Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1 July 2019: Appendix 3B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Calima Energy Limited

ABN

17 117 227 086

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Fully paid ordinary shares

Up to 483,337,672 shares

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully paid ordinary shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.018 per share

Non-renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders (shareholders with registered address in Australia or New Zealand)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

30 May 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Up to 483,337,672 shares

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

LR7.1 = 216,732,760 LR7.1A = 144,488,507

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Anticipated 29 July 2019. The Company will issue a further Appendix 3B at the time of issue.

Number+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

  1. Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
  2. Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

1,876,379,908

Fully paid ordinary

shares

Number

+Class

51,842,834

Fully paid ordinary

shares escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

20,029,226

Performance shares

escrowed for 24

months from

reinstatement on

ASX

19,450,000

New performance

rights escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

20,000,000

Management

options escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

10,000,000

Firm commitment

options escrowed for

24 months from

reinstatement on

ASX

750,000

Unlisted options

exercisable at $0.07

per option on or

before 06-11-2021

2,000,000

Unlisted options

exercisable at $0.07

per option on or

before 31-12-2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

No

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

Non-renounceable

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities

1 New share for every 3 ordinary shares held

will be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

Fully paid ordinary shares

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine 04 July 2019 entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different No registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

Rounding down to nearest whole Share

Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will receive the offer documents

19 Closing date for receipt of 22 July 2019 acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pINDIANA RESOURCES : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold
PU
11:01pINTELSAT : and Lintasarta to Expand Internet and Mobile Access Across Indonesia
BU
10:58pMITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:53pUPDATE1 : Big makers' sentiment down for 2nd quarter on U.S.-China trade row
AQ
10:53pSK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Advance in Bringing Korea Closer to 5G Standalone Commercialization
PU
10:53pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
10:48pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
10:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
10:43pPOSCO THAINOX PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About