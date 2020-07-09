07/09/2020-2020 LĀNA‘I MOUFLON SHEEP/AXIS DEER SEASON CANCELLATION

DAVID Y. IGE

For Immediate News Release: July 9, 2020

2020 LĀNA'I MOUFLON SHEEP/AXIS DEER SEASON CANCELLATION

(LĀNAʻI CITY) - The 2020 Lāna'i combination mouflon sheep and axis deer season will regretfully be canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Hawai'i. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has determined the cancellation of the hunt is in the best interest of public health and safety.

