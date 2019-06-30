|
1 July 2019: Appendix 3B
06/30/2019
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Calima Energy Limited
ABN
17 117 227 086
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Fully paid ordinary shares
Up to 483,337,672 shares
Fully paid ordinary shares
partly
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Yes
$0.018 per share
Non-renounceable pro rata offer to eligible shareholders (shareholders with registered address in Australia or New Zealand)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Up to 483,337,672 shares
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
LR7.1 = 216,732,760 LR7.1A = 144,488,507
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Anticipated 29 July 2019. The Company will issue a further Appendix 3B at the time of issue.
Number+Class
-
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
-
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
|
+Record date to determine entitlements: 04 July 2019
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? No
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
Rounding down to nearest whole Share
Only shareholders with a registered address in Australia or New Zealand will receive the offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt of 22 July 2019 acceptances or renunciations
