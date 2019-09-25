(1) COMPLETION OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER AND THE CONSENT SOLICITATION IN RELATION TO THE EXISTING NOTES (ISIN: XS1655056890; Common Code: 165505689) AND (2) ISSUANCE OF THE NEW EXCHANGE NOTES 8.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 (ISIN: XS2055798263; Common Code: 205579826)

COMPLETION OF THE CONSENT SOLICITATION

The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into the Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 25, 2019 (the "Effective Time"), by and among the Company, the Existing Notes Subsidiary Guarantors and the Trustee, giving effect to the Proposed Amendments in compliance with the conditions contained in the 2020 Indenture. The Company will send a copy of the Supplemental Indenture to holders of the Existing Notes upon request.

For details of the Proposed Amendments, holders of the Existing Notes should refer to the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum and to related documents, which are available via the Exchange and Consent Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/chinalogistics.

As the Company paid the Consent Fee on September 25, 2019 to all holders of the Existing Notes who validly delivered an unwithdrawn consent to the Proposed Amendments prior to the Consent Expiration Deadline as well as to all Eligible Holders who validly tendered the Existing Notes prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and had not subsequently withdrawn, the Supplemental Indenture became effective and operative on that date. From and after the Effective Time, each present and future holder of the Existing Notes is/will be bound by the terms of the 2017 Indenture as amended by the Supplemental Indenture, whether or not such holder has delivered the Requisite Consents.

COMPLETION OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER AND ISSUANCE OF THE NEW EXCHANGE NOTES

The Company is pleased to announce that on September 25, 2019, all conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer have been fulfilled, and the Exchange Offer has been completed. On September 25, 2019, US$160,800,000 principal amount of the Existing Notes were exchanged and the Company delivered US$162,475,000 in principal amount of New Exchange Notes (including Capitalized Interest) and US$4,466.66 in cash in lieu of any fractional amount of the New Notes equal to the principal amount of the New Notes not issued (after rounding downward the amount of the New Notes to the nearest multiple of US$1,000) in full satisfaction of the Exchange Consideration to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes had been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.