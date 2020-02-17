​Solid Waste Management: 2018 0 02/17/2020 | 07:07am EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 17 February 2020 | 1100 hrs | 023/2020 During 2018, the total amount of generated waste decreased by 4.8 per cent over 2017. Solid Waste Management: 2018 The total amount of solid waste generated in Malta during 2018 amounted to just under 2.6 million tonnes; receding by 4.8 per cent over that recorded during the previous year. Non-hazardous waste decreased by 4.3 per cent or 114,024 tonnes; mainly since no mineral waste from dredging works was generated. Likewise, hazardous waste decreased by 34.1 per cent or 16,552 tonnes as a result of lower amounts of chemical wastes and discarded vehicles (Table 1). Waste treatment registered a decrease of 5.7 per cent or 142,234 tonnes over the same period. This happened as a result of decreases of 305,000 tonnes, 4,606 tonnes and 362 tonnes in waste that was disposed at sea, pre-treated and incinerated respectively. Conversely, increases were recorded in the backﬁlling, recovery/recycling, and landﬁlling waste treatment operations amounting to 106,537 tonnes, 54,194 tonnes and 7,002 tonnes respectively (Table 2). During 2018, the Malta North Mechanical-Biological Treatment plant had a treated waste output of 71,778 tonnes; up by 28.1 per cent over that in 2017. Over 95 per cent of this waste was taken for landﬁ lling at Għallis and abroad (Table 3). The total amount of waste disposed at the Għallis landﬁ ll increased by 2.4 per cent mainly due to higher amounts of sorting residues and wood waste which amounted to 12,900 tonnes and 3,189 tonnes respectively. These were partially oﬀset by decreases in common sludges and household and similar wastes that amounted to 6,116 tonnes and 4,094 tonnes respectively (Table 4). During the year under review, the treated waste output from the Sant' Antnin waste treatment plant decreased by 6.4 per cent. The output of glass increased by 260 tonnes, while sludges and liquid waste from waste treatment (digestate) declined by 298 tonnes. The output of sorting residues remained almost unchanged when compared to 2017 (Table 5). The total waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility amounted to 4,960 tonnes, down by 6.8 per cent over the previous year. Animal and mixed food waste constituted 88.4 per cent of the total waste treated in this facility; followed by hazardous waste at 10.6 per cent (Table 6). The processed output of waste from private waste management facilities and brokers in 2018 decreased by 11.3 per cent. Non-hazardous waste declined by 15,305 tonnes; primarily since no dredging spoils were treated. On the other hand, hazardous waste rose by 1,892 tonnes owing mainly to the increased amount of discarded vehicles and chemical wastes (Table 7). Inert waste treatment in 2018 decreased by 7.0 per cent or 144,149 tonnes. The backﬁlling and recycling of construction and demolition waste both advanced by 8.1 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively. On the other hand, the disposal at sea of inert waste fell by 71.8 per cent. In 2018, only other mineral wastes were disposed at sea, as opposed to 2017 when dredging spoils were the sole waste that was disposed in this manner. (Table 8). In 2018, the separate collection of waste fractions experienced increases across all collection modes. The highest increase was recorded in civic amenity sites, at 4,558 tonnes. The organic waste collection from households, which began to cover the entire national territory as from the 31st October 2018, rose by 4,327 tonnes. Collection of dry recyclables from the grey/green bag (mixed dry recyclables and glass) and bring-in sites also increased by 4,152 tonnes and 366 tonnes respectively (Table 9) Waste generation ... tonnes Waste category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description Hazardous / Non-hazardous 1.1 Spent solvents HAZ 1,473 1,448 1,294 2,049 1,708 1.2 Acid, alkaline or saline wastes NHAZ - - 14 33 3 1.2 Acid, alkaline or saline wastes HAZ 4 0 67 0 16 1.3 Used oils HAZ 432 727 286 209 826 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes NHAZ 780 672 634 573 538 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes HAZ 16,423 20,880 20,562 14,428 6,431 3.2 Industrial effluent sludges NHAZ 2 - 0 1 0 3.2 Industrial effluent sludges HAZ 266 31 174 695 2,341 3.3 Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1 NHAZ 3,894 2,798 7,118 9,516 9,931 5 Health care and biological wastes NHAZ - - 3 - - 5 Health care and biological wastes HAZ 340 362 402 416 448 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous NHAZ 19,728 27,921 25,017 11,333 35,006 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous NHAZ 3,831 3,794 3,053 14,068 4,080 6.3 Metallic wastes, mixed NHAZ 15,083 10,659 2,370 17,590 1,460 7.1 Glass wastes NHAZ 4,732 4,277 7,210 6,229 7,846 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes NHAZ 16,717 19,082 18,927 18,651 15,162 7.3 Rubber wastes NHAZ 2,206 2,975 2,492 3,009 