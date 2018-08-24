Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$1.33 Bn Earplugs Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:22am CEST

The "Earplugs Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, By Application and By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Earplug market is expected to grow US$ 1331.6 Million by 2025 from US$ 612.5 million in 2017

Globally, several countries have adopted occupational noise control legislation with varying degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL). However, the majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas the majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing noise level in the workspace and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is rising adoption of molded earplugs. The moldable earplugs are easy to use and do not require any prior expertise before using. Furthermore, because these earplugs are moldable they are more comfortable to ears, unlike the foam earplugs that completely block the sound and causes certain discomfort to the users. In the coming years, the silicone-based moldable earplugs are anticipated to experience maximum traction from the end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Earplug Market Landscape

4. Key Industry Dynamics

5. Earplug Market - Global

6. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by Type

7. Global Earplug Market Analysis - Application

8. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by End-User

9. Global Earplug Market - Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Global Earplug Market - Key Company Profiles

  • 3M Company
  • McKeon Products, Inc.
  • Protect Ear USA
  • Westone Laboratories
  • Moldex-Metric, Inc.
  • McCordick Glove & Safety
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Dynamic Ear Company
  • UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG
  • Liberty Glove & Safety Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7p2kcs/1_33_bn_earplugs?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:47aANTON OILFIELD SERVICES : And crcc financial leasing co., ltd. entered into business cooperation agreement
PU
11:46aGlobal $5.1Bn Diving Equipment Market by Type and Distribution Channel - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:45aGOLDMAN SACHS : Lenders Shunned Risky Personal Loans. Now They're Competing for Them
DJ
11:45aBECHTLE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:45aGlobal Endpoint Detection and Response Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
11:42aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Shire Plc
PU
11:42aAK ALROSA : ALROSA Q2 and 6M 2018 IFRS results
PU
11:42aKIM HENG OFFSHORE & MARINE : Change Of Company Secretaries
PU
11:42aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
PU
11:41aBEIJER ALMA : Best quarter to date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5DELEK GROUP LTD. : DELEK : UK's Petrofac sells North Sea assets for $292 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.