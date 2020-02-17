Log in
​Solid Waste Management: 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 07:07am EST

17 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 023/2020

During 2018, the total amount of generated waste decreased by 4.8 per cent over 2017.

Solid Waste Management: 2018

The total amount of solid waste generated in Malta during 2018 amounted to just under 2.6 million tonnes; receding by 4.8 per cent over that recorded during the previous year. Non-hazardous waste decreased by 4.3 per cent or 114,024 tonnes; mainly since no mineral waste from dredging works was generated. Likewise, hazardous waste decreased by 34.1 per cent or 16,552 tonnes as a result of lower amounts of chemical wastes and discarded vehicles (Table 1).

Waste treatment registered a decrease of 5.7 per cent or 142,234 tonnes over the same period. This happened as a result of decreases of 305,000 tonnes, 4,606 tonnes and 362 tonnes in waste that was disposed at sea, pre-treated and incinerated respectively. Conversely, increases were recorded in the backﬁlling, recovery/recycling, and landﬁlling waste treatment operations amounting to 106,537 tonnes, 54,194 tonnes and 7,002 tonnes respectively (Table 2).

During 2018, the Malta North Mechanical-Biological Treatment plant had a treated waste output of 71,778 tonnes; up by 28.1 per cent over that in 2017. Over 95 per cent of this waste was taken for landﬁ lling at Għallis and abroad (Table 3). The total amount of waste disposed at the Għallis landﬁ ll increased by 2.4 per cent mainly due to higher amounts of sorting residues and wood waste which amounted to 12,900 tonnes and 3,189 tonnes respectively. These were partially oﬀset by decreases in common sludges and household and similar wastes that amounted to 6,116 tonnes and 4,094 tonnes respectively (Table 4).

During the year under review, the treated waste output from the Sant' Antnin waste treatment plant decreased by 6.4 per cent. The output of glass increased by 260 tonnes, while sludges and liquid waste from waste treatment (digestate) declined by 298 tonnes. The output of sorting residues remained almost unchanged when compared to 2017 (Table 5).

The total waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility amounted to 4,960 tonnes, down by

6.8 per cent over the previous year. Animal and mixed food waste constituted 88.4 per cent of the total waste treated in this facility; followed by hazardous waste at 10.6 per cent (Table 6).

The processed output of waste from private waste management facilities and brokers in 2018 decreased by 11.3 per cent. Non-hazardous waste declined by 15,305 tonnes; primarily since no dredging spoils were treated. On the other hand, hazardous waste rose by 1,892 tonnes owing mainly to the increased amount of discarded vehicles and chemical wastes (Table 7).

Inert waste treatment in 2018 decreased by 7.0 per cent or 144,149 tonnes. The backﬁlling and recycling of construction and demolition waste both advanced by 8.1 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the disposal at sea of inert waste fell by 71.8 per cent. In 2018, only other mineral wastes were disposed at sea, as opposed to 2017 when dredging spoils were the sole waste that was disposed in this manner. (Table 8).

In 2018, the separate collection of waste fractions experienced increases across all collection modes. The highest increase was recorded in civic amenity sites, at 4,558 tonnes. The organic waste collection from households, which began to cover the entire national territory as from the 31st October 2018, rose by 4,327 tonnes. Collection of dry recyclables from the grey/green bag (mixed dry recyclables and glass) and bring-in sites also increased by 4,152 tonnes and 366 tonnes respectively (Table 9)

Compiled by: Environment, Agriculture and Fisheries Statistics Unit

1

Contact us: National Statistics Oﬃce, Lascaris, Valletta VLT 2000

T. +356 25997219, E. nso@gov.mt

https://twitter.com/NSOMALTA/

https://www.facebook.com/nsomalta/

2

Table 1. Waste generation ...

