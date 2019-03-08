08 March 2019 SENS Announcement: Update in the Resource Segment

 Meya plans to conclude the Meya River sample by extracting the remaining 1 500 tonnes of kimberlite during March. The focus will then move to both the Simbakoro and the Waterloo bulk samples. Simbakoro is located some 800 m north of Dyke Zone B running on a parallel orientation whilst Waterloo is located some 5.5 km west of Dyke Zone B. Stripping of overburden at both these areas is at an advanced stage. Some kimberlite material excavated as part of sample preparation at Simbakoro was treated and results are encouraging, both in terms of grade achieved and quality of the diamonds produced.