2,534 7.4 Plastic wastes NHAZ 5,660 3,160 8,657 7,618 7,355 7.5 Wood wastes NHAZ 14,601 15,172 10,097 8,339 9,509 7.6 Textile wastes NHAZ 339 145 568 980 1,223 7.7 Waste containing PCB HAZ - - - 1 - 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment NHAZ 137 224 245 574 616 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment HAZ 1,673 1,564 2,330 3,517 3,451 8.1 Discarded vehicles HAZ 4,489 15,472 104,844 21,001 13,945 8.41 Batteries and accumulators wastes NHAZ 12 - 14 27 29 8.41 Batteries and accumulators wastes HAZ 1,461 2,066 991 1,843 1,821 9.1 Animal and mixed food waste NHAZ 7,024 5,879 7,116 8,376 13,238 9.2 Vegetal wastes NHAZ 8,085 6,866 4,608 4,355 4,625 9.3 Animal faeces, urine and manure NHAZ 1,496 1,540 8,926 8,147 9,968 10.1 Household and similar wastes NHAZ 206,790 218,505 223,524 244,729 245,108 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials NHAZ 13,101 14,755 17,297 20,708 22,138 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials HAZ 20 4 3 12 52 10.3 Sorting residues1 NHAZ 46,495 42,374 88,433 94,341 98,674 11 Common sludges NHAZ 34,336 32,653 38,669 36,609 30,753 … Table 1. Waste generation tonnes Waste category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description Hazardous / Non-hazardous 12.1 Mineral waste from construction & demolition NHAZ 994,639 1,300,566 1,317,372 1,678,471 1,877,524 12.1 Mineral waste from construction & demolition HAZ - 1 0 2 0 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes NHAZ 44,181 68,513 73,741 37,941 160,580 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes HAZ 6,048 6,135 349 3,217 499 12.4 Combustion wastes NHAZ 4 1 1 7 1 12.4 Combustion wastes HAZ 3,797 498 2,581 914 134 12.6 Soils NHAZ - 23 179 447 44 12.6 Soils HAZ - - - - 21 12.7 Dredging spoils NHAZ 433,817 42,741 - 439,298 0 12.8, 13 Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1 NHAZ 379 333 338 332 310 12.8, 13 Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1 HAZ 423 390 244 193 274 Total hazardous 36,848 49,579 134,128 48,497 31,945 Total non-hazardous 1,878,068 1,825,628 1,866,625 2,672,302 2,558,278 Mineral waste 1,472,637 1,411,842 1,391,292 2,156,157 2,038,149 Secondary waste 50,767 45,505 95,889 104,188 108,916 Other waste 354,664 368,281 379,444 411,957 411,214 Total waste generation 1,914,916 1,875,207 2,000,753 2,720,799 2,590,223 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; Transport Malta; National Statistics Office. tonnes Chart 1. Waste generation by type 3,000,000 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 500,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Hazardous waste Other non-hazardous waste Non-hazardous mineral waste Non-hazardous secondary waste 3 Table 2. Waste treatment tonnes Year Backfilling Landfilling Incineration Other Recovery/ Pre-treatment Total disposal1 Recycling 2014 592,694 258,204 6,121 433,817 518,629 108,732 1,918,197 2015 977,399 335,791 5,684 59,720 488,995 95,814 1,963,403 2016 940,431 264,206 5,451 16,000 281,208 182,452 1,689,749 2017 1,320,879 290,521 5,322 425,000 328,193 133,513 2,503,427 2018 1,427,416 297,523 4,960 120,000 382,387 128,907 2,361,193 Disposal of inert waste and dredging spoils at sea. Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office. Chart 2. Waste treatment by type tonnes 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 1,000,000 500,000 0 20142015201620172018 year Backfilling Landfilling Incineration Other disposal Recovery/Recycling Pre-treatment Table 3. Malta North Mechanical Biological Treatment (MBT) plant - total waste output tonnes Waste category Treatment 20152 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description 3.3 Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1 Għallis landfill - 2,556 4,293 5,177 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous Exports for recycling - 100 1,604 1,458 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous Transfer to SAWTP - 129 - - 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous Transfer to SAWTP - 12 - - 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous Exports for recycling - - 228 174 7.1 Glass wastes Storage - - 2,033 - 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes Transfer to SAWTP - 1 - 32 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes Transfer to KGTS3 - - 475 45 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes Exports for recycling - - 903 1,009 7.4 Plastic wastes Exports for recycling - 31 263 669 7.4 Plastic wastes Transfer to SAWTP - 5 1 3 7.6 Textile wastes Għallis landfill - 231 - - 10.1 Household and similar wastes Għallis landfill - - 45 2,349 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials Transfer to SAWTP - 7 - 12 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials Exports for recycling - - - 90 10.3 Sorting residues1 Għallis landfill 105 28,023 41,530 49,345 10.3 Sorting residues1 Exports for landfilling - - - 11,415 10.3 Sorting residues1 Storage - 7,227 4,613 - 10.3 Sorting residues1 Transfer to SAWTP - 2 63 - Total 105 38,324 56,051 71,778 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste).

