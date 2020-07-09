Log in
07/09/2020-2020 LĀNA‘I MOUFLON SHEEP/AXIS DEER SEASON CANCELLATION

07/09/2020 | 11:11pm EDT
DAVID Y. IGE
GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE
CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: July 9, 2020

2020 LĀNA'I MOUFLON SHEEP/AXIS DEER SEASON CANCELLATION

(LĀNAʻI CITY) - The 2020 Lāna'i combination mouflon sheep and axis deer season will regretfully be canceled due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Hawai'i. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) has determined the cancellation of the hunt is in the best interest of public health and safety.

# # #

Media Contact:

Giovonni Parks

Communications Specialist

Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]

808-587-0396 (Communications Office)

Disclaimer

State of Hawaii published this content on 09 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 03:10:00 UTC
