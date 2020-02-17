|
Solid Waste Management: 2018
During 2018, the total amount of generated waste decreased by 4.8 per cent over 2017.
The total amount of solid waste generated in Malta during 2018 amounted to just under 2.6 million tonnes; receding by 4.8 per cent over that recorded during the previous year. Non-hazardous waste decreased by 4.3 per cent or 114,024 tonnes; mainly since no mineral waste from dredging works was generated. Likewise, hazardous waste decreased by 34.1 per cent or 16,552 tonnes as a result of lower amounts of chemical wastes and discarded vehicles (Table 1).
Waste treatment registered a decrease of 5.7 per cent or 142,234 tonnes over the same period. This happened as a result of decreases of 305,000 tonnes, 4,606 tonnes and 362 tonnes in waste that was disposed at sea, pre-treated and incinerated respectively. Conversely, increases were recorded in the backﬁlling, recovery/recycling, and landﬁlling waste treatment operations amounting to 106,537 tonnes, 54,194 tonnes and 7,002 tonnes respectively (Table 2).
During 2018, the Malta North Mechanical-Biological Treatment plant had a treated waste output of 71,778 tonnes; up by 28.1 per cent over that in 2017. Over 95 per cent of this waste was taken for landﬁ lling at Għallis and abroad (Table 3). The total amount of waste disposed at the Għallis landﬁ ll increased by 2.4 per cent mainly due to higher amounts of sorting residues and wood waste which amounted to 12,900 tonnes and 3,189 tonnes respectively. These were partially oﬀset by decreases in common sludges and household and similar wastes that amounted to 6,116 tonnes and 4,094 tonnes respectively (Table 4).
During the year under review, the treated waste output from the Sant' Antnin waste treatment plant decreased by 6.4 per cent. The output of glass increased by 260 tonnes, while sludges and liquid waste from waste treatment (digestate) declined by 298 tonnes. The output of sorting residues remained almost unchanged when compared to 2017 (Table 5).
The total waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility amounted to 4,960 tonnes, down by
6.8 per cent over the previous year. Animal and mixed food waste constituted 88.4 per cent of the total waste treated in this facility; followed by hazardous waste at 10.6 per cent (Table 6).
The processed output of waste from private waste management facilities and brokers in 2018 decreased by 11.3 per cent. Non-hazardous waste declined by 15,305 tonnes; primarily since no dredging spoils were treated. On the other hand, hazardous waste rose by 1,892 tonnes owing mainly to the increased amount of discarded vehicles and chemical wastes (Table 7).
Inert waste treatment in 2018 decreased by 7.0 per cent or 144,149 tonnes. The backﬁlling and recycling of construction and demolition waste both advanced by 8.1 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the disposal at sea of inert waste fell by 71.8 per cent. In 2018, only other mineral wastes were disposed at sea, as opposed to 2017 when dredging spoils were the sole waste that was disposed in this manner. (Table 8).
