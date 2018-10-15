1 Social Casino Game Slotomania Kicks Off the 170th Anniversary of the California Gold Rush with a Bus Tour and Cash Prizes

Slotomania to Tour the West Coast of the U.S. to Celebrate with Its Fans

Slotomania, one of the first free-to-play social casino games, is taking its game industry-pioneering roots to the West Coast of the United States with a bus tour to celebrate the pioneers of the California Gold Rush, just in time for the historic event’s 170th anniversary. The Slotomania Bus tour invites fans to celebrate with prizes and activities as it travels through eleven cities from Portland, Oregon, to San Diego, California.

The tour includes special events, prize giveaways and VIP dinners. Slotomania will also conduct its own “gold rush” in Fresno, California, and San Diego, California, by arranging a city-wide scavenger hunt in each market in partnership with the talent behind @HiddenCash, known for hiding cash prizes around West Coast cities. Twelve lucky participants could win up to 500 dollars each.

Slotomania will hold lunch and dinner events for about a thousand fans in Portland and Salem, Oregon, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California, in tribute to the 1849 Gold Rush. The lucky fans will have the chance to sit down with the people behind Slotomania as they share some secrets and behind-the-scenes stories. Spaces are limited, so players should be on high alert to secure their place in the tour.

“There is a lot about our West Coast tour to celebrate, including an important historical milestone and the amazing fans that have made the Slotomania story so incredible and special,” said Slotomania General Manager Ofer Kinberg. “As a pioneer in the industry, we continuously challenge ourselves to develop exciting and innovative ways to engage with our players and to build a strong sense of community. Slotomania is a fun and entertaining experience for all, and this bus tour is a wonderful opportunity to bring the spirit of the game to life with our West Coast players.”

Slotomania tour will begin on October 14, 2018, in Portland, Oregon, arrive in Eugene on October 15, 2018, followed by Sacramento, California, on October 16, 2018, where it will start its California tour. The tour will continue to San Jose, California, on October 17, 2018, Fresno, California, and Los Angeles on October 18, 2018. The tour will conclude in San Diego on October 20, 2018.

For details and official rules, please see http://bit.ly/slotomaniacash.

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the #1 free social casino game. Slotomania is a pioneer in the free-to-play social casino game genre, and it’s the leading game of Playtika.

Playtika, led by its Co-Founder and CEO, Robert Antokol, pioneered free-to-play games on social networks and mobile platforms. It is the creator of such popular titles as Slotomania, House of Fun and Bingo Blitz. Playtika’s games are played daily by more than 6 million people in 190 countries, in 12 languages and on more than ten platforms. Playtika was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, with offices in Argentina, Australia, Belarus, Canada, Japan, Romania, Ukraine and the United States.

