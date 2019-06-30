Log in
1 July 2019: Rights Issue Offer Document

06/30/2019 | 09:53pm EDT

CALIMA ENERGY LIMITED

ACN 117 227 086

NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

OFFER DOCUMENT

A non-renounceable pro rata fully underwritten offer of New Shares at the Offer Price of 1.8 cents each on the basis of (1) New Share for every (3) Shares held on the Record Date to raise up to approximately $8.7 million.

This document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares being offered by this document.

THE OFFER IS CURRENTLY SCHEDULED TO CLOSE AT 3.00PM WST / 5.00pm AEST ON 22

JULY 2019

VALID APPLICATION FORMS MUST BE RECEIVED BEFORE THAT TIME.

Please read the instructions in this Rights Issue Offer Document and on the Entitlement and

Acceptance Form regarding the acceptance of New Shares under the Offer.

THIS IS AN IMPORTANT DOCUMENT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IT

SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

IF YOU ARE IN DOUBT ABOUT WHAT TO DO, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR PROFESSIONAL

FINANCIAL ADVISER BEFORE DECIDING TO ACCEPT OR DECLINE THE OFFER.

THE NEW SHARES OFFERED BY THIS RIGHTS ISSUE OFFER DOCUMENT SHOULD BE

CONSIDERED SPECULATIVE IN NATURE.

1

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Rights Issue Offer Document is dated 1 July 2019. No person is authorised to give any information or to make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Rights Issue Offer Document. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by Calima in connection with the Offer.

Eligibility

Applications for New Shares by Eligible Shareholders can only be made on the original Entitlement and Acceptance Form, as sent with this Rights Issue Offer Document. The Entitlement and Acceptance Form sets out an Eligible Shareholder's Entitlement to participate in the Offer.

Privacy

Calima collects information about each Applicant provided on an Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes of processing the application and, if the application is successful, to administer the Applicant's security holding in Calima.

By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, each Applicant agrees that Calima may use the information provided by an Applicant on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form for the purposes in this privacy disclosure statement and may disclose it for those purposes to the Registry, Calima's related bodies corporate, agents, contractors and third party service providers, including mailing houses and professional advisers, and to ASX and regulatory authorities. If you do not provide the information required on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, Calima may not be able to accept or process your application.

An Applicant has a right to gain access to the information that Calima holds about that person subject to certain exemptions under law. A fee may be charged for access. Access requests must be made in writing to Calima's registered office.

Overseas Shareholders

No Offer will be made to Shareholders resident outside Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

This Rights Issue Offer Document and accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form do not, and are not intended to, constitute an offer of New Shares in any place or jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or to issue this Rights Issue Offer Document. The distribution of this Rights Issue Offer Document in jurisdictions outside Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Rights Issue Offer Document should seek advice on and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

Shareholders resident in Australia, New Zealand or the United Kingdom holding Shares on behalf of persons who are resident overseas are responsible for ensuring that taking up Entitlements under the Offer does not breach regulations in the relevant overseas jurisdiction. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of those regulations.

New Zealand investors

This Offer to New Zealand investors is a regulated offer made under Australian and New Zealand law. In Australia, this is Chapter 6D of the Corporations Act and regulations made under that Act. In New Zealand, this is subpart 6 of Part 9 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 and Part 9 of the Financial Markets Conduct Regulations 2014.

This Offer and the content of this Rights Issue Offer Document and accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form are principally governed by Australian rather than New Zealand law. In the main, the Corporations Act the regulations made under that Act set out how the Offer must be made. This Rights Issue Offer Document

2

is not a prospectus or investment statement under New Zealand law and has not been registered or filed with, or approved by, any New Zealand regulatory authority under or in accordance with the New Zealand Securities Act 1978 or any other relevant law in New Zealand.

There are differences in how financial products are regulated under Australian law. For example, the disclosure of fees for managed investment schemes is different under the Australian regime. The rights, remedies, and compensation arrangements available to New Zealand investors in Australian financial products may differ from the rights, remedies, and compensation arrangements for New Zealand financial products. Both the Australian and New Zealand financial markets regulators have enforcement responsibilities in relation to this offer. If you need to make a complaint about this Offer, please contact the Financial Markets Authority, New Zealand (http://www.fma.govt.nz). The Australian and New Zealand regulators will work together to settle your complaint. The taxation treatment of Australian financial products is not the same as for New Zealand financial products. If you are uncertain about whether this investment is appropriate for you, you should seek the advice of an appropriately qualified financial adviser.