In 2018, the separate collection of waste fractions experienced increases across all collection modes. The highest increase was recorded in civic amenity sites, at 4,558 tonnes. The organic waste collection from households, which began to cover the entire national territory as from the 31st October 2018, rose by 4,327 tonnes. Collection of dry recyclables from the grey/green bag (mixed dry recyclables and glass) and bring-in sites also increased by 4,152 tonnes and 366 tonnes respectively (Table 9)
Table 1. Waste generation ...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
Hazardous /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Spent solvents
|
HAZ
|
1,473
|
1,448
|
1,294
|
2,049
|
1,708
|
1.2
|
Acid, alkaline or saline wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
33
|
3
|
1.2
|
Acid, alkaline or saline wastes
|
HAZ
|
4
|
0
|
67
|
0
|
16
|
1.3
|
Used oils
|
HAZ
|
432
|
727
|
286
|
209
|
826
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
NHAZ
|
780
|
672
|
634
|
573
|
538
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
HAZ
|
16,423
|
20,880
|
20,562
|
14,428
|
6,431
|
3.2
|
Industrial effluent sludges
|
NHAZ
|
2
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3.2
|
Industrial effluent sludges
|
HAZ
|
266
|
31
|
174
|
695
|
2,341
|
3.3
|
Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1
|
NHAZ
|
3,894
|
2,798
|
7,118
|
9,516
|
9,931
|
|
Health care and biological wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
Health care and biological wastes
|
HAZ
|
340
|
362
|
402
|
416
|
448
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
NHAZ
|
19,728
|
27,921
|
25,017
|
11,333
|
35,006
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
NHAZ
|
3,831
|
3,794
|
3,053
|
14,068
|
4,080
|
6.3
|
Metallic wastes, mixed
|
NHAZ
|
15,083
|
10,659
|
2,370
|
17,590
|
1,460
|
7.1
|
Glass wastes
|
NHAZ
|
4,732
|
4,277
|
7,210
|
6,229
|
7,846
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
NHAZ
|
16,717
|
19,082
|
18,927
|
18,651
|
15,162
|
7.3
|
Rubber wastes
|
NHAZ
|
2,206
|
2,975
|
2,492
|
3,009
|
2,534
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
NHAZ
|
5,660
|
3,160
|
8,657
|
7,618
|
7,355
|
7.5
|
Wood wastes
|
NHAZ
|
14,601
|
15,172
|
10,097
|
8,339
|
9,509
|
7.6
|
Textile wastes
|
NHAZ
|
339
|
145
|
568
|
980
|
1,223
|
7.7
|
Waste containing PCB
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
NHAZ
|
137
|
224
|
245
|
574
|
616
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
HAZ
|
1,673
|
1,564
|
2,330
|
3,517
|
3,451
|
8.1
|
Discarded vehicles
|
HAZ
|
4,489
|
15,472
|
104,844
|
21,001
|
13,945
|
8.41
|
Batteries and accumulators wastes
|
NHAZ
|
12
|
-
|
14
|
27
|
29
|
8.41
|
Batteries and accumulators wastes
|
HAZ
|
1,461
|
2,066
|
991
|
1,843
|
1,821
|
9.1
|
Animal and mixed food waste
|
NHAZ
|
7,024
|
5,879
|
7,116
|
8,376
|
13,238
|
9.2
|
Vegetal wastes
|
NHAZ
|
8,085
|
6,866
|
4,608
|
4,355
|
4,625
|
9.3
|
Animal faeces, urine and manure
|
NHAZ
|
1,496
|
1,540
|
8,926
|
8,147
|
9,968
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
NHAZ
|
206,790
|
218,505
|
223,524
|
244,729
|
245,108
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
NHAZ
|
13,101
|
14,755
|
17,297
|
20,708
|
22,138
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
HAZ
|
20
|
4
|
3
|
12
|
52
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
NHAZ
|
46,495
|
42,374
|
88,433
|
94,341
|
98,674
|
11
|
Common sludges
|
NHAZ
|
34,336
|
32,653
|
38,669
|
36,609
|
30,753
… Table 1. Waste generation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
Hazardous /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
Mineral waste from construction & demolition
|
NHAZ
|
994,639
|
1,300,566
|
1,317,372
|
1,678,471
|
1,877,524
|
12.1
|
Mineral waste from construction & demolition
|
HAZ
|
-
|
1
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes
|
NHAZ
|
44,181
|
68,513
|
73,741
|
37,941
|
160,580
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes
|
HAZ
|
6,048
|
6,135
|
349
|
3,217
|
499
|
12.4
|
Combustion wastes
|
NHAZ
|
4
|
1
|
1
|
7
|
1
|
12.4
|
Combustion wastes
|
HAZ
|
3,797
|
498
|
2,581
|
914
|
134
|
12.6
|
Soils
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
23
|
179
|
447
|
44
|
12.6
|
Soils
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
12.7
|
Dredging spoils
|
NHAZ
|
433,817
|
42,741
|
-
|
439,298
|
0
|
12.8, 13
|
Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1
|
NHAZ
|
379
|
333
|
338
|
332
|
310
|
12.8, 13
|
Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1
|
HAZ
|
423
|
390
|
244
|
193
|
274
|
Total hazardous
|
|
|
36,848
|
49,579
|
134,128
|
48,497
|
31,945
|
Total non-hazardous
|
|
1,878,068
|
1,825,628
|
1,866,625
|
2,672,302
|
2,558,278
|
Mineral waste
|
|
|
1,472,637
|
1,411,842
|
1,391,292
|
2,156,157
|
2,038,149
|
Secondary waste
|
|
50,767
|
45,505
|
95,889
|
104,188
|
108,916
|
Other waste
|
|
|
354,664
|
368,281
|
379,444
|
411,957
|
411,214
|
Total waste generation
|
|
1,914,916
|
1,875,207
|
2,000,753
|
2,720,799
|
2,590,223
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; Transport Malta; National Statistics Office.
