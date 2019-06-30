Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1 July 2019: Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

July 1, 2019

Corporate Investor Presentation

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to release a corporate presentation in support of the Placement and Underwritten Rights Issue announced on 1 July.

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with more than 72,000 acres of drilling rights for the Montney Formation in British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada. Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and Petronas Canada, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

FOLLOW US

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Perth WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com www.calimaenergy.com

INVESTOR PRESENTATION JUNE 2019

Capital Raising Overview

Capital Raising

Details

Offer Pricing

Tie

Use of Funds

Director

Participation

Calima

Ranking

Calima Joint Lead

Managers &

Underwriters

  • A capital raising of approximately $12.7m (before costs) via a $4 million placement (Placement) and $8.7 million entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer)
  • Placement of 222.2 million new ordinary shares, at an offer price of $0.018 per share to raise $4 million, issued under the Company's available capacity, pursuant to ASX Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A.
  • $8.7 million 1 for 3 non-renounceable, fully underwritten entitlement offer, at an offer price of $0.018, the same price as the Placement
  • The Offer Price of A$0.018/sh represents a:
    • 5.3% discount to the last traded price on Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0190;
    • 14.9% discount to the 5 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0211; and
    • 15.9% discount to the 10 day VWAP as at Wednesday, 26 June 2019 of $0.0214
  • Funds raised from the capital raising will be applied primarily for general working capital purposes and to support the Company in undertaking the preliminary planning and feasibility work required to

bring the Company's existing wells into production through a proposed tie-in pipeline

Tie into

NorthRiverBrookfield

to participate fully in the Entitlement Offer

All DirectorsCondeintendsate

(2020)

Whiddon family companies, controlled by Jane Whiddon has agreed to act as a sub-underwriter to

the entitlement offer for up to $0.73 million.

Delivery to

Jedney

ProcessingPlacement shares will not be entitled to participate in the Entitlement Offer

Facility (2020)

Following the Entitlement Offer Record Date, new shares issued under the Placement and

Entitlement Offer will rank equally with existing shares

Euroz Securities Ltd and Petra Capital Ltd are Joint Lead Managers and Joint Book Runners to the

Placement and Joint Underwriters to the Entitlement Offer

Calima's second largest shareholder, Craig Burton, has agreed to sub-underwrite a total of

2

Gas

Condensate & NGL's

approximately A$2.9 million of the Entitlement Offer

Source and Uses

$ million

Opening Cash1

3.1

Receivables2

0.9

Namibian Sales Consideration3

2.8

Payables4

(11.4)

Funds raised from the Placement

4.0

Funds raised from the Entitlement Offer

8.7

Costs of the Issue

(0.8)

Net funds available

7.3

Tie

Corporate overhead to 30 June 2020

1.35

Montney Project Costs & Working Capital to 30 June 20205

3.65

Testing Program6

2.2

Other project work

0.1

Total

7.3

Calima Pad-3 (2029)

1 As at 1 June 2019, unaudited. 2 Includes Canadian GST refund of $930,000. 3 Sale of Namibian interests $2.8 million. The receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Company's Namibian interests subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent which include customary Government and partner consents. 4 Primarily outstanding drilling costs from the 2019 Montney drill campaign and resource work. 5 Includes due diligence on infrastructure, pipeline design

and survey, core analysis/technical studies, land rental and regulatory costs, negotiation of marketing/sales and access to midstream infrastructure and

maintenance of pad facilities. 6 Costs for two wells to use remaining permitted flare volume for both wells

Calima Pad-1 (2020)

If the sale of the Namibian interest does not proceed then the Test Program and activities constituting the Montney Project costs will be scaled back accordingly

Gas Condensate & NGL's

3

Indicative Timetable

Request for Trading Halt and Announcement of Capital Raising

Thursday, 27 June 2019

Placement book opens

Thursday, 27 June 2019

Placement book closes

Friday, 28 June 2019

Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice lodged with ASX

Monday, 1 July 2019

Offer Document lodged with ASX

Monday, 1 July 2019

Trading halt lifted and return to trading

Monday, 1 July 2019

Entitlement offer record date

Thursday, 4 July 2019

Settlement of new shares issued under the Placement

Thursday, 4 July 2019

Tie intoPlacement allotment date

Friday, 5

July 2019

Tommy

Dispatch of Offer Document and Application Form and announcement that

Monday, 8 July 2019

dispatch completed

Entitlement offer opening date

Monday, 8 July 2019

Entitlement offer closing date

Monday, 22

July 2019

Calima

Announcement of completion of Entitlement Offer and shortfall notice

Thursday, 25

July 2019

Expected settlement date for entitlement offer new shares

Friday, 26

July 2019

Expected allotment date for entitlement offer new shares

Monday, 29 July 2019

Calima

Pad

The timetable is indicative only and subject to change, subject to the Corporations Act, ASX Listing Rules and approval of the Underwriters, without notice.

4

Gas

Condensate & NGL's

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pINDIANA RESOURCES : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold
PU
11:01pINTELSAT : and Lintasarta to Expand Internet and Mobile Access Across Indonesia
BU
10:58pMITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:53pUPDATE1 : Big makers' sentiment down for 2nd quarter on U.S.-China trade row
AQ
10:53pSK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Advance in Bringing Korea Closer to 5G Standalone Commercialization
PU
10:53pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
10:48pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
10:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
10:43pPOSCO THAINOX PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About