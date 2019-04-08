|
(1) Exchange Offer for the Outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2019 (ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362); and (2) Proposed Issue of the New Notes
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.
MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED
當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1107)
(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING
6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019
(ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362);
AND
(2) PROPOSED ISSUE OF THE NEW NOTES
On 9 April 2019, the Company commenced the Exchange Offer with respect to the Existing Notes held by non-U.S. persons outside the United States. The Exchange Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company is offering to exchange up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of the outstanding Existing Notes for the Exchange Consideration. The Company expects to announce the Maximum Acceptance Amount on or around 11 April 2019. The Maximum Acceptance Amount will not exceed US$300,000,000.
The Company has mandated Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International and Morgan Stanley as the Dealer Managers in relation to the Exchange Offer. The Company has also mandated D.F. King as Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer.
The Company is conducting a separate Concurrent New Money Issuance. Upon issuance, any additional New Notes sold in the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be on the same terms and form a single series with the corresponding New Notes issued under the Exchange Offer. Completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. The Concurrent New Money Issuance is being conducted for refinancing, among others, the Existing Notes and to finance acquisitions or development of assets, real or personal property or equipment to be used in the ordinary course of business and for general corporate purposes.
The New Notes are intended to be listed on the SGX-ST. Application will be made to the SGX-ST for the listing and quotation of the New Notes on the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the correctness of any of the statements made, opinions expressed or reports contained in this announcement. Approval in-principle from, admission to the Official List of, and the listing and quotation of the New Notes on, the SGX-ST are not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Exchange Offer, the Company, any of its subsidiaries or associated companies, the New Notes or the guarantees with respect thereto. No listing of the New Notes has been sought in Hong Kong.
Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarized in this announcement. No assurance can be given that any of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.
The Company may, in its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors in any securities of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company or the Existing Notes.
IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.
No PRIIPs KID - No PRIIPs key information document (KID) has been prepared as not available to retail in EEA.
Section 309B(1) Notification - the Company has determined, and hereby notifies all persons (including all relevant persons (as defined in Section 309A(1) of the Securities and Futures Act, Chapter 289 of Singapore)) that the New Notes are prescribed capital markets products (as defined in the Securities and Futures (Capital Markets Products) Regulations 2018) and Excluded Investment Products (as defined in MAS Notice SFA 04-N12: Notice on the Sale of Investment Products and MAS Notice FAA-N16: Notice on Recommendations on Investment Products).
THE EXCHANGE OFFER
Introduction
The Company is offering to exchange its Existing Notes held by Eligible Holders in accordance with the terms and conditions as set out in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and as summarized under the "Summary of Terms of the Exchange Offer" section below.
The Exchange Offer is subject to certain conditions as described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, including an affirmative determination by the Company that consummating any Exchange Offer is in its best interests.
Notwithstanding anything to the contrary contained herein, but subject to applicable law, the Company may, in its sole and absolute discretion, extend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer if any of the conditions are not satisfied or waived by the Company by the Settlement Date and amend, modify or waive any of the terms and conditions of the Exchange Offer.
In addition to the Exchange Offer, the Company is conducting a separate Concurrent New Money Issuance.
The Exchange Offer is not being made within, and the Exchange Offer Memorandum is not for distribution in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S). The Exchange Offer Memorandum is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation
S)or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to offer such securities, including the New Notes and any guarantees with respect thereto, for sale. Securities may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. The New Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, any U.S. person (as defined under Regulation S).
Summary of Terms of the Exchange Offer
Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company is offering to exchange the outstanding Existing Notes in the aggregate principal amount of up to a maximum acceptance amount (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount") held by Eligible Holders for the Exchange Consideration. As at the date of this announcement, US$500,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Existing Notes is outstanding.
The Company expects to announce the Maximum Acceptance Amount on or around 11 April 2019. The Maximum Acceptance Amount will not exceed US$300,000,000. The Company will determine, in its sole discretion, the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes that it will exchange in the Exchange Offer. The Company reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to exchange significantly more than or significantly less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, or to exchange none of such Existing Notes, in the Exchange Offer.
