1 July 2019: Rights Issue Cleansing Notice

ASX Code: CE1

ASX Announcement

1 July 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

2001

This notice is given by Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Company) in relation to a non- renounceable pro-rata fully underwritten offer of shares at an issue price of $0.018 each (New Shares) on the basis of (1) New Share for every (3) fully paid ordinary shares in the Company held on the record date to raise up to approximately $8.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The Company will offer the New Shares for issue to investors without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

Further details regarding the Entitlement Offer are set out in the ASX Announcement released to the market on 1 July 2019 and the Company's Offer Document dated 1 July 2019.

This notice is given by the Company to ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84.

The Company hereby notifies ASX that: