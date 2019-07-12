07/12/2019: Small Business Spotlight: Tipp City Library

Small businesses are an extremely crucial part of American life because they are the lifeblood of our whole economy. Most businesses are small to medium in size and are basically the foundation upon which our entire country and economy was built. Please enjoy our new quarterly feature called Small Business Spotlight, that will highlight a small business in our surrounding area. This quarter our Small Business Spotlight is Tipp City Library in Tipp City Ohio.

Name of Business: Tipp City Public Library

Briefly describe your business: The library is a resource center for the citizens of Tipp City. We provide so many services not just books and movies. .

When did your business start? June 12, 1923

How did you get started in this business? A group of citizens back in 1923 wanted Tipp City to have a library and they got donations and started the library.

Where do you see your business in the next year? We find that every year we are thrilled to be in our historic downtown. We look for ways to invest in our community and be part of their life.

How has Greenville Federal helped your business grow? The library connects with local businesses and having our account at Greenville gives us another connection to Tipp City.

What is the one thing about your business that people may not know? We have 22 employees at the library, some of which have worked here for over 40 years.

What is your favorite thing to do when you are not working? The library works 24/7. We provide digital media for free so even though the doors are not open and the lights are out, we are still working for Tipp City

To learn more about Tipp City Public Library, please go to their website tippcitylibrary.org