10 Year Angina Pectoris Prevalence Forecast In 20 Major Markets, 2018-2028

08/22/2018

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Angina Pectoris Forecast In 20 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Angina Pectoris (AP) is the term given to the pain or discomfort felt when the heart muscle lacks an adequate supply of oxygen rich blood (ischaemia). The main cause of angina is coronary arterial disease (CAD), which is the obstruction of coronary arteries due to build up of atherosclerotic plaque. Other forms of angina include microvascular angina (MVD) also known as Cardiac Syndrome X.

This report provides the current prevalent population for AP across 20 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort.

Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of course of progression, coronary vessels affected and associated co-morbidities of AP. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team , patient parameters and co-morbidities of AP have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities for AP include:

  • Diabetes
  • Hypertension
  • Dyslipidaemia
  • Chronic heart failure
  • Peripheral artery disease
  • Erectile dysfunction
  • Aortic valve sclerosis

Reasons to buy

  • Ability to quantify patient populations in global AP market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
  • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of AP and identification of patient segments with high potential.
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
  • Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of AP patients.
  • Identification of AP patient sub-populations that require treatment.
  • Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of AP patients.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. List of Tables and Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  10. Top-Line Prevalence For Angina Pectoris
  11. Features Of Angina Pectoris Patients
  12. Angina Pectoris Patients With Coronary Artery Disease
  13. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  14. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  15. Reports & Publications
  16. Online Epidemiology Databases
  17. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  18. References
  19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/msjlcm/10_year_angina?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