tonnes

Waste category

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

Hazardous /

Non-hazardous

1.1

Spent solvents

HAZ

1,473

1,448

1,294

2,049

1,708

1.2

Acid, alkaline or saline wastes

NHAZ

-

-

14

33

3

1.2

Acid, alkaline or saline wastes

HAZ

4

0

67

0

16

1.3

Used oils

HAZ

432

727

286

209

826

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

NHAZ

780

672

634

573

538

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

HAZ

16,423

20,880

20,562

14,428

6,431

3.2

Industrial effluent sludges

NHAZ

2

-

0

1

0

3.2

Industrial effluent sludges

HAZ

266

31

174

695

2,341

3.3

Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1

NHAZ

3,894

2,798

7,118

9,516

9,931

5

Health care and biological wastes

NHAZ

-

-

3

-

-

5

Health care and biological wastes

HAZ

340

362

402

416

448

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

NHAZ

19,728

27,921

25,017

11,333

35,006

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

NHAZ

3,831

3,794

3,053

14,068

4,080

6.3

Metallic wastes, mixed

NHAZ

15,083

10,659

2,370

17,590

1,460

7.1

Glass wastes

NHAZ

4,732

4,277

7,210

6,229

7,846

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

NHAZ

16,717

19,082

18,927

18,651

15,162

7.3

Rubber wastes

NHAZ

2,206

2,975

2,492

3,009

2,534

7.4

Plastic wastes

NHAZ

5,660

3,160

8,657

7,618

7,355

7.5

Wood wastes

NHAZ

14,601

15,172

10,097

8,339

9,509

7.6

Textile wastes

NHAZ

339

145

568

980

1,223

7.7

Waste containing PCB

HAZ

-

-

-

1

-

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

NHAZ

137

224

245

574

616

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

HAZ

1,673

1,564

2,330

3,517

3,451

8.1

Discarded vehicles

HAZ

4,489

15,472

104,844

21,001

13,945

8.41

Batteries and accumulators wastes

NHAZ

12

-

14

27

29

8.41

Batteries and accumulators wastes

HAZ

1,461

2,066

991

1,843

1,821

9.1

Animal and mixed food waste

NHAZ

7,024

5,879

7,116

8,376

13,238

9.2

Vegetal wastes

NHAZ

8,085

6,866

4,608

4,355

4,625

9.3

Animal faeces, urine and manure

NHAZ

1,496

1,540

8,926

8,147

9,968

10.1

Household and similar wastes

NHAZ

206,790

218,505

223,524

244,729

245,108

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

NHAZ

13,101

14,755

17,297

20,708

22,138

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

HAZ

20

4

3

12

52

10.3

Sorting residues1

NHAZ

46,495

42,374

88,433

94,341

98,674

11

Common sludges

NHAZ

34,336

32,653

38,669

36,609

30,753

… Table 1. Waste generation

tonnes

Waste category

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

Hazardous /

Non-hazardous

12.1

Mineral waste from construction & demolition

NHAZ

994,639

1,300,566

1,317,372

1,678,471

1,877,524

12.1

Mineral waste from construction & demolition

HAZ

-

1

0

2

0

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes

NHAZ

44,181

68,513

73,741

37,941

160,580

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes

HAZ

6,048

6,135

349

3,217

499

12.4

Combustion wastes

NHAZ

4

1

1

7

1

12.4

Combustion wastes

HAZ

3,797

498

2,581

914

134

12.6

Soils

NHAZ

-

23

179

447

44

12.6

Soils

HAZ

-

-

-

-

21

12.7

Dredging spoils

NHAZ

433,817

42,741

-

439,298

0

12.8, 13

Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1

NHAZ

379

333

338

332

310

12.8, 13

Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1

HAZ

423

390

244

193

274

Total hazardous

36,848

49,579

134,128

48,497

31,945

Total non-hazardous

1,878,068

1,825,628

1,866,625

2,672,302

2,558,278

Mineral waste

1,472,637

1,411,842

1,391,292

2,156,157

2,038,149

Secondary waste

50,767

45,505

95,889

104,188

108,916

Other waste

354,664

368,281

379,444

411,957

411,214

Total waste generation

1,914,916

1,875,207

2,000,753

2,720,799

2,590,223

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).

Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; Transport Malta; National Statistics Office.

tonnes

Chart 1. Waste generation by type

3,000,000

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Hazardous waste

Other non-hazardous waste

Non-hazardous mineral waste

Non-hazardous secondary waste

3

Table 2. Waste treatment

tonnes

Year

Backfilling

Landfilling

Incineration

Other

Recovery/

Pre-treatment

Total

disposal1

Recycling

2014

592,694

258,204

6,121

433,817

518,629

108,732

1,918,197

2015

977,399

335,791

5,684

59,720

488,995

95,814

1,963,403

2016

940,431

264,206

5,451

16,000

281,208

182,452

1,689,749

2017

1,320,879

290,521

5,322

425,000

328,193

133,513

2,503,427

2018

1,427,416

297,523

4,960

120,000

382,387

128,907

2,361,193

  • Disposal of inert waste and dredging spoils at sea.

Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office.

Chart 2. Waste treatment by type

tonnes

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

20142015201620172018

year

Backfilling

Landfilling

Incineration

Other disposal

Recovery/Recycling

Pre-treatment

Table 3. Malta North Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant - total waste output

tonnes

Waste category

Treatment

20152

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

3.3

Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1

Għallis landfill

-

2,556

4,293

5,177

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

Exports for recycling

-

100

1,604

1,458

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

Transfer to SAWTP

-

129

-

-

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

Transfer to SAWTP

-

12

-

-

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

Exports for recycling

-

-

228

174

7.1

Glass wastes

Storage

-

-

2,033

-

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

Transfer to SAWTP

-

1

-

32

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

Transfer to KGTS3

-

-

475

45

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

Exports for recycling

-

-

903

1,009

7.4

Plastic wastes

Exports for recycling

-

31

263

669

7.4

Plastic wastes

Transfer to SAWTP

-

5

1

3

7.6

Textile wastes

Għallis landfill

-

231

-

-

10.1

Household and similar wastes

Għallis landfill

-

-

45

2,349

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

Transfer to SAWTP

-

7

-

12

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

Exports for recycling

-

-

-

90

10.3

Sorting residues1

Għallis landfill

105

28,023

41,530

49,345

10.3

Sorting residues1

Exports for landfilling

-

-

-

11,415

10.3

Sorting residues1

Storage

-

7,227

4,613

-

10.3

Sorting residues1

Transfer to SAWTP

-

2

63

-

Total

105

38,324

56,051

71,778

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
    2 Operations at Malta North MBT plant commenced in December 2015. 3 Tal-Kus Gozo Transfer Station.
    Note: All waste treated at Malta North MBT plant is non-hazardous.
    Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.

4

Table 4. Għallis landfill - total waste landfilled

tonnes

Waste category

2014

20152

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

1.2

Acid, alkaline or saline wastes

-

-

14

33

3

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

710

621

579

486

465

3.2

Industrial effluent sludges

2

-

-

-

-

3.3

Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1

3,892

2,798

7,118

9,516

9,931

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

-

-

5

15

1

6.3

Metallic wastes, mixed

-

-

-

-

0

7.1

Glass wastes

-

37

29

70

248

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

-

35

32

11

1

7.4

Plastic wastes

37

22

39

139

107

7.5

Wood wastes

49

73,294

8,829

6,199

9,388

7.6

Textile wastes

-

18

316

150

32

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

-

-

45

87

134

9.1

Animal and mixed food waste

82

0

-

67

109

9.2

Vegetal wastes

7,793

6,834

4,166

3,698

4,345

9.3

Animal faeces, urine and manure

1,496

1,540

2,439

3,225

3,735

10.1

Household and similar wastes

161,799

177,821

128,343

142,978

138,884

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

696

390

185

543

217

10.3

Sorting residues1

45,551

39,544

73,450

85,774

98,674

11

Common sludges

34,340

32,271

38,020

36,609

30,493

12.1

Mineral waste from construction & demolition

1,325

171

260

152

123

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes

53

41

-

-

280

12.6

Soils

-

-

-

438

44

12.7

Dredging spoils

-

21

-

-

-

12.8, 13

Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1

379

333

338

332

310

Total

258,204

335,791

264,206

290,521

297,523

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).
  • The amount landfilled in 2015 includes wood waste that was generated from 2010 to 2014 that was held in storage at the landfill. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.

