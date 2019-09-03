Log in
The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

09/03/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. Monthly Portfolio Update

Boston, MA - September 3, 2019 (Globe Newswire) - The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL) today released an updated Monthly portfolio statement as of August 31, 2019.

Issuer Name

Shareholding

US $ Market

% of Net

Value

Assets

AIB GROUP PLC

333,051

842,620

1.70

AMRYT PHARMA PLC

300,819

363,675

0.73

APPLEGREEN PLC

251,921

1,400,976

2.83

BANK OF IRELAND GROUP

253,008

962,669

1.94

C&C GROUP PLC

216,534

947,164

1.91

CAIRN HOMES PLC

163,100

184,274

0.37

CIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

42,123

1,519,406

3.07

COVANTA HOLDING CORP

59,929

1,030,779

2.08

CRH PLC

393,690

13,101,654

26.45

DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC

322,959

1,545,793

3.12

DCC PLC

20,226

1,718,827

3.47

FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC

16,124

1,326,241

2.68

GLANBIA PLC

31,761

348,195

0.70

GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC

1,126,099

774,759

1.56

GRAFTON GROUP PLC

170,954

1,565,322

3.16

GREEN REIT PLC

900,477

1,886,303

3.81

GREENCOAT RENEWABLES PLC

959,230

1,238,730

2.50

GREENCORE GROUP PLC

43,369

110,767

0.22

IPL PLASTICS INC

180,354

1,197,483

2.42

IRISH CONTINENTAL GROUP PLC

177,922

733,292

1.48

KERRY GROUP PLC

8,435

1,003,990

2.03

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

60,377

2,756,474

5.57

MALIN CORPORATION PLC

117,410

296,790

0.60

MINCON GROUP PLC

718,130

812,936

1.64

ORIGIN ENTERPRISES PLC

21,273

113,393

0.23

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC ADR

20,097

1,151,558

2.33

RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC

233,266

2,343,735

4.73

SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC

65,064

2,006,524

4.05

TOTAL PRODUCE PLC

748,397

1,074,215

2.17

UDG HEALTHCARE PLC

102,268

976,849

1.97

UNIPHAR PLC

1,740,000

2,122,698

4.29

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEME

50,924

1,217,300

2.46

The holdings are subject to change at any point in time hereafter.

Investment Objective: The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE: IRL), a closed-endnon-diversified investment company, seeks long-term capital appreciation through investment of at least 80% of its assets in a portfolio of Irish securities.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. is managed by KBI Global Investors (North America) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of KBI Global Investors Ltd, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IRL. For further information, please contact the Fund at (800) 468-6475 or investor.query@newirelandfund.comWebsite: newirelandfund.com

Disclaimer

The New Ireland Fund Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 21:06:01 UTC