Chart 1. Waste generation by type
3,000,000
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
Hazardous waste
|
|
Other non-hazardous waste
|
|
Non-hazardous mineral waste
|
|
|
Non-hazardous secondary waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Waste treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
Year
|
Backfilling
|
Landfilling
|
Incineration
|
Other
|
Recovery/
|
Pre-treatment
|
Total
|
disposal1
|
Recycling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
592,694
|
258,204
|
6,121
|
433,817
|
518,629
|
108,732
|
1,918,197
|
2015
|
977,399
|
335,791
|
5,684
|
59,720
|
488,995
|
95,814
|
1,963,403
|
2016
|
940,431
|
264,206
|
5,451
|
16,000
|
281,208
|
182,452
|
1,689,749
|
2017
|
1,320,879
|
290,521
|
5,322
|
425,000
|
328,193
|
133,513
|
2,503,427
|
2018
|
1,427,416
|
297,523
|
4,960
|
120,000
|
382,387
|
128,907
|
2,361,193
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Disposal of inert waste and dredging spoils at sea.
Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office.
Chart 2. Waste treatment by type
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
20142015201620172018
year
|
Backfilling
|
|
Landfilling
|
|
Incineration
|
|
Other disposal
|
|
Recovery/Recycling
|
|
Pre-treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 3. Malta North Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant - total waste output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
Treatment
|
20152
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1
|
Għallis landfill
|
-
|
2,556
|
4,293
|
5,177
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
Exports for recycling
|
-
|
100
|
1,604
|
1,458
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
12
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
Exports for recycling
|
-
|
-
|
228
|
174
|
7.1
|
Glass wastes
|
Storage
|
-
|
-
|
2,033
|
-
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
32
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
Transfer to KGTS3
|
-
|
-
|
475
|
45
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
Exports for recycling
|
-
|
-
|
903
|
1,009
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
Exports for recycling
|
-
|
31
|
263
|
669
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
5
|
1
|
3
|
7.6
|
Textile wastes
|
Għallis landfill
|
-
|
231
|
-
|
-
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
Għallis landfill
|
-
|
-
|
45
|
2,349
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
12
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
Exports for recycling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
90
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Għallis landfill
|
105
|
28,023
|
41,530
|
49,345
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Exports for landfilling
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,415
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Storage
|
-
|
7,227
|
4,613
|
-
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Transfer to SAWTP
|
-
|
2
|
63
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
105
|
38,324
|
56,051
|
71,778
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
2 Operations at Malta North MBT plant commenced in December 2015. 3 Tal-Kus Gozo Transfer Station.
Note: All waste treated at Malta North MBT plant is non-hazardous.
Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.
