​Short-term Services Indicators: Q3/2019

Annual comparison

When compared to the third quarter of 2018, the working-day adjusted turnover index increased by

1.2 per cent (Table 1). Increases in turnover were registered in the wholesale trade (6.5 per cent), in the retail trade (4.7 per cent), in the information and communication activities (4.7 per cent) and in the motor trade (3.2 per cent). Decreases were recorded in the real estate activities (13.6 per cent), in the professional, scientiﬁ c and technical activities (9.3 per cent), in the accommodation and food service activities (4.1 per cent), in the administrative and support service activities (2.9 per cent) and in the transportation and storage (1.6 per cent) (Table 1).

Employment (Table 3), gross wages and salaries paid (Table 5) and hours worked (Table 7) rose by 0.5, 2.9 and 1.2 per cent respectively over the corresponding quarter in 2018.