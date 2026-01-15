South Korea's benchmark index is already coming off an outstanding 2025, up 75%.

Same players, same story. After an exceptional 2025, the KOSPI has started again on the same footing. Still buoyed by its two heavyweights, Samsung and SK Hynix, up 17% and 14% respectively since January 1.

Last year, the South Korean index delivered the best performance among developed markets, thanks to the runs of Samsung (+125%) and SK Hynix (+274%). Two stocks that benefited from the AI theme, thanks to their memory chip production businesses.

Last week, Samsung said it expects record profit in the fourth quarter. In recent hours, it has been results from Taiwanese giant TSMC that have kept momentum going across the sector.