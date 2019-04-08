10 Things to Know this Week: April 8

Watch for '10 Things to Know this Week' every Monday during the spring and fall semesters. The list of events and opportunities is compiled through submissions to www.clarion.edu/coverage. To be included, items must be pertinent to all students.

Clarion's best and brightest shine in Academic Excellence SeriesThrough April 24, various times and locationsThe Academic Excellence Series honors faculty, staff, graduate students and undergraduate students on the research and academic endeavors that they have completed throughout the academic year. Click here for the full schedule.

Play Egg Roulette, help people, win prizes

April 8-11, Gemmell, Rec Center, Carlson Library

Eagle Ambassadors are hosting Egg Roulette as part of Student Philanthropy Week. Buy an egg for $1 to benefit the Underfunded Scholarships Project. Each egg contains a tag for a mystery prize, donated by CSA, PSECU and Chartwells. For a chance to win prizes including gift cards for CU Bookstore and local businesses and more, stop at Gemmell first floor from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 and 9; Carlson Library main entrance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10 and 11; and Student Rec Center from 6 to 8 p.m. April 9 and 11. Students are invited to sign thank-you cards for the university's many private donors.

Alumnus leads Holocaust photo tour

April 8, 7 p.m., Suites on Main North Theater

In July of 2018, Dr. Joe Harmon was one of 20 teachers invited by the Holocaust Remembrance Center to journey through Poland with a Holocaust education expert and survivor's daughter, Sheryl Ochayon. His presentation is a photo tour of the sites he visited and what he learned from being at these locations.

Who will write our history?

April 9, 7 p.m., Suites on Main North Theater

In November 1940, days after the Nazis sealed 450,000 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto, a secret band of journalists, scholars and community leaders decided to fight back. They defied their murderous enemy with the ultimate weapon - the truth - and risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not. 'Who Will Write Our History,' based on the book by Samuel Kassow, is a film detailing their story. Dr. Jeffrey Diamond, department of social sciences, will introduce the film.

Bettie Mae Fikes presents 'This Little Light of Mine'

April 10, 7 p.m., Robert W. Rhoades Center, Venango campus

Fikes began singing gospel with her mother at age 4. As a founding member of the Freedom Singers, she began traveling with Martin Luther King Jr. during the freedom rights struggle. Fikes has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Newport Jazz Festival, the Library of Congress, and numerous blues festivals throughout the country. She has performed with Joe Turner, Lightnin' Hopkins, Albert King and Bob Dylan. She has delivered moving speeches about diversity and civil rights at universities throughout the United States and Canada.

'Pete Rex' opens Wednesday

April 10-13, 8 p.m./April 14, 2 p.m., Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre

What happens when dinosaurs invade New Kensington? Clarion alumnus and playwright Alexander V. Thompson penned the play, which includes horror, sci-fi, psychological dramatic comedy, a touch of absurdism ... and DINOSAURS! Opens April 10 and plays nightly at 8 p.m. through April 13, and at 2 p.m. April 14. Tickets are available through ClarionUniversityTickets.com and through the box office at 393-2787 (ARTS).

CU alumna to speak at PRSSA meeting

April 11, 5 p.m., Becker 150

Alumna and public relations practitioner Camilla Downing ('82) will present 'Your Personal Brand and Career.' She will teach students how to build their own brand and use it to break into professional careers. All are welcome; food will be served.

UAB Night

April 11, 8 p.m., Gemmell

Open mic night. See full schedule here.

'Escape Room,' 'Glass,' 'What Men Want' are this week's Movie on Main

April 11-14, Suites on Main North Theater

Movies on Main runs Thursday through Sunday and features a concession stand with a variety of traditional theater food. Check website for show times. Free for students with ID, $4 for adults.

Share your thoughts to shape Clarion's future

April 12, 2 p.m., Suites on Main North Theater (changed location)

The True North Initiative open forum welcomes all to share their thoughts and ideas for the future of Clarion University.

Experience the world at Culture Night

April 12, 7 p.m., Gemmell MPR

Clarion International Association and Clarion Students Association will host Cultural Night 2019, an evening of cultural entertainment featuring AJNA Dance Company and a taste of international food. Free for students with ID; donations are appreciated.

EFSN joins Culture Night, hosts Craft Fest

April 12-13, 8 p.m., Gemmell

EFSN offers fun and exciting programs and events for Clarion University students in the Gemmell Student Complex every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m.

Interested in law school? Take a practice LSAT

April 13, 8:30 a.m., Founders 118

Students who are thinking about continuing their education in law school are invited to take a free practice LSAT. Sign up by April 12 by emailing Dr. Sweet, calling 814-393-2205 or stopping at his office at 306 Founders.

Come Together Clarion has blood drive

April 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 21 S. 6th Ave., Clarion

ABLE will host a blood drive with Vitalant as part of Come Together Clarion festivities. Make an appointment by visiting vitalant.org, click on 'Donate' and search with group code CU280011.

Get your ticket to CampusFest 2019

Quinn XCII with opening act Hoodie Allen will perform at CampusFest, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Memorial Stadium. Clarion students with valid ID can pick up a free ticket daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Gemmell Info Desk. Non-student and public tickets are $25 and are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays in the CSA office in Gemmell.