Chart 3. Waste landfilled at Għallis by category

tonnes

400,000

350,000

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

100,000

50,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Household and similar wastes

Sorting residues

Common sludges

Other waste streams

5

6

Table 5. Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant (SAWTP) - total waste output

tonnes

Waste category

Treatment

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

3.3

Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1

Għallis landfill

3,892

2,798

4,501

5,079

4,781

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

Exports for recycling

994

459

1,308

693

724

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

-

-

-

443

-

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

Storage

-

-

5

-

-

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

Exports for recycling

62

35

39

20

34

6.3

Metallic wastes, mixed

Exports for recycling

150

133

186

101

11

7.1

Glass wastes

Exports for recycling

3,155

1,358

2,323

4,718

4,978

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

Exports for recycling

6,557

6,070

6,226

1,898

675

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

-

-

-

333

4

7.4

Plastic wastes

Exports for recycling

1,727

1,609

1,930

801

203

7.4

Plastic wastes

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

-

-

-

34

-

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

Exports for recycling

18

1

7

-

4

9.2

Vegetal wastes

Għallis landfill

-

-

-

-

7

10.1

Household and similar wastes

Għallis landfill

-

-

-

-

513

10.1

Household and similar wastes

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

-

-

209

1,977

-

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

-

-

136

1

193

10.3

Sorting residues1

Għallis landfill

44,440

38,990

45,220

43,536

46,779

10.3

Sorting residues1

Exports for energy recovery

837

803

735

26

-

10.3

Sorting residues1

Storage

1,434

2,904

7,553

3,261

-

Total

63,266

55,161

70,377

62,922

58,906

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Note: All waste treated at Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant is non-hazardous. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.

Chart 4. Waste destination after pre-treatment at SAWTP

tonnes

80,000

70,000

60,000

50,000

40,000

30,000

20,000

10,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Landfill

Exports for recycling

Storage

Transfer to Malta North MBT plant

Exports for energy recovery

Table 6. Marsa thermal treatment facility - total waste incinerated

tonnes

Waste category

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

Hazardous /

Non-hazardous

1.1

Spent solvents

HAZ

-

0

-

-

2

1.3

Used oils

HAZ

-

3

2

-

-

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

NHAZ

63

53

44

47

50

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

HAZ

92

92

73

62

67

5

Health care and biological wastes

HAZ

340

363

402

417

448

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

NHAZ

-

7

-

3

-

7.5

Wood wastes

NHAZ

75

-

-

-

-

7.6

Textile wastes

NHAZ

0

-

-

-

-

9.1

Animal and mixed food waste

NHAZ

5,480

5,166

4,928

4,793

4,385

9.2

Vegetal wastes

NHAZ

-

-

-

-

0

9.3

Animal faeces, urine and manure

NHAZ

0

-

-

-

-

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

NHAZ

-

-

2

1

0

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

HAZ

7

2

-

-

7

10.3

Sorting residues1

NHAZ

64

-

-

1

-

Total hazardous

438

459

477

478

524

Total non-hazardous

5,683

5,225

4,974

4,844

4,435

Total

6,121

5,684

5,451

5,322

4,960

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd.

Chart 5. Waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility

tonnes

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Animal and mixed food waste

Hazardous waste

Other non-hazardous waste

7

8

Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output ...

tonnes

Waste category

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

Hazardous /

Non-hazardous

1.1

Spent solvents

HAZ

1,264

986

820

1,847

1,203

1.2

Acid, alkaline or saline wastes

HAZ

-

-

59

-

17

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

NHAZ

2

21

11

7

11

1.4, 2, 3.1

Chemical wastes

HAZ

5,118

3,093

302

4,475

5,461

3.2

Industrial effluent sludges

NHAZ

-

-

0

1

0

3.2

Industrial effluent sludges

HAZ

242

311

167

679

632

3.3

Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1

HAZ

381

690

-

-

19

6.1

Metallic wastes, ferrous

NHAZ

44,437

36,744

26,766

54,607

52,981

6.2

Metallic wastes, non-ferrous

NHAZ

3,067

4,029

4,030

2,862

4,975

6.3

Metallic wastes, mixed

NHAZ

13

20

-

25

0

7.1

Glass wastes

NHAZ

810

1,427

2,709

-

846

7.2

Paper and cardboard wastes

NHAZ

17,995

15,692

17,473

17,468

20,044

7.3

Rubber wastes

NHAZ

216

3,082

2,188

-

-

7.4

Plastic wastes

NHAZ

4,154

2,130

5,501

6,864

6,462

7.5

Wood wastes

NHAZ

-

-

21

-

74

7.5

Wood wastes

HAZ

129

-

-

-

-

7.6

Textile wastes

NHAZ

164

154

210

851

455

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

NHAZ

186

171

193

347

782

8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41)

