10-Year Treasury Yield Tumbles Nearly 2.5% on Fed Restraint

03/20/2019 | 03:34pm EDT

By Akane Otani

U.S. government bonds rallied, sending the 10-year Treasury yield tumbling to its lowest level in more than a year, after the Federal Reserve said muted inflation and growth will likely keep it from raising rates at all in 2019.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note -- used as a reference for everything from auto loans to mortgages -- traded Wednesday at 2.539%, according to Tradeweb, compared with 2.614% Tuesday.

Yields, which fall as bond prices rise, have generally drifted lower this year as investors have grown increasingly convinced the Fed would hold rates steady while monitoring a slowdown in global growth. Wednesday's move highlighted the extent to which investors have come to believe that U.S. growth and inflation are likely to stay muted for the foreseeable future.

Treasury yields typically rise when investors are confident about the economic outlook and retreat when growth prospects look more murky. Wednesday's move looked set to bring the 10-year to its lowest settle since Jan. 11, 2018.

Analysts had widely expected the Fed to leave short-term interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting. Given that, many had said the focus would be on the Fed's statement and rate projections.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com