Table 4. Għallis landfill - total waste landfilled
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
2014
|
20152
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.2
|
Acid, alkaline or saline wastes
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
33
|
3
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
710
|
621
|
579
|
486
|
465
|
3.2
|
Industrial effluent sludges
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3.3
|
Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1
|
3,892
|
2,798
|
7,118
|
9,516
|
9,931
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
15
|
1
|
6.3
|
Metallic wastes, mixed
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
7.1
|
Glass wastes
|
-
|
37
|
29
|
70
|
248
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
-
|
35
|
32
|
11
|
1
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
37
|
22
|
39
|
139
|
107
|
7.5
|
Wood wastes
|
49
|
73,294
|
8,829
|
6,199
|
9,388
|
7.6
|
Textile wastes
|
-
|
18
|
316
|
150
|
32
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
-
|
-
|
45
|
87
|
134
|
9.1
|
Animal and mixed food waste
|
82
|
0
|
-
|
67
|
109
|
9.2
|
Vegetal wastes
|
7,793
|
6,834
|
4,166
|
3,698
|
4,345
|
9.3
|
Animal faeces, urine and manure
|
1,496
|
1,540
|
2,439
|
3,225
|
3,735
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
161,799
|
177,821
|
128,343
|
142,978
|
138,884
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
696
|
390
|
185
|
543
|
217
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
45,551
|
39,544
|
73,450
|
85,774
|
98,674
|
11
|
Common sludges
|
34,340
|
32,271
|
38,020
|
36,609
|
30,493
|
12.1
|
Mineral waste from construction & demolition
|
1,325
|
171
|
260
|
152
|
123
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes
|
53
|
41
|
-
|
-
|
280
|
12.6
|
Soils
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
438
|
44
|
12.7
|
Dredging spoils
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12.8, 13
|
Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1
|
379
|
333
|
338
|
332
|
310
|
Total
|
|
258,204
|
335,791
|
264,206
|
290,521
|
297,523
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
-
The amount landfilled in 2015 includes wood waste that was generated from 2010 to 2014 that was held in storage at the landfill. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.
Chart 3. Waste landfilled at Għallis by category
400,000
350,000
300,000
250,000
200,000
150,000
100,000
50,000
0
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
Household and similar wastes
|
|
Sorting residues
|
|
Common sludges
|
|
Other waste streams
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 5. Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant (SAWTP) - total waste output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
Treatment
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.3
|
Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1
|
Għallis landfill
|
3,892
|
2,798
|
4,501
|
5,079
|
4,781
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
Exports for recycling
|
994
|
459
|
1,308
|
693
|
724
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
443
|
-
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
Storage
|
-
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
Exports for recycling
|
62
|
35
|
39
|
20
|
34
|
6.3
|
Metallic wastes, mixed
|
Exports for recycling
|
150
|
133
|
186
|
101
|
11
|
7.1
|
Glass wastes
|
Exports for recycling
|
3,155
|
1,358
|
2,323
|
4,718
|
4,978
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
Exports for recycling
|
6,557
|
6,070
|
6,226
|
1,898
|
675
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
333
|
4
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
Exports for recycling
|
1,727
|
1,609
|
1,930
|
801
|
203
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
34
|
-
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
Exports for recycling
|
18
|
1
|
7
|
-
|
4
|
9.2
|
Vegetal wastes
|
Għallis landfill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
Għallis landfill
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
513
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
-
|
-
|
209
|
1,977
|
-
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
-
|
-
|
136
|
1
|
193
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Għallis landfill
|
44,440
|
38,990
|
45,220
|
43,536
|
46,779
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Exports for energy recovery
|
837
|
803
|
735
|
26
|
-
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
Storage
|
1,434
|
2,904
|
7,553
|
3,261
|
-
|
Total
|
|
|
63,266
|
55,161
|
70,377
|
62,922
|
58,906
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Note: All waste treated at Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant is non-hazardous. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.