Discarded equipment

HAZ

1,196

323

525

530

690

8.1

Discarded vehicles

NHAZ

-

-

-

6,257

-

8.1

Discarded vehicles

HAZ

-

-

100,576

-

5,355

8.41

Batteries and accumulators wastes

NHAZ

-

-

-

-

26

8.41

Batteries and accumulators wastes

HAZ

1,441

1,779

1,538

2,206

2,342

9.1

Animal and mixed food waste

NHAZ

92

23

4

505

972

9.2

Vegetal wastes

NHAZ

-

-

-

-

198

10.1

Household and similar wastes

NHAZ

-

-

-

-

626

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

NHAZ

54

56

107

61

374

10.2

Mixed and undifferentiated materials

HAZ

9

5

3

-

-

10.3

Sorting residues1

NHAZ

-

0

-

-

-

... Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output

tonnes

Waste category

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

Hazardous /

Non-hazardous

10.3

Sorting residues1

HAZ

11

270

558

1,072

725

11

Common sludges

NHAZ

-

-

-

-

25

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes

HAZ

5,888

5,819

65

3,122

186

12.4

Combustion wastes

NHAZ

3

-

1

6

-

12.4

Combustion wastes

HAZ

3,797

2,962

2,581

914

134

12.6

Soils

HAZ

-

-

-

-

21

12.7

Dredging spoils

NHAZ

-

-

-

14,298

-

12.8, 13

Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1

HAZ

229

109

-

48

-

Total hazardous

19,706

16,347

107,194

14,894

16,786

Total non-hazardous

71,193

63,549

59,212

104,157

88,852

Total

90,899

79,897

166,406

119,051

105,638

of which:

Exports for energy recovery

26

278

-

746

161

Exports for recovery/recycling

84,125

68,536

159,550

93,917

97,530

Exports for storage

-

776

433

257

929

Exports for incineration

664

298

5

1,488

1,063

Exports for disposal

6,084

9,315

3,315

19,192

1,126

Exports for pre-treatment

-

-

-

16

-

Stored locally

-

-

-

-

700

Recovered/recycled locally

-

693

3,104

3,435

3,315

Disposed locally

-

0

-

-

815

  • Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).

Note: Data excludes waste originating from facilities that are operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd.

Source: Environment and Resources Authority.

9

10

Table 8. Inert waste treatment

tonnes

Waste category

Final treatment

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

EWC-Stat code

Description

12.1

Mineral waste from construction and demolition

Backfilling in quarries

548,290

925,973

882,690

1,282,945

1,387,124

12.1

Mineral waste from construction and demolition

Recycling

518,629

488,302

278,105

324,758

379,073

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes1

Backfilling in quarries

44,128

51,426

57,741

37,934

40,292

12.2, 12.3, 12.5

Other mineral wastes

Disposal at sea

-

17,000

16,000

-

120,000

12.7

Dredging spoils

Disposal at sea

433,817

42,720

-

425,000

-

Total

1,544,865

1,525,420

1,234,535

2,070,637

1,926,488

  • Estimated value for backfilling of mineral waste generated by softstone quarrying. Values from 2014 to 2017 have been revised. Note: All waste categories included in this table are non-hazardous.
    Sources: Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office.

