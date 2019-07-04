04 July 2019 - SENS Announcement: No Change Statement and AGM Notice

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)
(External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX Share Code: TUC
JSE Share Code: TTO
ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")
No Change Statement, Posting of Integrated Annual Report and Notice of the Annual General
Meeting ("AGM")
Shareholders are advised that the audited annual financial statements of Trustco for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Annual Financial Statements"), together with the notice of annual general meeting have been published on the Trustco website today, 4 July 2019 and contain no modifications to the Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Provisional Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Financial Results") released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 13 June 2019.
Copies of the full integrated annual report and the Annual Financial Statements can be downloaded from the following website: www.tgh.naor, upon enquiry, a printed version may be requested from the Company Secretary at amandab@tgh.na.
The full integrated annual report and the Annual Financial Statements will be posted to shareholders on or about 31 July 2019.
The Trustco annual integrated report comprises five volumes being:
|
Volume one
|
Trustco group
|
Volume two
|
Insurance and its investments segment
|
Volume three
|
Resources segment
|
Volume four
|
Banking and finance segment
|
Volume five
|
Group annual financial statements
To obtain a meaningful understanding of Trustco's annual integrated report all five volumes, which represent the complete and comprehensive 2019 annual integrated report, must be read.
Notice of AGM
Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 will be held at Trustco House, 2 Keller Street, Windhoek, on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 10H00 (Namibian time) to conduct the business stated in the notice of annual general meeting.
Shareholders are further advised as to the below salient dates:
|
Record date to receive the notice of
|
Friday, 5 July 2019
|
AGM
|
|
Last date to trade to be eligible to vote:
|
Tuesday, 3 September 2019
|
Record date to be eligible to vote:
|
Friday, 6 September 2019
|
Last date for lodging forms of proxy:
|
Tuesday, 10 September 2019 at 10h00
|
Date of the annual general meeting:
|
Thursday, 12 September 2019 at 10h00
Shareholders and/or interested parties, who wish to obtain additional content on Trustco Group Holdings and related matters are encouraged to contact the company secretary on the following contact details for further information at amandab@tgh.na.
By order of the Board.
Windhoek, Namibia
4 July 2019
Amanda Bruyns
Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited
JSE Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance
NSX Sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
Trustco Group Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 17:27:03 UTC