2 Operations at Malta North MBT plant commenced in December 2015. 3 Tal-Kus Gozo Transfer Station.

Note: All waste treated at Malta North MBT plant is non-hazardous.

Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd. 4 Table 4. Għallis landfill - total waste landfilled tonnes Waste category 2014 20152 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description 1.2 Acid, alkaline or saline wastes - - 14 33 3 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes 710 621 579 486 465 3.2 Industrial effluent sludges 2 - - - - 3.3 Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment1 3,892 2,798 7,118 9,516 9,931 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous - - 5 15 1 6.3 Metallic wastes, mixed - - - - 0 7.1 Glass wastes - 37 29 70 248 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes - 35 32 11 1 7.4 Plastic wastes 37 22 39 139 107 7.5 Wood wastes 49 73,294 8,829 6,199 9,388 7.6 Textile wastes - 18 316 150 32 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment - - 45 87 134 9.1 Animal and mixed food waste 82 0 - 67 109 9.2 Vegetal wastes 7,793 6,834 4,166 3,698 4,345 9.3 Animal faeces, urine and manure 1,496 1,540 2,439 3,225 3,735 10.1 Household and similar wastes 161,799 177,821 128,343 142,978 138,884 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials 696 390 185 543 217 10.3 Sorting residues1 45,551 39,544 73,450 85,774 98,674 11 Common sludges 34,340 32,271 38,020 36,609 30,493 12.1 Mineral waste from construction & demolition 1,325 171 260 152 123 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes 53 41 - - 280 12.6 Soils - - - 438 44 12.7 Dredging spoils - 21 - - - 12.8, 13 Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1 379 333 338 332 310 Total 258,204 335,791 264,206 290,521 297,523 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). The amount landfilled in 2015 includes wood waste that was generated from 2010 to 2014 that was held in storage at the landfill. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd. Chart 3. Waste landfilled at Għallis by category tonnes 400,000 350,000 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 100,000 50,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Household and similar wastes Sorting residues Common sludges Other waste streams 5 6 Table 5. Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant (SAWTP) - total waste output tonnes Waste category Treatment 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description 3.3 Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1 Għallis landfill 3,892 2,798 4,501 5,079 4,781 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous Exports for recycling 994 459 1,308 693 724 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous Transfer to Malta North MBT plant - - - 443 - 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous Storage - - 5 - - 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous Exports for recycling 62 35 39 20 34 6.3 Metallic wastes, mixed Exports for recycling 150 133 186 101 11 7.1 Glass wastes Exports for recycling 3,155 1,358 2,323 4,718 4,978 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes Exports for recycling 6,557 6,070 6,226 1,898 675 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes Transfer to Malta North MBT plant - - - 333 4 7.4 Plastic wastes Exports for recycling 1,727 1,609 1,930 801 203 7.4 Plastic wastes Transfer to Malta North MBT plant - - - 34 - 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment Exports for recycling 18 1 7 - 4 9.2 Vegetal wastes Għallis landfill - - - - 7 10.1 Household and similar wastes Għallis landfill - - - - 513 10.1 Household and similar wastes Transfer to Malta North MBT plant - - 209 1,977 - 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials Transfer to Malta North MBT plant - - 136 1 193 10.3 Sorting residues1 Għallis landfill 44,440 38,990 45,220 43,536 46,779 10.3 Sorting residues1 Exports for energy recovery 837 803 735 26 - 10.3 Sorting residues1 Storage 1,434 2,904 7,553 3,261 - Total 63,266 55,161 70,377 62,922 58,906 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Note: All waste treated at Sant' Antnin Waste Treatment Plant is non-hazardous. Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd. Chart 4. Waste destination after pre-treatment at SAWTP tonnes 80,000 70,000 60,000 50,000 40,000 30,000 20,000 10,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Landfill Exports for recycling Storage Transfer to Malta North MBT plant Exports for energy recovery Table 6. Marsa thermal treatment facility - total waste incinerated tonnes Waste category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description Hazardous / Non-hazardous 1.1 Spent solvents HAZ - 0 - - 2 1.3 Used oils HAZ - 3 2 - - 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes NHAZ 63 53 44 47 50 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes HAZ 92 92 73 62 67 5 Health care and biological wastes