Chart 6. Inert waste treatment

2,500,000

2,000,000

1,500,000 tonnes 1,000,000

500,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Disposal at sea

Backfilling in quarries

Recycling

Table 9. Separate collection of waste fractions

tonnes

Material

Hazardous /

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

Non-hazardous

Bring-in sites

Paper and cardboard

NHAZ

1,005

781

646

630

685

Plastic

NHAZ

590

507

484

449

456

Cans

NHAZ

195

153

169

137

148

Glass

NHAZ

1,951

1,211

1,893

2,126

2,369

Mixed paper, plastic, cans, glass

NHAZ

-

-

293

509

559

Total

3,740

2,652

3,486

3,852

4,218

Civic amenity sites

Tyres

NHAZ

121

141

147

128

137

Mixed construction and demolition wastes

NHAZ

10,162

10,255

11,438

8,966

10,670

Paper and cardboard

NHAZ

791

996

889

802

947

Glass

NHAZ

101

116

161

163

162

Wood

NHAZ

4,488

5,420

5,648

5,157

6,096

Plastics

NHAZ

197

256

179

144

184

Metals

NHAZ

993

1,112

1,309

955

1,067

Biodegradable waste

NHAZ

1,257

1,214

1,518

1,361

1,449

Bulky waste

NHAZ

5,138

6,618

6,677

6,274

8,116

Organic waste

NHAZ

-

-

-

20

16

Compost1

NHAZ

-

-

-

18

-

Engine, gear and lubricating oils

HAZ

55

79

49

80

55

Waste containing asbestos

HAZ

126

118

136

73

87

Wastes from human or animal healthcare

HAZ

5

5

8

8

15

Waste electrical and electronic equipment

HAZ

1,251

1,176

1,748

1,579

1,309

Paints, inks, adhesives and resins

HAZ

53

39

28

77

54

Printing toners and cartridges

HAZ

-

-

-

3

11

Batteries and accumulators

HAZ

100

45

80

28

15

Total

24,838

27,588

30,014

25,834

30,392

Door-to-door collection from households

Paper, plastic, metals and glass (grey/green bag)

NHAZ

12,891

14,926

17,113

20,735

24,887

Organic waste

NHAZ

-

179

2,162

3,054

7,381

  • Compost produced from green waste that was collected from the Ta' Qali Civic Amenity Site.

Note: Glass is recorded under the green/grey bag collection scheme from households from 2014 onwards.

Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority.

Chart 7. Separate collection of waste fractions

tonnes

30,000

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

year

Bring-in sites

Civic amenity sites

Grey/green bag

Organic waste

11

Methodological Notes

  1. This news release presents data covering the period 2014 to 2018. Revisions affecting the 2017 data can be found in Tables 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Variables for the generation and backfilling of Other mineral wastes in quarries were revised for the whole time series affecting Tables 1, 2 and 8. Data for 2018 in all tables is to be considered as provisional.
  2. Waste items in Tables 1 and 3 to 8, are classified according to the Statistical European Waste Classification (EWC-Stat. Version 4). This classification has been published in the Waste Statistics Regulation 2150/2002 (WStatR) and is a substance-oriented nomenclature used to report waste generation and treatment data to Eurostat. Countries such as Malta, that collect data according to the European Waste Catalogue, can convert the data into EWC-Stat waste categories by means of the table of equivalence which is published in Annex 3 of the WStatR.
  3. Waste generation figures shown in Table 1 are derived from records kept by the relevant entity about the waste inputs into waste management facilities. In this process, double counting for inter-facility transfers is eliminated.
  4. In Table 2, data is classified according to waste treatment categories that are in line with guidelines set for the reporting of WStatR data to Eurostat. The only exception is pre-treatment which does not feature in Eurostat's data collection. This has been included due to the significant proportion of waste which is exported for final treatment after undergoing pre- treatment in Malta.
  5. The discrepancies in the published data and the data that are available on the Eurostat website occur since data for all waste categories reported in this news release are in wet weight. For Eurostat reporting, sludges and dredging spoils are reported in dry weight. Differences may also result due to updates in the source data.
  6. Totals for waste generation (Table 1) and treatment (Table 2) are not equal due to the storage of waste at certain waste treatment facilities. Moreover, Table 1 includes the intentional double counting of secondary waste generation from waste treatment activities.
  7. Table 7 presents data regarding waste outputs from waste brokers and waste management facilities that are operated by the private sector and have a valid waste management permit issued by ERA. Data for waste that originates from WasteServ facilities is not included in this table. Comprehensive lists of waste management facilities and brokers can be found on the ERA website as follows:
    Waste management facilities: http://era.org.mt/en/Pages/Waste-Management-Applications.aspx
    Waste brokers: https://era.org.mt/en/Documents/Waste%20Brokers%20database%202018.pdf
  8. Data in Table 8 includes figures for the mineral waste that is generated by softstone quarrying. These are estimated at 30 per cent of the total volume of quarried material.
  9. Definitions:
    • Inert mineral waste managed in quarry sites: Waste which mainly consists of stones, concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics from construction and demolition. It also includes clean geological material from excavation works.
    • Dredging spoils: Mineral waste that originates from port maintenance activities and is made up of sediments excavated from the seabed.
    • Bring-insites: Collection depots for clean source-segregated recyclable materials. Four types of materials are
      collected: glass, metals, plastic and paper/cardboard.
    • Civic amenity sites: Collection depots for the separate disposal of household bulky waste and recyclables. Up to 2018, there were six sites operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd.
    • Green/Grey bag collection from households: Door-to-door collection of mixed paper, metals and plastics from households on pre-determined weekdays. As from 2014, door-to-door collection of glass is also taking place. Collected waste items are then sorted by material type in facilities that are operated by WasteServ and the private sector.
    • Organic waste collection: Door-to-door collection of organic waste from households on pre-determined weekdays. This collection started as a pilot project covering a limited number of localities in 2015 and was extended nation-wide as from the 31st October 2018.
    • Recovery: any operation the principal result of which is waste serving a useful purpose by replacing other materials which would otherwise have been used to fulfil a particular function, or waste being prepared to fulfil that function, in the plant or in the wider economy.

