10 October 2018 - SENS Announcement: Update on Insurance Segment - Namibian Land Conference

TRUSTCO GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of Namibia (Registration number 2003/058)

Registered as an external company in South Africa (External registration number 2009/002634/10) NSX share code: TUC

JSE share code: TTO

ISIN Number: NA000A0RF067 ("Trustco" or "the Company")

UPDATE ON THE INSURANCE SEGMENT AND IT'S INVESTMENTS - UPDATE ON SECOND LAND

CONFERENCE IN NAMIBIA

Trustco was requested, mainly by its international debt holders (the "Lenders Group") and foreign Trustco Shareholders to comment on the apparent connection of loss of shareholders value in the period of and leading up to the Namibian Second Land Conference (the "Land Conference"). Trustco wishes to respond to the above requests via SENS in the interest of all Trustco shareholders

("Shareholders").

The Company is of the opinion that the two events were not connected as:

 Low volume of trades occurred during the last 3 weeks (17 September 2018 to 5 October 2018) whereby only 5 607 050 TTO securities traded. The loss in the market capitalisation during the corresponding period was 32.95% (NAD 4.2 billion).

 The Company issued a Cautionary Announcement on 28 September 2018, advising Shareholders to exercise caution when dealing in the Company's securities until a further announcement is made.

 Although some uninformed presentations and assumptions were made during the Land Conference which might have had a negative impact on investor's sentiment towards Namibia, the Company views this Land Conference as a positive opportunity where the fundamental Constitutional provision of free speech was endorsed.

 Quarterly profit taking by tracker funds might have had a negative effect on the share price as at the end of September 2018.

 Shareholders are advised that the Company supports the land reform process as enumerated at the Land Conference. As a significant owner of urban land, Trustco has embarked on a robust and innovative strategy to be part of the solution, taking into account the current economic cycle, by making serviced land available to Namibians by: o completing the servicing of phase 2 A at the LaFrenz industrial development; o since January 2016 one out of every five approved residential plans by the City of Windhoek Municipality emanates from the Elisenheim Development; o accelerating the establishment of a commercial node at the Elisenheim Development; o call for an expression of interest for schooling at the Elisenheim Development; o holding the City of Windhoek Municipality accountable when bureaucracy causes developmental delays at the Elisenheim estate; o recently applied for the Need and Desirability approval for Township Establishment at the City of Windhoek Municipality for the future development of Farm Herboths; o constantly challenging and examining ways to speed up the delivery of serviced land, with specific reference to developers who are experiencing pressure by unsupportive banking regulations and liquidity availability.

 The Land Conference which was attended by the Founding President of the Namibian Nation, dr. Sam Nujoma, his successor, dr. Hifuikepunye Pohamba and the current President, His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob, who was elected into office with an historic majority of 87%, confirmed the status of the Namibian Constitution as a social contract between all Namibians and the Supreme Law where the entrenched rights of individuals-including property rights- cannot be tampered with. The delegates of the Land Conference, which included representation by every sector of the Namibian society, re-affirmed by consensus that, Namibia as product of an internationally brokered elections, peaceful transition and independence, will remain a reliable partner of the international community setting the standards for adherence to the laws and the guidance of the Constitution.

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to read the full speech of His Excellency Dr. Hage Geingob which is published on www.tgh.na.

Windhoek, Namibia

8 October 2018

Amanda Bruyns

Company Secretary: Trustco Group Holdings Limited

