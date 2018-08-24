$1.33 Bn Earplugs Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Application and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Earplugs Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, By Application and By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Earplug market is expected to grow US$ 1331.6 Million by 2025 from US$ 612.5 million in 2017

Globally, several countries have adopted occupational noise control legislation with varying degrees of comprehensiveness and sophistication. In addition, the differences were also found among the countries with predefined standards for exposure limits and Permissible Exposure Limit (PEL). However, the majority of the countries were witnessed using 85 dBA whereas the majority of the noise produced in the industrial sector was noted to cross 140 dB. The persistently increasing noise level in the workspace and rising concern for hearing protection of workers is thus anticipated to contribute towards the increased adoption of HPDs such as earplugs globally.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the market in the coming year is rising adoption of molded earplugs. The moldable earplugs are easy to use and do not require any prior expertise before using. Furthermore, because these earplugs are moldable they are more comfortable to ears, unlike the foam earplugs that completely block the sound and causes certain discomfort to the users. In the coming years, the silicone-based moldable earplugs are anticipated to experience maximum traction from the end users.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Earplug Market Landscape

4. Key Industry Dynamics

5. Earplug Market - Global

6. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by Type

7. Global Earplug Market Analysis - Application

8. Global Earplug Market Analysis - by End-User

9. Global Earplug Market - Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Global Earplug Market - Key Company Profiles

3M Company

McKeon Products, Inc.

Protect Ear USA

Westone Laboratories

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

McCordick Glove & Safety

Honeywell International Inc.

Dynamic Ear Company

UVEX Winter Holding GmbH & Co. KG

Liberty Glove & Safety Inc

