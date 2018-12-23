1 Year Marks the Success of Saja AlMadinah Hotel

Saja Hotels & Resorts, the leading Saudi hotel and condominium
management and operation company, has recently celebrated the first
anniversary of its Saja AlMadinah Hotel in Madinah, Saudi Arabia,
marking a successful year of astounding services provided to visitors to
the holy city of Madinah.
Strategically located in the Northern side of the central area of
Madinah, the four-star hotel is just steps away from the Prophet's
(PBUH) Mosque in the city.
Mr. Mohannad Bin Nabeel Khogeer, Chief Executive Officer of Saja Company
commented, “We are extremely proud to celebrate the first anniversary of
Saja AlMadinah Hotel, the renowned national brand in Saudi Arabia. The
past year demonstrated our success in providing visitors to Madinah with
the best convenient accommodation in the city, making their Hajj and
Umrah trips an unforgettable experience.”
“Our long-standing experience in hospitality that exceeds 40 years was a
game changer in creating our success during the first year of
operations. We have set future expansion plans that include managing and
operating other hotels in different cities and utilize our expertise in
providing management services for hotels for further plans. Our efforts
in this regard are in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 that aims to
increase the number of pilgrims and Umrah visitors,” he added.
With its 544 rooms, an executive floor, relaxing lounge, gym and a
dedicated (HACCP) certified restaurant serving delicious international
cuisine options; Saja AlMadinah Hotel was able during the past year to
welcome more than 350,000 Guests, achieve a record number of more than
110,000 room bookings, serve around 120,000 meals, and receive guests
from over 80 nationalities.
Notably, Saja AlMadinah Hotel provides high-quality integrated
hospitality services to assist visitors perform their religious rituals
in the holy city with ease and comfort. It also provides them with the
convenience of being close to the Prophet's (PBUH) Mosque in Madinah, in
a hotel that enjoys a unique blend of luxurious economy and
authenticity, which stands out among other four-star hotels. Saja
AlMadinah’s professional multi-lingual and highly trained team helps
break down the language barrier and meet the needs of visitors from
around the world with high quality services.
*Source: AETOSWire
