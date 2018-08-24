$1.33 Bn Earplugs Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Earplugs
Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, By Application
and By End-User
offering.
Earplug market is expected to grow US$ 1331.6 Million by 2025 from US$
612.5 million in 2017
Globally, several countries have adopted occupational noise control
legislation with varying degrees of comprehensiveness and
sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the
countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible
Exposure Limit (PEL). However, the majority of the countries were
witnessed using 85 dBA whereas the majority of the noise produced in the
industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing
noise level in the workspace and rising concern for hearing protection
of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased
adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally.
The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming
year is rising adoption of molded earplugs. The moldable earplugs are
easy to use and do not require any prior expertise before using.
Furthermore, because these earplugs are moldable they are more
comfortable to ears, unlike the foam earplugs that completely block the
sound and causes certain discomfort to the users. In the coming years,
the silicone-based moldable earplugs are anticipated to experience
maximum traction from the end users.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Earplug Market Landscape
4. Key Industry Dynamics
5. Earplug Market - Global
6. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by Type
7. Global Earplug Market Analysis - Application
8. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by End-User
9. Global Earplug Market - Geographical Analysis
10. Industry Landscape
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Global Earplug Market - Key Company Profiles
-
3M Company
-
McKeon Products, Inc.
-
Protect Ear USA
-
Westone Laboratories
-
Moldex-Metric, Inc.
-
McCordick Glove & Safety
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Dynamic Ear Company
-
UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG
-
Liberty Glove & Safety Inc
