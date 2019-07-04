04 July 2019 - SENS Announcement: Update on the Huso Transaction and Increase of Issued Shares

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

INCREASE IN SHARE CAPITAL: EBITDAASA PAYMENT IN TERMS OF THE HUSO TRANSACTION

Trustco shareholders ("Shareholders") are referred to the circulars dated 11 September 2015 and 11 May 2017 and the announcements published on the Stock Exchange News Service ("SENS") on 24 July 2018 and 4 September 2018 and definitions therein relating to the Huso Transaction respectively.

Shareholders are further referred to the terms of the Huso Transaction where the total purchase consideration shall be payable by way of an issue of Trustco shares ("Shares") to the Seller or nominee.

Shareholders are reminded that the purchase price of the Huso Transaction is NAD 3 621 149 000, payable by way of an issue of 772.1 million Shares, which save for the initial payment, would be paid on an earn out basis, upon reaching EBITDAASA targets (as defined below), over a 9 year period.

Shareholders are further referred to the announcement published on SENS on 21 September 2018 in terms whereof it was confirmed that the initial payment of NAD 672 077 000, payable in 143 300

000 Shares had been issued to the Seller's nominee and the Shares in issue was confirmed to be 970 442 090.