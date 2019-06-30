1 July 2019: Rights Issue Cleansing Notice

ASX Code: CE1
ASX Announcement
1 July 2019
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708AA(2)(f) OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT
2001
This notice is given by Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) (Company) in relation to a non- renounceable pro-rata fully underwritten offer of shares at an issue price of $0.018 each (New Shares) on the basis of (1) New Share for every (3) fully paid ordinary shares in the Company held on the record date to raise up to approximately $8.7 million (before costs) (Entitlement Offer). The Company will offer the New Shares for issue to investors without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act).
Further details regarding the Entitlement Offer are set out in the ASX Announcement released to the market on 1 July 2019 and the Company's Offer Document dated 1 July 2019.
This notice is given by the Company to ASX under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Act as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84.
The Company hereby notifies ASX that:
-
the New Shares under the Entitlement Offer will be issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act;
-
this Notice is being given under section 708AA(2)(f) as modified by ASIC Corporations Instrument 2016/84;
-
as at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
-
the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
section 674 of the Act;
-
as at the date of this notice, there is no information:
-
-
that has been excluded from a continuous disclosure notice in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules; or
-
that investors and their professional advisers would reasonably require for the purpose of making an informed assessment of:
-
-
the assets and liabilities, financial position and performance, profits and losses and prospects of the Company; or
-
the rights and liabilities attaching to the New Shares.
-
The potential effect that the Entitlement Offer will have on the control of the Company and the consequences of that effect will depend on a number of factors, including investor demand and existing shareholdings. As the Entitlement Offer is a pro-rata issue, and given the current level of holdings of substantial holders (based on
substantial shareholder notices give to the Company and lodged with ASX before the date of this announcement) the Entitlement Offer is not expected to have any material effect or consequences on the control of the Company.
Signed for and on behalf of the Board of Calima Energy Limited
Glenn Whiddon
Chair
For further information visit www.calimaenergy.comor contact:
Calima Energy Limited
|
Alan Stein
|
Jonathan Taylor
|
Glenn Whiddon
|
Managing Director
|
Technical Director
|
Chairman
|
E: astein@calimaenergy.com
|
E: jtaylor@calimaenergy.com
|
E: glenn@lagral.com
|
T: +61 8 6500 3270
|
T+ 44 77391 77805
|
T: +61 0 410 612 920
|
|
|
About Calima Energy
Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with interests in an area of British Columbia that is considered to be highly prospective for the Montney Formation.
Disclaimer