12

    • Recycling: a subset of recovery and means any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances whether for the original or other purposes. It includes the reprocessing of organic material (e.g. composting, anaerobic digestion, etc.) but excludes the use as fuels and the use for backfilling operations.
    • Backfilling: a recovery operation where waste is used in excavated areas (such as underground mines, gravel pits) for the purpose of slope reclamation or safety or for engineering purposes in landscaping and where the waste is substituting other non-waste materials which would have had to be used for the purpose.
    • Energy recovery: a recovery operation that takes place whenever both the conditions and energy efficiency thresholds which are provided in the 'Guidelines on the energy efficiency formula for incineration facilities' related to the Waste Framework Directive are met.
    • Disposal: any operation which is not recovery even where the operation has as a secondary consequence the reclamation of substances or energy.
    • Landfilling: the deposit of waste on landfills within the meaning of Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. This includes landfills for inert waste, non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste above ground and landfills for the underground storage of waste.
    • Incineration: a disposal operation where the main purpose of the incineration is the thermal treatment of waste in order to reduce the volume and the hazardousness of the waste, and to obtain an inert product that can be disposed of.
    • Other disposal: operations such as land treatment, deep injection, impoundment of waste and the release of waste into water bodies. These disposal methods can be used only for a limited range of waste types. In Malta these operations are limited to disposal at sea at the official spoil ground located off the Grand harbour area.
    • Pre-treatment: Preparatory waste treatment operations that are necessary before final treatment (both for recovery and disposal) can take place. In Malta, these treatments comprise essentially waste sorting and mechanical- biological treatment.
  2. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at: Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspxMetadata: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=23
  3. References to this news release are to be cited appropriately.
  4. A detailed news release calendar is available on:
    https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx

European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at:

EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database

Data Navigation Tree Database by themes

>Environment and energy >Environment (env)

>Waste (env_was)

>Waste generation and treatment (env_wasgt)

  • Generation of waste by waste category, hazardousness and NACE Rev.2 activity (env_wasgen)
  • Treatment of waste by waste category, hazardousness and waste management operations (env_wastrt)

Tables by themes >Environment and energy

>Environment (t_env) >Waste (t_env_was)

>Waste generation and treatment (t_env_wasgt)

> Generation of waste by waste category (ten_00108)

For further assistance send a request form:

http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx

13

Disclaimer

NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:06:03 UTC
