1 July 2019: Investor Presentation

July 1, 2019
Corporate Investor Presentation
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to release a corporate presentation in support of the Placement and Underwritten Rights Issue announced on 1 July.
About Calima Energy
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada. Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.
INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2019
Capital Raising
Details
Offer Pricing
Tie
Use of Funds
Director
Participation
Calima
Ranking
Calima Joint Lead
Managers &
Underwriters
-
A capital raising of approximately $12.7m (before costs) via a $4 million placement (Placement) and $8.7 million entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer)
-
Placement of 222.2 million new ordinary shares, at an offer price of $0.018 per share to raise $4 million, issued under the Company's available capacity, pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.
-
$8.7 million 1 for 3 non-renounceable, fully underwritten entitlement offer, at an offer price of $0.018, the same price as the Placement
-
The Offer Price of A$0.018/sh represents a:
-
-
5.3% discount to the last traded price on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0190;
-
14.9% discount to the 5 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0211; and
-
15.9% discount to the 10 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0214
-
Funds raised from the capital raising will be applied primarily for general working capital purposes and to support the Company in undertaking the preliminary planning and feasibility work required to
bring the Company's existing wells into production through a proposed tie-in pipeline
Tie into
•
NorthRiverBrookfield
to participate fully in the Entitlement Offer
All DirectorsCondeintendsate
•
(2020)
Whiddon family companies, controlled by Jane Whiddon has agreed to act as a sub-underwriter to
the entitlement offer for up to $0.73 million.
Delivery to
•
Jedney
ProcessingPlacement shares will not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer
|
• Following the Entitlement Offer Record Date, new shares issued under the Placement and
Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing shares
• Euroz Securities Ltd and Petra Capital Ltd are Joint Lead Managers and Joint Book Runners to the
Placement and Joint Underwriters to the Entitlement Offer
• Calima's second largest shareholder, Craig Burton, has agreed to sub-underwrite a total of
Gas
|
Condensate & NGL's
|
|
|
approximately A$2.9 million of the Entitlement Offer
|
Source and Uses
$ million
Opening Cash1
3.1
Receivables2
0.9
Namibian Sales Consideration3
2.8
Payables4
(11.4)
Funds raised from the Placement
4.0
Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer
8.7
Costs of the Issue
(0.8)
Net funds available
7.3
Tie
Corporate overhead to 30 June 2020
1.35
Montney Project Costs & Working Capital to 30 June 20205
3.65
Testing Program6
2.2
Other project work
0.1
Total
7.3
Calima Pad-3 (2029)
1 As at 1 June 2019, unaudited. 2 Includes Canadian GST refund of $930,000. 3 Sale of Namibian interests $2.8 million. The receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Company's Namibian interests subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which include customary Government and partner consents. 4 Primarily outstanding drilling costs from the 2019 Montney drill campaign and resource work. 5 Includes due diligence on infrastructure, pipeline design
and survey, core analysis/technical studies, land rental and regulatory costs, negotiation of marketing/sales and access to midstream infrastructure and
maintenance of pad facilities. 6 Costs for two wells to use remaining permitted flare volume for both wells
Calima Pad-1 (2020)
If the sale of the Namibian interest does not proceed then the Test Program and activities constituting the Montney Project costs will be scaled back accordingly
Indicative Timetable
Request for Trading Halt and Announcement of Capital Raising
Thursday, 27 June 2019
Placement book opens
Thursday, 27 June 2019
Placement book closes
Friday, 28 June 2019
Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice lodged with ASX
Monday, 1 July 2019
Offer Document lodged with ASX
Monday, 1 July 2019
Trading halt lifted and return to trading
Monday, 1 July 2019
Entitlement offer record date
Thursday, 4 July 2019
Settlement of new shares issued under the Placement
Thursday, 4 July 2019
Tie intoPlacement allotment date
Friday, 5
July 2019
Dispatch of Offer Document and Application Form and announcement that
Monday, 8 July 2019
Entitlement offer opening date
Monday, 8 July 2019
Entitlement offer closing date
Monday, 22
July 2019
Calima
Announcement of completion of Entitlement Offer and shortfall notice
Thursday, 25
July 2019
Expected settlement date for entitlement offer new shares
Friday, 26
July 2019
Expected allotment date for entitlement offer new shares
Monday, 29 July 2019
The timetable is indicative only and subject to change, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and approval of the Underwriters, without notice.
Gas
|
Condensate & NGL's
|
