08/14/19 - Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Press Release: A. M. Castle & Co. Reports Second Quarter Results

Mr. Edgar commented further, "We began to fully realize the impact of our new global supply organization in the second quarter. This included consistent reductions of aged inventory, improved overall stock levels, and real-time facilitation of our branches in moving higher cost inventory as certain markets softened, allowing us to avoid an overstocked position relative to the market and restock at lower replacement costs. Our focus for the second half of 2019 will be on continuing to improve the quality of our inventory and generating cash from even more efficient working capital utilization."

President Marec Edgar added, "We continue to focus on selectively pursuing sales that are highly accretive, particularly those including our value-added service offerings. We believe this strategy will enable us to maintain a stable gross material margin and continue to achieve EBITDA in excess of cash interest expense during even downward pricing environments, such as we experienced this quarter. Coupled with the progress we have made in working capital management through the first half of 2019, we believe we are well positioned to generate positive cash flow to invest in our business and reduce debt in the remainder of 2019."

Chairman and CEO Steve Scheinkman commented, "In light of the deteriorating market conditions in both demand and pricing experienced in the second quarter in many of the sectors we service, we are pleased by the resiliency of our efforts to continue to improve profitability. While our industrial-focused product lines faced head-winds, our aerospace business continued to remain strong."

decrease our debt burden. In fact, we have already started making principal payments against our revolving A credit facility during the third quarter of 2019."

Mr. Edgar concluded, "We believe the end markets we serve will remain extremely competitive for the remainder of 2019. Given that, we are focused on building upon the operational foundation we demonstrated in the first half of 2019 and continuing our momentum towards improved profitability."

About A. M. Castle & Co.

Founded in 1890, A. M. Castle & Co. is a global distributor of specialty metal and supply chain services, principally serving the producer durable equipment, commercial aircraft, heavy equipment, industrial goods, construction equipment, and retail sectors of the global economy. Its customer base includes many Fortune 500 companies as well as thousands of medium and smaller-sized firms spread across a variety of industries. It specializes in the distribution of alloy and stainless steels; nickel alloys; aluminum and carbon. Together, Castle and its affiliated companies operate out of 21 metals service centers located throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Its common stock is traded on the OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "CTAM".

