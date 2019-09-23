    Centier Bank Goes Live with NYMBUS to Launch Billinero™

A New Mobile Banking Savings App That Engages Customers to Improve Their Savings While Earning A Chance To Win

NYMBUS®, a provider of the world’s most advanced financial services platform, today announced Centier Bank has selected and gone live with NYMBUS SmartLaunch™ to outsource the customized development and full operations of its new fintech mobile app, Billinero. A digital-only prize linked savings account with a game-like approach, Billinero offers customers the opportunity to win a monthly and quarterly cash prize at no risk while also increasing their financial savings.

As the largest private, family-owned bank in Indiana with over $4.5 billion in assets, Centier chose SmartLaunch to rapidly grow its digital service offerings for capturing new market share through Billinero without disruption to its existing bank infrastructure or customer base. As stated by one of Centier’s Senior Partners, Chris Campbell:

“By partnering with NYMBUS, we have been able to launch Billinero for expansion and growth without compromise or risk to our established infrastructure. Only SmartLaunch delivers the open architecture and outsourced support that has allowed us to go into new markets more quickly, and SmartLaunch also has offered world-class digital marketing expertise to promote Billinero in 11 states which allows us to expand our footprint beyond our existing markets. We are excited to introduce Centier to new clients and communities with this mobile application which demonstrates our commitment to bring awareness, and tangible support, for financial education.”

Recognizing that innovation must happen immediately for financial institutions to compete and stay relevant, NYMBUS SmartLaunch is a low-risk Banking-as-a-Service business model that outsources all of the operations required to run a digital bank or fintech app experience—from a customer-facing call center and back-office operations to targeted digital marketing and website services—to NYMBUS’ team of industry banking experts. SmartLaunch is also built on NYMBUS’ modern, digital-first SmartCore® platform, which bypasses the need to undergo a technology conversion. The legacy operation isn’t disrupted and no additional staff is required.

“Emerging digital banks and mobile banking experiences continue to disrupt the market as more financial institutions recognize these new opportunities for revenue protection and growth,” said David Mitchell, President of NYMBUS. “The time to act is now, but few organizations have the modern, agile technology or trained staff to quickly succeed. By outsourcing with SmartLaunch, these obstacles are instantly and affordably resolved.”

About NYMBUS

NYMBUS provides the world’s most advanced financial services platform. From SmartCore, SmartDigital™ and SmartMarketing™, our flagship digital technology solutions, to SmartLaunch, our full-service and standalone digital bank alternative, the NYMBUS SmartBanking™ suite enables financial institutions to digitally transform their businesses.

About Centier Bank

Centier Bank is Indiana's largest private, family-owned bank, with 62 branches statewide and over 900 employees. The bank has retail banking locations in Allen, Boone, Elkhart, Hamilton, Lake, La Porte, Marion, Marshall, Porter, St. Joseph, and Tippecanoe Counties in Indiana. The bank was recently named as the #1 Bank in Indiana by Forbes Magazine. Centier has been named as a "Best Bank to Work For" in Indiana by American Banker and has achieved Hall of Fame status as a "Best Places to Work For" by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

