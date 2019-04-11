Log in
04/11/2019: Small Business Spotlight: Reier Auto Service Inc.

04/11/2019 | 03:13pm EDT

Small businesses are an extremely crucial part of American life because they are the lifeblood of our whole economy. Most businesses are small to medium in size and are basically the foundation upon which our entire country and economy was built. Please enjoy our new quarterly feature called Small Business Spotlight, that will highlight a small business in our surrounding area. This quarter our Small Business Spotlight is Reier Auto Service Inc in Greenville Ohio.

Name:Rick Reier, Marlene Reier, Owners

Name of Business: Reier Auto Service Inc.

Briefly describe your business: A full service automotive repair shop serving the Darke County area for over 40 years.

When did your business start? 1974

How did you get started in this business? I started working on Volkswagons at the age of 8 with my Dad. Having worked at a couple of dealerships I had always been passionate about owning my own shop.

Where do you see your business in the next year? We intend to grow from here. Our daughter is returning home in June to help manage the business. The plan is offer some new services to the business. Stay tuned to take advantage of some new offerings.

How has Greenville Federal helped your business grow? Having convenient hours for late banking has been beneficial on many occasion. The friendly and helpful staff is always willing to go the extra mile to help. Our banker comes to us and is there as any need arises.

What is the one thing about your business that people may not know? We can take care of all your mechanical needs including tires. We are a one stop shop for all automotive issues.

What is your favorite thing to do when you are not working? Our most favorite thing to do is spending time with our family. Many times this means watching our grandkids play at their various sporting events.

To learn more about Reier Auto Services, please call (937) 548-5036.

Disclaimer

Greenville Federal Financial Corporation published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 19:12:05 UTC