HAZ 340 363 402 417 448 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes NHAZ - 7 - 3 - 7.5 Wood wastes NHAZ 75 - - - - 7.6 Textile wastes NHAZ 0 - - - - 9.1 Animal and mixed food waste NHAZ 5,480 5,166 4,928 4,793 4,385 9.2 Vegetal wastes NHAZ - - - - 0 9.3 Animal faeces, urine and manure NHAZ 0 - - - - 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials NHAZ - - 2 1 0 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials HAZ 7 2 - - 7 10.3 Sorting residues1 NHAZ 64 - - 1 - Total hazardous 438 459 477 478 524 Total non-hazardous 5,683 5,225 4,974 4,844 4,435 Total 6,121 5,684 5,451 5,322 4,960 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Source: WasteServ Malta Ltd. Chart 5. Waste incinerated at the Marsa thermal treatment facility tonnes 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Animal and mixed food waste Hazardous waste Other non-hazardous waste 7 8 Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output ... tonnes Waste category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description Hazardous / Non-hazardous 1.1 Spent solvents HAZ 1,264 986 820 1,847 1,203 1.2 Acid, alkaline or saline wastes HAZ - - 59 - 17 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes NHAZ 2 21 11 7 11 1.4, 2, 3.1 Chemical wastes HAZ 5,118 3,093 302 4,475 5,461 3.2 Industrial effluent sludges NHAZ - - 0 1 0 3.2 Industrial effluent sludges HAZ 242 311 167 679 632 3.3 Sludges & liquid wastes from waste treatment 1 HAZ 381 690 - - 19 6.1 Metallic wastes, ferrous NHAZ 44,437 36,744 26,766 54,607 52,981 6.2 Metallic wastes, non-ferrous NHAZ 3,067 4,029 4,030 2,862 4,975 6.3 Metallic wastes, mixed NHAZ 13 20 - 25 0 7.1 Glass wastes NHAZ 810 1,427 2,709 - 846 7.2 Paper and cardboard wastes NHAZ 17,995 15,692 17,473 17,468 20,044 7.3 Rubber wastes NHAZ 216 3,082 2,188 - - 7.4 Plastic wastes NHAZ 4,154 2,130 5,501 6,864 6,462 7.5 Wood wastes NHAZ - - 21 - 74 7.5 Wood wastes HAZ 129 - - - - 7.6 Textile wastes NHAZ 164 154 210 851 455 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment NHAZ 186 171 193 347 782 8 (excl. 8.1, 8.41) Discarded equipment HAZ 1,196 323 525 530 690 8.1 Discarded vehicles NHAZ - - - 6,257 - 8.1 Discarded vehicles HAZ - - 100,576 - 5,355 8.41 Batteries and accumulators wastes NHAZ - - - - 26 8.41 Batteries and accumulators wastes HAZ 1,441 1,779 1,538 2,206 2,342 9.1 Animal and mixed food waste NHAZ 92 23 4 505 972 9.2 Vegetal wastes NHAZ - - - - 198 10.1 Household and similar wastes NHAZ - - - - 626 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials NHAZ 54 56 107 61 374 10.2 Mixed and undifferentiated materials HAZ 9 5 3 - - 10.3 Sorting residues1 NHAZ - 0 - - - ... Table 7. Private waste management facilities and brokers - total waste output tonnes Waste category 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description Hazardous / Non-hazardous 10.3 Sorting residues1 HAZ 11 270 558 1,072 725 11 Common sludges NHAZ - - - - 25 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes HAZ 5,888 5,819 65 3,122 186 12.4 Combustion wastes NHAZ 3 - 1 6 - 12.4 Combustion wastes HAZ 3,797 2,962 2,581 914 134 12.6 Soils HAZ - - - - 21 12.7 Dredging spoils NHAZ - - - 14,298 - 12.8, 13 Mineral waste from waste treatment & stabilised waste1 HAZ 229 109 - 48 - Total hazardous 19,706 16,347 107,194 14,894 16,786 Total non-hazardous 71,193 63,549 59,212 104,157 88,852 Total 90,899 79,897 166,406 119,051 105,638 of which: Exports for energy recovery 26 278 - 746 161 Exports for recovery/recycling 84,125 68,536 159,550 93,917 97,530 Exports for storage - 776 433 257 929 Exports for incineration 664 298 5 1,488 1,063 Exports for disposal 6,084 9,315 3,315 19,192 1,126 Exports for pre-treatment - - - 16 - Stored locally - - - - 700 Recovered/recycled locally - 693 3,104 3,435 3,315 Disposed locally - 0 - - 815 Waste which is generated from waste treatment operations (secondary waste). Note: Data excludes waste originating from facilities that are operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd. Source: Environment and Resources Authority. 9 10 Table 8. Inert waste treatment tonnes Waste category Final treatment 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 EWC-Stat code Description 12.1 Mineral waste from construction and demolition Backfilling in quarries 548,290 925,973 882,690 1,282,945 1,387,124 12.1 Mineral waste from construction and demolition Recycling 518,629 488,302 278,105 324,758 379,073 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes1 Backfilling in quarries 44,128 51,426 57,741 37,934 40,292 12.2, 12.3, 12.5 Other mineral wastes Disposal at sea - 17,000 16,000 - 120,000 12.7 Dredging spoils Disposal at sea 433,817 42,720 - 425,000 - Total 1,544,865 1,525,420 1,234,535 2,070,637 1,926,488 Estimated value for backfilling of mineral waste generated by softstone quarrying. Values from 2014 to 2017 have been revised. Note: All waste categories included in this table are non-hazardous.