Chart 4. Waste destination after pre-treatment at SAWTP
80,000
70,000
60,000
50,000
40,000
30,000
20,000
10,000
0
year
|
Landfill
|
|
Exports for recycling
|
|
Storage
|
|
Transfer to Malta North MBT plant
|
|
Exports for energy recovery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 6. Marsa thermal treatment facility - total waste incinerated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
Hazardous /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Spent solvents
|
HAZ
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1.3
|
Used oils
|
HAZ
|
-
|
3
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
NHAZ
|
63
|
53
|
44
|
47
|
50
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
HAZ
|
92
|
92
|
73
|
62
|
67
|
5
|
Health care and biological wastes
|
HAZ
|
340
|
363
|
402
|
417
|
448
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
7.5
|
Wood wastes
|
NHAZ
|
75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.6
|
Textile wastes
|
NHAZ
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
9.1
|
Animal and mixed food waste
|
NHAZ
|
5,480
|
5,166
|
4,928
|
4,793
|
4,385
|
9.2
|
Vegetal wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
9.3
|
Animal faeces, urine and manure
|
NHAZ
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
HAZ
|
7
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
7
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
NHAZ
|
64
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
Total hazardous
|
|
|
438
|
459
|
477
|
478
|
524
|
Total non-hazardous
|
|
5,683
|
5,225
|
4,974
|
4,844
|
4,435
|
Total
|
|
|
6,121
|
5,684
|
5,451
|
5,322
|
4,960
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.
Chart 5. Waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
Animal and mixed food waste
|
|
Hazardous waste
|
|
Other non-hazardous waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output ...
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Waste category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
Hazardous /
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
Spent solvents
|
HAZ
|
1,264
|
986
|
820
|
1,847
|
1,203
|
1.2
|
Acid, alkaline or saline wastes
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
59
|
-
|
17
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
NHAZ
|
2
|
21
|
11
|
7
|
11
|
1.4, 2, 3.1
|
Chemical wastes
|
HAZ
|
5,118
|
3,093
|
302
|
4,475
|
5,461
|
3.2
|
Industrial effluent sludges
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
3.2
|
Industrial effluent sludges
|
HAZ
|
242
|
311
|
167
|
679
|
632
|
3.3
|
Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1
|
HAZ
|
381
|
690
|
-
|
-
|
19
|
6.1
|
Metallic wastes, ferrous
|
NHAZ
|
44,437
|
36,744
|
26,766
|
54,607
|
52,981
|
6.2
|
Metallic wastes, non-ferrous
|
NHAZ
|
3,067
|
4,029
|
4,030
|
2,862
|
4,975
|
6.3
|
Metallic wastes, mixed
|
NHAZ
|
13
|
20
|
-
|
25
|
0
|
7.1
|
Glass wastes
|
NHAZ
|
810
|
1,427
|
2,709
|
-
|
846
|
7.2
|
Paper and cardboard wastes
|
NHAZ
|
17,995
|
15,692
|
17,473
|
17,468
|
20,044
|
7.3
|
Rubber wastes
|
NHAZ
|
216
|
3,082
|
2,188
|
-
|
-
|
7.4
|
Plastic wastes
|
NHAZ
|
4,154
|
2,130
|
5,501
|
6,864
|
6,462
|
7.5
|
Wood wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
-
|
74
|
7.5
|
Wood wastes
|
HAZ
|
129
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
7.6
|
Textile wastes
|
NHAZ
|
164
|
154
|
210
|
851
|
455
|
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
NHAZ
|
186
|
171
|
193
|
347
|
782
|
|
8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)
|
Discarded equipment
|
HAZ
|
1,196
|
323
|
525
|
530
|
690
|
8.1
|
Discarded vehicles
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,257
|
-
|
8.1
|
Discarded vehicles
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
100,576
|
-
|
5,355
|
8.41
|
Batteries and accumulators wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
8.41
|
Batteries and accumulators wastes
|
HAZ
|
1,441
|
1,779
|
1,538
|
2,206
|
2,342
|
9.1
|
Animal and mixed food waste
|
NHAZ
|
92
|
23
|
4
|
505
|
972
|
9.2
|
Vegetal wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
198
|
10.1
|
Household and similar wastes
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
626