United Kingdom

Neither the information in this document nor any other document relating to the Offer has been delivered for approval to the Financial Services Authority in the United Kingdom and no prospectus (within the meaning of section 85 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA")) has been published or is intended to be published in respect of the New Shares.

This document is issued on a confidential basis to fewer than 150 persons (other than "qualified investors" (within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA)) in the United Kingdom, and the New Shares may not be offered or sold in the United Kingdom by means of this document, any accompanying letter or any other document, except in circumstances which do not require the publication of a prospectus pursuant to section 86(1) FSMA. This document should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor may its contents be disclosed by recipients to any other person in the United Kingdom.

Any invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 FSMA) received in connection with the issue or sale of the New Shares has only been communicated or caused to be communicated and will only be communicated or caused to be communicated in the United Kingdom in circumstances in which section 21(1) FSMA does not apply to the Company.

In the United Kingdom, this document is being distributed only to, and is directed at, persons (i) who fall within Article 43 (members or creditors of certain bodies corporate) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005, as amended, or (ii) to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (together "relevant persons"). The investment to which this document relates is available only to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to purchase will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Notice to nominees and custodians

Nominees and custodians may not distribute any part of this Rights Issue Offer Document or any Entitlement and Acceptance Form in any country outside Australia and New Zealand, and may not permit any beneficial shareholder to participate in the Offer, except with the consent of the Company and in such other country as the Company may determine it is lawful and practical to make the Offer. Return of a duly completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form will be taken by the Company to constitute a representation that there has been no breach of those requirements.

This document is not a prospectus. It does not contain all of the information that an investor would find in a prospectus or which may be required in order to make an informed investment decision regarding, or about the rights attaching to, the New Shares being offered by this document.

This document has been prepared in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act and applicable ASIC Corporations (Non-TraditionalRights Issues) Instrument 2016/84 which in general terms, permits

3

certain companies to undertake entitlement offers without being required to use or provide to shareholders a prospectus or other disclosure document.

4

1. Details of Offer

1.1 Offer

Capital Raising

On 1 July 2019, Calima announced a $12.7 million capital raising to be completed by way of a $4 million placement to sophisticated or professional investors at 1.8 cents per share (Placement) and a $8.7 million pro-rata offer, at the same price as the Placement. Shares under the Placement are intended to be issued on 5 July 2019 and these Shares will not give the holder a right to participate in the Offer.

Calima is also making a non-renounceablepro-rata offer of New Shares to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of (1) New Share for every (3) Shares held at the Record Date, each at the Offer Price of 1.8 cents (Offer). The Offer is fully underwritten by Petra Capital Pty Limited and Euroz Securities Limited (the Underwriters) on the basis that they are each severally responsible for a 50% proportion of the underwriting.

As at the Record Date, Calima will have on issue 1,450,013,017 Shares1. The Company expects that up to 483,337,677 New Shares will be issued under the Offer to raise up to approximately $8.7 million (before costs of the Offer).

Calima will accept Entitlement and Acceptance Forms, including BPAY® acceptances, until 3.00pm WST / 5.00pm AEST on the Closing Date or such other date as the Directors in their absolute discretion shall determine, subject to the requirements of the ASX Listing Rules and in agreement with the Underwriters.

Where the determination of the entitlement of Eligible Shareholders results in a fraction of a Share, such fraction will be rounded down to the nearest whole Share.

Applying under the Offer

Your Entitlement is shown on the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form accompanying this Rights Issue Offer Document. You may accept the Offer by:

  • Paying Application Monies via BPAY® pursuant to the instructions that are set on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form so that your payment via BPAY® has been received by the Company by 3.00pm WST / 5.00pm AEST on the Closing Date; or
  • Lodging your Entitlement and Acceptance Form, together with payment of Application Monies, by cheque, bank draft or money order so that is has been received by the Company by 3.00pm WST / 5.00pm AEST on the Closing Date.

Please refer to the instructions in Section 2 of this Right Issue Rights Offer Document for further information.

Top Up Facility

Eligible Shareholders may also apply for additional New Shares in excess of their Entitlement2 at the same price of 1.8 cents per New Share. The Top Up Facility provides an opportunity for Eligible Shareholders to apply for additional New Shares over and above their Entitlement so that they may top up their holdings. Participation in the Top Up Facility is subject to compliance with the

  1. Assuming the issue of Canadian Advisor Shares and Performance B Shares and no Options exercised prior to the Record Date.
  2. There is no guarantee regarding the number of New Shares (If any) that will be available to Eligible Shareholders under the Top Up Facility, in addition to their Entitlement under the Offer.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 01:52:01 UTC
About