10 Life-Saving Addiction Programs in Kentucky

0
11/06/2019 | 04:30am EST

Louisville, KY, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addiction Policy Forum, a leading national nonprofit, is releasing the Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction report, identifying and honoring 10 innovative programs that address addiction, provide support for families and communities, and stem the opioid crisis.

"Kentucky is facing a serious addiction problem, yet innovators are tackling it with compassion and creativity," says Jessica Hulsey, founder of Addiction Policy Forum. "The Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction showcases unique, life-saving programs making a real impact to people struggling with addiction in Kentucky." 

Every day in Kentucky, four loved ones die from a preventable, treatable disease: addiction. In 2017, 1,566 Kentuckians died from a drug overdose, the fourth highest overdose rate in the country, but innovators are creating new approaches that are turning the tide on addiction and offering hope. Addiction Policy Forum highlights 10 ground-breaking programs in the new report, Kentucky Innovations to Address Addiction, released on November 6, 2019 in the Oak Room at Churchill Downs from 12:00-2:00pm. Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, John Tilley, will deliver the keynote address.

“This crisis demands urgency and innovation,” says Secretary Tilley. “It demands the best we all have to give; that we set aside pre-conceived notions and personal biases to advocate and implement what works to save lives. Working together we’ve proven these best practices and strategies do just that—save lives and provide paths for recovery.”  

Featured programs include: BOAT (Bullitt Opioid Addiction Team) - Shepherdsville;  Courtrooms to Classrooms - Rowan County;  DV8 Kitchen - Lexington; Freedom House - Louisville; HEART (Heroin Expedited Addiction Recovery Treatment) - Covington; Kenton County Detention Center Substance Abuse Program - Covington; Kentucky START - Frankfort; Operation UNITE - London; Voices of Hope - Lexington;  YPR (Young People in Recovery) - Louisville.

“These effective programs, and the inspiring people behind them, are doing nothing short of changing the way society responds to addiction,” says Kimberly Lohman Clapp, Executive Vice President of Community Engagement at Addiction Policy Forum and host of the awards event. “Whether it is opioids, meth, fentanyl, or alcohol, the substances we misuse will keep coming at us. Finding the root of why we become addicted and the pathways to becoming healthy again, is mission critical.” 

# # #

About Addiction Policy Forum

Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. Our national headquarters are located in Bethesda, MD with resources and services in every state.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.


 

Casey Elliott
Addiction Policy Forum
3128605353
celliott@addictionpolicy.org

Kelsey Trotter
Addiction Policy Forum
2244656992
ktrotter@addictionpolicy.org

© GlobeNewswire 2019
