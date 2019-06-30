1 July 2019: Investor Presentation

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada. Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to release a corporate presentation in support of the Placement and Underwritten Rights Issue announced on 1 July.

• Calima's second largest shareholder, Craig Burton, has agreed to sub-underwrite a total of

• Euroz Securities Ltd and Petra Capital Ltd are Joint Lead Managers and Joint Book Runners to the

• Following the Entitlement Offer Record Date, new shares issued under the Placement and

ProcessingPlacement shares will not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer

the entitlement offer for up to $0.73 million.

Whiddon family companies, controlled by Jane Whiddon has agreed to act as a sub-underwriter to

Funds raised from the capital raising will be applied primarily for general working capital purposes and to support the Company in undertaking the preliminary planning and feasibility work required to

15.9% discount to the 10 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0214

14.9% discount to the 5 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0211; and

5.3% discount to the last traded price on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0190;

Placement of 222.2 million new ordinary shares, at an offer price of $0.018 per share to raise $4 million, issued under the Company's available capacity, pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.

Source and Uses

$ million Opening Cash1 3.1 Receivables2 0.9 Namibian Sales Consideration3 2.8 Payables4 (11.4) Funds raised from the Placement 4.0 Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer 8.7 Costs of the Issue (0.8) Net funds available 7.3 Tie Corporate overhead to 30 June 2020 1.35 Montney Project Costs & Working Capital to 30 June 20205 3.65 Testing Program6 2.2 Other project work 0.1 Total 7.3

Calima Pad-3 (2029)

1 As at 1 June 2019, unaudited. 2 Includes Canadian GST refund of $930,000. 3 Sale of Namibian interests $2.8 million. The receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Company's Namibian interests subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which include customary Government and partner consents. 4 Primarily outstanding drilling costs from the 2019 Montney drill campaign and resource work. 5 Includes due diligence on infrastructure, pipeline design

and survey, core analysis/technical studies, land rental and regulatory costs, negotiation of marketing/sales and access to midstream infrastructure and

maintenance of pad facilities. 6 Costs for two wells to use remaining permitted flare volume for both wells

Calima Pad-1 (2020)

If the sale of the Namibian interest does not proceed then the Test Program and activities constituting the Montney Project costs will be scaled back accordingly