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
NHAZ
|
54
|
56
|
107
|
61
|
374
|
10.2
|
Mixed and undifferentiated materials
|
HAZ
|
9
|
5
|
3
|
-
|
-
|
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
... Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
Hazardous /
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.3
|
Sorting residues1
|
HAZ
|
11
|
270
|
558
|
1,072
|
725
|
11
|
Common sludges
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes
|
HAZ
|
5,888
|
5,819
|
65
|
3,122
|
186
|
12.4
|
Combustion wastes
|
NHAZ
|
3
|
-
|
1
|
6
|
-
|
12.4
|
Combustion wastes
|
HAZ
|
3,797
|
2,962
|
2,581
|
914
|
134
|
12.6
|
Soils
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
21
|
12.7
|
Dredging spoils
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14,298
|
-
|
12.8, 13
|
Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1
|
HAZ
|
229
|
109
|
-
|
48
|
-
|
Total hazardous
|
|
|
19,706
|
16,347
|
107,194
|
14,894
|
16,786
|
Total non-hazardous
|
|
71,193
|
63,549
|
59,212
|
104,157
|
88,852
|
Total
|
|
|
90,899
|
79,897
|
166,406
|
119,051
|
105,638
|
of which:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exports for energy recovery
|
|
26
|
278
|
-
|
746
|
161
|
Exports for recovery/recycling
|
|
84,125
|
68,536
|
159,550
|
93,917
|
97,530
|
Exports for storage
|
|
|
-
|
776
|
433
|
257
|
929
|
Exports for incineration
|
|
664
|
298
|
5
|
1,488
|
1,063
|
Exports for disposal
|
|
|
6,084
|
9,315
|
3,315
|
19,192
|
1,126
|
Exports for pre-treatment
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16
|
-
|
Stored locally
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
700
|
Recovered/recycled locally
|
|
-
|
693
|
3,104
|
3,435
|
3,315
|
Disposed locally
|
|
|
-
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
815
-
Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
Note: Data excludes waste originating from facilities that are operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd.
Source: Environment and Resources Authority.
Table 8. Inert waste treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
|
Waste category
|
Final treatment
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
EWC-Stat code
|
Description
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.1
|
Mineral waste from construction and demolition
|
Backfilling in quarries
|
548,290
|
925,973
|
882,690
|
1,282,945
|
1,387,124
|
12.1
|
Mineral waste from construction and demolition
|
Recycling
|
518,629
|
488,302
|
278,105
|
324,758
|
379,073
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes1
|
Backfilling in quarries
|
44,128
|
51,426
|
57,741
|
37,934
|
40,292
|
12.2, 12.3, 12.5
|
Other mineral wastes
|
Disposal at sea
|
-
|
17,000
|
16,000
|
-
|
120,000
|
12.7
|
Dredging spoils
|
Disposal at sea
|
433,817
|
42,720
|
-
|
425,000
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
1,544,865
|
1,525,420
|
1,234,535
|
2,070,637
|
1,926,488
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Estimated value for backfilling of mineral waste generated by softstone quarrying. Values from 2014 to 2017 have been revised. Note: All waste categories included in this table are non-hazardous.
Sources: Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office.
Chart 6. Inert waste treatment
2,500,000
2,000,000
1,500,000 tonnes 1,000,000
500,000
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disposal at sea
|
|
Backfilling in quarries
|
|
Recycling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 9. Separate collection of waste fractions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
tonnes
|
Material
|
Hazardous /
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
Non-hazardous
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bring-in sites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paper and cardboard
|
NHAZ
|
1,005
|
781
|
646
|
630
|
685
|
Plastic
|
NHAZ
|
590
|
507
|
484
|
449
|
456
|
Cans
|
NHAZ
|
195
|
153
|
169
|
137
|
148
|
Glass
|
NHAZ
|
1,951
|
1,211
|
1,893
|
2,126
|
2,369
|
Mixed paper, plastic, cans, glass
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
293
|
509
|
559
|
Total
|
|
3,740
|
2,652
|
3,486
|
3,852
|
4,218
|
Civic amenity sites
