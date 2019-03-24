1.1 Million People Benefit from the UAE-based Big Heart Foundation's Humanitarian Efforts in 2018

Humanitarian aid worth US$ 15.8 million (AED 58 million) to 1,091,000
million refugees, internally displaced and acutely disadvantaged people
in 12 conflict-laden nations worldwide has been offered by The Big Heart
Foundation (TBHF), a leading international humanitarian organisation
based in Sharjah, UAE.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005019/en/
Operating under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint
Mohammed Al Qasimi, UNHCR Eminent Advocate and TBHF Chairperson, the
humanitarian non-profit operating out of Sharjah – the third largest
emirate in United Arab Emirates (UAE) – has mobilised the funds to
support and initiate 20 projects in collaboration with UNHCR, Doctors
without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) in vital sectors of food
security, healthcare and education.
Their 2018 efforts spanned 12 countries, namely, Bangladesh, Egypt,
Iraq, Jordan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Tanzania,
Mauritania, Somalia and South Sudan, and were focused not only on the
deployment of emergency aid, but also looked into longer-term
rehabilitation and community redevelopment through increasing people’s
access to better healthcare, education and employability.
Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, has elaborated on the humanitarian
strategy that TBHF adopted in 2018 and will continue to execute in the
future, saying: “Our efforts are based on two key principles. Immediate
assistance, followed by community-building and rehabilitation through
education, vocational training and employment. This has helped
underprivileged groups to access the necessary tools they need to secure
their future, and will strengthen the global march towards realising UN
Agenda 2030.”
TBHF deployed its projects through six funds operating under its
umbrella. In 2018, The MENA Fund facilitated the development of
National Cancer Institute (NCI)’s main building in Cairo, Egypt. The Refugees
and IDP Fund has intensified healthcare services for 24,000 Syrian
refugees at the ‘Big Heart Clinic’ in Jordan’s Zaatari Camp, and
facilitated the construction of a 100-bed hospital in Cox's Bazar for
Rohingya refugees.
The Palestinian Children Fund enabled the establishment of the
first secondary school for 45,000 children with hearing disabilities in
Palestine. It also supported UNRWA’s urgent medical assistance for
children.
TBHF’s Zakat Fund established a community centre for 3000
internally displaced students in Aleppo to support UNHCR’s efforts to
provide long-term protection activities. Their Emergency Fund
extended urgent aid to vulnerable communities in South Sudan, in
collaboration with the UN World Food Programme (WFP). The Ameera Fund
contributed to 16% of TBHF’s overall contribution in 2018 through
several projects and campaigns to promote cancer awareness.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190324005019/en/