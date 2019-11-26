Log in
10-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline is Approaching

11/26/2019 | 10:59pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their loss now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses.  The December 6, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action pending against the company is approaching.

Relevant Period: May 6, 2019 – Sep. 10, 2019
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 6, 2019
Sign Up: www.hbsslaw.com/investorfraud/SONM
Contact An Attorney Now: SONM@hbsslaw.com
                                             510-725-3000

Sonim Technologies (SONM) Class Action:

On May 10, 2019, Sonim conducted its IPO, selling over 3.5 million shares of stock individually priced at $11.00.  Integral to the IPO’s success was the company’s Registration Statement, which made positive statements concerning the features and functionality of Sonim’s mobile phones and accessories.  Thereafter, Sonim made similar representations about its mobile phone devices and its stock steadily climbed, trading over $18 in June 2019.

According to the Complaint, contrary to Sonim’s hyping of its mobile phones’ reliability and superior software configurations and performance, Sonim was experiencing severe software and technical challenges with its flagship smartphone, the XP8, as well as its XP5 and XP3 models.

The truth emerged on September 10, 2019, when Sonim’s management disclosed that “the company has experienced technical challenges related to its [flagship] XP8 smartphone . . ., which cumulatively resulted in lost sales momentum.”  The company also lowered guidance and also announced the abrupt resignation of CFO Jim Walker.  On this news, the price of SONM shares plummeted $3.30, or 47%, in a single trading day. 

On October 7, 2019, a federal securities class action was filed on behalf of all Sonim investors that purchased shares in the May 2019 IPO, and alleges claims under the Securities Act of 1933.   

Hagens Berman, however, is also investigating whether Sonim and its senior officials engaged in a more expansive securities fraud, giving rise to additional claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you invested in Sonim between May 6, 2019 and Oct. 10, 2019 and suffered significant losses ($25,000+), you may qualify to be a lead plaintiff – one who selects and oversees the attorneys prosecuting the caseContact Hagens Berman immediately to learn more about the case and being a lead plaintiff.   

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether senior management concealed problems with Sonim’s XP8 smartphones and other devices,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Sonim should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email SONM@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