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tyres
|
NHAZ
|
121
|
141
|
147
|
128
|
137
|
Mixed construction and demolition wastes
|
NHAZ
|
10,162
|
10,255
|
11,438
|
8,966
|
10,670
|
Paper and cardboard
|
NHAZ
|
791
|
996
|
889
|
802
|
947
|
Glass
|
NHAZ
|
101
|
116
|
161
|
163
|
162
|
Wood
|
NHAZ
|
4,488
|
5,420
|
5,648
|
5,157
|
6,096
|
Plastics
|
NHAZ
|
197
|
256
|
179
|
144
|
184
|
Metals
|
NHAZ
|
993
|
1,112
|
1,309
|
955
|
1,067
|
Biodegradable waste
|
NHAZ
|
1,257
|
1,214
|
1,518
|
1,361
|
1,449
|
Bulky waste
|
NHAZ
|
5,138
|
6,618
|
6,677
|
6,274
|
8,116
|
Organic waste
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
16
|
Compost1
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18
|
-
|
Engine, gear and lubricating oils
|
HAZ
|
55
|
79
|
49
|
80
|
55
|
Waste containing asbestos
|
HAZ
|
126
|
118
|
136
|
73
|
87
|
Wastes from human or animal healthcare
|
HAZ
|
5
|
5
|
8
|
8
|
15
|
Waste electrical and electronic equipment
|
HAZ
|
1,251
|
1,176
|
1,748
|
1,579
|
1,309
|
Paints, inks, adhesives and resins
|
HAZ
|
53
|
39
|
28
|
77
|
54
|
Printing toners and cartridges
|
HAZ
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
11
|
Batteries and accumulators
|
HAZ
|
100
|
45
|
80
|
28
|
15
|
Total
|
|
24,838
|
27,588
|
30,014
|
25,834
|
30,392
|
Door-to-door collection from households
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Paper, plastic, metals and glass (grey/green bag)
|
NHAZ
|
12,891
|
14,926
|
17,113
|
20,735
|
24,887
|
Organic waste
|
NHAZ
|
-
|
179
|
2,162
|
3,054
|
7,381
-
Compost produced from green waste that was collected from the Ta' Qali Civic Amenity Site.
Note: Glass is recorded under the green/grey bag collection scheme from households from 2014 onwards.
Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority.
Chart 7. Separate collection of waste fractions
30,000
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
year
|
|
Bring-in sites
|
|
Civic amenity sites
|
|
Grey/green bag
|
|
Organic waste
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Methodological Notes
-
This news release presents data covering the period 2014 to 2018. Revisions affecting the 2017 data can be found in Tables 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Variables for the generation and backfilling of Other mineral wastes in quarries were revised for the whole time series affecting Tables 1, 2 and 8. Data for 2018 in all tables is to be considered as provisional.
-
Waste items in Tables 1 and 3 to 8, are classified according to the Statistical European Waste Classification (EWC-Stat. Version 4). This classification has been published in the Waste Statistics Regulation 2150/2002 (WStatR) and is a substance-oriented nomenclature used to report waste generation and treatment data to Eurostat. Countries such as Malta, that collect data according to the European Waste Catalogue, can convert the data into EWC-Stat waste categories by means of the table of equivalence which is published in Annex 3 of the WStatR.
-
Waste generation figures shown in Table 1 are derived from records kept by the relevant entity about the waste inputs into waste management facilities. In this process, double counting for inter-facility transfers is eliminated.
-
In Table 2, data is classified according to waste treatment categories that are in line with guidelines set for the reporting of WStatR data to Eurostat. The only exception is pre-treatment which does not feature in Eurostat's data collection. This has been included due to the significant proportion of waste which is exported for final treatment after undergoing pre- treatment in Malta.
-
The discrepancies in the published data and the data that are available on the Eurostat website occur since data for all waste categories reported in this news release are in wet weight. For Eurostat reporting, sludges and dredging spoils are reported in dry weight. Differences may also result due to updates in the source data.
-
Totals for waste generation (Table 1) and treatment (Table 2) are not equal due to the storage of waste at certain waste treatment facilities. Moreover, Table 1 includes the intentional double counting of secondary waste generation from waste treatment activities.
