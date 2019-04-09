10 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the ‘Pennsylvania Innovations to Address Addiction: Ten Innovative Solutions that are Transforming Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery’ spotlighting innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.



“The Pennsylvania Innovation Now report recognizes the innovators in this great state working every day to turn the tide on this epidemic through innovative programs such as Pennsylvania’s Warm Hand-Off and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Medication-Assisted Treatment Program,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of Addiction Policy Forum.



On April 9, 2019, in the Fairway Room at the Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Harrisburg from 12:00-2:00 pm, Addiction Policy Forum and Dr. Christian Conte will honor 10 programs saving lives and offering hope to Pennsylvanians.





Programs include: Commonwealth Prevention Alliance, Family Support Centers, Luzerne County Pre-Arrest Diversion Program, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Medication Assisted Treatment Program, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Certified Peer Specialist Program, Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Coalition, Pennsylvania Warm Hand Off, Positive Recovery Solutions, Prevention Point and the RASE Project.

“Too many Pennsylvania families have lost a loved one to the disease of addiction,” says Mark O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Programs and Education at Addiction Policy Forum. “Programs featured in the Pennsylvania Innovation Now report give us hope because they help patients and families and save lives.”





About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

