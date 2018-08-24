$1.1 Bn Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market - Global Forecasts to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hemodynamic Monitoring Systems Market by Product (Disposables and Monitors), Type (Invasive, Minimally Invasive, and Non-invasive), End User (Hospitals, Clinics & Ambulatory Care Center, and Home Care Setting), and Region - Global Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is expected to reach USD 1,167.4 million by 2023 from USD 857.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in hemodynamic monitoring systems, increasing research into hemodynamic monitoring systems, influx of VC funding, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases & diabetes, and government focus on critical care infrastructure & services are expected to drive the growth of the hemodynamic monitoring systems market.

Based on product, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into two broad categories: monitors and disposables. The monitors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CVDs; technological advancements in monitoring systems; increasing funding by government authorities for improving patient-centered care, safety, and efficiency; and the ability of hemodynamic monitors to improve cath lab efficiency.

On the basis of type, the hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into invasive, minimally invasive, and noninvasive systems. The noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast owing to the benefits it offers such as reduced staffing costs, treatment expenses, and hospital stay.

On the basis of end user, the global hemodynamic monitoring systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and ambulatory care centers (ACCs), and home care settings. The clinics and ACCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of ambulatory care centers globally, improving reimbursements for ACCs, growing number of patients visiting clinics & ACCs, and increasing number of initiatives by governments.

