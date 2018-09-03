Log in
1-Day Intrigue Summit: Digital Marketing/Advertising Buyers & Suppliers Rendezvous (Miami, FL, United States - November 28, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

The "Intrigue Summit Digital Marketing/Advertising Buyers and Suppliers Rendezvous" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

To make a difference in the lives of digital marketers by creating an intriguing yet fun platform to learn, make friends, help and "discover new business". The mission is also to create a high quality digital marketing event to enable great marketing talent from across the globe to meet under one roof.

200+ Speakers

Yes you read that right. There will be over 200 speakers at the summit. How? Well, every delegate who attends the summit will be able to answer the questions put forward by the audience. He/she will be able to debate and let the audience know their perspective on which marketing technique worked for them and what did they do to solve a marketing puzzle in their organisation. There are no panel discussions. Only Q&As and Debates moderated by 1 or multiple subject matter experts who will also add their POV.

Reasons to Attend

  • At the intrigue summit, gathering of best minds in marketing opens gates to sharing ideas and techniques to learn and explore the worlds of others to improve your own.
  • Intrigue summit brings together the marketing and sales heads to let you win new business for your organisation. Content of our summit not only brings in sight the latest marketing/advertising/sales technology but also provides the business boosting behaviors that have been practiced in the market.
  • The intrigue summit provides you with an unparalleled networking atmosphere where the given environment at the summit is unique and diverse.
  • Exhibitors at the event will showcase the latest, fastest, most effective and safe marketing products and services the current technological times have to offer. If you are looking for a revolutionary service provider to take your company sales to the new level, this is the place.

Agenda

  1. Registration
  2. Introduction to the Intrigue Summit
  3. Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Social Media
  4. Networking Tea Break
  5. Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Branding and Design
  6. Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Content Marketing, SEO, SEM
  7. Networking Lunch Break
  8. Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Mobile and Video Marketing
  9. Networking Tea Break
  10. Audience Q&A and Debate Session - Marketing Automation, Analysis and ROI
  11. Closing Remarks and Cocktail Reception (By Invitation Only)

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kd6w7k/1day_intrigue?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
