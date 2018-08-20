Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

$10.9 Billion Opportunity in the Epoxy Primer Market by 2023 - Analysis by Substrate, Application, Technology and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 11:46am CEST

The "Epoxy Primer Market by Substrate (Metal, Concrete & Masonry, and Fiberglass), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Marine, and Machinery & Equipment), Technology (Solvent-borne, and Waterborne), and Region-Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The epoxy primer market is projected to grow from USD 8.52 billion in 2018 to USD 10.91 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.1%, in terms of value, between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the epoxy primer market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for epoxy primers in various applications and growing awareness to reduce the loss caused by corrosion.

However, environmental regulations to reduce the use of epoxy primers produced using solvent-borne technology is restraining the growth of the market, and the entry of new players and the fluctuating raw material prices are considered as major challenges for the market.

Key Findings

  • Based on substrate, the metal segment is expected to lead the epoxy primer market during the forecast period
  • Based on application, the building & construction is projected to lead the epoxy primer market during the forecast period
  • The solvent-borne technology is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the epoxy primer market during the forecast period
  • APAC is expected to be the highest-growing market for epoxy primer

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Epoxy Primer Market, By Substrate

7 Epoxy Primer Market, By Application

8 Epoxy Primer Market, By Technology

9 Epoxy Primer Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Sherwin-Williams
  • PPG Industries
  • AkzoNobel
  • BASF
  • Axalta Coating Systems
  • Kansai Paint
  • Nippon Paint
  • Tikkurila OYJ
  • RPM International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9pqfc/10_9_billion?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33aSHARING ECONOMY INTERNATIONAL : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06:32aSYNEOS HEALTH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aSIGNIFY : Casting a spotlight on security
PU
06:31aSIGNIFY : Mirror mirror on the wall... Hue is the smartest of them all
PU
06:31aFIBANK : Launches its Smart Lady Program Aimed at Women in Business
BU
06:31aTHE GLOBAL DRILL BIT MARKET 2018-2023 : Roller Cone Bits Accounts for the Largest Share Among Types - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:31aCONTINENTAL GOLD : Continues to Drill High-Grade Gold Over 1,200 Vertical Metres at Veta Sur While Extending the Mineral Resource Envelope
AQ
06:31aLLOYDS BANKING : Bank launches up to £1,000 cashback on remortgage products
PU
06:31aSPACE HULK : Tactics
PU
06:31aTHE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. : Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
2ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
4MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : warns on profit from House of Fraser
5Thailand Second-Quarter Economic Growth Tops Expectations

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.