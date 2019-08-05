Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

: Official New Generation of Exploration Activities to Begin in Northeast Iran

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/05/2019 | 06:20am EDT

Speaking on Sunday following signing of 4 research deals with universities and a knowledge-based company in Mashad, Seyyed Saleh Hendi said that exploration activities were now regarded as a priority by NIOC as it had been emphasized by Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh and given the importance of the issue.

He said: 'Although exploration in the east of the country is expensive and with high risk, given the region's long distance from the country's energy center, exploration in the northeast is a top priority for the National Iranian Oil Company; I expect that within two years, a drilling rig would be operational in the Kopeh Dagh region.'

The official said that the value of the contracts was Rls. 70 billion and $5 billion.

19503/8

Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 10:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:33aTAKE FIVE : Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead
RE
06:30aEUREX FIGURES RISE WITH THE TEMPERATURE : Eurex Exchange up by 18 percent in July
PU
06:30aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MAURITIUS : IORA Mauritius to host Working Group on Trade and Investment
PU
06:30aTAKE FIVE : Trade war whiplash and other market themes for the week ahead
RE
06:30aUK services bounce fails to budge recession fears
RE
06:20aOfficial New Generation of Exploration Activities to Begin in Northeast Iran
PU
06:14aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Join global selloff; Philippines slumps three percent
RE
06:12aChina's NDRC says U.S. soybean cargoes will load in Aug - state media
RE
06:05aBank of Southern California NA Announces Justin Roscoe as AVP, Training Officer
SE
05:45aPalestinian app helps drivers avoid Israeli checkpoint bottlenecks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : axes CEO Flint after only 18 months in role to speed up growth
2YAHOO JAPAN CORPORATION : SoftBank Corp first-quarter profit climbs 4% as mobile user numbers grow
3QUILTER : QUILTER : Swiss Re's ReAssure buys Quilter life insurance, pension unit
4BIOCARTIS GROUP NV : BIOCARTIS : Study on Performance Data of Idylla™ NRAS-BRAF Mutation Assay at 71st A..
5POSTNL : POSTNL : Quantum Capital Partners to acquire Postcon business of PostNL

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group