$0.1 Bn Catalog Management Systems Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Catalog
Management Systems Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization
Size, Industry Vertical (IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, BFSI,
Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global catalog management systems market size is expected to grow
from USD 846.6 million in 2018 to USD 1,190.0 million by 2023, at a
Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% during the forecast period.
The indispensable requirement to have centrally managed product and
service data will be a major growth driver of the market. With
ever-changing customer requirements, a robust catalog management system
helps enterprises in presenting consistent product information to its
customers and aim toward providing a positive customer experience.
Another factor driving the growth of the catalog management market is
increasing number of digital transformation initiatives in the retail
and eCommerce industry vertical. However, prevailing data security
apprehensions and lack of awareness about the functionalities and
benefits related to catalog management systems could hinder the growth
of catalog management system market.
The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the
catalog management systems market, with their company profiles, recent
developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments
the catalog management systems market by component, deployment type,
organization size, industry vertical, and region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Type
7 Market By Component
8 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Deployment Type
9 Market By Organization Size
10 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Industry Vertical
11 Catalog Management Systems Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
IBM
-
SAP SE
-
Oracle
-
CA Technologies
-
Coupa Software
-
ServiceNow
-
Proactis
-
Fujitsu
-
Comarch
-
Zycus
-
GEP
-
Insite Software
-
Plytix
-
Vroozi
-
Salsify
-
Mirakl
-
Ericsson
-
SellerCloud
-
Sigma Systems
-
Vinculum
-
Claritum
-
eJeeva
-
SunTec
-
Cellent
-
Amdocs (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/54hmwh/0_1_bn_catalog?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005626/en/