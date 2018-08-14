$0.1 Bn Catalog Management Systems Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Catalog Management Systems Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, BFSI, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catalog management systems market size is expected to grow from USD 846.6 million in 2018 to USD 1,190.0 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.

The indispensable requirement to have centrally managed product and service data will be a major growth driver of the market. With ever-changing customer requirements, a robust catalog management system helps enterprises in presenting consistent product information to its customers and aim toward providing a positive customer experience.

Another factor driving the growth of the catalog management market is increasing number of digital transformation initiatives in the retail and eCommerce industry vertical. However, prevailing data security apprehensions and lack of awareness about the functionalities and benefits related to catalog management systems could hinder the growth of catalog management system market.

The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the catalog management systems market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the catalog management systems market by component, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Type

7 Market By Component

8 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Deployment Type

9 Market By Organization Size

10 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Industry Vertical

11 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

CA Technologies

Coupa Software

ServiceNow

Proactis

Fujitsu

Comarch

Zycus

GEP

Insite Software

Plytix

Vroozi

Salsify

Mirakl

Ericsson

SellerCloud

Sigma Systems

Vinculum

Claritum

eJeeva

SunTec

Cellent

Amdocs (US)



