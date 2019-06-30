1 July 2019: Rights Issue Offer Document

is not a prospectus or investment statement under New Zealand law and has not been registered or filed with, or approved by, any New Zealand regulatory authority under or in accordance with the New Zealand Securities Act 1978 or any other relevant law in New Zealand.

There are differences in how financial products are regulated under Australian law. For example, the disclosure of fees for managed investment schemes is different under the Australian regime. The rights, remedies, and compensation arrangements available to New Zealand investors in Australian financial products may differ from the rights, remedies, and compensation arrangements for New Zealand financial products. Both the Australian and New Zealand financial markets regulators have enforcement responsibilities in relation to this offer. If you need to make a complaint about this Offer, please contact the Financial Markets Authority, New Zealand (http://www.fma.govt.nz). The Australian and New Zealand regulators will work together to settle your complaint. The taxation treatment of Australian financial products is not the same as for New Zealand financial products. If you are uncertain about whether this investment is appropriate for you, you should seek the advice of an appropriately qualified financial adviser.

United Kingdom

Neither the information in this document nor any other document relating to the Offer has been delivered for approval to the Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom and no prospectus (within the meaning of section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA")) has been published or is intended to be published in respect of the New Shares.

This document is issued on a confidential basis to fewer than 150 persons (other than "qualified investors" (within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA)) in the United Kingdom, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold in the United Kingdom by means of this document, any accompanying letter or any other document, except in circumstances which do not require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to section 86(1) FSMA. This document should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by recipients to any other person in the United Kingdom.

Any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 FSMA) received in connection with the issue or sale of the New Shares has only been communicated or caused to be communicated and will only be communicated or caused to be communicated in the United Kingdom in circumstances in which section 21(1) FSMA does not apply to the Company.

In the United Kingdom, this document is being distributed only to, and is directed at, persons (i) who fall within Article 43 (members or creditors of certain bodies corporate) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005, as amended, or (ii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (together "relevant persons"). The investment to which this document relates is available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to purchase will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Notice to nominees and custodians

Nominees and custodians may not distribute any part of this Rights Issue Offer Document or any Entitlement and Acceptance Form in any country outside Australia and New Zealand, and may not permit any beneficial shareholder to participate in the Offer, except with the consent of the Company and in such other country as the Company may determine it is lawful and practical to make the Offer. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of those requirements.

This document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares being offered by this document.

This document has been prepared in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act and applicable ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 which in general terms, permits