Sources: Environment and Resources Authority; National Statistics Office. Chart 6. Inert waste treatment 2,500,000 2,000,000 1,500,000 tonnes 1,000,000 500,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Disposal at sea Backfilling in quarries Recycling Table 9. Separate collection of waste fractions tonnes Material Hazardous / 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Non-hazardous Bring-in sites Paper and cardboard NHAZ 1,005 781 646 630 685 Plastic NHAZ 590 507 484 449 456 Cans NHAZ 195 153 169 137 148 Glass NHAZ 1,951 1,211 1,893 2,126 2,369 Mixed paper, plastic, cans, glass NHAZ - - 293 509 559 Total 3,740 2,652 3,486 3,852 4,218 Civic amenity sites Tyres NHAZ 121 141 147 128 137 Mixed construction and demolition wastes NHAZ 10,162 10,255 11,438 8,966 10,670 Paper and cardboard NHAZ 791 996 889 802 947 Glass NHAZ 101 116 161 163 162 Wood NHAZ 4,488 5,420 5,648 5,157 6,096 Plastics NHAZ 197 256 179 144 184 Metals NHAZ 993 1,112 1,309 955 1,067 Biodegradable waste NHAZ 1,257 1,214 1,518 1,361 1,449 Bulky waste NHAZ 5,138 6,618 6,677 6,274 8,116 Organic waste NHAZ - - - 20 16 Compost1 NHAZ - - - 18 - Engine, gear and lubricating oils HAZ 55 79 49 80 55 Waste containing asbestos HAZ 126 118 136 73 87 Wastes from human or animal healthcare HAZ 5 5 8 8 15 Waste electrical and electronic equipment HAZ 1,251 1,176 1,748 1,579 1,309 Paints, inks, adhesives and resins HAZ 53 39 28 77 54 Printing toners and cartridges HAZ - - - 3 11 Batteries and accumulators HAZ 100 45 80 28 15 Total 24,838 27,588 30,014 25,834 30,392 Door-to-door collection from households Paper, plastic, metals and glass (grey/green bag) NHAZ 12,891 14,926 17,113 20,735 24,887 Organic waste NHAZ - 179 2,162 3,054 7,381 Compost produced from green waste that was collected from the Ta' Qali Civic Amenity Site. Note: Glass is recorded under the green/grey bag collection scheme from households from 2014 onwards. Sources: WasteServ Malta Ltd.; Environment and Resources Authority. Chart 7. Separate collection of waste fractions tonnes 30,000 25,000 20,000 15,000 10,000 5,000 0 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 year Bring-in sites Civic amenity sites Grey/green bag Organic waste 11 Methodological Notes This news release presents data covering the period 2014 to 2018. Revisions affecting the 2017 data can be found in Tables 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 9. Variables for the generation and backfilling of Other mineral wastes in quarries were revised for the whole time series affecting Tables 1, 2 and 8. Data for 2018 in all tables is to be considered as provisional. Waste items in Tables 1 and 3 to 8, are classified according to the Statistical European Waste Classification (EWC-Stat. Version 4). This classification has been published in the Waste Statistics Regulation 2150/2002 (WStatR) and is a substance-oriented nomenclature used to report waste generation and treatment data to Eurostat. Countries such as Malta, that collect data according to the European Waste Catalogue, can convert the data into EWC-Stat waste categories by means of the table of equivalence which is published in Annex 3 of the WStatR. Waste generation figures shown in Table 1 are derived from records kept by the relevant entity about the waste inputs into waste management facilities. In this process, double counting for inter-facility transfers is eliminated. In Table 2, data is classified according to waste treatment categories that are in line with guidelines set for the reporting of WStatR data to Eurostat. The only exception is pre-treatment which does not feature in Eurostat's data collection. This has been included due to the significant proportion of waste which is exported for final treatment after undergoing pre- treatment in Malta. The discrepancies in the published data and the data that are available on the Eurostat website occur since data for all waste categories reported in this news release are in wet weight. For Eurostat reporting, sludges and dredging spoils are reported in dry weight. Differences may also result due to updates in the source data. Totals for waste generation (Table 1) and treatment (Table 2) are not equal due to the storage of waste at certain waste treatment facilities. Moreover, Table 1 includes the intentional double counting of secondary waste generation from waste treatment activities. Table 7 presents data regarding waste outputs from waste brokers and waste management facilities that are operated by the private sector and have a valid waste management permit issued by ERA. Data for waste that originates from WasteServ facilities is not included in this table. Comprehensive lists of waste management facilities and brokers can be found on the ERA website as follows:

