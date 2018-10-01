Log in
1 October 2018: FNN Investor Event Presentation

10/01/2018 | 05:42am CEST

ASX Code: CE1

Market Announcements Platform

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

October 1, 2018

Video Presentation

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) ("Calima" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with details of a video presentation recently conducted by Managing Director Alan Stein at the FNN Investor Event.

The interview is available on the Company website or by clicking on the below link:

http://www.calimaenergy.com/fnn-investor-event-calima-energy-asxce1-presentation/

Alan Stein

Managing Director

Jonathan Taylor

Technical Director

Glenn Whiddon

Chairman

E:astein@calimaenergy.com

E:jtaylor@calimaenergy.com

E:glenn@lagral.com

T: +61 8 6500 3270

T+ 44 77391 77805

T: +61 0 410 612 920

About Calima Energy

Calima Energy Limited (ASX:CE1) is an international oil and gas company with over 72,000 acres of drilling rights in the Montney, British Columbia, the most active oil and gas play in Canada.

Calima, which features a board and management made up of some of the most successful oil and gas executives of recent years, is fast-tracking a major oil and gas opportunity in one of the world's most successful and sought after plays.

The Company is preparing to drill at the Calima project, which is close to existing infrastructure, including pipelines and processing facilities.

Calima's neighbours in the Montney include international operators Shell, ConocoPhillips and PETRONAS, as well as Canadian producers Black Swan Energy, Saguaro Resources and Painted Pony Energy. The region's liquids-rich hydrocarbon reserves are being targeted for LNG export alongside domestic and international oil market opportunities.

Calima Energy Ltd ACN 117 227 086

1A/1 Alvan St, Subiaco Pert h WA 6008: +61 8 6500 3270 Fax: + 61 8 6500 3275 Email:info@calimaenergy.com.au www.calimaenergy.com.au

Disclaimer

Calima Energy Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 03:41:01 UTC
