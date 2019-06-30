1 July 2019: Placement and Underwritten Rights Issue

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the million capital raising to be completed by way of a underwritten entitlement offer.

The Company has received firm commitments from sophisticated and professional investors to raise $4 million under the placement at $0.018 per share (Placement). The Company also launched a $8.7 million fully underwritten entitlement offer at $0.018 per share (Entitlement Offer). Placement participants will not participate in the Entitlement Offer.

The Entitlement Offer provides Eligible Shareholders with the opportunity to acquire 1 new share for every 3 shares held on the Record Date at $0.018 per share, the same price as the Placement.

Petra Capital and Euroz Securities acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to the Placement and Entitlement Offer and joint underwriters of the Entitlement Offer.

It is the intention of all directors to take up their entitlements under the Entitlement Offer. In addition, Mr Alan Stein has underwritten an additional 5,444,524 shares in the Entitlements Offer issue and Mimo Strategies, an entity controlled by the Chairman's wife, has underwritten 40,854,118 Shares.

Funds raised from the capital raising will be applied primarily for general working capital purposes and to support the Company in undertaking the preliminary planning and feasibility work required to bring the Company's existing wells into production through a proposed tie-in pipeline. Following the capital raising, and subject to the divestment of the Nambia asset, the Company will be positioned to complete testing on Calima 2 & 3 wells.

Alan Stein, Calima's Managing Director commented:

"We are delighted with the support for the Capital Raising and welcome a number of new institutional investors to the register. The Board would also like to thank its existing shareholders for their ongoing support.