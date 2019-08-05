: Official New Generation of Exploration Activities to Begin in Northeast Iran

Speaking on Sunday following signing of 4 research deals with universities and a knowledge-based company in Mashad, Seyyed Saleh Hendi said that exploration activities were now regarded as a priority by NIOC as it had been emphasized by Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh and given the importance of the issue.

He said: 'Although exploration in the east of the country is expensive and with high risk, given the region's long distance from the country's energy center, exploration in the northeast is a top priority for the National Iranian Oil Company; I expect that within two years, a drilling rig would be operational in the Kopeh Dagh region.'

The official said that the value of the contracts was Rls. 70 billion and $5 billion.

