$1.7 Million in Grants Awarded to 46 Projects for Community Conservation

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today announced 46 grants totaling $1.7 million to improve water quality and aquatic habitat that will benefit species and communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia. Grantees have pledged an additional $4.4 million, creating a total conservation impact of more than $6.1 million.

The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program awarded these grants to advance community stewardship of local natural resources across the country. The 46 projects will restore urban waters and wildlife habitat and generate recreation opportunities in priority watersheds nationwide through direct engagement with community members of all ages to implement restoration and monitoring projects.

Programmatic support for the 2019 Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program is contributed by the Wildlife Habitat Council. Major funding is provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S.D.A. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FedEx, Shell Oil Company, Southern Company and BNSF Railway.

“The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program supports community partnerships that restore and enhance our nation’s fish and wildlife, while at the same time improving water quality and habitat for plants and animals,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The 46 grants announced today will help local communities thrive by increasing resilience, improving green infrastructure and supporting the people and wildlife that call these places home.”

The program chose 2019 awardees from an extremely competitive pool of more than 190 applications. The winning projects comprise extensive local partnership between community groups, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, schools and businesses.

A full list of 2019 projects is available here.

Since 1999, the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program has supported almost a thousand projects, with more than $12.8 million in federal funds, $11.3 million in private and corporate contributions, and $78.8 million in local matching funds.

Partner Quotes

“EPA is pleased to continue our support for this innovative public-private partnership that encourages community stewardship and incentivizes local solutions to today’s environmental and public health challenges,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “These projects will help local communities improve water quality, restore wetlands, and protect wildlife while creating additional recreational opportunities for the surrounding areas.”

“FedEx is proud to work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to help improve urban spaces across the country,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer, FedEx Corp. “Through our collaboration with NFWF, our team members are able to work directly with non-profits to create long-lasting environmental and social improvements in the communities where they live and work.”

“Southern Company is committed to helping protect and conserve our shared natural resources for future generations,” said Stan Connally, Southern Company executive vice president of operations. “Our longstanding partnerships with NFWF and the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program are vital to our commitment to improve our communities and make customers’ lives better. The latest grants in Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada and Virginia restore wildlife habitat and urban waters for those we are privileged to serve across our footprint.”

“Through our partnership with NFWF, private funders, and other federal agencies, the Forest Service is proud to help communities accomplish their restoration goals,” said Vicki Christiansen, chief of the USDA Forest Service. “We are committed to sustaining our nation’s forests, grasslands, and watersheds through partnerships that engage people directly in shared stewardship of their natural resources.”

“We are extremely pleased to work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, and with partners across the country,” said Jerome Ford, U.S. Fish and Wildlife assistant director for migratory birds. “Twenty years after the Urban Bird Treaty Cities program was founded, Five Star grants are helping cities connect people to birds, creating more vibrant, healthier communities.”

“We work with great partners across the country to bring outdoor recreation and conservation programs to America’s cities and suburbs,” said Cynthia Martinez, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service chief of the National Wildlife Refuge system. “We are thrilled that our urban wildlife refuge partnerships are helping to deepen Americans’ ties to nature and enrich their lives.”

“The Five Star and Urban Waters programs strengthen the work that we’re currently doing to support killer whale conservation efforts in the Pacific Northwest,” said Shirley Yap, who serves as the general manager of Shell’s Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes, Wash. “Southern resident killer whales are embedded in the fabric of our region’s cultural heritage, and we’re proud to partner with so many leading organizations from across the region to preserve water resources for future generations and enhance habitat for local wildlife.”