If the aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered is greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, the Company will accept tenders of Existing Notes for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of such Existing Notes accepted for purchase is no greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Such pro rata application will be performed by accepting (in respect of each relevant instruction) that proportion of Existing Notes validly tendered which is equal to the Maximum Acceptance Amount divided by the aggregate principal amount in respect of all Existing Notes validly tendered, subject to rounding and as described in the following paragraph.
In the event of any such proration, the Company will round downward, if necessary, to ensure all purchases of Existing Notes will be in a minimum principal amount of US$200,000 and integral multiples of US$1,000 in excess thereof. However, the Company may elect to accept such tender of Existing Notes in full if application of proration will otherwise result in either (i) the Company accepting Existing Notes from any Eligible Holder in a principal amount of less than US$200,000 or (ii) the principal amount of Existing Notes not purchased and returned to the holders due to pro rata application being less than US$200,000. All Existing Notes not accepted as a result of proration will be returned to the holders.
Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes validly accepted and exchanged in the Exchange Offer will, from and including the Settlement Date, waive any and all rights with respect to the Existing Notes (other than the right to receive the relevant components of the applicable Exchange Consideration) and will release and discharge the Company from any and all claims such Eligible Holder may have, now or in the future, arising out of or related to such Existing Notes, including any and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon.
Exchange Consideration
Upon the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer having been satisfied or waived and if the Exchange Offer is consummated, for each US$1,000 principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes that is validly tendered prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline and accepted for exchange, an Eligible Holder of such Existing Notes will receive the exchange consideration (the "Exchange Consideration") comprising:
(a)US$1,000 in aggregate principal amount of the New Notes;
(b)Accrued Interest (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards); and
(c)subject to the requirement that any New Notes issued to any Eligible Holder be in a Permitted Denomination, in the event that such Eligible Holder is entitled to receive any New Notes in a principal amount that is not an integral multiple of US$1,000, cash (rounded to the nearest US$0.01, with US$0.005 rounded upwards) in lieu of any fractional amount of the New Notes equal to the principal amount of the New Notes not issued (after rounding downward the amount of the New Notes to the nearest multiple of US$1,000).
Interest Rate
The Company expects to announce the tenor and minimum yield of the New Notes on or about 11 April 2019 (such date as may be extended or otherwise amended). The final interest rate of the New Notes is expected to be set at the pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance (including the aggregate principal amount of additional New Notes (if any) issued under the Concurrent New Money Issuance).
Summary Timetable
The following summarizes the anticipated timetable for the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. Please note that the expiration of the Exchange Offer and the settlement of the New Notes, as well as the other events listed below, may be earlier or later than indicated below. This summary is qualified in its entirety (i) by the more detailed information appearing in the Exchange Offer Memorandum; and (ii) at the Company's sole and absolute discretion to any extension, and the right to terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance at any time prior to its expiration. All references below are to London time, unless otherwise stated.
Date
Event
9 April 2019
Commencement of the Exchange Offer and announcement via the
websites of the SGX-ST and the Exchange Website, and through
Euroclear or Clearstream, as applicable.
On or about 11 April 2019
Announcement of the tenor and minimum yield of the New Notes.
16 April 2019
Exchange Expiration Deadline. This being the last date and time
(4: 00 p.m., London time)
on which Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes who validly
tender the Existing Notes are eligible to receive the relevant
Exchange Consideration, as this is the last date and time for
Eligible Holders of the Existing Notes to participate in the
Exchange Offer.
As soon as practicable after
the Exchange Expiration
Deadline
Announcement of (i) the amount of tenders for exchange received prior to the Exchange Expiration Deadline, and the final total aggregate principal amount of the New Notes to be issued to Eligible Holders in exchange for the Existing Notes validly tendered, accepted and exchanged, (ii) the determination of the final interest rate and yield of the New Notes and (iii) the pricing of the Concurrent New Money Issuance (if any).
On or about 25 April 2019 Settlement of the New Notes and any additional New Notes issued pursuant to the Concurrent New Money Issuance, delivery of the Exchange Consideration to Eligible Holders whose Existing Notes have been validly tendered and accepted for exchange.
On or about 26 April 2019 Listing of the New Notes on the SGX-ST.
Procedures for Tendering Existing Notes
IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES; U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