-
Table 7 presents data regarding waste outputs from waste brokers and waste management facilities that are operated by the private sector and have a valid waste management permit issued by ERA. Data for waste that originates from WasteServ facilities is not included in this table. Comprehensive lists of waste management facilities and brokers can be found on the ERA website as follows:
Waste management facilities: http://era.org.mt/en/Pages/Waste-Management-Applications.aspx
Waste brokers: https://era.org.mt/en/Documents/Waste%20Brokers%20database%202018.pdf
-
Data in Table 8 includes figures for the mineral waste that is generated by softstone quarrying. These are estimated at 30 per cent of the total volume of quarried material.
-
Definitions:
-
-
Inert mineral waste managed in quarry sites: Waste which mainly consists of stones, concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics from construction and demolition. It also includes clean geological material from excavation works.
-
Dredging spoils: Mineral waste that originates from port maintenance activities and is made up of sediments excavated from the seabed.
-
Bring-insites: Collection depots for clean source-segregated recyclable materials. Four types of materials are
collected: glass, metals, plastic and paper/cardboard.
-
Civic amenity sites: Collection depots for the separate disposal of household bulky waste and recyclables. Up to 2018, there were six sites operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd.
-
Green/Grey bag collection from households: Door-to-door collection of mixed paper, metals and plastics from households on pre-determined weekdays. As from 2014, door-to-door collection of glass is also taking place. Collected waste items are then sorted by material type in facilities that are operated by WasteServ and the private sector.
-
Organic waste collection: Door-to-door collection of organic waste from households on pre-determined weekdays. This collection started as a pilot project covering a limited number of localities in 2015 and was extended nation-wide as from the 31st October 2018.
-
Recovery: any operation the principal result of which is waste serving a useful purpose by replacing other materials which would otherwise have been used to fulfil a particular function, or waste being prepared to fulfil that function, in the plant or in the wider economy.
-
-
Recycling: a subset of recovery and means any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances whether for the original or other purposes. It includes the reprocessing of organic material (e.g. composting, anaerobic digestion, etc.) but excludes the use as fuels and the use for backfilling operations.
-
Backfilling: a recovery operation where waste is used in excavated areas (such as underground mines, gravel pits) for the purpose of slope reclamation or safety or for engineering purposes in landscaping and where the waste is substituting other non-waste materials which would have had to be used for the purpose.
-
Energy recovery: a recovery operation that takes place whenever both the conditions and energy efficiency thresholds which are provided in the 'Guidelines on the energy efficiency formula for incineration facilities' related to the Waste Framework Directive are met.
-
Disposal: any operation which is not recovery even where the operation has as a secondary consequence the reclamation of substances or energy.
-
Landfilling: the deposit of waste on landfills within the meaning of Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. This includes landfills for inert waste, non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste above ground and landfills for the underground storage of waste.
-
Incineration: a disposal operation where the main purpose of the incineration is the thermal treatment of waste in order to reduce the volume and the hazardousness of the waste, and to obtain an inert product that can be disposed of.
-
Other disposal: operations such as land treatment, deep injection, impoundment of waste and the release of waste into water bodies. These disposal methods can be used only for a limited range of waste types. In Malta these operations are limited to disposal at sea at the official spoil ground located off the Grand harbour area.
-
Pre-treatment: Preparatory waste treatment operations that are necessary before final treatment (both for recovery and disposal) can take place. In Malta, these treatments comprise essentially waste sorting and mechanical- biological treatment.
-
More information relating to this news release may be accessed at: Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspxMetadata: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=23
-
References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
-
A detailed news release calendar is available on:
https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx
European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at:
EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database
Data Navigation Tree Database by themes
>Environment and energy >Environment (env)
>Waste (env_was)
>Waste generation and treatment (env_wasgt)
-
Generation of waste by waste category, hazardousness and NACE Rev.2 activity (env_wasgen)
-
Treatment of waste by waste category, hazardousness and waste management operations (env_wastrt)
Tables by themes >Environment and energy
>Environment (t_env) >Waste (t_env_was)
>Waste generation and treatment (t_env_wasgt)
> Generation of waste by waste category (ten_00108)
For further assistance send a request form:
http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx
Disclaimer
|
|