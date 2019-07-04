04 July 2019 - SENS Announcement: No Change Statement and AGM Notice

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

(External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX Share Code: TUC

JSE Share Code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

No Change Statement, Posting of Integrated Annual Report and Notice of the Annual General

Meeting ("AGM")

Shareholders are advised that the audited annual financial statements of Trustco for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Annual Financial Statements"), together with the notice of annual general meeting have been published on the Trustco website today, 4 July 2019 and contain no modifications to the Reviewed Condensed Consolidated Provisional Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 ("Financial Results") released on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 13 June 2019.

Copies of the full integrated annual report and the Annual Financial Statements can be downloaded from the following website: www.tgh.naor, upon enquiry, a printed version may be requested from the Company Secretary at amandab@tgh.na.

The full integrated annual report and the Annual Financial Statements will be posted to shareholders on or about 31 July 2019.

The Trustco annual integrated report comprises five volumes being: