.8
|
Motor trade
|
118.9
|
118.7
|
114.3
|
118.1
|
118.3
|
7.4
|
7.0
|
0.3
|
2.2
|
-0.5
|
Wholesale trade
|
105.8
|
102.8
|
104.5
|
105.4
|
110.5
|
4.1
|
0.2
|
3.2
|
1.7
|
4.4
|
Retail trade
|
115.3
|
115.9
|
112.8
|
114.6
|
115.1
|
4.3
|
1.8
|
0.4
|
3.5
|
-0.2
|
Food
|
127.4
|
129.6
|
124.9
|
127.1
|
129.4
|
9.1
|
6.2
|
2.6
|
5.4
|
1.6
|
Non-food
|
109.7
|
110.0
|
107.7
|
108.9
|
109.2
|
2.3
|
0.4
|
-0.7
|
2.5
|
-0.5
|
Transportation and storage
|
111.2
|
109.2
|
108.6
|
109.2
|
109.0
|
5.2
|
2.5
|
-0.1
|
-2.1
|
-2.0
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
104.8
|
98.7
|
93.9
|
98.1
|
103.7
|
-1.0
|
1.7
|
-0.9
|
-6.0
|
-1.0
|
Information and communication
|
104.1
|
102.6
|
101.1
|
100.9
|
103.3
|
1.3
|
2.5
|
3.0
|
0.2
|
-0.8
|
Real estate activities
|
107.3
|
107.9
|
109.4
|
111.1
|
105.4
|
-0.8
|
-1.1
|
0.4
|
4.2
|
-1.8
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
108.1
|
107.0
|
107.6
|
105.8
|
106.8
|
-2.3
|
-7.2
|
0.3
|
0.6
|
-1.2
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
130.8
|
131.3
|
129.5
|
134.6
|
136.9
|
-4.3
|
-3.5
|
-1.5
|
-1.2
|
4.7
|
Total
|
113.2
|
111.6
|
110.0
|
111.5
|
114.6
|
2.1
|
1.4
|
0.6
|
-0.5
|
1.2
Table 8. Services hours worked index by period and NACE classification
Seasonally adjusted
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
% change compared with previous quarter
|
|
NACE
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q1
|
Q2
|
Q3
|
Wholesale and retail; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles
|
110.8
|
110.3
|
110.4
|
111.0
|
112.8
|
2.5
|
-0.5
|
0.1
|
0.5
|
1.6
|
Motor trade
|
118.9
|
118.7
|
114.3
|
118.1
|
118.3
|
3.0
|
-0.2
|
-3.7
|
3.3
|
0.2
|
Wholesale trade
|
105.8
|
102.8
|
104.5
|
105.4
|
110.5
|
2.1
|
-2.8
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
4.8
|
Retail trade
|
114.8
|
114.1
|
114.7
|
115.0
|
114.5
|
3.2
|
-0.5
|
0.5
|
0.3
|
-0.4
|
Food
|
126.9
|
127.1
|
126.8
|
128.2
|
128.9
|
4.4
|
0.2
|
-0.2
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
Non-food
|
109.3
|
108.7
|
109.3
|
108.9
|
108.9
|
2.9
|
-0.6
|
0.6
|
-0.4
|
0.0
|
Transportation and storage
|
110.1
|
108.1
|
110.6
|
109.4
|
107.9
|
-1.6
|
-1.8
|
2.3
|
-1.1
|
-1.4
|
Accommodation and food service activities
|
98.5
|
100.3
|
100.0
|
96.9
|
97.5
|
-4.3
|
1.8
|
-0.3
|
-3.1
|
0.6
|
Information and communication
|
104.1
|
102.6
|
101.1
|
100.9
|
103.3
|
3.4
|
-1.4
|
-1.5
|
-0.2
|
2.4
|
Real estate activities
|
107.3
|
107.9
|
109.4
|
111.1
|
105.4
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
1.4
|
1.6
|
-5.1
|
Professional, scientific and technical activities
|
108.1
|
107.0
|
107.6
|
105.8
|
106.8
|
2.8
|
-1.0
|
0.6
|
-1.7
|
0.9
|
Administrative and support service activities
|
127.4
|
131.4
|
133.7
|
134.0
|
133.4
|
-6.1
|
3.1
|
1.8
|
0.2
|
-0.4
|
Total
|
111.4
|
111.7
|
111.8
|
111.6
|
112.7
|
-0.5
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
-0.2
|
1.0
Methodological Notes
-
The aim of short-term statistics is to provide information on the business cycle within the services sector. The results are compiled and published according to the statistical classification of economic activities in the European Community, NACE Rev. 2.
-
Every quarter, questionnaires are sent to approximately 900 enterprises categorised within the services sector. The data is then grossed up to represent the entire services population. For each NACE division (for example NACE Division 45 for motor trade), a sample was selected. The selected enterprises were requested to provide information, including turnover, employment and wages and salaries, on a quarterly basis. The indices were calculated for each division, showing the level of the specified variable (for example employment) relative to the average level throughout the base year 2010. The index numbers in this release are working-day and seasonally adjusted. These statistical methods aid interpretation of data by removing regularly recurring variations from a time series. Working-day adjustment is a statistical method for removing the calendar effect from an economic time series. The calendar effect is the variation caused by the changing number of working days in different quarters.
The number of working days for a given quarter may depend on the timing of certain public holidays, the possible overlap of certain public holidays and non-working days and the occurrence of a leap year. This method is used to make a comparison with the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Seasonal adjustment removes variations which include effects due to quarter length, holidays and particular events such as Christmas.
Statistically, seasonal adjustment takes place after a time series has already been cleared of calendar effects by way of working-day adjustment. This method is used to compare data for a specific quarter with the previous quarter. In seasonal and working-day adjustment, the direct approach is used and refers to the adjustments of aggregated raw component.
-
In line with the Regulation on Short-term Statistics, services exclude Financial and Insurance Activities and Gambling and Betting Activities.
-
Definitions:
-
-
Turnover: includes total sales and other income and is expressed net of VAT. Turnover is presented in current prices.
-
Wages and Salaries: covers wages and salaries including bonuses, weekly allowances (cost of living allowances), overtime and national social security contributions by the employee. The definition does not include employer's social security charges.
-
Employment: covers all persons employed, regardless of whether they are part-time or full-time, and includes paid employees as well as working proprietors and unpaid family workers. Employment is not working day adjusted since the number of employees does not depend on factors that make up the working day effect.
-
Hours worked: covers total amount of hours actually worked, regular working hours and during overtime, during nights, Sundays or public holidays. Hours worked but not paid are also considered.
-
The data contained in this release should be considered as provisional and therefore subject to revision. Each release may include revisions of the past quarterly data in respect of a rolling two-year period.
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at:
Statistical Concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx
Metadata: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=13
European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at:
EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database
Data Navigation Tree
Database by themes
-
Industry, trade and services
-
-
Short-termbusiness statistics
-
-
Trade and services
-
-
Wholesale and retail trade
-
Services
Tables by themes
-
Industry, trade and services
-
-
Short-termbusiness statistics
-
For further assistance send a request from:
http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx
Disclaimer
