Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

10 Addiction Programs Saving Lives in Pennsylvania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 04:31am EDT

Harrisburg, PA, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the ‘Pennsylvania Innovations to Address Addiction: Ten Innovative Solutions that are Transforming Addiction Prevention, Treatment and Recovery’ spotlighting innovative programs that address addiction and provide support for families and communities.

0_medium_APF_logo_Color2-3.png


“The Pennsylvania Innovation Now report recognizes the innovators in this great state working every day to turn the tide on this epidemic through innovative programs such as Pennsylvania’s Warm Hand-Off and Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Medication-Assisted Treatment Program,” says Jessica Hulsey Nickel, founder of Addiction Policy Forum.

On April 9, 2019, in the Fairway Room at the Colonial Golf and Tennis Club in Harrisburg from 12:00-2:00 pm, Addiction Policy Forum and Dr. Christian Conte will honor 10 programs saving lives and offering hope to Pennsylvanians.

Programs include: Commonwealth Prevention Alliance, Family Support Centers, Luzerne County Pre-Arrest Diversion Program, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Medication Assisted Treatment Program, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Certified Peer Specialist Program, Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Coalition, Pennsylvania Warm Hand Off, Positive Recovery Solutions, Prevention Point and the RASE Project.

“Too many Pennsylvania families have lost a loved one to the disease of addiction,” says Mark O’Brien, Executive Vice President of Programs and Education at Addiction Policy Forum. “Programs featured in the Pennsylvania Innovation Now report give us hope because they help patients and families and save lives.”  

# # #

 

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Washington, DC with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14aCommodity currencies propelled by crude oil price rally
RE
05:14aKENYA AIRWAYS : KQ dreams of private jets and VIP parking
AQ
05:14aALLIANCE MINERAL ASSETS : Announces Record Quarterly Production at Bald Hill
AQ
05:14aDESERT LION ENERGY : Namibia to reopen three old mines
AQ
05:14aCUE BIOPHARMA : to Present Immuno-STAT Platform Technology at PEGs Boston 2019
AQ
05:14aBARRICK GOLD : DRC, Barrick in new deal to boost mining
AQ
05:13aSOL GLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Exactus Applauds Executive Chairman, Jonathan Gilbert on Launch of Impact Biosciences Corp.
AQ
05:13aVITALHUB : Announces Licensing of Patient Flow Solution to Leading Middle East Hospital
AQ
05:13aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Exercise of share awards and options
PU
05:13aAIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL : Suvarnabhumi Airport duty free tender comes under increased government and media scrutiny
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : set for administration after rejecting new Ashley plan
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : CONN COIN British Gas owner's chief nets mega rise as energy customers cough up
4China says it wants to eliminate bitcoin mining
5TECHNOGYM SPA : TECHNOGYM : Wellness Holding completes the sale of 14,000,000 ordinary shares, equalling appro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About