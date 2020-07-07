Log in
#1 GRASS FED AND FINISHED STEAK BRAND IN THE US DELIVERS AS CONSUMER DEMAND SURGES

07/07/2020 | 11:19am EDT

Chicago, Illinois, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre® 100% grass-fed and finished beef is the leader in high growth better-for you-beef steak segment continued to support longtime customers as well as launch 642 new stores in the wake of COVID19 without supply chain disruption experienced by many other beef manufacturers. With strong 2020 growth, Pre Brand Steaks are now the top-selling steaks among organic, natural, and grass-fed beef brands.

The better-for-you beef segment continues strong momentum outpacing total beef category up over 50% based on the latest Nielsen numbers from May in large part driven by Pre’s continued success +72.5%, +90%, and +36.7% for the latest 4, 13 and 52 weeks respectively.

“Summer grilling season is upon us and despite some increases in restaurant traffic, at-home meal preparation is forever changed,” stated Kevin Ponticelli, CEO Pre Brands. "Consumers are grilling more often at home with family and friends. They want trusted brands that deliver healthy summertime favorites like steaks and burgers. Pre is the undisputed retail leader in grass-fed and finished steaks. And our world-class supply chain has performed heroically with case fill rates in the high 90’s to support our unprecedented growth.”

Pre Brands growth has been driven by both brick and mortar as well as e-commerce and delivery channels. “We are well suited for delivery and curbside pick-up, and we know consumers prefer our exact weight cuts, and our unique packaging format which allows full 360-degree steak inspection, to ensure desired color and marbling," explained Ponticelli.

Pre Brands' performance at leading East Coast retailers combined with e-commerce has led to significant distribution expansion across the Midwest and East Coast with the recent additions of Acme, Price Chopper, and HyVee. Pre is available nationally in retail and online. Learn more at eatpre.com.

About Pre® Brands

Pre thinks about beef differently, so they approach beef differently. Pre believes in respecting your taste, your health, and your time. They founded a company to deliver just that – offering the best-tasting, highest-quality beef in the world – with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre is 100% grass-fed and finished beef never adds hormones or antibiotics and is Non-GMO Project Verified. Pasture-raised year-round with respect for the animals, it's Halal verified. The 100% transparent packaging is free of synthetic chemicals and 100% BPA free.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
