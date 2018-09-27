Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1,767 tissue industry professionals from 93 countries visited Tissue World Istanbul 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 04:16am CEST

ISTANBUL, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An impressive 66 exhibiting companies and a total of 1,767 participants have attended the second Tissue World Istanbul exhibition and conference.

Tissue World Istanbul 2018 Conference

Held in Istanbul between 4-6 September 2018 at the Istanbul Congress Center, the show floor featured exhibitors from 14 countries which included tissue mills and a range of suppliers including chemicals, wrapping/packaging equipment, converting machinery, packaging equipment and non-woven machinery.

The top visiting countries include Turkey, Pakistan, Cameroon, Morocco, Nigeria, India, the UK, Palestine, Libya, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

TISSUE MANUFACTURERS ON THE SHOW FLOOR

The Istanbul exhibition also differentiated itself from other Tissue World events by bringing leading finished product manufacturers together on the show floor. Companies such as Aktul Kagit, Eczacibasi Tuketim Urunleri, Hayat Kimya, and Lila Group served as the main attraction for tissue trading companies and distributors.

Holding 300,000 -- 350,000 tonnes of the regional tissue import and export business, these companies account for over 40% of the regional tissue business.  

NON-WOVEN MACHINERY SUPPLIERS

For the first time, Tissue World Istanbul also featured non-woven machinery suppliers. The expansion of the exhibition is in line with the steady growth in the retail and non-woven production markets. In 2017, the Turkish retail market size for wet wipes, nappies/diapers/pants and sanitary protection is estimated at US$1,006bn.

Non-woven machinery suppliers included Quanzhou Chuangda Machinery Manufacturer, Shanghai SNS Intelligent Technology, Hangzhou New Yuhong Intelligent Equipment, Xinfa Nonwoven Machinery and Wenzhou Weipai Machinery.

CONFERENCE

Some 143 delegates also attended the conference, which had the theme: "Turkey: tissue dynamics navigating towards new markets - increase profitability, export sales and growth."

The first day's Senior Management Symposium discussed the geopolitical and economic overview of the tissue market and its dynamics.

This was also the basis for the subsequent Executive Panel Discussion which gathered distinguished representatives from major players in the tissue industry, including Lütfi Aydin, global tissue director of Hayat Kimya; Erdem Ulkumen, plants director of Eczacibasi Tuketim Urunleri; Ibrahim Gokce, production director from Aktul Kagit; and Alp Ogucu, general manager of Lila Group. The first day of the conference continued with invaluable presentations on consumer trends, new market opportunities and insights.

It was the second full Tissue World Istanbul exhibition and conference, while a conference-only event took place in 2014.

Tissue World Istanbul sponsors included Eczacibasi Consumer Products, Hayat Kimya and Lila Group.

About Tissue World - Established since 1993

Tissue World is the leading global event serving the tissue industry worldwide. With trade shows in Istanbul, Milan, Miami, Sao Paulo and Bangkok, it offers an integrated platform consisting of exhibitors, conferences and a magazine providing an unmatched offline and online place to do business, exchange ideas and learn, all year around.

UBM logo (PRNewsfoto/UBM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-767-tissue-industry-professionals-from-93-countries-visited-tissue-world-istanbul-2018--300719946.html

SOURCE Tissue World (UBM)


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:40aGENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac headquarters returns to Detroit after 4 years in NYC
AQ
04:36aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : In Atascadero, Susan Funk is our top choice for City Council
AQ
04:36aMAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for August 2018 (Flash Report)
PU
04:36aKeppel Corp., Singapore Press Holdings Plan to Take Control of M1
DJ
04:35aDOMINION ENERGY : MRTC seeks emergency funds to address trail slides
AQ
04:34aDOMINION ENERGY : Mon River Trails Conservancy seeks $10K from Monongalia County Commission
AQ
04:31aFINAL DEADLINE NOTICE : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against GDS Holdings Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GDS
GL
04:26aWEBEX UPDATE : September 26, 2018
PU
04:26aSUNFONDA : Yinchuan Porsche center trial drive ended successfully ...
PU
04:21aUNISYS : MILITARY Unisys to Compete for $12.1 Billion Federal Contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.