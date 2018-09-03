1-Day Intrigue Summit: Digital Marketing/Advertising Buyers & Suppliers Rendezvous (Miami, FL, United States - November 28, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intrigue
Summit Digital Marketing/Advertising Buyers and Suppliers Rendezvous"
conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
To make a difference in the lives of digital marketers by creating an
intriguing yet fun platform to learn, make friends, help and "discover
new business". The mission is also to create a high quality digital
marketing event to enable great marketing talent from across the globe
to meet under one roof.
200+ Speakers
Yes you read that right. There will be over 200 speakers at the summit.
How? Well, every delegate who attends the summit will be able to answer
the questions put forward by the audience. He/she will be able to debate
and let the audience know their perspective on which marketing technique
worked for them and what did they do to solve a marketing puzzle in
their organisation. There are no panel discussions. Only Q&As and
Debates moderated by 1 or multiple subject matter experts who will also
add their POV.
Reasons to Attend
-
At the intrigue summit, gathering of best minds in marketing opens
gates to sharing ideas and techniques to learn and explore the worlds
of others to improve your own.
-
Intrigue summit brings together the marketing and sales heads to let
you win new business for your organisation. Content of our summit not
only brings in sight the latest marketing/advertising/sales technology
but also provides the business boosting behaviors that have been
practiced in the market.
-
The intrigue summit provides you with an unparalleled networking
atmosphere where the given environment at the summit is unique and
diverse.
-
Exhibitors at the event will showcase the latest, fastest, most
effective and safe marketing products and services the current
technological times have to offer. If you are looking for a
revolutionary service provider to take your company sales to the new
level, this is the place.
Agenda
-
Registration
-
Introduction to the Intrigue Summit
-
Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Social Media
-
Networking Tea Break
-
Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Branding and Design
-
Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Content Marketing, SEO, SEM
-
Networking Lunch Break
-
Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Mobile and Video Marketing
-
Networking Tea Break
-
Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Marketing Automation, Analysis and
ROI
-
Closing Remarks and Cocktail Reception (By Invitation Only)
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd6w7k/1day_intrigue?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005128/en/