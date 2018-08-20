$10.9 Billion Opportunity in the Epoxy Primer Market by 2023 - Analysis by Substrate, Application, Technology and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Epoxy Primer Market by Substrate (Metal, Concrete & Masonry, and Fiberglass), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine, and Machinery & Equipment), Technology (Solvent-borne, and Waterborne), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The epoxy primer market is projected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in 2018 to USD 10.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the epoxy primer market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for epoxy primers in various applications and growing awareness to reduce the loss caused by corrosion.

However, environmental regulations to reduce the use of epoxy primers produced using solvent-borne technology is restraining the growth of the market, and the entry of new players and the fluctuating raw material prices are considered as major challenges for the market.

Key Findings

Based on substrate, the metal segment is expected to lead the epoxy primer market during the forecast period

Based on application, the building & construction is projected to lead the epoxy primer market during the forecast period

The solvent-borne technology is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the epoxy primer market during the forecast period

APAC is expected to be the highest-growing market for epoxy primer

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Epoxy Primer Market, By Substrate

7 Epoxy Primer Market, By Application

8 Epoxy Primer Market, By Technology

9 Epoxy Primer Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Sherwin-Williams

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

BASF

Axalta Coating Systems

Kansai Paint

Nippon Paint

Tikkurila OYJ

RPM International

