$10.3 Bn Hydration Bottle Market: 2018-2023 Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydration Bottle Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hydration bottle market is expected to reach an estimated $10.3 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2023.



The future of the global hydration bottle market looks promising with opportunities in the various outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, fitness, and travel. The major drivers for the growth of this market are increasing popularity of outdoor activities, and promotional strategies by manufactures such as targeted marketing, product design, and giving more space on shelf by major retail brands.



Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hydration bottle industry include use of hydration bottle with smart lid and integrated hydration calculator to measure liquid intake, increasing demand for BPA-free water bottle which is 100% eco-friendly and recyclable, and refill-reuse bottle campaign to reduce plastic wastage.



The forecasts that plastic will remain the largest material type over the forecast period supported by its light weight, easy availability, lower cost, durability, and convenience.



By product type, regular and insulated type hydration bottle is used in the global market. Lucintel predicts that the insulated water bottle is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing consumer interests in sports and outdoor activities.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by change in consumer preferences, lifestyle, and growing demand for hydration bottle in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Some of the hydration bottles companies profiled in this report include Newell Brands Inc. (Contigo), Thermos L.L.C., Yeti Holding Inc., CamelBak Products, LLC, and Pacific Market International (Stanley and Aladdin) and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Hydration Bottle Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Hydration Bottle Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type

3.3.1: Plastic

3.3.2: Stainless Steel

3.3.3: Glass

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Hydration Bottle Market by Product Type

3.5: Global Hydration Bottle Market by Sales Channel

3.6: Global Hydration Bottle Market by Price Range



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Hydration Bottle Market by Region

4.2: North American Hydration Bottle Market

4.2.1: The US Hydration Bottle Market

4.2.2: Mexican Hydration Bottle Market

4.2.3: Canadian Hydration Bottle Market

4.3: European Hydration Bottle Market

4.3.1: German Hydration Bottle Market

4.3.2: The United Kingdom Hydration Bottle Market

4.3.3: French Hydration Bottle Market

4.3.4: Russian Hydration Bottle Market

4.4: APAC Hydration Bottle Market

4.4.1: Chinese Hydration Bottle Market

4.4.2: Japanese Hydration Bottle Market

4.4.3: Indian Hydration Bottle Market

4.4.4: South Korean Hydration Bottle Market

4.5: ROW Hydration Bottle Market

4.5.1: Brazilian Hydration Bottle Market

4.5.2: Turkish Hydration Bottle Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Bottle Market by Material Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Hydration Bottle Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Hydration Bottle Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Hydration Bottle Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Hydration Bottle Market

6.3.4: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Newell Brands Inc.

7.2: BRITA GmbH

7.3: CamelBak Products, LLC

7.4: Yeti Holding Inc.

7.5: Tupperware Brands Corporation

7.6: Sigg Switzerland AG

7.7: Thermos L.L.C.

7.8: Pacific Market International, LLC

7.9: S'well

7.10: Hydro Flask

7.11: Klean Kanteen

7.12: Dopper

7.13: Emsa GmbH

7.14: HydrateM8 Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gggfsk/10_3_bn?w=12





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sporting Goods and Equipment