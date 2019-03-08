08 March 2019 SENS Announcement: Update in the Resource Segment

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)
Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10)
NSX share code: TUC
JSE share code: TTO
ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")
RESOURCES SEGMENT OPERATIONAL UPDATE: MEYA SALE OF DIAMONDS FEBRUARY 2019
Trustco is pleased to advise Trustco shareholders ("Shareholders") of the following operational update related to Meya's exploration program and wishes to inform Shareholders of the following operational activities:
Meya Mining exported 3,036.11 carats on the 21st January 2019 and 1,097.33 carats on 14th February 2019 from Sierra Leone to Antwerp. Both these parcels consisted of diamonds recovered from retreatment (second pass) of Meya River sample tailings i.e. re-crushing the tailings from 10mm to 8mm and re-processing/audit the tailings in order to increase liberation and confirm the in situ grade. The average stone size distribution with the second pass / audit dropped from 0.28 carats per stone (achieved with the first pass) to 0.18 carats per stone, thus realising a lower average value per carat as detailed in the Table below.
Export No
Export Date
Carats Sold
Total USD
Average USD/ct
Tender
Export 011
21-Jan-19
2 778.07
709 677.40
255
30 Jan-19
Export 012
14-Feb-19
1 088.55
219 030.66
201
28 Feb-19
Totals
3 866.62
928 708.10
240
The twelve parcels that were exported to date, relate to three bulk samples, two at the Meya River Sample and one at the Bardu Sample, as part of the Phase 1 exploration program. Total revenue from the 27,776.10 carats sold to date is USD 24,490,420, thus an average value of USD 881.71 per carat.
Meya plans to conclude the Meya River sample by extracting the remaining 1 500 tonnes of kimberlite during March. The focus will then move to both the Simbakoro and the Waterloo bulk samples. Simbakoro is located some 800 m north of Dyke Zone B running on a parallel orientation whilst Waterloo is located some 5.5 km west of Dyke Zone B. Stripping of overburden at both these areas is at an advanced stage. Some kimberlite material excavated as part of sample preparation at Simbakoro was treated and results are encouraging, both in terms of grade achieved and quality of the diamonds produced.
The primary focus is to finalise the Phase 1 Resource Statement and Competent Persons Report.
Windhoek, Namibia
8 March 2019
Amanda Bruyns
Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited
JSE Sponsor
Vunani Corporate Finance
NSX Sponsor
Simonis Storm Securities Proprietary Limited
Disclaimer
