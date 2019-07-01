02/07/19 - TRA:Turners Invest in AUS CAR Subscription and Sharing Business

Company announcement 1 July 2019

TURNERS INVEST IN AUS CAR SUBSCRIPTION AND SHARING BUSINESS

Turners Gains Access to High Growth Car Sharing Market via Investment in Australian Tech-Focused Car Share and Vehicle Subscription Platform

As a sub-set of its newly developed growth strategy, Turners Automotive Group Limited (NZX/ASX:TRA) is investing AUD$1 million into ASX-listedCollaborate Corporation, a tech-focusedcar-sharing and vehicle subscription business based in Australia.

Turners will acquire a 12.13% stake in Collaborate Corp (CL8.ASX) and will appoint a director to the Collaborate board. Collaborate's core business centres around the rapidly evolving car sharing market with DriveMyCar, Australia's leading peer-to-peer car rental business, complemented by Carly, Australia's first truly flexible car subscription offering, which launched in March 2019.

This is the first of a series of potential investments by Turners under the pillar of innovation and ventures, a part of its broader strategy launched at the end of May 2019. The investment in Collaborate strongly fulfils Turners' investment criteria, given its adjacency to Turner's existing business model, the potential synergies that exist between both companies and the exciting opportunity for Turners to participate in the rapid growth of the 'Sharing Economy' as it relates to transportation and changing consumer preferences.

Investing and working with Collaborate enables Turners to continue focusing on its core business of growing share in New Zealand automotive retail market, but with exposure to this exciting opportunity in the larger and fast evolving Australian market. Likewise, it presents the opportunity for Turners to learn and potentially introduce this capability into the New Zealand market.

Turners chairman, Grant Baker, said: "Strategically the investment in Collaborate makes sense for both companies. We have been impressed with Collaborate's board and management team, the progress they have made and the traction they are getting with customers in a short space of time. We are very excited about the partnership between the two organisations."

Alternative vehicle ownership models are on the rise internationally, and vehicle subscription programmes could account for nearly 10% of all new vehicle sales in the US and Europe by 2025. In developed markets like the UK and the US, subscription-based ownership models have already crossed 10% of monthly household incomes, driven in large part by the benefits experienced by consumers such as greater flexibility and a reduction in costs incurred including the purchase of vehicles, parking, insurance, fuel and maintenance1.

Turners CEO Todd Hunter said: "We are excited about Turner's future as we position ourselves for the long term projected changes in the traditional retail car market. New concepts such as peer to peer car