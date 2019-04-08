NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus. Such prospectus will contain detailed information about the company making the offer, management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to make any public offering of securities in the United States.

MODERN LAND (CHINA) CO., LIMITED

當 代 置 業（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1107)

(1) EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE OUTSTANDING

6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019

(ISIN: XS1494003624, Common Code: 149400362);

AND

(2) PROPOSED ISSUE OF THE NEW NOTES

On 9 April 2019, the Company commenced the Exchange Offer with respect to the Existing Notes held by non-U.S. persons outside the United States. The Exchange Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum, the Company is offering to exchange up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount of the outstanding Existing Notes for the Exchange Consideration. The Company expects to announce the Maximum Acceptance Amount on or around 11 April 2019. The Maximum Acceptance Amount will not exceed US$300,000,000.

The Company has mandated Credit Suisse, Guotai Junan International and Morgan Stanley as the Dealer Managers in relation to the Exchange Offer. The Company has also mandated D.F. King as Information and Exchange Agent for the Exchange Offer.

The Company is conducting a separate Concurrent New Money Issuance. Upon issuance, any additional New Notes sold in the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be on the same terms and form a single series with the corresponding New Notes issued under the Exchange Offer. Completion of the Concurrent New Money Issuance is subject to market conditions. The Concurrent New Money Issuance is being conducted for refinancing, among others, the Existing Notes and to finance acquisitions or development of assets, real or personal property or equipment to be used in the ordinary course of business and for general corporate purposes.