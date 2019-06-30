Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

1 July 2019: Rights Issue Cleansing Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/30/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

ASX Code: CE1

ASX Announcement

1 July 2019

NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT

2001

This notice is given by Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Company) in relation to a non- renounceable pro-rata fully underwritten offer of shares at an issue price of $0.018 each (New Shares) on the basis of (1) New Share for every (3) fully paid ordinary shares in the Company held on the record date to raise up to approximately $8.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The Company will offer the New Shares for issue to investors without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).

Further details regarding the Entitlement Offer are set out in the ASX Announcement released to the market on 1 July 2019 and the Company's Offer Document dated 1 July 2019.

This notice is given by the Company to ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84.

The Company hereby notifies ASX that:

  1. the New Shares under the Entitlement Offer will be issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
  2. this Notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84;
  3. as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. section 674 of the Act;
  5. as at the date of this notice, there is no information:
    1. that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; or
    2. that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
      1. the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
      2. the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares.
  7. The potential effect that the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of the Company and the consequences of that effect will depend on a number of factors, including investor demand and existing shareholdings. As the Entitlement Offer is a pro-rata issue, and given the current level of holdings of substantial holders (based on

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

substantial shareholder notices give to the Company and lodged with ASX before the date of this announcement) the Entitlement Offer is not expected to have any material effect or consequences on the control of the Company.

Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Calima Energy Limited

Glenn Whiddon

Chair

For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:

Calima Energy Limited

Alan Stein

Jonathan Taylor

Glenn Whiddon

Managing Director

Technical Director

Chairman

E: astein@calimaenergy.com

E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E: glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with interests in an area of British Columbia that is considered to be highly prospective for the Montney Formation.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275

Email: info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:03pINDIANA RESOURCES : Completion of Due Diligence for Saboussire JV, West Mali Gold
PU
11:01pINTELSAT : and Lintasarta to Expand Internet and Mobile Access Across Indonesia
BU
10:58pMITSUI E&S : Establishment of Health Management Declaration
PU
10:57pPM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
RE
10:53pUPDATE1 : Big makers' sentiment down for 2nd quarter on U.S.-China trade row
AQ
10:53pSK TELECOM : and Samsung Electronics Advance in Bringing Korea Closer to 5G Standalone Commercialization
PU
10:53pPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update—June 30, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET
PU
10:48pNEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Change of Directors' Interest Notices
PU
10:43pBANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, July 2
AQ
10:43pPOSCO THAINOX PCL : 01 Jul 2019List of companies not meeting free-float requirement for 2 years or more
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5Alpine 4 Technologies Announces That Its Subsidiary ALTIA Has Reached An Agreement With A California Based ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About