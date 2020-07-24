Log in
1.415 billion cubic meters of natural gas and 12,300 tonnes of gas condensate to be produced from the Doyakhotin field

07/24/2020 | 01:06pm EDT

According to the instructions of the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz Mehriddin Abdullayev, in order to increase the volume of natural gas production, workers working in the fields and in wells work on a rotational basis.

The working rotational regime at the Doyakhotin field located in Karakul district of Bukhara region continues in full accordance with the quarantine rules.

Currently, the number of wells in the field is 62, of which 50 are in production, 2 are under major repairs and 2 are in the process of drilling.

In the first half of 2020, 664 million cubic meters of natural gas and 6.4 thousand tonnes of gas condensate were produced from this field. One well was drilled and put into operation, production of an additional 3.0 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.042 thousand tonnes of gas condensate was achieved.

In order to increase the volumes of natural gas production, major repairs were carried out and 3 wells were put into operation, with additional production of 8.1 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.269 thousand tonnes of gas condensate.

Natural gas produced from wells at the Doyakhotin field will be collected at the existing 4 gas collection points and delivered to the Uchkir gas desulfurization complex via a 50 km long and 426 mm wide gas pipeline.

In 2020, it is planned to produce 1.415 million cubic meters of natural gas and 12.3 thousand tonnes of gas condensate from the Doyakhotin field, and at the same time, it is expected that 6 more wells will be drilled and put into operation. Additionally, these wells will produce 38.3 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.96 thousand tonnes of gas condensate.

Five wells will be overhauled and 12 million cubic meters of natural gas and 0.25 thousand tonnes of gas condensate will be additionally produced from these wells.

In addition, in order to increase the volume of natural gas production at the Doyakhotin field and ensure stable gas supply to the gas desulfurization unit at specified pressures, the technological processes of construction of a primary gas purification unit and a booster compressor station are being studied.

https://www.uzdaily.uz/en/post/58631

Disclaimer

OGU - Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas Exhibition published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 17:05:02 UTC