Waste management facilities : http://era.org.mt/en/Pages/Waste-Management-Applications.aspx

Waste brokers : https://era.org.mt/en/Documents/Waste%20Brokers%20database%202018.pdf Data in Table 8 includes figures for the mineral waste that is generated by softstone quarrying. These are estimated at 30 per cent of the total volume of quarried material. Definitions: Inert mineral waste managed in quarry sites: Waste which mainly consists of stones, concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics from construction and demolition. It also includes clean geological material from excavation works.

Waste which mainly consists of stones, concrete, bricks, tiles and ceramics from construction and demolition. It also includes clean geological material from excavation works. Dredging spoils: Mineral waste that originates from port maintenance activities and is made up of sediments excavated from the seabed.

Mineral waste that originates from port maintenance activities and is made up of sediments excavated from the seabed. Bring-in sites : Collection depots for clean source-segregated recyclable materials. Four types of materials are

collected: glass, metals, plastic and paper/cardboard.

: Collection depots for clean source-segregated recyclable materials. Four types of materials are collected: glass, metals, plastic and paper/cardboard. Civic amenity sites : Collection depots for the separate disposal of household bulky waste and recyclables. Up to 2018, there were six sites operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd.

: Collection depots for the separate disposal of household bulky waste and recyclables. Up to 2018, there were six sites operated by WasteServ Malta Ltd. Green/Grey bag collection from households: Door-to-door collection of mixed paper, metals and plastics from households on pre-determined weekdays. As from 2014, door-to-door collection of glass is also taking place. Collected waste items are then sorted by material type in facilities that are operated by WasteServ and the private sector.

