$10.9 Billion Opportunity in the Epoxy Primer Market by 2023 - Analysis by Substrate, Application, Technology and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Epoxy
Primer Market by Substrate (Metal, Concrete & Masonry, and Fiberglass),
Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine, and Machinery
& Equipment), Technology (Solvent-borne, and Waterborne), and
Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The epoxy primer market is projected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in
2018 to USD 10.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of value,
between 2018 and 2023.
The growth of the epoxy primer market is primarily driven by the
increasing demand for epoxy primers in various applications and growing
awareness to reduce the loss caused by corrosion.
However, environmental regulations to reduce the use of epoxy primers
produced using solvent-borne technology is restraining the growth of the
market, and the entry of new players and the fluctuating raw material
prices are considered as major challenges for the market.
Key Findings
-
Based on substrate, the metal segment is expected to lead the epoxy
primer market during the forecast period
-
Based on application, the building & construction is projected to lead
the epoxy primer market during the forecast period
-
The solvent-borne technology is projected to be the fastest-growing
segment of the epoxy primer market during the forecast period
-
APAC is expected to be the highest-growing market for epoxy primer
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Epoxy Primer Market, By Substrate
7 Epoxy Primer Market, By Application
8 Epoxy Primer Market, By Technology
9 Epoxy Primer Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Sherwin-Williams
-
PPG Industries
-
AkzoNobel
-
BASF
-
Axalta Coating Systems
-
Kansai Paint
-
Nippon Paint
-
Tikkurila OYJ
-
RPM International