Door-to-door collection of mixed paper, metals and plastics from households on pre-determined weekdays. As from 2014, door-to-door collection of glass is also taking place. Collected waste items are then sorted by material type in facilities that are operated by WasteServ and the private sector. Organic waste collection : Door-to-door collection of organic waste from households on pre-determined weekdays. This collection started as a pilot project covering a limited number of localities in 2015 and was extended nation-wide as from the 31 st October 2018.

: Door-to-door collection of organic waste from households on pre-determined weekdays. This collection started as a pilot project covering a limited number of localities in 2015 and was extended nation-wide as from the 31 October 2018. Recovery : any operation the principal result of which is waste serving a useful purpose by replacing other materials which would otherwise have been used to fulfil a particular function, or waste being prepared to fulfil that function, in the plant or in the wider economy. 12 Recycling: a subset of recovery and means any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances whether for the original or other purposes. It includes the reprocessing of organic material (e.g. composting, anaerobic digestion, etc.) but excludes the use as fuels and the use for backfilling operations.

a subset of recovery and means any recovery operation by which waste materials are reprocessed into products, materials or substances whether for the original or other purposes. It includes the reprocessing of organic material (e.g. composting, anaerobic digestion, etc.) but excludes the use as fuels and the use for backfilling operations. Backfilling : a recovery operation where waste is used in excavated areas (such as underground mines, gravel pits) for the purpose of slope reclamation or safety or for engineering purposes in landscaping and where the waste is substituting other non-waste materials which would have had to be used for the purpose.

: a recovery operation where waste is used in excavated areas (such as underground mines, gravel pits) for the purpose of slope reclamation or safety or for engineering purposes in landscaping and where the waste is substituting other non-waste materials which would have had to be used for the purpose. Energy recovery : a recovery operation that takes place whenever both the conditions and energy efficiency thresholds which are provided in the 'Guidelines on the energy efficiency formula for incineration facilities' related to the Waste Framework Directive are met.

: a recovery operation that takes place whenever both the conditions and energy efficiency thresholds which are provided in the 'Guidelines on the energy efficiency formula for incineration facilities' related to the Waste Framework Directive are met. Disposal: any operation which is not recovery even where the operation has as a secondary consequence the reclamation of substances or energy.

any operation which is not recovery even where the operation has as a secondary consequence the reclamation of substances or energy. Landfilling : the deposit of waste on landfills within the meaning of Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. This includes landfills for inert waste, non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste above ground and landfills for the underground storage of waste.

: the deposit of waste on landfills within the meaning of Directive 1999/31/EC on the landfill of waste. This includes landfills for inert waste, non-hazardous waste and hazardous waste above ground and landfills for the underground storage of waste. Incineration : a disposal operation where the main purpose of the incineration is the thermal treatment of waste in order to reduce the volume and the hazardousness of the waste, and to obtain an inert product that can be disposed of.

: a disposal operation where the main purpose of the incineration is the thermal treatment of waste in order to reduce the volume and the hazardousness of the waste, and to obtain an inert product that can be disposed of. Other disposal : operations such as land treatment, deep injection, impoundment of waste and the release of waste into water bodies. These disposal methods can be used only for a limited range of waste types. In Malta these operations are limited to disposal at sea at the official spoil ground located off the Grand harbour area.

: operations such as land treatment, deep injection, impoundment of waste and the release of waste into water bodies. These disposal methods can be used only for a limited range of waste types. In Malta these operations are limited to disposal at sea at the official spoil ground located off the Grand harbour area. Pre-treatment : Preparatory waste treatment operations that are necessary before final treatment (both for recovery and disposal) can take place. In Malta, these treatments comprise essentially waste sorting and mechanical- biological treatment. More information relating to this news release may be accessed at: Statistical concepts: http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/concepts.aspx http://nso.gov.mt/metadata/reports.aspx?id=23 References to this news release are to be cited appropriately. A detailed news release calendar is available on:

https://nso.gov.mt/en/News_Releases/Release_Calendar/Pages/News-Release-Calendar.aspx European statistics comparable to data in this News Release are available at: EUROSTAT Website/Homepage/Statistics Database Data Navigation Tree Database by themes >Environment and energy >Environment (env) >Waste (env_was) >Waste generation and treatment (env_wasgt) Generation of waste by waste category, hazardousness and NACE Rev.2 activity (env_wasgen)

For further assistance send a request form: http://nso.gov.mt/en/Services/Pages/Request-for-Information.aspx 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer NSO - National Statistics Office of Malta published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:06:03 UTC

